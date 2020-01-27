UNC
Brooks, Tar Heels beat rival Wolfpack on road 75-65

  • AP
  • Jan 27, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The injuries have piled up at North Carolina. So too have the losses in the roughest season of Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams' tenure with his alma mater.

And yet, the Tar Heels went to North Carolina State and celebrated again on their rival's homecourt.

Garrison Brooks had 25 points and 11 rebounds to help UNC beat N.C. State 75-65 on Monday night, earning a seventh straight road win in the longtime series between nearby schools.

The Tar Heels (10-10, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) were shorthanded again with freshman star Cole Anthony still sidelined by knee surgery while senior wing Brandon Robinson was hobbled throughout this one. But when it was over, UNC was walking off the PNC Arena court just like it has every year since January 2013: with a win.

And for Williams, it was his 31st win in 35 games against the Wolfpack during his 17 years with the Tar Heels.

''No one likes winning here more than he does,'' junior guard Andrew Platek said, ''but we like it a lot, too.

The 6-foot-9 Brooks was dominant much of the night inside, helping UNC shoot 49% and lead by as many as 11 points after halftime. Brooks - who has taken a front-and-center role with Anthony out - made 11 of 20 shots, had six offensive boards and drew seven fouls on the Wolfpack.

''I thought he completely kicked our butt,'' Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said.

D.J. Funderburk scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack (14-7, 5-5), who shot 42% and made just 4 of 20 3-pointers. The Wolfpack also had another quiet night from C.J. Bryce, who came in averaging a team-high 13.9 points but went scoreless on 0-for-8 shooting.

''We've got to get tougher,'' Keatts said. ''I've got to figure out - some of my better players are not playing very good basketball, we're not shooting the ball well.''

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels were coming off a relief-inducing blowout win against Miami on Saturday, which earned their first victory since the start of 2020 to end a five-game losing streak. It also ended the awkwardly long wait (nearly a month) for Williams to earn his 880th career victory and pass late mentor Dean Smith for fourth on the Division I men's list. They were 3-7 with Anthony sidelined following December knee surgery, while point guard Jeremiah Francis (lingering knee issue) was out for this one. Now they've won two straight.

''We're not there yet, but we're getting there,'' Brooks said.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack had earned a big momentum-building win at Virginia to start last week, the program's first in Charlottesville since 2005. But N.C. State followed that by losing to Georgia Tech for the second time this season, then suffered a frustrating loss for a fan base eager to face the Tar Heels looking as vulnerable as the tradition-rich program gets.

''We've got to keep our heads high,'' Bryce said. ''We've got to keep our confidence going.''

ROBINSON'S HEALTH

Robinson, coming off a career-best 29 points in the Miami win, re-injured a sprained right ankle and took a shot to the ribs. He had to leave for the locker-room tunnel three times, but kept returning and wincing his way through the final minutes.

Robinson had 11 points and went 7 for 7 at the foul line, including four in the final minute. He also needed post-game X-rays on bruised ribs, though they were negative for a fracture.

''I told Garrison: `Hey man, I need you to pull through for me tonight because I ain't got it,''' Robinson said.

TIP-INS

Leaky Black had 11 points and seven rebounds for UNC. ... Bryce hasn't made a shot in two full games after going scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting at Georgia Tech. ... Devon Daniels had 17 points for the Wolfpack. ... Graduate forward Pat Andree (6.5 points) missed his second straight game for N.C. State due to an ankle injury, while redshirt freshman Manny Bates had five blocks in his return from missing two games after taking a shot to the neck.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels host Boston College on Saturday.

N.C. State: Sixth-ranked Louisville visits the Wolfpack on Saturday.

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 39
NCST Wolfpack 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by NC State  
19:40 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 0-2
19:25   Traveling violation turnover on Armando Bacot  
19:12 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 0-5
18:54   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:41   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
18:37   Offensive rebound by NC State  
18:30   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
18:10   Garrison Brooks missed hook shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:01 +2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot 0-7
17:50   Lost ball turnover on Leaky Black  
17:38   Devon Daniels missed layup  
17:36   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:29   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:11 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Armando Bacot 2-7
16:55   Shooting foul on Andrew Platek  
16:55 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 2-8
16:55 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-9
16:42 +2 Leaky Black made jump shot 4-9
16:12   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
15:58 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 6-9
15:41 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 6-12
15:20   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
15:20 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 7-12
15:20 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-12
15:08   Lost ball turnover on Manny Bates, stolen by Armando Bacot  
15:02   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Jericole Hellems  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
14:52 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk 10-12
14:47   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Andrew Platek  
14:34   Brandon Robinson missed layup  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:29   Armando Bacot missed layup  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:22   Armando Bacot missed layup  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
14:20 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 12-12
14:24   Personal foul on Andrew Platek  
14:08   Markell Johnson missed layup  
14:06   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
13:59 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk 12-14
13:55   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
13:55 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
13:55 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
13:40   D.J. Funderburk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
13:18 +2 Leaky Black made jump shot 16-14
13:01 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 16-17
12:29   Bad pass turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Devon Daniels  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Justin Pierce  
12:03 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot 18-17
11:45   Offensive foul on Markell Johnson  
11:45   Turnover on Markell Johnson  
11:37   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
11:25   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
11:14 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 18-19
10:52   Garrison Brooks missed hook shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
10:43   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
10:42   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
10:19   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by NC State  
9:57   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
9:48   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
9:42 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 20-19
9:21 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk 20-21
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Jericole Hellems  
8:32   Armando Bacot missed hook shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
8:24   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
7:42   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
7:59   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
7:50   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
7:43   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
7:42   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
7:31 +2 Leaky Black made layup 22-21
7:15 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 22-23
6:45 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot 25-23
6:25   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
6:23   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by NC State  
6:20   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
6:10   Personal foul on Christian Keeling  
5:58   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels  
5:46 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 27-23
5:46   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
5:46 +1 Garrison Brooks made free throw 28-23
5:32   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
5:23   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by NC State  
5:03 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 28-25
4:48   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
4:48   Armando Bacot missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:48   Armando Bacot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:48   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
4:36   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Armando Bacot  
4:15 +2 Andrew Platek made layup, assist by Armando Bacot 30-25
3:55 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 30-27
3:43   Armando Bacot missed hook shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
3:24 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 30-29
3:08   Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Markell Johnson  
3:02 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 30-31
2:54   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Platek, stolen by Markell Johnson  
2:28   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
2:19   Offensive foul on Leaky Black  
2:19   Turnover on Leaky Black  
2:08   Markell Johnson missed layup  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
1:53   Traveling violation turnover on Armando Bacot  
1:38   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by K.J. Smith  
1:28 +2 K.J. Smith made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 32-31
1:14 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 32-33
51.0 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk 34-33
51.0   Shooting foul on Danny Dixon  
51.0 +1 Armando Bacot made free throw 35-33
36.0 +2 Danny Dixon made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 35-35
6.0 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 37-35
6.0   Shooting foul on Danny Dixon  
6.0   Armando Bacot missed free throw  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
4.0 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 39-35
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 36
NCST Wolfpack 30

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup, assist by C.J. Bryce 39-37
19:26 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 41-37
19:11   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
18:54 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 43-37
18:28   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:02   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
17:56 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot 45-37
17:50   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson  
17:27   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
17:18   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Platek, stolen by Devon Daniels  
17:15   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
17:15   Devon Daniels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:15 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-38
17:05   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
17:03   Defensive rebound by NC State  
16:48   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
16:36 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Andrew Platek 47-38
16:26   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
16:24   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
16:15   Manny Bates missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
16:03   Traveling violation turnover on Armando Bacot  
15:58   Markell Johnson missed layup, blocked by Armando Bacot  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
15:41 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 47-40
15:29   Leaky Black missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
15:27   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
15:11   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
14:50   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
14:48   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
14:48 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 47-41
14:48 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-42
14:22   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Manny Bates  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:19   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
14:19 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 48-42
14:19 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-42
14:03 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 49-44
14:03   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
14:03   Devon Daniels missed free throw  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
13:35 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Devon Daniels 49-46
13:11 +2 Andrew Platek made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 51-46
12:41 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 51-48
12:20   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
12:16   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
12:16 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 52-48
12:16 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
11:56 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 53-50
11:36 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot 55-50
11:20 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 55-52
10:57 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot 57-52
10:43   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
10:18 +3 Justin Pierce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 60-52
9:56   Offensive foul on Danny Dixon  
9:56   Turnover on Danny Dixon  
9:35   Justin Pierce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
9:22   Braxton Beverly missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by K.J. Smith  
8:54   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
8:54 +1 Brandon Robinson made 1st of 3 free throws 61-52
8:54 +1 Brandon Robinson made 2nd of 3 free throws 62-52
8:54 +1 Brandon Robinson made 3rd of 3 free throws 63-52
8:31 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 63-55
8:11 +2