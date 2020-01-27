|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Wisconsin
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luka Garza
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Aleem Ford missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:32
|
|
+1
|
Aleem Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
19:24
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Aleem Ford missed hook shot
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery
|
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Joe Toussaint made layup
|
1-2
|
18:22
|
|
|
Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wisconsin
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iowa
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot, blocked by Micah Potter
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Iowa
|
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp made jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint
|
1-4
|
16:32
|
|
|
Brad Davison missed jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Micah Potter
|
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Micah Potter made tip-in
|
3-4
|
16:04
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brad Davison
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp made jump shot
|
3-6
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot
|
5-6
|
15:06
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Wieskamp
|
5-8
|
14:50
|
|
|
Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aleem Ford
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Luka Garza
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trevor Anderson
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Aleem Ford
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Aleem Ford
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Wahl
|
|
13:06
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-9
|
13:06
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Kriener made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-10
|
12:39
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Kriener
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on CJ Fredrick
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Turnover on CJ Fredrick
|
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Wahl made jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl
|
7-10
|
11:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl missed free throw
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Cordell Pemsl
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Bakari Evelyn missed jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wisconsin
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Micah Potter
|
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-12
|
9:46
|
|
+3
|
Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter
|
10-12
|
9:28
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl missed jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Luka Garza
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Connor McCaffery
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers made jump shot
|
12-12
|
8:13
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed layup
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trevor Anderson
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Kriener made jump shot
|
12-14
|
7:27
|
|
|
Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Micah Potter
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Micah Potter missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot
|
14-14
|
6:48
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery
|
14-16
|
6:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Micah Potter
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed free throw
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|
|
6:36
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson
|
17-16
|
6:13
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Trevor Anderson missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iowa
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Luka Garza, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by CJ Fredrick
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick missed jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ Fredrick
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick made jump shot
|
17-18
|
4:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:32
|
|
+1
|
Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-18
|
4:25
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
4:12
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick made layup
|
18-20
|
4:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brevin Pritzl
|
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
CJ Fredrick made free throw
|
18-21
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers made jump shot
|
20-21
|
3:34
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brad Davison
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick missed free throw
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|
22-21
|
2:51
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Ryan Kriener missed layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-22
|
1:56
|
|
+3
|
D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-22
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint
|
25-24
|
1:32
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|
|
58.0
|
|
+3
|
Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|
28-24
|
43.0
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot
|
28-27
|
13.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Kriener
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joe Toussaint
|
|
10.0
|
|
+1
|
D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-27
|
10.0
|
|
+1
|
D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-27
|
5.0
|
|
+2
|
Joe Toussaint made layup
|
30-29
|
5.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers
|
|
5.0
|
|
+1
|
Joe Toussaint made free throw
|
30-30
|
0.0
|
|
|
D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|