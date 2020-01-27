WISC
IOWA

No Text

Garza, No. 18 Iowa rally to beat Wisconsin 68-62

  • AP
  • Jan 27, 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Luka Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Wisconsin 68-62 on Monday night.

The Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) trailed 57-45 with 7:13 to play before going on a 19-2 run. Joe Toussaint's layup and free throw with 1:20 to go gave Iowa a 60-59 lead, and the Hawkeyes did not trail again.

It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring.

CJ Fredrick had 17 points for Iowa. Joe Wieskamp had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Toussaint added 11 points.

D'Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Reuvers had 13 points.

The Hawkeyes struggled with their shooting, going 20 for 60 from the field, including 3 of 20 on 3-pointers. But they game up with big plays in the closing minutes, including Fredrick's 3-pointer with 5:08 to go that cut Wisconsin's lead to 57-54.

The game was tied at 30 at halftime, but the Badgers opened the second half on an 18-8 run and kept control until Iowa's late burst.

KING OUT

Guard Kobe King, Wisconsin's leading scorer, did not make the trip for personal reasons. King, who has started 19 games, is averaging 10 points per game.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers have lost three of their last four.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, playing three games in seven days this week, needed to keep pace in the Big Ten standings. Iowa remained in a three-way tie for third in the conference, one game behind first-place Michigan State and Illinois.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes moved up a spot in the AP Top 25 earlier Monday. They have games coming up this week against No. 15 Maryland and No. 19 Illinois.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin hosts Michigan State on Saturday.

Iowa plays at Maryland on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebaskeball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
WISC Badgers 30
IOWA Hawkeyes 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:32   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
19:32   Aleem Ford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:32 +1 Aleem Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
19:24   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
19:03   Aleem Ford missed hook shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
18:53 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 1-2
18:22   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
18:02   Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
17:56   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
17:43   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:31   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
17:15   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
16:57   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot, blocked by Micah Potter  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
16:51 +2 Joe Wieskamp made jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 1-4
16:32   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
16:26 +2 Micah Potter made tip-in 3-4
16:04   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
15:48   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
15:36 +2 Joe Wieskamp made jump shot 3-6
15:15 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 5-6
15:06 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Wieskamp 5-8
14:50   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
14:39   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
14:24   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Garza  
13:56   Lost ball turnover on Trevor Anderson  
13:44   Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
13:30   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
13:17   Offensive foul on Aleem Ford  
13:17   Turnover on Aleem Ford  
13:06   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
13:06 +1 Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws 5-9
13:06 +1 Ryan Kriener made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
12:39   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint  
11:49   Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
11:47   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
11:42   Offensive foul on CJ Fredrick  
11:42   Turnover on CJ Fredrick  
11:21 +2 Tyler Wahl made jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl 7-10
11:21   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
11:21   Tyler Wahl missed free throw  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
11:10   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
10:35   Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Cordell Pemsl  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
10:35   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
10:19   Bakari Evelyn missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
10:05   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
9:59   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
9:57   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
9:55 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
9:55 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
9:46 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter 10-12
9:28   Cordell Pemsl missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
9:15   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
8:59   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Garza  
8:40   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
8:33 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 12-12
8:13   Luka Garza missed layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
8:03   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
7:52   Personal foul on Trevor Anderson  
7:46 +2 Ryan Kriener made jump shot 12-14
7:27   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
7:20   Micah Potter missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
7:09   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
6:58 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 14-14
6:48 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 14-16
6:50   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
6:50   Luka Garza missed free throw  
6:50   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
6:36 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 17-16
6:13   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
5:49   Trevor Anderson missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
5:34   Lost ball turnover on Luka Garza, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
5:07   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by CJ Fredrick  
4:59   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot  
4:57   Offensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
4:51 +2 CJ Fredrick made jump shot 17-18
4:33   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
4:32   Nate Reuvers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:32 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
4:25   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
4:14   Nate Reuvers missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:12 +2 CJ Fredrick made layup 18-20
4:12   Shooting foul on Brevin Pritzl  
4:08 +1 CJ Fredrick made free throw 18-21
3:47 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 20-21
3:34   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
3:32   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
3:27   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
3:14   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
3:14   CJ Fredrick missed free throw  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
3:02 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 22-21
2:51   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
2:33   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
2:21   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
2:19   Ryan Kriener missed layup  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
2:15   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
2:15   Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:15 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
1:56 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 25-22
1:48 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 25-24
1:32   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
1:23   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
58.0 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 28-24
43.0 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot 28-27
13.0   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
10.0   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
10.0 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 29-27
10.0 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-27
5.0 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 30-29
5.0   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
5.0 +1 Joe Toussaint made free throw 30-30
0.0   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WISC Badgers 32
IOWA Hawkeyes 38

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
19:26   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
19:14 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 33-30
19:05   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
18:57 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 36-30
18:35 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 36-32
18:20   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Brad Davison  
18:07 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 38-32
17:58   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
17:56   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
17:41   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
17:31   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
17:08   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
16:53   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
16:53 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 38-33
16:53 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-34
16:33   Micah Potter missed fade-away jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
16:15 +2 Luka Garza made fade-away jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 38-36
15:54 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 40-36
15:40   Joe Wieskamp missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
15:28 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot 43-36
15:11   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
15:00   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Joe Wieskamp  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
14:54   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
14:35   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
14:27   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
14:14   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
14:11   Bad pass turnover on CJ Fredrick, stolen by Micah Potter  
13:41 +2 Trevor Anderson made driving layup 45-36
13:22 +2 CJ Fredrick made jump shot 45-38
12:47 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 47-38
12:47   Shooting foul on CJ Fredrick  
12:47 +1 Micah Potter made free throw 48-38
12:40 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 48-40
12:15   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Wahl  
12:06   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
11:55   Offensive foul on Ryan Kriener  
11:55   Turnover on Ryan Kriener  
11:32   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
11:21