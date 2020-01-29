AUBURN
No. 17 Auburn rallies for double-overtime win at Mississippi

  • Jan 29, 2020

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) It was so wild Auburn coach Bruce Pearl called it the craziest game he had seen in a long time.

When it finally ended, the Tigers had a hard-fought victory. Barely.

Isaac Okoro converted a big three-point play with 1:41 left in the second overtime, and No. 17 Auburn topped Mississippi 83-82 on Tuesday night.

Okoro had 14 points and nine rebounds for Auburn (18-2, 5-2 SEC), which trailed by as many as 19 early in the second half. Anfernee McLemore led the Tigers with 19 points, and Samir Doughty had 17.

The game was tied at 78 before KJ Buffen made two layups for Mississippi. But J'Von McCormick's jumper got Auburn within two with 2:32 remaining.

After Devontae Shuler missed a jumper for Ole Miss, Okoro drove inside and scored while being fouled by Bryce Williams. The freshman then made the ensuing free throw to give Auburn the lead.

''Okoro is really good and he's really hard not to foul on the drive. McLemore was tremendous,'' Pearl said. ''We were able to get them out of rhythm with a press we had not shown this year, so credit our assistant coaches with that adjustment.''

The Rebels (10-10, 1-6) had a chance for the win in the closing seconds, but Blake Hinson missed a 3-point try.

Shuler had 26 points for Mississippi, and Hinson finished with 16. Khadim Sy added 13 points and seven rebounds.

''Credit Auburn for a great comeback,'' Mississippi coach Kermit Davis said. ''I thought our guys really fought it, really competed hard. We just couldn't guard the dribble penetration without sending them to the foul line.''

The teams combined for a whopping 68 free-throw attempts. The Tigers went 26 for 36 at the line, and the Rebels were 24 for 32.

Mississippi got off to a fast start, grabbing a 37-20 halftime lead on Khadim's layup in the final seconds. The Rebels shot 56% (14 for 25) from the field in the first half, compared to 21.4% (6 for 28) for the Tigers.

Hinson's 3-pointer made it 48-31 with 12:35 remaining. The Tigers then got back in the game with 12-0 run, closing to 48-43 on McLemore's jumper.

The Tigers used a 13-3 spurt to tie at 64 with 2:07 left. McCormick capped the surge with a layup.

Shuler made two free throws with 32 seconds to go and two more with 22 seconds left in the first overtime to help extend the game. He went 13 for 18 at the line.

Mississippi's Breein Tyree, who was leading the SEC in scoring at 18.9 points per game coming into the night, finished with just eight points on 2-for-8 shooting. He fouled out with about five minutes left in regulation.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Led by Okoro and Austin Wiley, who also had nine boards, the Tigers enjoyed a 45-33 rebounding advantage. They had 16 offensive rebounds and a 19-6 lead in second-chance points. It was an important rally considering the team's tough upcoming schedule.

Mississippi: The Rebels shot just 33.3% (7 for 21) in the second half.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Hosts No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday.

Mississippi: Visits No. 22 LSU on Saturday.

1st Half
AUBURN Tigers 20
MISS Rebels 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
19:34   Isaac Okoro missed jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
19:25   Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn  
19:08   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
18:44   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:36 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk 2-0
18:17 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 2-2
17:47   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
17:32   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
17:23 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 2-4
16:48   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
16:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn  
16:32 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot, assist by Khadim Sy 2-6
16:10   Traveling violation turnover on J'Von McCormick  
15:46 +3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot 2-9
15:34   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
15:27 +2 Blake Hinson made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 2-11
15:18   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
15:18   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
14:59   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
14:49   Traveling violation turnover on Anfernee McLemore  
14:25   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:18   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
14:10   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
14:02   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
13:33   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty  
13:08   Lost ball turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Jamal Johnson  
13:00   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
12:51   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
12:44   KJ Buffen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
12:29   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by KJ Buffen  
12:12   Shooting foul on Allen Flanigan  
12:12   Devontae Shuler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:12 +1 Devontae Shuler made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-12
11:59   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
11:45   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
11:27   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Khadim Sy  
11:09 +3 Austin Crowley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 2-15
10:40   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
10:40   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:40 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-15
10:30   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
10:30 +1 Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 3-16
10:30 +1 Bryce Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-17
10:20   Personal foul on Austin Crowley  
10:15   Isaac Okoro missed jump shot, blocked by KJ Buffen  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
10:10   Jumpball received by Auburn  
10:00 +2 Danjel Purifoy made layup 5-17
9:44 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot 5-19
9:12 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup 7-19
8:48   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
8:42   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
8:41 +2 Anfernee McLemore made layup 9-19
8:17   Breein Tyree missed layup  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
8:08   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
8:04   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on J'Von McCormick  
8:04   Breein Tyree missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:04 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-20
7:54   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
7:48 +2 Khadim Sy made layup 9-22
7:39   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
7:33   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
7:13   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
7:05   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
7:05 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 10-22
7:05 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-22
6:37   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
6:08   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
6:01   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
5:59   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
5:59 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 12-22
5:59 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-22
5:37   Khadim Sy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Bryce Williams  
5:04 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 13-25
4:33   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
4:19 +2 Khadim Sy made jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 13-27
3:56   Jamal Johnson missed jump shot  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
3:51   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Johnson, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
3:43 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 13-29
3:09   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
3:07   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:07   Austin Wiley missed layup  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
3:05   Lost ball turnover on Khadim Sy, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
3:04   Personal foul on Bryce Williams  
3:04 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 14-29
3:04   J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
2:46 +2 Blake Hinson made jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 14-31
2:46   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
2:46 +1 Blake Hinson made free throw 14-32
2:17   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
2:14   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
2:03   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
1:57   Traveling violation turnover on Devontae Shuler  
1:41   Samir Doughty missed layup  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
1:40 +2 Danjel Purifoy made layup 16-32
1:40   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
1:40 +1 Danjel Purifoy made free throw 17-32
1:18 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 17-35
56.0   Danjel Purifoy missed jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
49.0   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
49.0   Breein Tyree missed free throw  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
32.0 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 20-35
6.0 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Devontae Shuler 20-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
AUBURN Tigers 46
MISS Rebels 29

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty  
19:15   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
19:15 +1 KJ Buffen made 1st of 2 free throws 20-38
19:15 +1 KJ Buffen made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-39
18:57   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
18:48 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 23-39
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
18:12 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup, assist by Austin Wiley 25-39
17:47   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
17:22   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Okoro  
17:14   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Samir Doughty  
17:06 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 27-39
16:52   Blake Hinson missed layup  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
16:44   KJ Buffen missed layup  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
16:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ole Miss  
16:41   Samir Doughty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:41   Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
16:26 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 30-39
16:07 +2 Khadim Sy made hook shot, assist by Blake Hinson 30-41
15:47   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
15:24   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
15:18   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
15:18   Devontae Shuler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:18 +1 Devontae Shuler made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-42
15:10   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Blake Hinson  
15:05   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Isaac Okoro  
14:57   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
14:19   Anfernee McLemore missed layup, blocked by KJ Buffen  
14:17   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
14:05   Bad pass turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
14:00   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
14:01   Samir Doughty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:01 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-42
13:35 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 31-45
13:20   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
13:03   Allen Flanigan missed layup  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Sammy Hunter  
12:34 +3 Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 31-48
12:15 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup 33-48
12:15   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
12:15 +1 Isaac Okoro made free throw 34-48
11:58   Bryce Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
11:49 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 36-48
11:49   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
11:49 +1 Samir Doughty made free throw 37-48
11:46   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
11:21   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Williams  
11:10 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 40-48
11:10   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
10:49   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
10:30 +3 Anfernee McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 43-48
10:06 +2 Austin Crowley made dunk, assist by Breein Tyree 43-50
9:53   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
9:49   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
9:49 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 44-50
9:49   Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
9:33   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
9:21   Samir Doughty missed layup  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
9:15   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
9:11   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
8:49   Shooting foul on Samir Doughty  
8:49 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 44-51
