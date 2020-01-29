BUTLER
Baldwin heats up again, No. 16 Butler beats Georgetown 69-64

  • Jan 29, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Kamar Baldwin found some more second-half magic and another way to lead a comeback.

He scored 12 of his 13 points after halftime to help No. 16 Butler erase a double-digit deficit and beat Georgetown 69-64 Tuesday night.

Baldwin didn't quite go off like Friday against Marquette, but Butler's leading scorer took over the game in facilitating fashion after being held to one point in the first half.

''They just do a great job, and then the second half, I just kind of pick and choose my spots,'' Baldwin said. ''Just reading defenses and seeing where I can get to my spots.''

Butler (17-4, 5-3 Big East) won for the second consecutive game after dropping its previous three.

Baldwin is no stranger to heating up later in games. After Marquette limited him to two points in the first half, he scored 29 in the second and overtime to end the Bulldogs' skid.

This time, with Georgetown double-teaming him and focused on shutting him down, Baldwin found open teammates and dished out four of his six assists in the second half. He found Sean McDermott for the go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.9 seconds left.

''Kamar did a great job of getting me the ball in a spot where it was an easy shot: a step-in 3,'' said McDermott, who scored 11 of his game-high 25 points during an 18-3 run early in the second half. ''He's such a good player offensively that when he gets downhill, he attracts so much attention. I thought he got downhill and they brought three or four guys to him, and he found the open guys.''

Like the Marquette game, Baldwin was the catalyst for the turnaround. Butler trailed by as many as 14 points until Baldwin adjusted to Georgetown's defense.

''They were over-helping, so it was just easy to find the shooters and just let them do what they do,'' Baldwin said.

Georgetown (12-9, 2-6) built its big lead by making 13 of 14 free throw attempts and capitalizing on Butler's 12 first-half turnovers. Center Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing was upset that a late block by Baldwin on a Mac McClung layup attempt wasn't called goaltending, but acknowledged there were bigger problems that contributed to blowing such a big lead.

''We couldn't make any baskets, they were making them (and) we couldn't get any stops,'' Ewing said. ''We did some good stuff, but we didn't do enough stuff to be able to come away with the win.''

BIG PICTURE

Butler: Comeback or not, the Bulldogs miss point guard Aaron Thompson. He has now missed two consecutive games with a wrist injury, and Butler had to rally each time. Baldwin can clearly flip a switch, but Butler's offense works better with Thompson setting the table.

Coach LaVall Jordan said Thompson is still day to day.

''It's more just pain tolerance and comfort,'' Jordan said. ''To be able to do what we does, obviously he's got to have both hands as a point guard to be able to play like Aaron Thompson.''

Georgetown: A team that struggles on defense can't afford to go cold. Especially with just a seven-player rotation, the Hoyas can get worn down easily by talented opponents, and their upcoming schedule doesn't get any easier.

''With our ballclub the way we area right now, Mac and Omer, they have to shoot better than they did tonight,'' Ewing said. ''If we're going to be successful, if we're going to go to the place where I believe that we can go, those two guys have to do a better job.''

UP NEXT

Butler: Hosts Providence on Saturday afternoon before a showdown next week against Villanova. The Friars have lost three in a row and four of five.

Georgetown: Ewing returns to Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon when the Hoyas visit St. John's. Fans chanted the former New York Knicks star's name in November when Georgetown upset Texas in Ewing's old home arena.

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 32
GTOWN Hoyas 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgetown  
19:49   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
19:47   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
19:42 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 0-2
19:11   Bryce Golden missed hook shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
18:53   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:38   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
18:36   Jordan Tucker missed layup  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:36   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Nze  
18:22   Omer Yurtseven missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:11   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Mac McClung  
18:02   Lost ball turnover on Mac McClung, stolen by Sean McDermott  
17:57   Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Jamorko Pickett  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
17:53   Jagan Mosely missed layup  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
17:40   Terrell Allen missed layup, blocked by Henry Baddley  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
17:34 +2 Sean McDermott made driving layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 2-2
17:25   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
17:25 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
17:25 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
17:05   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
16:58 +2 Bryce Nze made tip-in 4-4
16:45 +2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot 4-6
16:20 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 7-6
16:07   Offensive foul on Jamorko Pickett  
16:07   Turnover on Jamorko Pickett  
15:42   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
15:29   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
15:23   Omer Yurtseven missed tip-in  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
15:18   Offensive foul on Bryce Nze  
15:18   Turnover on Bryce Nze  
14:50   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
14:30 +2 Derrik Smits made layup, assist by Sean McDermott 9-6
14:30   Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett  
14:30   Derrik Smits missed free throw  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
14:18   Kicked ball violation on Butler  
14:06   Personal foul on Derrik Smits  
14:02   Omer Yurtseven missed turnaround jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
13:51   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
13:34   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
13:13   Traveling violation turnover on Sean McDermott  
12:57   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
12:45 +2 Terrell Allen made driving layup 9-8
12:22   Lost ball turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by George Muresan  
12:16 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Jahvon Blair 9-10
12:00   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
11:41   Jagan Mosely missed driving layup  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
11:38 +2 Qudus Wahab made tip-in 9-12
11:19   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen  
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Sean McDermott  
10:40 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalif Battle 12-12
10:28   Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker  
10:28 +1 Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
10:28 +1 Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
10:13   Bad pass turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Terrell Allen  
10:08 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 12-16
9:46   Khalif Battle missed floating jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:44   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
9:44 +1 Qudus Wahab made 1st of 2 free throws 12-17
9:44 +1 Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
9:31   Personal foul on Jagan Mosely  
9:25 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 14-18
9:07   Mac McClung missed floating jump shot  
8:59   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
8:51 +2 Henry Baddley made jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 16-18
8:40   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
8:40 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
8:40   Omer Yurtseven missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze  
8:22 +2 Omer Yurtseven made layup, assist by Jagan Mosely 16-21
7:59 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 19-21
7:34   Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
7:33   Personal foul on Omer Yurtseven  
7:18   Offensive foul on Khalif Battle  
7:18   Turnover on Khalif Battle  
7:05   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Omer Yurtseven  
6:47   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
6:47 +1 Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
6:47 +1 Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
6:31   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
6:15 +2 Omer Yurtseven made hook shot, assist by Terrell Allen 19-25
5:47 +2 Derrik Smits made layup 21-25
5:30 +2 Jahvon Blair made layup, assist by Terrell Allen 21-27
5:14   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
5:07   Derrik Smits missed layup  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
5:00   Bryce Nze missed tip-in  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
4:52   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
4:42 +3 Mac McClung made 3-pt. jump shot 21-30
4:26 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 24-30
4:11 +3 Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omer Yurtseven 24-33
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Mac McClung  
3:40 +2 Mac McClung made layup 24-35
3:23   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Terrell Allen  
3:16 +2 Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Mac McClung 24-37
2:46   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung  
2:15 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Sean McDermott 26-37
1:59   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
1:59 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws 26-38
1:59 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-39
1:51   Personal foul on Mac McClung  
1:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Georgetown  
1:49 +1 Kamar Baldwin made free throw 27-39
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Jahvon Blair  
1:25   Personal foul on Sean McDermott  
1:25 +1 Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 27-40
1:25 +1 Terrell Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-41
1:11   Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven  
1:11 +1 Henry Baddley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-41
1:11 +1 Henry Baddley made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-41
59.0 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen 29-43
37.0 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 32-43
4.0   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 37
GTOWN Hoyas 21

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Bryce Nze missed layup  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
19:26   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Jamorko Pickett  
19:10   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
18:47 +2 Bryce Golden made jump shot 34-43
18:47   Shooting foul on Omer Yurtseven  
18:47 +1 Bryce Golden made free throw 35-43
18:28   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
18:28   Omer Yurtseven missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:28 +1 Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
18:01 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 37-44
17:49   Lost ball turnover on Omer Yurtseven, stolen by Sean McDermott  
17:38 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 39-44
17:24   Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
17:02 +2 Sean McDermott made jump shot, assist by Jordan Tucker 41-44
16:37   Jamorko Pickett missed layup  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven  
16:31   Omer Yurtseven missed hook shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
16:17 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 44-44
15:50   Terrell Allen missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
15:37 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 47-44
15:07   Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
14:50   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Mac McClung  
14:37 +2 Mac McClung made jump shot 47-46
14:08 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Nze 50-46
14:05   Shooting foul on Henry Baddley  
14:05   Mac McClung missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:05 +1 Mac McClung made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-47
13:31   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett  
13:14   Qudus Wahab missed hook shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
13:07   Personal foul on Qudus Wahab  
13:03   Personal foul on Mac McClung  
12:56   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
12:43   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
12:38 +2 Bryce Golden made tip-in 52-47
12:15 +2 Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Mac McClung 52-49
11:45 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 54-49
11:22   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
11:02   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Offensive rebound by Butler  
10:58   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
10:49   Mac McClung missed layup  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Georgetown  
10:40   Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
10:38   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
10:29   Qudus Wahab missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
10:13 +2 Bryce Nze made jump shot, assist by Derrik Smits 56-49
9:52 +3 Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely 56-52
9:19   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely  
9:09   Mac McClung missed jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab  
9:03   Qudus Wahab missed layup  
9:03  