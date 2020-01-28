FSU
Clark drives Virginia past No. 5 Florida State, 61-56

  • AP
  • Jan 28, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kihei Clark was the littlest player on the court, but he made the biggest play.

The 5-foot-9 guard made the go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left, and Virginia ended No. 5 Florida State's 10-game winning streak, 61-56, on Tuesday night.

Clark drove down the left side of the lane, reached across and banked his shot in on the right side.

''When I got the big switched on me, I used my quickness to my advantage. That was the game plan,'' Clark said.

Clark said initially, he drove looking for defenders to leave shooters alone for him to pass to. When none did, he seized the opportunity.

''I went in and tried to make a play,'' he said.

On the play, size didn't matter, Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said.

''Sometimes size is misleading,'' he said. ''Sometimes when you're small and quick and fast, that has advantages too. I mean, he's a very clever guy with the ball. ... He might be small in stature but he has the biggest heart in the ACC and guys like that, they have that special `it' factor that sometimes you can't identify, but he has it. He was extremely confident and thought that his teammate fed off of him, and he made the plays and kept us at bay.''

The victory was Virginia's first as an unranked team against a team in the Top 5 since the Cavaliers beat Duke 73-68 on Feb. 28, 2013. It also was the second straight for the reigning national champions, who'd lost four of five previously, raising questions about whether they would make the NCAA Tournament.

Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and nine rebounds for Virginia (14-6, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), and Braxton Key added 13 points and nine rebounds.

After Clark's basket, Diakite and Key each made a pair of free throws to seal it. Diakite dismissed the idea that the shots were pressure-packed.

''We've been there,'' Diakite said, recalling three close games to complete their national championship run. ''That's the reason we were all clutch today.''

After Clark gave Virginia a 57-56 lead, Devin Vassell missed a jumper for the Seminoles and Diakite hit two free throws with 13.9 seconds left. Key's came after Wyatt Wilkes and Trent Forrest missed 3-point tries for the Seminoles.

''I expected them to foul us, but because they are such a good defensive team, they played it out,'' Hamilton said of the ending.

The Seminoles forced 17 turnovers while committing just seven, but were outscored 10-9 off those miscues by the Cavaliers. Virginia also won the rebounding battle 36-23.

Vassell led Florida State (17-3, 7-2) with 17 points. The loss was the Seminoles' first since Dec. 3 at Indiana.

BIG PICTURE

Florida St.: Besides the overall winning streak, the Seminoles arrived at Virginia with an even more impressive one: they'd won nine consecutive overtime games overall, and 10 straight against ACC foes. All of the overtime contests in the streak have come against Power Five opponents.

Virginia: Coming off a seven 3-pointer performance in a victory at Wake Forest, Tomas Woldetensae caused a stir in the crowd with two first-half 3-pointers. Moments after his second 3, however, he was whistled for his second personal foul and went to the bench with nearly nine minutes left in the half. He attempted just one 3 after halftime and finished 2 for 4. He finished the game with eight points.

ANIMATION

Virginia coach Tony Bennett seemed especially animated at times with the officials and was asked if it's because his team is playing so many close games. The Cavaliers' four conference losses have come by a total of just 30 points.

''We didn't have many close games last year so it was a bit easier,'' he said.

UP NEXT

The Seminoles remain on the road, and in Virginia, playing at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

The Cavaliers don't play again until Clemson visits next Wednesday night.

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 28
UVA Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:44   Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
19:25 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray 3-0
19:01   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:43   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
18:36 +3 Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 6-0
18:16   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
17:56 +2 Malik Osborne made jump shot 8-0
17:37   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray  
17:07   Lost ball turnover on Tomas Woldetensae  
16:54   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Kihei Clark  
16:38 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 8-2
16:27   Dominik Olejniczak missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
16:20   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark  
15:59   Bad pass turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
15:44   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
15:44 +1 Jay Huff made 1st of 2 free throws 8-3
15:44   Jay Huff missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
15:19   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:11   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
14:53 +3 Raiquan Gray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 11-3
14:37   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by M.J. Walker  
14:35   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
14:17   Anthony Polite missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
13:48 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 11-5
13:35   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Balsa Koprivica  
12:58   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
12:45   Offensive foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
12:45   Turnover on Wyatt Wilkes  
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Chase Coleman  
12:17   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Chase Coleman  
12:00 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 11-8
11:29   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
11:14   Chase Coleman missed layup, blocked by Rayquan Evans  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
10:59   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Chase Coleman, stolen by Anthony Polite  
10:41   Shooting foul on Chase Coleman  
10:41   Anthony Polite missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:41 +1 Anthony Polite made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
10:23   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
9:57 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 14-8
9:27   Lost ball turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by Devin Vassell  
9:15   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
9:07   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
8:51 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 14-11
8:40   Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray  
8:40   Turnover on Raiquan Gray  
8:30 +2 Casey Morsell made jump shot 14-13
8:30   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
8:30 +1 Casey Morsell made free throw 14-14
8:02   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
7:37   Braxton Key missed jump shot, blocked by M.J. Walker  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
7:24   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
7:07 +2 M.J. Walker made jump shot 16-14
6:41   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
6:37   Jumpball received by Florida State  
6:37   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Malik Osborne  
6:31   Offensive foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
6:31   Turnover on Wyatt Wilkes  
6:12   Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
6:12 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
6:12 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-16
5:55   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:37   Traveling violation turnover on Casey Morsell  
5:22   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
5:06 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 16-18
4:44   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
4:30   Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Trent Forrest  
4:25 +2 Devin Vassell made layup, assist by Trent Forrest 18-18
4:16   Braxton Key missed layup  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
4:05 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 21-18
3:45 +3 Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Huff 21-21
3:15 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot 23-21
2:47 +2 Braxton Key made dunk, assist by Jay Huff 23-23
2:25 +2 Balsa Koprivica made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker 25-23
2:01 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 25-25
1:52   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
1:52 +1 Anthony Polite made 1st of 2 free throws 26-25
1:52   Anthony Polite missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
1:37   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
1:22   Balsa Koprivica missed jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
59.0   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
57.0   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
57.0 +1 Rayquan Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
57.0 +1 Rayquan Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
34.0   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Offensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
12.0   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
12.0 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
12.0 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
3.0   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Francisco Caffaro  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FSU Seminoles 28
UVA Cavaliers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
19:09   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
18:50 +2 M.J. Walker made layup 30-27
18:30   Lost ball turnover on Tomas Woldetensae  
18:12   Malik Osborne missed hook shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:43 +3 Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 30-30
17:32   M.J. Walker missed layup  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
17:06 +3 Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 30-33
16:42   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
16:35   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
16:35 +1 Tomas Woldetensae made 1st of 2 free throws 30-34
16:35 +1 Tomas Woldetensae made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-35
16:21 +2 Raiquan Gray made jump shot 32-35
15:56   Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
15:54   Personal foul on Trent Forrest  
15:44 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 32-37
15:27 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 35-37
15:04   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
14:48   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
14:39   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
14:17   Offensive foul on Braxton Key  
14:17   Turnover on Braxton Key  
13:52   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
13:52   Balsa Koprivica missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:52   Balsa Koprivica missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
13:24   Francisco Caffaro missed hook shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
13:15   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
13:05 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 37-37
12:29   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
12:21   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
12:13 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Mamadi Diakite 37-39
11:42   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
11:33 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot 40-39
11:14   Personal foul on Trent Forrest  
10:53   Kihei Clark missed layup  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
10:34   Balsa Koprivica missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
10:12   Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Trent Forrest  
10:09   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
10:09 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 41-39
10:09 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-39
9:59   Personal foul on Trent Forrest  
9:44   Casey Morsell missed jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
9:34 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 42-41
9:10 +2 Wyatt Wilkes made jump shot 44-41
8:52 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 44-43
8:52   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
8:52 +1 Kihei Clark made free throw 44-44
8:28 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 47-44
8:10   Personal foul on Balsa Koprivica  
8:10   Braxton Key missed free throw  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
7:56   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
7:49   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
7:36   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Devin Vassell  
7:17   Raiquan Gray missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
7:03   Flagrant foul on Balsa Koprivica  
7:03   Turnover on Balsa Koprivica  
7:03 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 47-45
7:03 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-46
6:48   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
6:31   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
6:29   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
6:14   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
6:14 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
6:14 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
5:49   Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by Braxton Key  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:32   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
5:30   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Trent Forrest  
5:23 +2 Devin Vassell made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker 49-48
4:59   Shooting foul on M.J. Walker  
4:59   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:59 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
4:47   Malik Osborne missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
4:44 +2 Malik Osborne made layup 51-49
4:44   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
4:44 +1 Malik Osborne made free throw 52-49
4:23   Kihei Clark missed layup  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
4:20 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk