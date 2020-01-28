MICH
Michigan ends losing streak with 79-68 win over Nebraska

  Jan 28, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Michigan needed a win in the worst way.

The short-handed Wolverines got it by playing some of their best basketball in weeks in the middle of the second half against Nebraska.

The 79-68 victory Tuesday night ended a four-game losing streak, their longest since 2014-15, and gave them their first road win of the season.

“It feels like a lot of pressure has been lifted off of our shoulders, but obviously we still have a lot of work to do,” said Eli Brooks, who led Michigan with 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists. “Coming up is a big stretch. There's a lot of momentum going into that with this win.”

The Wolverines (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten) got the win without two starters. Senior captain and national assists leader Zavier Simpson was suspended for violating team rules and Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely after aggravating a groin injury against Illinois on Saturday.

Nebraska (7-14, 2-8) lost its sixth straight.

“We’re at a point where we have to go all out,” Haanif Cheatham said. “We came in knowing this season was going to have ups and downs. Right now we’re in a tough stretch. We have to pull together for these next 10 games and not pull apart.”

Kevin Cross's step-back jumper from the baseline gave the Cornhuskers their last lead, 52-50, before Michigan went on a 21-4 run to go up by double digits.

Franz Wagner, who had 18 points, started the run with a 3 from the top of the key. Brandon Johns Jr. made a 3 and dunked over Jervay Green on his way to a career-high 16 points.

Michigan began dominating the inside, opening up the perimeter for Brooks, and the Wolverines were able to score transition baskets as Nebraska struggled with its shooting. The Huskers missed 11 of 12 shots over a nine-minute stretch and went scoreless for four while the Wolverines pulled away.

Cam Mack made a season-high five 3-pointers and led the Huskers with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Cross and Cheatham had 17 apiece.

“The thing I have to prevent is the ‘Here we go again' (attitude),” Nebraska first-year coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I have to do a better job with this group, when the tough times hit and the heads drop, this is too good a league, and we have too thin a margin to overcome that.”

REMEMBERING KOBE

In memory of Kobe Bryant, the retired NBA great who died in a helicopter crash Sunday, the Wolverines took an intentional 10-second backcourt violation after winning the opening tip, and the Huskers took an intentional 30-second shot clock violation on their first possession. The gestures were greeted with applause from fans, officials, coaches and players.

There were 24 seconds of silence before the game, with Bryant's numbers 24 and 8 displayed on the clocks over the baskets and his picture on the big screen.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard said he told Hoiberg before the game that his team was going to hold the ball on its first possession, and Hoiberg agreed that his team would do the same.

“I thought that was beautiful, because Fred and I both played against Kobe, and yes, I saw NBA teams do it, and I think it's very respectful to give the respect to a man who has given so much to the game of basketball and inspired all of us,” Howard said.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: This was a gritty win for the Wolverines, who were coming off a 64-62 home loss to Illinois on a last-second shot. They could ill afford to have a loss to the No. 158 team in the NET rankings on their NCAA Tournament resume.

Nebraska: The Huskers came close to knocking off nationally ranked Rutgers on Saturday but couldn't match that effort at home, getting outrebounded 41-27 by the bigger Wolverines and missing 15 of their last 20 shots.

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts No. 24 Penn State on Saturday.

Michigan plays Rutgers on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

1st Half
MICH Wolverines 40
NEB Cornhuskers 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan  
19:49   Turnover on Michigan  
19:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Nebraska  
18:58   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:35 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:19   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
18:04 +2 Haanif Cheatham made jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 0-5
17:47   Franz Wagner missed layup  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:45   Jumpball received by Michigan  
17:28   David DeJulius missed layup  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
17:14   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
16:51   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
16:43   Franz Wagner missed layup  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
16:43 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 2-5
16:38   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
16:27 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 5-5
16:10 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup 5-7
15:44   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
15:35   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
15:15   Cam Mack missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
15:02   Lost ball turnover on Franz Wagner  
14:44 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Cam Mack 5-9
14:29   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
14:20 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 7-9
14:00 +2 Haanif Cheatham made jump shot 7-11
13:41 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Teske 10-11
13:15   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Eli Brooks  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Franz Wagner  
12:54   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Jon Teske  
12:47 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Jon Teske 12-11
12:43   Offensive foul on Jervay Green  
12:43   Turnover on Jervay Green  
12:33   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
12:25 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Kevin Cross 12-13
12:09   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
11:55   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Cross, stolen by Adrien Nunez  
11:47 +3 Adrien Nunez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 15-13
11:35   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
11:25 +2 Cam Mack made driving layup 15-15
11:06 +2 Franz Wagner made driving layup 17-15
10:52   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
10:43 +2 Kevin Cross made layup, assist by Cam Mack 17-17
10:21   Shooting foul on Charlie Easley  
10:21 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
10:21 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-17
10:12 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 19-20
9:43 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made jump shot 21-20
9:31   Kevin Cross missed jump shot, blocked by Colin Castleton  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
9:14 +2 Colin Castleton made dunk, assist by David DeJulius 23-20
9:00 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 23-23
8:37 +2 Colin Castleton made hook shot 25-23
8:37   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
8:37 +1 Colin Castleton made free throw 26-23
8:25   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
8:22 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made dunk 26-25
8:02   Adrien Nunez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Eli Brooks  
7:49   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
7:25   Shooting foul on Kevin Cross  
7:25 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
7:25   Jon Teske missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
7:06   Lost ball turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Jon Teske  
6:42   Lost ball turnover on Adrien Nunez  
6:30   Haanif Cheatham missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
6:24   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
6:12   Personal foul on Eli Brooks  
6:08   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
5:44   Adrien Nunez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
5:35   Personal foul on Adrien Nunez  
5:29   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
5:17   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
5:11 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 27-27
4:58 +2 David DeJulius made layup 29-27
4:41   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.  
4:39   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
4:29 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made layup, assist by Eli Brooks 31-27
4:19 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 31-30
3:53   Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
3:53 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-30
3:53 +1 Brandon Johns Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-30
3:41   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
3:25   Offensive foul on Brandon Johns Jr.  
3:25   Turnover on Brandon Johns Jr.  
3:06   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
2:47   Brandon Johns Jr. missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
2:36   Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot, blocked by Jon Teske  
2:34   Defensive rebound by C.J. Baird  
2:31   Shooting foul on Jervay Green  
2:31 +1 David DeJulius made 1st of 2 free throws 34-30
2:31 +1 David DeJulius made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-30
2:22   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
2:03   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Johns Jr.  
1:51   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Offensive rebound by Cam Mack  
1:42   Offensive foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
1:42   Turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
1:28 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Teske 38-30
1:06 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot 38-33
53.0   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
40.0   Shooting foul on Eli Brooks  
40.0   Cam Mack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Cam Mack  
40.0   Cam Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Cam Mack  
33.0   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
6.0   David DeJulius missed layup  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
4.0 +2 Jon Teske made tip-in 40-33
1.0 +2 Cam Mack made floating jump shot 40-35

2nd Half
MICH Wolverines 39
NEB Cornhuskers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made jump shot 40-37
19:23   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
19:15   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:04   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
19:04 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 40-38
19:04   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
18:42 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David DeJulius 43-38
18:30 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 43-41
18:03 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 45-41
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Franz Wagner  
17:50 +2 Franz Wagner made driving layup 47-41
17:50   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:50 +1 Franz Wagner made free throw 48-41
17:33   Yvan Ouedraogo missed floating jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:26   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
17:13 +3 Kevin Cross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Mack 48-44
16:51   Franz Wagner missed driving layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:44 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 48-46
16:23 +2 Eli Brooks made floating jump shot 50-46
16:08   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
16:08 +1 Kevin Cross made 1st of 2 free throws 50-47
16:08 +1 Kevin Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-48
15:51   Personal foul on Haanif Cheatham  
15:34   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Johns Jr.  
15:12 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup 50-50
14:48   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
14:39   Jon Teske missed layup  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
14:30   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
14:28   Lost ball turnover on Franz Wagner, stolen by Cam Mack  
14:12   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:04   Bad pass turnover on David DeJulius  
13:47 +2 Kevin Cross made jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 50-52
13:24   David DeJulius missed driving layup, blocked by Dachon Burke Jr.  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
13:06   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:49 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Johns Jr. 53-52
12:32   Cam Mack missed driving layup  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
12:24   Adrien Nunez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Austin Davis  
12:17 +2 Austin Davis made layup 55-52
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Cross, stolen by Austin Davis  
11:47   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
11:34   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
11:29 +2 Franz Wagner made jump shot 57-52
11:10   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
10:56   Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
10:56   Austin Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:56 +1 Austin Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-52
10:40   Personal foul on Adrien Nunez  
10:26   Dachon Burke Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:18   Offensive foul on Franz Wagner  
10:18   Turnover on Franz Wagner  
10:05 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot 58-55
9:50 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David DeJulius 61-55
9:34   Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
9:19   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
9:07 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made dunk, assist by Adrien Nunez 63-55
9:07   Shooting foul on Jervay Green  
9:07   Brandon Johns Jr. missed free throw  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
8:57   Cam Mack missed driving layup  
8:55