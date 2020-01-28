NOVA
NEW YORK (AP) Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Villanova won its seventh straight game, easily handling St. John's 79-59 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Justin Moore, starting for injured forward Jermaine Samuels, added 11 points and fellow freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the balanced Wildcats (17-3, 7-1 Big East) won for the 13th time in 14 games.

Samuels, a 6-foot-7 junior averaging 11.1 points and five rebounds per game, was a game-time decision and sat out with a sprained left foot after getting hurt during Saturday's victory at Providence. His absence hardly hindered the Wildcats, who quickly recovered from a slow start and opened a 24-point bulge in a second half that was never competitive.

Rasheem Dunn had 24 points for St. John's (13-9, 2-7), the only Big East team to beat Villanova in each of the past two seasons. Mustapha Heron was held to three on 1-of-7 shooting - he entered averaging 14.3 points per game, including 18.7 in the previous three.

The schools play again Feb. 26 at Villanova.

St. John's jumped out to a seven-point lead in the first three minutes, but the Wildcats took control with a 13-0 run that gave them a 28-19 advantage. Moore had five points and Bey drained two 3s during the spurt as the Red Storm went scoreless for 4:28.

Villanova closed the first half with seven consecutive points and was ahead 39-26 at the break. The 6-foot-3 Gillespie had nine rebounds and five assists to go with his four points in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: Chasing another Big East title, the Wildcats moved within a half-game of first-place Seton Hall in the conference standings. The 10th-ranked Pirates, yet to lose a league game, host last-place DePaul on Wednesday night.

St. John's: After going 11-2 out of conference with wins over West Virginia and Arizona, the Red Storm's only two Big East triumphs have come against DePaul - including a victory Saturday that marked their first true road win of the season. But they were unable to follow it up against a top opponent. St. John's plays three of its next four at home, all against teams currently unranked, and probably needs at least a victory or two to maintain reasonable hopes of a postseason bid in Mike Anderson's first season as coach.

THINKING OF KOBE

Before the game, a moment of silence was held for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and the seven others killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in California.

UP NEXT

Villanova: After winning two road games in four days, the Wildcats return home to face well-rested Creighton (16-5, 5-3 Big East) on Saturday afternoon. Villanova won 64-59 on Jan. 7 at Creighton, which has won three straight and sits just outside the AP Top 25 this week.

St. John's: Hosts high-scoring Georgetown on Sunday afternoon as Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing returns again to Madison Square Garden, where he was an NBA star for the New York Knicks. The Red Storm were routed 87-66 at Georgetown on Jan. 8.

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 39
STJOHN Red Storm 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Villanova  
19:43   Cole Swider missed jump shot, blocked by LJ Figueroa  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Cole Swider  
19:32   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
19:24 +2 Josh Roberts made dunk, assist by Rasheem Dunn 0-2
19:10   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
18:58   Lost ball turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
18:53   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
18:46 +3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mustapha Heron 0-5
18:13   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
18:06   Lost ball turnover on Mustapha Heron, stolen by Justin Moore  
17:59   Justin Moore missed layup, blocked by LJ Figueroa  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
17:37   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
17:22   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
17:20   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
17:15   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
17:11   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
17:09   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
17:14   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:14 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-5
17:03 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mustapha Heron 1-8
16:38 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 4-8
16:20   Shooting foul on Cole Swider  
16:20 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
16:20   Rasheem Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
16:06 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 6-9
15:48 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 6-11
15:26   Justin Moore missed layup  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
15:21   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
15:01   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
14:55 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup 6-13
14:39   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:31 +2 Cole Swider made layup 8-13
14:08   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Cole Swider  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:02 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 10-13
13:44   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
13:34 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 10-15
13:12 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot 13-15
12:56   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:46   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
12:24   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:59 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 15-15
11:35   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:13   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
10:59   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
10:40   Offensive foul on Julian Champagnie  
10:40   Turnover on Julian Champagnie  
10:19   Brandon Slater missed layup  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
10:15   Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington  
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
10:00 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup 15-17
9:34   Bryan Antoine missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
9:16 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 15-19
9:07 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 18-19
8:55   Bad pass turnover on Marcellus Earlington  
8:31   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
8:16 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 21-19
7:50   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
7:32 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 23-19
7:14   Out of bounds turnover on Nick Rutherford  
6:57   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by David Caraher  
6:51   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:19   Shooting foul on Rasheem Dunn  
6:19 +1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
6:19 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-19
6:01   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
5:49   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
5:42   Mustapha Heron missed layup  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
5:34   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
5:23 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 28-19
5:12   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
5:01   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
4:52 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 28-21
4:21 +2 Cole Swider made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 30-21
4:00   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
3:59   Personal foul on Josh Roberts  
3:43   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
3:35 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 30-24
3:16   Jumpball received by St. John's  
3:16   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Slater, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
3:02   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:42 +2 Saddiq Bey made hook shot 32-24
2:24 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 32-26
2:09   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
1:52 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 35-26
1:42   Damien Sears missed jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Damien Sears  
1:32   Damien Sears missed layup  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
1:26   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:26 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 37-26
1:19   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
1:17   Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron  
1:17 +1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 38-26
1:17 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-26
39.0   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
12.0   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
4.0   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
0.0   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 40
STJOHN Red Storm 33

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Kicked ball violation on St. John's  
19:37   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
19:24   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:13 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 39-28
18:50 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 42-28
18:35 +2 Josh Roberts made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 42-30
18:16   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
18:10   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rutherford  
17:54   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
17:40 +3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 42-33
17:20   Turnover on St. John's  
17:11   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rutherford, stolen by Cole Swider  
16:59 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 44-33
16:42   Out of bounds turnover on LJ Figueroa  
16:22   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
16:11 +2 LJ Figueroa made floating jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 44-35
15:30   Saddiq Bey missed layup, blocked by Josh Roberts  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:22 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 46-35
15:15   Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
15:04   Collin Gillespie missed layup  
15:02   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
15:02   Jumpball received by St. John's  
14:32 +3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot 46-38
14:12   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
14:03   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13:58 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 49-38
13:45 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup 49-40
13:26 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 52-40
13:00   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:46   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
12:46 +1 Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 53-40
12:46 +1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-40
12:26 +2 Marcellus Earlington made hook shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 54-42
11:58   Bryan Antoine missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by LJ Figueroa  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
11:45 +2 Cole Swider made layup 56-42
11:39   Mustapha Heron missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:18 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 59-42
11:07   Kicked ball violation on Villanova  
10:51 +2 Rasheem Dunn made driving layup 59-44
10:30   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
10:22   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:20   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
10:14   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
9:49   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
9:49 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 60-44
9:49 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-44
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Marcellus Earlington, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
9:16 +2 Collin Gillespie made driving layup 63-44
8:57   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
8:53   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:26 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 65-44
8:18   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
7:57   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
7:56   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
7:36   Mustapha Heron missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:13 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 68-44
6:52   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
6:49 +2 Julian Champagnie made tip-in 68-46
6:30   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
6:30   Brandon Slater missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:30   Brandon Slater missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:30   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
6:29   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
6:07 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot 68-49
6:00   Bad pass turnover on Cole Swider, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
5:50   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
5:42 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 68-51
5:28   Jumpball received by Villanova  
5:08   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
4:56 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk, assist by Saddiq Bey 70-51
4:42