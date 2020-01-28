SMU
CINCY

Cumberland's 28 points lead Cincinnati over SMU 65-43

  AP
  Jan 28, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) Jarron Cumberland is finally feeling healthy, and it shows in his shooting.

The American Athletic Conference's reigning player of the year had a season-high 28 points Tuesday night, and Cincinnati led the whole way during a 65-43 victory over SMU, its seventh straight win over the Mustangs.

Earlier this season, Cumberland was limited by ankle and hip injuries and was benched for one game as Cincinnati (13-7, 6-2) adapted to new coach John Brannen's style. He's back in form midway through conference play.

''I feel real good,'' Cumberland said. ''I still have little injuries, but I'm getting treatment.''

The Bearcats have won five of six with Cumberland leading the way. He had 15 points in the first half Tuesday, when Cincinnati led by as many as 17 points.

''Tonight he was the guy he was last year,'' SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. ''He's getting healthy and confident.''

Cumberland finished 9 of 13 from the field, and had team highs with nine rebounds and four assists. He repeatedly found open shots from the middle of the floor.

''Just something that they were giving me,'' Cumberland said. ''They were playing me one way. I saw an open shot. I felt like it was open in the paint right there.''

SMU (15-5, 5-3) had a three-game winning streak snapped. Tyson Jolly had 16 points for the Mustangs, who were coming off a 74-70 win at then-No. 20 Memphis on Saturday.

The Mustangs missed 10 of their first 11 shots as Cincinnati pulled ahead 16-3 and was never seriously threatened.

''Just too many guys had a rough night,'' Jankovich said. ''We just weren't sharp at all. We weren't sharp in any way.''

Point guard Kendric Davis missed all six of his shots and failed to score for the first time this season. He came into the game second in the AAC at 16.2 points per game.

Cumberland was coming off his best half of the season. He scored 21 of his 22 points in the second half last Wednesday, leading the Bearcats to an 89-82 win at Temple. He was the catalyst again as the Bearcats took control.

The Mustangs trailed 33-19 at halftime, their fewest points in an opening half this season, and shot only 24 percent from the field. Cumberland scored nine consecutive points for Cincinnati, including a pair of steals and layups.

The Bearcats pushed the lead to 24 points midway through the second half. The Mustangs have overcome double-digit deficits to win games this season, but their poor shooting prevented a comeback.

They came into the game leading the AAC in field goal percentage at 46.6%. SMU couldn't handle Cincinnati's tight defense and shot a season-low 25.9% from the field, leading to a season low in points.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The Mustangs made an impressive finish to pull off that win at Memphis, closing the game with a 15-0 run. They came out sloppy against Cincinnati and never recovered, dooming their chances for another notable road win.

''I could feel it at the shoot-around,'' Jankovich said. ''Sometimes with a young team, they think the last game is just going to carry over. In college basketball, it couldn't be more opposite.''

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have shown improvement the last few weeks with Cumberland rounding into form. Cumberland has scored at least 19 points in three of the last four games.

SERIES STUFF

Cincinnati leads the series 14-5, including 9-0 at home. The Bearcats beat the Mustangs three times last season, including the quarterfinals of the AAC tournament.

LOW, LOW, LOW

The Mustangs' previous low for first-half points was 20 during a 71-62 loss at Houston on Jan. 15. Their previous low for a game came during a 59-57 win at Evansville. Their previous shooting low was 35.6% during a 91-74 loss to Georgetown.

HOME SWEET HOME

After a loss to Colgate, the Bearcats have won their last five home games by 12, 16, 31, 25 and 22 points.

UP NEXT

SMU hosts Tulane on Saturday. The Mustangs play at Tulane on Feb. 19.

Cincinnati hosts No. 21 Houston on Saturday. The Bearcats play at Houston on March 1.

1st Half
SMU Mustangs 19
CINCY Bearcats 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Cincinnati  
19:37   Chris Vogt missed layup  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
19:26   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
19:18 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 0-2
18:44   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods  
18:28 +2 Jarron Cumberland made jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 0-4
18:20   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
18:12 +2 Keith Williams made layup 0-6
18:02   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Keith Williams  
17:50   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
17:34   Isiaha Mike missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
17:12   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
16:58   Chris Vogt missed layup  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
16:48   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
16:48 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 0-7
16:48 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-8
16:22   Turnover on Feron Hunt  
16:03   Turnover on Mika Adams-Woods  
15:44   Feron Hunt missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
15:28   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
15:15   Personal foul on Tre Scott  
15:15   Ethan Chargois missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:02   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
15:15 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-8
15:02   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
14:47   Lost ball turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Feron Hunt  
14:16   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
14:08   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
13:47   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
13:34 +2 Tyson Jolly made jump shot, assist by CJ White 3-8
13:10 +2 Chris McNeal made layup 3-10
12:52   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Jaume Sorolla  
12:38   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
12:28   Kendric Davis missed layup  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
12:09 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Harvey 3-13
11:49   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by CJ White  
11:34   Ethan Chargois missed layup  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Jaume Sorolla  
11:11   Turnover on Mamoudou Diarra  
10:59   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed dunk  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
10:48 +3 Zach Harvey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaume Sorolla 3-16
10:26   Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
10:06   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
10:01   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Zach Harvey  
9:53   Turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
9:33   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
9:15   Turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
9:11 +2 CJ White made layup 5-16
8:48   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
8:42   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
8:28   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
8:00   Lost ball turnover on Chris Vogt, stolen by CJ White  
7:54 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 8-16
7:36   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
7:36 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 8-17
7:36 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-18
7:24   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by CJ White  
7:15 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 11-18
6:55   Keith Williams missed layup, blocked by Isiah Jasey  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
6:47 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White 14-18
6:27 +3 Keith Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 14-21
6:08   Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Keith Williams  
6:04 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup, assist by Keith Williams 14-23
6:04   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
6:04   Jarron Cumberland missed free throw  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
5:50   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
5:50 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 15-23
5:50 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-23
5:38   Chris Vogt missed layup  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
5:09   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaha Mike  
4:52 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 16-25
4:27   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
4:15   Turnover on Tyson Jolly  
3:55   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by SMU  
3:29   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
3:19   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
2:59   Charles Smith IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
2:48 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 16-28
2:24   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Jarron Cumberland  
2:19 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 16-30
1:58   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
1:54   Personal foul on Charles Smith IV  
1:45   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
1:33   Chris Vogt missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
1:29 +2 Chris Vogt made layup 16-32
1:29   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
1:29 +1 Chris Vogt made free throw 16-33
1:05   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
47.0   Chris Vogt missed dunk  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
41.0 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White 19-33
7.0   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SMU Mustangs 24
CINCY Bearcats 32

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
19:15   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Isiah Jasey  
19:08   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
19:00 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 19-35
18:55   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
18:40 +2 Chris Vogt made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland 19-37
18:18 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 22-37
18:00   Jarron Cumberland missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
17:49   Kendric Davis missed layup, blocked by Mika Adams-Woods  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
17:26 +2 Chris Vogt made layup 22-39
17:07   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
17:05   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
16:50   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
16:38   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
16:24   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
16:07   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Jarron Cumberland  
15:45   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
15:45 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 22-40
15:45 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-41
15:26   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods  
15:18   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup  
15:16   Defensive rebound by SMU  
15:16   Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Tre Scott  
14:48   Chris Vogt missed layup  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
14:36 +2 Tyson Jolly made layup, assist by CJ White 24-41
14:36   Shooting foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
14:36 +1 Tyson Jolly made free throw 25-41
14:20   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Isiaha Mike  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
14:14   Zach Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
13:57   Kendric Davis missed layup, blocked by Mika Adams-Woods  
13:55   Offensive rebound by SMU  
13:46   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
13:35   Turnover on Kendric Davis  
13:39   Jaevin Cumberland missed layup  
13:37   Defensive rebound by SMU  
12:59 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot 28-41
12:33 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 28-44
12:08   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
12:06   Personal foul on CJ White  
11:51 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 28-47
11:24   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by CJ White  
11:22   Personal foul on Chris McNeal  
11:13   Charles Smith IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
10:46 +2 Jaume Sorolla made jump shot, assist by Jaevin Cumberland 28-49
10:26   CJ White missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
10:16   Chris McNeal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
10:13   Personal foul on Tre Scott  
9:58   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
9:34   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ethan Chargois  
9:32   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
9:27 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by CJ White 30-49
9:10   Traveling violation turnover on Chris McNeal  
9:02 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 33-49
8:28   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by SMU  
8:25   Personal foul on Jaume Sorolla  
8:09   Ethan Chargois missed jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
8:03 +2 Feron Hunt made dunk 35-49
7:41 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Williams 35-52
7:21   Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
7:21 +1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 36-52
7:21 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-52
6:58 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot 37-55
6:37   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
6:27 +2 Keith Williams made jump shot, assist by Jaevin Cumberland 37-57
6:05 +2 Ethan Chargois made jump shot 39-57
5:47 +2 Chris Vogt made layup 39-59
5:18   Ethan Chargois missed layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
5:10   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
4:59   Turnover on Tyson Jolly  
4:41   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
4:34   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by SMU  
4:11   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
4:11   Isiah Jasey missed free throw  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
3:48   Turnover on Chris Vogt  
3:43   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
3:39   Tyson Jolly missed layup  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
3:21 +2