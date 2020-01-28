TEXAM
Mitchell scores 23, Texas A&M holds off Tennessee 63-58

  • AP
  • Jan 28, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams knows his team isn’t one to light it up on the offensive end of the court.

“We shoot a very low field goal percentage, and so we have to give ourselves the best chance we can on the offensive glass just so we can gain extra possessions,” he said.

The Aggies did just that by pulling down 23 offensive rebounds which they turned into 16 points in a 63-58 victory over Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Wendell Mitchell, who led Texas A&M with 23 points, hit a 3-pointer late in the shot clock with 48 seconds left to put the Aggies ahead 56-53, and he followed with a pair of free throws on their next possession.

Quenton Jackson added 11 points for the Aggies (10-9, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), and Emanuel Miller pulled down 12 rebounds. Mitchell was 5-of-20 shooting, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range, but he made all nine of his free throws.

Though the Aggies shot just 30.4% overall, they muscled their way into the paint when their deep shots didn’t fall, outrebounding the Vols 46-21 and making 22 of 29 free throws.

Tennessee made 46.7% of its shots and scored 30 points in the paint, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the Vols’ poor showing on the glass.

“It’s pretty simple. When you give up 23 offensive rebounds and only get three yourself, I’m not sure you deserve to win the game,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.

John Fulkerson led Tennessee (12-8, 4-3) with 15 points. Jordan Bowden added 13 points, and Yves Pons and Santiago Vescovi both scored 10. Tennessee entered the game ranked 10th nationally in scoring defense at 59.8 points per game.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies won without much help from leading scorer Josh Nebo, who entered the game averaging 12.5 points per game and 7.1 rebounds. Nebo scored his only field goal of the game with 2:30 left in the second half, though it was a crucial putback that helped turn the momentum back toward Texas A&M.

Tennessee: Coming off a close loss at No. 3 Kansas on Saturday, the Vols struggled with turnovers (13) in addition to the problems on the boards. The Vols enter a tough stretch of their schedule, with back-to-back road games at Mississippi State and Alabama before returning home to host No. 13 Kentucky.

FIRED UP

After a particularly rough November and December, Williams has been happy with Texas A&M’s energy in SEC play. The Aggies have won three straight conference road games against Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee.

“I thought our spirit tonight to compete was back where it has to be in order for us to have a chance. It for sure came out on the glass,” he said.

BUMPY RELATIONSHIP

With 13 seconds left in the game, official Mike Nance walked toward the scorers’ table and bumped shoulders with Barnes.

“I really have a lot of confidence in the SEC office that they’re going to look at that, and I believe they’ll look at this game and take it apart,” Barnes said.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies play at Georgia on Saturday.

Tennessee: The Vols visit Mississippi State on Saturday.

---

1st Half
TEXAM Aggies 25
TENN Volunteers 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
19:44   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
19:15   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
19:08   Out of bounds turnover on Emanuel Miller  
18:47   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
18:19   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
18:03 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 0-3
17:23   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
17:05 +2 John Fulkerson made hook shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 0-5
16:39 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 3-5
16:20   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Andre Gordon  
15:19   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
14:52   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
14:38 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 3-7
14:10 +2 Wendell Mitchell made jump shot 5-7
14:00   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
13:45   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
13:43   Personal foul on Josh Nebo  
13:24   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
13:09   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
12:46   Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Olivier Nkamhoua  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
12:37   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
12:35   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
12:25   Savion Flagg missed layup  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
12:17 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 5-9
12:06   Shooting foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
12:06   Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:06 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
11:53 +3 Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 6-12
11:23   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Gordon  
11:16 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 6-14
10:47   Quenton Jackson missed layup  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
10:42   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
10:42   Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:42 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-14
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
10:17 +2 Quenton Jackson made dunk 9-14
10:04   Backcourt turnover on Jordan Bowden  
9:55 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 12-14
9:31   Out of bounds turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
9:17 +2 Emanuel Miller made jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 14-14
9:05   Personal foul on Josh Nebo  
8:55 +2 Yves Pons made dunk, assist by Santiago Vescovi 14-16
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
8:32 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made dunk 14-18
8:07   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
7:59   Emanuel Miller missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
7:57   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
7:42   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
7:28   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
7:19   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
7:16   Personal foul on Savion Flagg  
7:07   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
6:52   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
6:37   Emanuel Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
6:20   Out of bounds turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
5:48 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 14-20
5:24 +2 Savion Flagg made layup 16-20
5:24   Shooting foul on Uros Plavsic  
5:24   Savion Flagg missed free throw  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
4:57   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
4:53   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
4:49   Quenton Jackson missed dunk, blocked by Olivier Nkamhoua  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
4:29   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Olivier Nkamhoua  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
4:27   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
4:24   Savion Flagg missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
4:09 +3 Quenton Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 19-20
3:57   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
3:54   Shooting foul on Quenton Jackson  
3:54   Jordan Bowden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:54   Jordan Bowden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
3:43   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Jordan Bowden  
3:40   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
3:40 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
3:40   Jordan Bowden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
3:30   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
3:08 +2 Andre Gordon made jump shot 21-21
2:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Tennessee  
2:16 +2 Andre Gordon made layup 23-21
1:56 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 23-24
1:18   Emanuel Miller missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Johnson  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
1:10   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
45.0   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
25.0   Shooting foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
25.0 +1 Jonathan Aku made 1st of 2 free throws 24-24
25.0 +1 Jonathan Aku made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
2.0   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  

2nd Half
TEXAM Aggies 38
TENN Volunteers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Shooting foul on Wendell Mitchell  
19:45 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 3 free throws 25-25
19:45 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-26
19:45 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-27
19:28   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Emanuel Miller, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
19:11 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 25-30
18:35   Zach Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
18:32   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
18:16 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 25-32
17:50 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup, assist by Quenton Jackson 27-32
17:50   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
17:50   Emanuel Miller missed free throw  
17:50   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
17:29   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
17:21   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
17:16   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
17:16   Personal foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
17:14   Emanuel Miller missed layup, blocked by Jalen Johnson  
17:12   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
17:06 +2 Savion Flagg made layup 29-32
16:45 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Yves Pons 29-34
16:18 +3 Quenton Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 32-34
15:58   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
15:35   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg  
15:17 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Jalen Johnson 32-36
15:17   Shooting foul on Quenton Jackson  
15:17 +1 John Fulkerson made free throw 32-37
15:02   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
14:55   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
14:31 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 32-39
14:21   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
14:04   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
13:59   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
13:44   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
13:44   Quenton Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:44 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-39
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
13:34   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
13:34 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
13:34 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-39
13:25   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
13:15   Yves Pons missed layup, blocked by Josh Nebo  
13:13   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
13:04   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
12:31   Savion Flagg missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
12:17   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
11:59   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
11:59   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
11:45   Personal foul on Savion Flagg  
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Emanuel Miller  
11:15 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 38-39
10:57   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
10:37   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
10:25   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
10:20   Personal foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
10:20 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
10:20 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-39
9:50   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
9:27   Wendell Mitchell missed layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Johnson, stolen by Emanuel Miller  
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo  
8:54 +2 Jordan Bowden made dunk 40-41
8:33   Andre Gordon missed layup, blocked by Jalen Johnson  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
8:30   Lost ball turnover on Savion Flagg  
8:21 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 40-43
8:21   Shooting foul on Josh Nebo  
8:21 +1 Jordan Bowden made free throw 40-44
8:04   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
7:47   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
7:43   Jonathan Aku missed layup  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
7:39   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
7:39 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 1st of 3 free throws 41-44
7:39 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-44
7:39 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 3rd of 3 free throws 43-44
7:30   Shooting foul on Wendell Mitchell  
7:30 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 43-45
7:30 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-46
7:06   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
