VATECH
MIAMI

No Text

Vasiljevic scores 18, Miami hangs on against Virginia Tech

  • AP
  • Jan 28, 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Short-handed again, Miami finally ended a losing skid but not before some late drama.

Dejan Vasiljevic scored 18 points as the Hurricanes defeated Virginia Tech 71-61 and snapped a four-game slide on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes (11-9, 3-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a 22-point first-half lead and withstood a Hokies rally that got them within 63-59 on Landers Nolley's layup with 1:01 remaining.

Vasiljevic missed the front end of a one-on-one with 52 seconds remaining, giving Virginia Tech (14-7, 5-5) an opportunity to further reduce the deficit. But Miami's Harlond Beverly stole Wabissa Bede's pass and converted two free throws with 42 seconds left for a 65-59 advantage. Beverly finished with 13 points.

''That's what you have to do at the end of the game,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. ''We always talk about having poise down the stretch in close games. Even though we had some errors we also made some good plays on both ends of the court.''

Vasiljevic's layup with five seconds left gave Miami a 69-61 lead. Beverly converted two additional free throws and scored a layup in the final 37 seconds.

''They were coming back up and making it a closer game,'' Beverly said. ''Coach (Larranaga) does a really good job of preparing us for those situations.''

Rodney Miller finished with 11 points, including seven in a 24-2 run over a 7:30 stretch that helped Miami build a 41-19 lead in the first half. Miller's layup with 4:04 remaining capped the surge.

''I thought we played the best half of basketball we have played thus far in the ACC, in the first 20 minutes,'' Larranaga said. ''We scored the ball extremely well, we shot the ball extremely well and we shared the ball extremely well. But what made that possible was that we played terrific defense and held them to 25 points.''

The Hurricanes played without leading scorer leading scorer Chris Lykes for the second consecutive game. Lykes, who averages a team-leading 15.7 points, is sidelined because of a groin injury.

''This one was huge for us,'' said Miller, who also finished with nine rebounds. ''We needed this for our confidence.''

Isaiah Wong added 10 points for the Hurricanes.

Tyrece Radford scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting for the Hokies, who forced 10 Miami turnovers in the second half.

''Even without Lykes they have a number of kids that can score,'' Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. ''They clearly outplayed us in the first 20 (minutes).''

BIG PICTURE:

Virginia Tech: The Hokies finished with 12 turnovers for the second consecutive game in double figures. Virginia Tech entered the game committing a nation-low 9.7 turnovers per game.

Miami: A depleted rotation has forced coach Jim Larranaga to increase the minutes of freshmen Beverly and Wong. For the second consecutive game, they played extended minutes - Wong with 32 and Beverly with 29.

SHREDDING INEXPERIENCED LABEL:

The dramatic final minute provided Beverly an opportunity to deal with game pressure moments that will continue in the freshman guard's Miami career.

''I try not to think of it as stressful, I'm playing basketball,'' Beverly said. ''I feel I learn a lot from the older teammates that surround me and help me grow like Rodney, DJ (Vasiljevic) and Chris. That's what has been helpful to me.''

MAJOR LEAGUERS PRESENT:

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado and free-agent first baseman Yonder Alonso attended Tuesday's game. A 10-year major-league veteran, Alonso played college baseball at Miami from 2006 to 2008.

UP NEXT:

Virginia Tech: The Hokies will return home and face No. 5 Florida State on Saturday.

Miami: The Hurricanes play at Pittsburgh to conclude their two-game regular season set on Sunday. Miami beat the visiting Panthers 66-58 on Jan. 12.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
VATECH Hokies 25
MIAMI Hurricanes 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia Tech  
19:40   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
19:10   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
19:02 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 0-2
18:46 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 3-2
18:18   Personal foul on Tyrece Radford  
18:14 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 3-4
17:55   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:40 +3 Sam Waardenburg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 3-7
17:20 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 6-7
17:02   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
16:38 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Landers Nolley II 8-7
16:38   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
16:38 +1 Tyrece Radford made free throw 9-7
16:21 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made layup 9-9
16:10 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 12-9
15:46 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 12-11
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II  
14:59 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot 12-14
14:25   P.J. Horne missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
14:02   Keith Stone missed layup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
13:50   Wabissa Bede missed layup  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
13:44 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 14-14
13:31 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 14-16
13:31   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
13:31 +1 Isaiah Wong made free throw 14-17
13:22   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
13:13   John Ojiako missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wong  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
12:57   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wabissa Bede  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
12:53   Traveling violation turnover on Kameron McGusty  
12:41   Traveling violation turnover on Wabissa Bede  
12:32   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
12:24   Offensive foul on John Ojiako  
12:24   Turnover on John Ojiako  
12:05   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
11:54 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 17-17
11:35 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 17-19
11:35   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
11:35 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made free throw 17-20
11:04   Isaiah Wilkins missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
10:39 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 17-23
10:10   P.J. Horne missed layup, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.  
10:08   Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
9:59   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
9:43   Traveling violation turnover on Rodney Miller Jr.  
9:32   Tyrece Radford missed layup, blocked by Anthony Walker  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
9:12 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 17-25
8:52   Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Dejan Vasiljevic  
8:46   Dejan Vasiljevic missed layup  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
8:44 +2 Anthony Walker made layup 17-27
8:44   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
8:44 +1 Anthony Walker made free throw 17-28
8:32   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
8:32   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Virginia Tech  
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Tyrece Radford  
8:18 +2 Tyrece Radford made dunk 19-28
7:57   Harlond Beverly missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
7:48 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot 19-31
7:25   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
7:12   Personal foul on Tyrece Radford  
7:12 +2 Anthony Walker made layup, assist by Harlond Beverly 19-33
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
6:35   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cone, stolen by Harlond Beverly  
6:05   Personal foul on Landers Nolley II  
6:05 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 19-34
6:05 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-35
5:53   P.J. Horne missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
5:32   Anthony Walker missed layup  
5:30   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
5:26 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 19-37
5:10   Isaiah Wilkins missed layup  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
4:55   Personal foul on Jalen Cone  
4:55 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 19-38
4:55 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-39
4:29   Isaiah Wilkins missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
4:08 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup, assist by Harlond Beverly 19-41
3:51   John Ojiako missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
3:35 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Wabissa Bede 21-41
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
2:49   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
2:49 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 22-41
2:49 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-41
2:31   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
2:22   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
1:59   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
1:38   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
1:31 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 25-41
1:07   Keith Stone missed jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
41.0   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
38.0   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
38.0 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 2 free throws 25-42
38.0   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
26.0   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
1.0 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 25-44

2nd Half
VATECH Hokies 36
MIAMI Hurricanes 27

Time Team Play Score
19:40 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made jump shot 27-44
19:10   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
18:56   P.J. Horne missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:34   Personal foul on Tyrece Radford  
18:26 +2 Sam Waardenburg made jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 27-46
18:13   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:13   Wabissa Bede missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:13   Wabissa Bede missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
17:54   Lost ball turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
17:48   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
17:33   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
17:31   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
17:15 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 29-46
16:51   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
16:33   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
16:09   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
16:00   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
15:32   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Miller Jr., stolen by Wabissa Bede  
15:25   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
15:10   Personal foul on Jalen Cone  
15:07   Kicked ball violation on Virginia Tech  
14:53   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
14:43   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
14:31   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
14:10   Anthony Walker missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
14:04   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
13:56   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
13:28 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made jump shot 31-46
13:14 +2 Anthony Walker made layup, assist by Kameron McGusty 31-48
12:58   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Anthony Walker  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Landers Nolley II  
12:36   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
12:28 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Horne 34-48
12:13   Anthony Walker missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
12:00   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
11:42   Personal foul on Jalen Cone  
11:38 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 34-50
11:38   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
11:38 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made free throw 34-51
11:38   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
11:38   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
10:36 +3 Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 37-51
10:17   Kameron McGusty missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
10:05 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 37-54
9:45 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 39-54
9:17   Offensive foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
9:17   Turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic  
9:10   Offensive foul on P.J. Horne  
9:10   Turnover on P.J. Horne  
8:52   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
8:43 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Wabissa Bede 41-54
8:23   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
8:17 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 43-54
8:17   Offensive foul on Harlond Beverly  
8:17   Turnover on Harlond Beverly  
7:43   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
7:17   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
7:12 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 43-56
6:41 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 45-56
6:06   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hunter Cattoor  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
5:54   Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede  
5:23 +2 Sam Waardenburg made jump shot 45-58
4:51 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 48-58
4:27   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
4:19   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
3:51 +3 Harlond Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot 48-61
3:21   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
3:19   Offensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
3:18   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
3:16 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede