Elleby’s 3 leads Washington St. to victory over Arizona St.

  • Jan 30, 2020

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) With only a few seconds left on the clock and his team down by one, Isaac Bonton asked his coach what play to run.

“I told him give it to CJ (Elleby),” said Washington State coach Kyle Smith. “Pretty much called his number and he came up with a big-time shot.”

Indeed he did.

Elleby made a step-back 3-pointer with four seconds left to lead Washington State to a 67-65 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday night.

Elleby finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. He shot 8 of 19 from the field, and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line.

“CJ is clutch," said Bonton. "I’ve seen it before. I’ve seen it many times. We’ve played together in high school. I’ve seen it here. It’s nothing new to me. I know he’s capable of making big shots and he is a big time player.”

Bonton finished with 12 points, seven assists and four steals for the Cougars.

After dropping a pair on the road last week at Colorado and Utah, Washington State (13-9, 4-5 Pac-12) pulled off a much-needed win against Arizona State, snapping the Sun Devils two-game win streak.

Arizona State (12-8, 3-4) went on a 11-0 run capped by a Jalen Graham layup to take a 64-62 lead with 1:14 remaining in the game. Elleby made a jumper to tie the game at 64-all then Graham made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Sun Devils a 65-64 lead with 18 seconds left. On Washington State’s final possession, Bonton whipped the ball to Elleby on the right wing for the winner.

Remy Martin, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 19.7 points per game, struggled for Arizona State, scoring only 12 points. This was the first time in Pac-12 play he has scored less than 20.

Romello White scored 15 and had 11 rebounds and Rob Edwards contributed 11 points for the Sun Devils.

“We were uncharacteristically poor taking care of the ball and give credit to Washington State,” said Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley. “Their pressure bothered us and we had way too many turnovers. I think 15 at the break. That put us in a bad spot. Just the way we played not taking care of the ball. I think that was the difference in the game. Washington State’s best player made the big shot when it mattered though. Got to tip your hat to them for that.”

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: After erasing a 22-point deficit to pull off a thrilling 66-65 comeback victory over in-state rival Arizona last week, Arizona State struggled turning the ball over and their leading scorer was held to fewer than twenty points for the first time in seven games. Sun Devil coach Bobby Hurley is now 3-5 in his career against Washington State

Washington State: The Cougars get a much-needed victory after dropping two straight against the Mountain Schools.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: The Sun Devils play at Washington on Saturday

Washington State: The Cougars host Arizona on Saturday

1st Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 30
WASHST Cougars 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona State  
19:55   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
19:35   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
19:26   Romello White missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
18:55   Noah Williams missed floating jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
18:37 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 2-0
18:17   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
17:58   Rob Edwards missed jump shot, blocked by Jeff Pollard  
17:56   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
17:46   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
17:42   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
17:42 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 3-0
17:42 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-0
17:30 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot 4-3
17:15   Bad pass turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
17:06   CJ Elleby missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:52   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
16:50   Shooting foul on Rob Edwards  
16:50 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
16:50 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
16:35   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
16:33   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
16:24 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White 7-5
16:05   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
15:54 +2 Romello White made layup 9-5
15:37 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 9-7
15:21 +2 Remy Martin made layup, assist by Romello White 11-7
15:09   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Remy Martin  
15:02   Remy Martin missed layup  
15:00   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:49 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 11-10
14:30   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
14:16 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 11-12
13:59   Bad pass turnover on Taeshon Cherry, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
13:40   Jeff Pollard missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
13:27   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
13:18   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
13:00   Remy Martin missed floating jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
12:49 +2 Romello White made dunk 13-12
12:35   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
12:21   Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
12:14 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 13-15
11:45 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 15-15
11:37 +2 Volodymyr Markovetskyy made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonton 15-17
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:13   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:14   Personal foul on Isaac Bonton  
11:02   Offensive foul on Remy Martin  
11:02   Turnover on Remy Martin  
10:46   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:36   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
10:28 +2 CJ Elleby made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonton 15-19
10:19   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Isaac Bonton  
10:10   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
9:47   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed floating jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
9:34   Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell  
9:34   CJ Elleby missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:34 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 3 free throws 15-20
9:34 +1 CJ Elleby made 3rd of 3 free throws 15-21
9:19   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Noah Williams  
9:15   Offensive foul on CJ Elleby  
9:15   Turnover on CJ Elleby  
9:06   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
9:00   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Graham, stolen by Noah Williams  
9:00   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
8:40   Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
8:40   CJ Elleby missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:40 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
8:29   Romello White missed hook shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
8:23   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
8:23   Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:23 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
7:57   Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
7:57   Jeff Pollard missed 1st of 3 free throws  
7:57 +1 Jeff Pollard made 2nd of 3 free throws 16-23
7:57 +1 Jeff Pollard made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-24
7:41   Elias Valtonen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
7:40   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Jaelen House  
7:32   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
7:26   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Noah Williams  
7:07   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
7:03   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Williams  
6:46 +2 Romello White made layup 18-24
6:36   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Elleby  
6:16   Kimani Lawrence missed driving layup  
6:14   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
6:09   CJ Elleby missed driving layup  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Elias Valtonen  
5:58   Romello White missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
5:49 +2 Kimani Lawrence made dunk 20-24
5:40   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
5:33   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Elias Valtonen  
5:31   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards  
5:17 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by CJ Elleby 20-26
4:57   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
4:51   Bad pass turnover on Romello White  
4:46 +2 CJ Elleby made layup 20-28
4:30   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
4:20   Noah Williams missed floating jump shot  
4:18   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
4:05   Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
3:55 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 23-28
3:49   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
3:35   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
3:26 +2 Volodymyr Markovetskyy made dunk, assist by CJ Elleby 23-30
3:06   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
2:54   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
2:48 +2 Noah Williams made driving dunk 23-32
2:22 +2 Jalen Graham made driving layup 25-32
2:08   Lost ball turnover on Jervae Robinson  
1:58 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 28-32
1:43   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
1:43 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
1:43 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-34
1:21 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 30-34
1:06 +3 DJ Rodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 30-37
54.0   Personal foul on Jeff Pollard  
54.0   Remy Martin missed free throw  
54.0   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
41.0   DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
29.0   Jumpball received by Washington State  
29.0   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Christopher, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
5.0   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Caleb Christopher  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 35
WASHST Cougars 30

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jervae Robinson  
19:40   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
19:21   CJ Elleby missed fade-away jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
19:11   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
19:07   Romello White missed dunk  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
18:53 +3 Noah Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 31-40
18:33   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
18:19 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervae Robinson 31-43
18:01   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
17:59   Personal foul on Romello White  
17:47   Jeff Pollard missed layup  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
17:36   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
17:30 +2 Noah Williams made layup, assist by CJ Elleby 31-45
17:11 +2 Taeshon Cherry made layup, assist by Romello White 33-45
16:44   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
16:35   Taeshon Cherry missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin  
16:03   CJ Elleby missed driving layup  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
15:46   Out of bounds turnover on Taeshon Cherry  
15:31 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 33-48
15:08   Shooting foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
15:08   Romello White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:08 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-48
14:53   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup, blocked by Romello White  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
14:44 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 36-48
14:35   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
14:28   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Noah Williams  
14:07   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
14:04   Personal foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
13:50   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
13:40 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 38-48
13:19 +3 DJ Rodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 38-51
13:04   Remy Martin missed layup  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
13:03 +2 Romello White made dunk 40-51
13:03   Shooting foul on DJ Rodman  
13:03 +1 Romello White made free throw 41-51
12:52   Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Rob Edwards  
12:47 +2 Rob Edwards made layup 43-51
12:20   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Bonton  
12:06   Personal foul on Isaac Bonton  
11:56 +2 Jalen Graham made floating jump shot 45-51
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Pollard  
11:16