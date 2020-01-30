|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Arizona State
|
|
19:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Jervae Robinson
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Remy Martin
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Romello White missed jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin made jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Remy Martin
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed jump shot, blocked by Jeff Pollard
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Remy Martin
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson
|
|
17:42
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-0
|
17:42
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-0
|
17:30
|
|
+3
|
Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
4-3
|
17:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Jervae Robinson
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Williams
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rob Edwards
|
|
16:50
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-4
|
16:50
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-5
|
16:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Williams
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
16:24
|
|
+3
|
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White
|
7-5
|
16:05
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Romello White made layup
|
9-5
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
CJ Elleby made jump shot
|
9-7
|
15:21
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin made layup, assist by Romello White
|
11-7
|
15:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Remy Martin
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed layup
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
14:49
|
|
+3
|
CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton
|
11-10
|
14:30
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton
|
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton
|
11-12
|
13:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Taeshon Cherry, stolen by Isaac Bonton
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Jeff Pollard missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed floating jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
12:49
|
|
+2
|
Romello White made dunk
|
13-12
|
12:35
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Jervae Robinson
|
|
12:14
|
|
+3
|
Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-15
|
11:45
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup
|
15-15
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonton
|
15-17
|
11:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaac Bonton
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Remy Martin
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Turnover on Remy Martin
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Isaac Bonton
|
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
CJ Elleby made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonton
|
15-19
|
10:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Isaac Bonton
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
9:34
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
15-20
|
9:34
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
15-21
|
9:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Noah Williams
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Offensive foul on CJ Elleby
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Turnover on CJ Elleby
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Graham, stolen by Noah Williams
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Graham
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:40
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-22
|
8:29
|
|
|
Romello White missed hook shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-22
|
7:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jeff Pollard missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Pollard made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
16-23
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Pollard made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
16-24
|
7:41
|
|
|
Elias Valtonen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Jaelen House
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Noah Williams
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed layup
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Noah Williams
|
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
Romello White made layup
|
18-24
|
6:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on CJ Elleby
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence missed driving layup
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed driving layup
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elias Valtonen
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Romello White missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Kimani Lawrence made dunk
|
20-24
|
5:40
|
|
|
Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaac Bonton
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Elias Valtonen
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards
|
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by CJ Elleby
|
20-26
|
4:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeff Pollard
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Romello White
|
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
CJ Elleby made layup
|
20-28
|
4:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Jervae Robinson
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Noah Williams missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Noah Williams
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
|
3:55
|
|
+3
|
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
23-28
|
3:49
|
|
|
CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy
|
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy made dunk, assist by CJ Elleby
|
23-30
|
3:06
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romello White
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Williams
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams made driving dunk
|
23-32
|
2:22
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Graham made driving layup
|
25-32
|
2:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jervae Robinson
|
|
1:58
|
|
+3
|
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot
|
28-32
|
1:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Graham
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-33
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-34
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
|
30-34
|
1:06
|
|
+3
|
DJ Rodman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton
|
30-37
|
54.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeff Pollard
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Remy Martin missed free throw
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
DJ Rodman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Washington State
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Caleb Christopher, stolen by Isaac Bonton
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton missed jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Christopher
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|