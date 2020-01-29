BAMA
Williams leads No. 22 LSU past 'Bama for 9th straight win

  AP
  Jan 29, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Emmitt Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 LSU defeated Alabama 90-76 on Wednesday night for the Tigers' ninth straight victory.

Skylar Mays scored 18 points for LSU (16-4, 7-0 SEC), which has won its first seven conference games for a second straight season and is the only SEC team unbeaten in league play.

Williams punctuated his performance with a double-pump dunk on a feed from freshman Trendon Watford to put LSU up by 15 points with about two minutes to go as the Tigers pulled away for their first victory by more than four points in seven games. Watford followed with a pair of layups to finish 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds.

Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points for Alabama (12-8, 4-3) which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Alex Reese had 17 points and Kira Lewis Jr. 13 for the Crimson Tide, which trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half and never got closer than nine points after that.

Alabama trimmed the lead to 62-53 on Jaylen Forbes' 3 with 13:14 to go, but LSU seized momentum back soon after with a crowd-stirring 6-0 run that began with Mays' breakaway layup after Aundre Hyatt's steal. Mays then stole the inbound pass and went right back to the basket. His layup rolled out, but Hyatt came storming down the lane to dunk the putback.

Marlon Taylor completed the spurt when he rebounded Darius Days' miss and bounced back up on the other side of the rim for a twisting dunk.

Williams had 17 of his points in the opening 15 minutes, highlighted by three dunks - two of them on fast breaks. He also made seven of eight free throws during that stint.

LSU took a 51-33 lead into halftime after Hyatt put back Javonte Smart's partially blocked layup attempt in the final seconds.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: John Petty Jr., the Tide's second leading scorer, had one of the highlights of the night with a driving tomahawk dunk in the second half. But that was his only basket of the night on seven shots. He also made free throws to finish with four points, well below his average of 16.4 points per game coming in.

LSU: Although LSU missed 13 of 16 3-point shots, the Tigers still nearly 53% of their attempts because of aggressive play in the paint and in transition. All five LSU starters scored more than 10, with Smart and Days scoring 12 apiece. The Tigers outrebounded Alabama 49-31 and scored 20 second-chance points to Alabama's five.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Host Arkansas on Saturday.'

LSU: Hosts Mississippi on Saturday.

1st Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 33
LSU Tigers 51

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:44 +2 Javonte Smart made layup 0-2
19:14 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 3-2
18:50   Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Herbert Jones  
18:45   Herbert Jones missed layup  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:30 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 3-5
18:11 +2 Galin Smith made jump shot 5-5
17:46   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
17:36   Darius Days missed layup  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
17:32   Darius Days missed layup  
17:30   Offensive rebound by LSU  
17:28   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
17:21 +3 Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 5-8
16:55 +2 Herbert Jones made dunk, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 7-8
16:44   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
16:33   Herbert Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
16:18   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:18 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
16:18 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
16:07   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Trendon Watford  
15:52   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
15:46   Shooting foul on Javian Davis  
15:46 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
15:46 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
15:39   Offensive foul on John Petty Jr.  
15:39   Turnover on John Petty Jr.  
15:23 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Javonte Smart 7-14
15:10 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 10-14
14:47   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
14:40 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 13-14
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart  
14:16   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
14:06 +2 Darius Days made layup, assist by Trendon Watford 13-16
13:46   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
13:36   Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford  
13:19   Javonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Javian Davis  
13:17   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
13:09 +2 Javian Davis made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 15-16
13:09   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
13:09 +1 Javian Davis made free throw 16-16
12:57   Skylar Mays missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
12:49   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
12:27 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 16-18
12:27   Shooting foul on Javian Davis  
12:27 +1 Emmitt Williams made free throw 16-19
12:13   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
12:10   Personal foul on Alex Reese  
12:10 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
12:10 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21
11:59 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 18-21
11:46   Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays  
11:31   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
11:29   Personal foul on Trendon Watford  
11:18   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
11:09 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot 18-23
10:51 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot 21-23
10:30   Marlon Taylor missed layup, blocked by John Petty Jr.  
10:28   Offensive rebound by LSU  
10:22 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot 21-25
10:04 +2 Alex Reese made layup 23-25
9:52 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 23-27
9:40   Herbert Jones missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
9:28   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
9:28 +1 Marlon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 23-28
9:28 +1 Marlon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-29
9:08 +2 Alex Reese made layup, assist by Herbert Jones 25-29
8:51 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 25-31
8:43   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
8:35   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by LSU  
8:25   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
8:25   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
8:13   Herbert Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
8:08   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
8:08   Galin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:08   Galin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
8:01   Shooting foul on Galin Smith  
8:01 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 25-32
8:01 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-33
7:49   Galin Smith missed layup, blocked by Aundre Hyatt  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
7:41   Offensive foul on Emmitt Williams  
7:41   Turnover on Emmitt Williams  
7:31   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
7:24 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Trendon Watford 25-35
7:05   John Petty Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
6:54   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
6:54 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 25-36
6:54 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
6:44   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
6:41   Personal foul on Javian Davis  
6:41 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 25-38
6:41 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-39
6:27   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Aundre Hyatt  
6:22 +2 Emmitt Williams made dunk 25-41
6:18   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
5:59   John Petty Jr. missed jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
5:47 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Skylar Mays 25-43
5:47   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
5:47   Emmitt Williams missed free throw  
5:47   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
5:32   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
5:10   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
4:53   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
4:35   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
4:23 +2 Jaylen Forbes made layup, assist by Jaden Shackelford 27-43
4:06   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
3:55 +2 Jaylen Forbes made layup 29-43
3:43   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
3:38 +2 Darius Days made layup 29-45
3:17   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
3:12   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by Skylar Mays  
3:11   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
3:11 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 29-46
3:11 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-47
2:47   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
2:42   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
2:31 +2 Skylar Mays made jump shot 29-49
2:21   Herbert Jones missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
2:05   Emmitt Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
1:57 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup 31-49
1:36   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
1:36   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
1:26   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
1:26 +1 John Petty Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-49
1:26 +1 John Petty Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-49
1:11   Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford  
1:00   Lost ball turnover on Galin Smith, stolen by Trendon Watford  
37.0   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
27.0   Jaylen Forbes missed layup  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
5.0   Javonte Smart missed layup  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
0.0 +2 Aundre Hyatt made layup 33-51
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 43
LSU Tigers 39

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 36-51
19:26   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
19:15   Jaden Shackelford missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
19:07   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
19:02 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 36-53
18:59 +2 Herbert Jones made layup 38-53
18:59   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
18:59   Herbert Jones missed free throw  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
18:32 +2 Skylar Mays made jump shot 38-55
18:20 +2 Herbert Jones made layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 40-55
17:54   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
17:35   Javonte Smart missed jump shot, blocked by Alex Reese  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:26 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 43-55
17:05   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
17:00   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Trendon Watford  
16:53   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
16:42   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
16:26   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
16:09   Offensive foul on Marlon Taylor  
16:09   Turnover on Marlon Taylor  
15:59   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
15:50   Skylar Mays missed jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
15:43 +3 Trendon Watford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmitt Williams 43-58
15:36 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 46-58
15:16   Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes  
14:58   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
14:50 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made jump shot 48-58
14:26 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot 48-60
14:07 +2 Javian Davis made jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 50-60
13:49