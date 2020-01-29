|
Jumpball received by LSU
19:44
+2
Javonte Smart made layup
0-2
19:14
+3
Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones
3-2
18:50
Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Herbert Jones
|
18:45
Herbert Jones missed layup
|
18:43
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
18:30
+3
Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford
3-5
18:11
+2
Galin Smith made jump shot
5-5
17:46
Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
17:44
Offensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
17:36
Darius Days missed layup
|
17:34
Offensive rebound by Darius Days
|
17:32
Darius Days missed layup
|
17:30
Offensive rebound by LSU
|
17:28
Personal foul on Herbert Jones
|
17:21
+3
Darius Days made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart
5-8
16:55
+2
Herbert Jones made dunk, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
7-8
16:44
Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
16:42
Defensive rebound by Galin Smith
|
16:33
Herbert Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
16:31
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
16:18
Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
|
16:18
+1
Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
7-9
16:18
+1
Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-10
16:07
Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Trendon Watford
|
15:52
Javonte Smart missed jump shot
|
15:50
Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
15:46
Shooting foul on Javian Davis
|
15:46
+1
Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
7-11
15:46
+1
Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-12
15:39
Offensive foul on John Petty Jr.
|
15:39
Turnover on John Petty Jr.
|
15:23
+2
Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Javonte Smart
7-14
15:10
+3
Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr.
10-14
14:47
Emmitt Williams missed jump shot
|
14:45
Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
14:40
+3
Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
13-14
14:25
Bad pass turnover on Javonte Smart
|
14:16
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
14:14
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
14:06
+2
Darius Days made layup, assist by Trendon Watford
13-16
13:46
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
13:44
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
13:36
Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford
|
13:19
Javonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Javian Davis
|
13:17
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
13:09
+2
Javian Davis made layup, assist by John Petty Jr.
15-16
13:09
Shooting foul on Darius Days
|
13:09
+1
Javian Davis made free throw
16-16
12:57
Skylar Mays missed jump shot
|
12:55
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
12:49
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
12:47
Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt
|
12:27
+2
Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Skylar Mays
16-18
12:27
Shooting foul on Javian Davis
|
12:27
+1
Emmitt Williams made free throw
16-19
12:13
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
12:11
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
12:10
Personal foul on Alex Reese
|
12:10
+1
Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
16-20
12:10
+1
Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-21
11:59
+2
Kira Lewis Jr. made layup
18-21
11:46
Lost ball turnover on Skylar Mays
|
11:31
Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
11:29
Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
11:29
Personal foul on Trendon Watford
|
11:18
Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
11:16
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
11:09
+2
Trendon Watford made jump shot
18-23
10:51
+3
Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot
21-23
10:30
Marlon Taylor missed layup, blocked by John Petty Jr.
|
10:28
Offensive rebound by LSU
|
10:22
+2
Trendon Watford made jump shot
21-25
10:04
+2
Alex Reese made layup
23-25
9:52
+2
Javonte Smart made jump shot
23-27
9:40
Herbert Jones missed layup
|
9:38
Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt
|
9:28
Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
|
9:28
+1
Marlon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
23-28
9:28
+1
Marlon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-29
9:08
+2
Alex Reese made layup, assist by Herbert Jones
25-29
8:51
+2
Javonte Smart made jump shot
25-31
8:43
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
8:41
Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|
8:35
Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
8:31
Offensive rebound by LSU
|
8:25
Offensive foul on Skylar Mays
|
8:25
Turnover on Skylar Mays
|
8:13
Herbert Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
8:11
Offensive rebound by Galin Smith
|
8:08
Shooting foul on Darius Days
|
8:08
Galin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
8:08
Galin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8:08
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
8:01
Shooting foul on Galin Smith
|
8:01
+1
Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
25-32
8:01
+1
Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-33
7:49
Galin Smith missed layup, blocked by Aundre Hyatt
|
7:47
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
7:41
Offensive foul on Emmitt Williams
|
7:41
Turnover on Emmitt Williams
|
7:31
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:29
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
7:24
+2
Emmitt Williams made dunk, assist by Trendon Watford
25-35
7:05
John Petty Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Emmitt Williams
|
7:03
Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|
6:54
Personal foul on Herbert Jones
|
6:54
+1
Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws
25-36
6:54
+1
Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-37
6:44
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
6:42
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
6:41
Personal foul on Javian Davis
|
6:41
+1
Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
25-38
6:41
+1
Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-39
6:27
Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Aundre Hyatt
|
6:22
+2
Emmitt Williams made dunk
25-41
6:18
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
6:16
Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
5:59
John Petty Jr. missed jump shot
|
6:08
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
5:47
+2
Emmitt Williams made layup, assist by Skylar Mays
25-43
5:47
Shooting foul on Alex Reese
|
5:47
Emmitt Williams missed free throw
|
5:47
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
5:32
Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot
|
5:30
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
5:10
Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:08
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
4:53
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
4:51
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
4:35
Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
4:33
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
4:23
+2
Jaylen Forbes made layup, assist by Jaden Shackelford
27-43
4:06
Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
4:04
Defensive rebound by Galin Smith
|
3:55
+2
Jaylen Forbes made layup
29-43
3:43
Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
3:41
Offensive rebound by Darius Days
|
3:38
+2
Darius Days made layup
29-45
3:17
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
3:15
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
3:12
Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by Skylar Mays
|
3:11
Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
|
3:11
+1
Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
29-46
3:11
+1
Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
29-47
2:47
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:45
Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones
|
2:42
Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:40
Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|
2:31
+2
Skylar Mays made jump shot
29-49
2:21
Herbert Jones missed jump shot
|
2:19
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|
2:05
Emmitt Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:03
Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones
|
1:57
+2
Jaden Shackelford made layup
31-49
1:36
Offensive foul on Skylar Mays
|
1:36
Turnover on Skylar Mays
|
1:26
Personal foul on Emmitt Williams
|
1:26
+1
John Petty Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
32-49
1:26
+1
John Petty Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-49
1:11
Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford
|
1:00
Lost ball turnover on Galin Smith, stolen by Trendon Watford
|
37.0
Javonte Smart missed jump shot
|
35.0
Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
27.0
Jaylen Forbes missed layup
|
25.0
Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|
5.0
Javonte Smart missed layup
|
3.0
Offensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt
|
0.0
+2
Aundre Hyatt made layup
33-51
0.0
End of period
