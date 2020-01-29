BAYLOR
Teague scores 15 points, No. 1 Baylor beats Iowa State 67-53

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

AMES, Iowa (AP) Baylor coach Scott Drew always feels fortunate to walk out of Hilton Coliseum with a win.

But those once-rare victories at Iowa State are now becoming routine.

MaCio Teague scored 15 points and the top-ranked Bears (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) seized control in the second half and rolled to a 67-53 win over the Cyclones on Wednesday night.

''Our team knows how tough it is to play here and what great fans Iowa State has,'' said Drew, whose team has won four of the past six games against Iowa State in Ames. ''Offensively, if transition and 3s are falling, it's not a good environment to be in if you're the visiting team. Really credit our guys for doing a good job trying to make things as difficult as possible, trying to not let them get the runs they have normally here.''

Mark Vital had eight points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Baylor.

The Cyclones (9-11, 2-5) shot 36% from the field and turned the ball over 16 times.

Baylor's trademark toughness on defense, coupled with a balanced offense, forms a potent blend that helps explain why it is the top-ranked team in the country for the third time in school history.

The Bears are 7-0 to begin conference play for the first time since the 1958 team started 10-0 in the Southwest Conference.

''I think the biggest thing is probably chemistry,'' said Freddie Gillespie, who had 12 points and nine rebounds. ''Coach has done a great bringing together guys with similar values. Good work ethic. And I think you're seeing hours and hours in the gym coming out and playing on the big stage.''

The Bears - the only team in the country with five wins against AP Top 25 opponents this season - used a 17-2 run midway through the second half to turn a five-point lead into a 59-41 edge with 7:43 left. Devonte Bandoo scored seven of his 12 points off the bench during the spurt, which came after Iowa State coach Steve Prohm was assessed a technical foul.

''We had played a good game,'' Prohm said. ''I blame myself for the technical. I told the guys that. But we've got to be, after that, I thought they revved it up a level. We need to rev it up a level.''

Rasir Bolton led Iowa State with 19 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 17.

Baylor has won 10 of its past 13 games against the Cyclones and went undefeated in January for the first time since 1948.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears established themselves on the glass early and outrebounded Iowa State 39-28 - including 14-8 on the offensive boards. They also outscored Iowa State 44-22 in the paint and routinely beat the Cyclones for 50-50 balls while allowing just two fast-break points.

Iowa State: The Cyclones stayed in the game in the first half behind four 3-pointers from Bolton and a 6-0 personal run from Haliburton. But Iowa State struggled to take care of the ball. Bolton and Haliburton had five turnovers apiece.

ROLE PLAYER

Bandoo continued his recent hot streak from 3-point range. He drilled his first attempt to put the Bears up 25-18 and hit 2 of 4 overall. He's 10 for 16 from beyond the arc in the past four games and has scored in double digits in three of the past four games.

HE SAID IT

''Vital was chasing balls all over the place,'' Prohm said. ''He's just a kid who plays hard. He's a tough dude.''

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

Iowa State: At Texas on Saturday.

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 33
IOWAST Cyclones 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Iowa State  
19:41   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
19:41 +1 Michael Jacobson made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:41 +1 Michael Jacobson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:19   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
19:15   Traveling violation turnover on Mark Vital  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton  
18:39   Out of bounds turnover on Jared Butler  
18:20 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 0-5
17:57 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 3-5
17:40   Bad pass turnover on Michael Jacobson  
17:22   Traveling violation turnover on Jared Butler  
17:09   George Conditt IV missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
16:55 +2 Davion Mitchell made jump shot 5-5
16:43   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
16:29   Mark Vital missed layup  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
16:24 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup 7-5
16:04   Michael Jacobson missed layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
15:51 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Mark Vital 9-5
15:29   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
15:21   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:08   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
14:51 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 9-8
14:19   Mark Vital missed jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
14:17   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
13:58   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
13:45   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
13:35 +2 Tristan Clark made dunk, assist by Davion Mitchell 11-8
13:14   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Jared Butler  
13:10 +2 Jared Butler made layup 13-8
13:03   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
13:01 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made dunk 13-10
12:39   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
12:33   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Clark, stolen by Zion Griffin  
12:28   Offensive foul on Rasir Bolton  
12:28   Turnover on Rasir Bolton  
12:12   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
12:09   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
11:57 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made driving layup 13-12
11:37   Offensive foul on Jared Butler  
11:37   Turnover on Jared Butler  
11:12 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made floating jump shot 13-14
10:52   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
10:36   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
10:26 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 16-14
10:10   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
10:00 +2 Devonte Bandoo made fade-away jump shot 18-14
9:42 +2 Zion Griffin made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 18-16
9:10   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
9:03   Prentiss Nixon missed layup, blocked by Davion Mitchell  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
8:45   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot, blocked by Davion Mitchell  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
8:15 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot 20-16
7:56   Offensive foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
7:56   Turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
7:46   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
7:38   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
7:28   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
7:19   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
7:02   Zion Griffin missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
6:25 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 22-16
6:14   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
6:14 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 1st of 2 free throws 22-17
6:14 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-18
6:01 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 25-18
5:44   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:33 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 27-18
5:10 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 27-21
4:39 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 29-21
4:16   George Conditt IV missed jump shot, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
4:00   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
3:57   Jumpball received by Baylor  
3:39 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo 31-21
3:26   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by MaCio Teague  
3:09   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
2:54 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 31-23
2:25   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
2:22   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
2:06   George Conditt IV missed layup  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
2:00   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
1:44   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
1:44   Tristan Clark missed free throw  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
1:27   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
1:16   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
1:16 +1 Davion Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
1:16 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-23
1:07   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
42.0   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Clark, stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
42.0   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
24.0 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 33-26
4.0   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 34
IOWAST Cyclones 27

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 33-28
19:13 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 35-28
18:47 +2 Rasir Bolton made floating jump shot 35-30
18:21   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
18:14   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
18:14   MaCio Teague missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:14 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-30
18:06   Tyrese Haliburton missed floating jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
18:02 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk 36-32
17:38 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Mark Vital 38-32
17:21   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
17:13   Tyrese Haliburton missed layup  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
17:09 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk 38-34
16:51   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot  
16:49   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
16:46 +2 MaCio Teague made dunk 40-34
16:28 +2 George Conditt IV made layup, assist by Rasir Bolton 40-36
15:56   Davion Mitchell missed driving layup  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
15:54 +2 Mark Vital made tip-in 42-36
15:29   Michael Jacobson missed turnaround jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
15:20   MaCio Teague missed jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Haliburton  
15:18   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
14:55   Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
14:35   Tristan Clark missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:26   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
14:06   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
14:06 +1 Prentiss Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
14:06   Prentiss Nixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
13:49   Traveling violation turnover on Matthew Mayer  
13:39   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Matthew Mayer  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
13:29   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
13:22 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Mark Vital 44-37
12:55   Shooting foul on Matthew Mayer  
12:55 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
12:55 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
12:29   Offensive foul on Solomon Young  
12:29   Turnover on Solomon Young  
12:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Iowa State  
12:29 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
12:29 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
12:04   Matthew Mayer missed fade-away jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
11:51   Personal foul on Matthew Mayer  
11:47   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
11:33   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Mark Vital  
11:27 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 48-39
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
10:51 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Mark Vital 50-39
10:36   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Zion Griffin  
10:02   Bad pass turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
10:00   Personal foul on Tyrese Haliburton  
9:41 +2 Devonte Bandoo made floating jump shot 52-39
9:18 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Tre Jackson 52-41
9:18   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
9:18   Solomon Young missed free throw  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
9:00   Davion Mitchell missed running Jump Shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
8:58   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
8:38   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
8:34   Jumpball received by Baylor  
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jackson, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
8:15   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:09 +2 Mark Vital made dunk 54-41
7:55   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
7:46 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 57-41
7:36   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
7:31   Lost ball turnover on Solomon Young, stolen by Jared Butler  
7:18   Jared Butler missed floating jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Jared Butler  
6:56 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 59-41
6:38   Solomon Young missed fade-away jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
6:06   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
