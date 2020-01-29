IND
Stevens leads No. 24 Penn State over Indiana

  AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) A shaky offensive start won’t doom a team that can defend like Penn State has most of this season.

It’s why Pat Chambers believes his No. 24 Nittany Lions have a chance to be something special.

Lamar Stevens scored nine of his 17 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Penn State over Indiana 64-49 on Wednesday night.

Curtis Jones Jr. scored 12 points for the Nittany Lions (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten), who recovered from an 11-for-32 first-half shooting skid to pull away and hold Indiana to its worst offensive output of the season. Penn State notched three steals, added three blocks and forced 18 turnovers.

“The fact that they didn’t allow missing shots affect their effort on the defensive end, is something I’m going to focus on,” Chambers said. “I still think we can get a lot better. We haven’t clicked on all cylinders yet offensively and defensively.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 14 points. Justin Smith scored 13 for the Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5 Big Ten) who lost their second in a row after trailing the entire second half and going pointless for long stretches.

A back-and-forth first half that that featured seven lead changes and ended in a 28-28 tie gave way to a second half that was all Penn State.

The Nittany Lions took control with a 20-7 run in which they held the Hoosiers to just a pair of field goals in just over 11 minutes. Penn State pushed its lead to as many as 20 with 3:01 to play.

Indiana players made just 9 of 28 second-half shots after going 10-for-29 in the first.

“When your offense lets you down like it did tonight, it’s going to be tough,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Offensively we were bad. There’s not a whole lot to talk about except second half, we just played terrible.”

Despite their shooting struggles, the Hoosiers led most of the first half but never by more than three. The Nittany Lions created their first momentum with a 6-0 run that put them up by four with 5:53 left, but their defense was suspect in the final minute.

Davis hit an uncontested jumper to put the Hoosiers back up with 35 seconds left before Dread tipped a ball in on the other end to make it 28-28 at halftime.

But while Penn State shooters found their shots quickly in the second, the Hoosiers got colder.

A DO-OVER

With just under 15 minutes to play, Myles Dread made up for a bad 3-point miss draining a shot from the exact spot 14 seconds later. Dread, who had shot his right hand an incredulous look after his airball, turned around to find Chambers jumping and pumping his fists and the two shared an intense high five.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Stevens played a calm, steady game and earned more accolades in the process.

He led Penn State’s early second-half surge with five points and continued to climb the program’s all-time scoring list. He moved to third all-time in scoring, passing Joe Crispin when he drove the net, slipped through defenders and rolled in a layup to put Penn State up by 11 with 9:09 to play.

Stevens also joined the 800 rebound club in the game.

THE BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers had been on a bit of a tear shooting the ball. They had made 49.7% of their field goals over the three games before this one.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have regained some of the swagger they had before a three-game skid knocked them from the Top 25 earlier this month. They attracted another big crowd inside the Bryce Jordan Center and seem to relish playing stingy defense.

UP NEXT

Indiana visits Ohio State on Saturday.

Nebraska hosts Penn State on Saturday.

1st Half
IND Hoosiers 28
PSU Nittany Lions 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:53 +2 Jamari Wheeler made layup 0-2
19:26   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:24   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:10 +2 Joey Brunk made hook shot 2-2
18:44   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:43   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:21   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Myreon Jones  
18:15   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
18:09 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 5-2
17:49 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 5-4
17:49   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:49 +1 Lamar Stevens made free throw 5-5
17:32   Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Myreon Jones  
17:01   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
16:52   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
16:37   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
16:37   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
16:35   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
16:20 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 5-7
16:20   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
16:20   Lamar Stevens missed free throw  
16:20   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
16:01   De'Ron Davis missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
15:59   Personal foul on Damezi Anderson  
15:50   3-second violation turnover on Lamar Stevens  
15:31   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
15:29   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
15:22 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot 7-7
14:57   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson  
14:45 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by De'Ron Davis 9-7
14:22   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson  
14:02   Aljami Durham missed jump shot, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
14:00   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
13:48   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:36   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
13:27   De'Ron Davis missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
13:26   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
13:14   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
13:12   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
13:05   Damezi Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
12:59   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
12:59 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
12:59   Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
12:40 +2 Devonte Green made jump shot 11-8
12:26   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
12:08   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
12:02   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
11:55   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
11:41 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 11-10
11:21   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
11:21 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 12-10
11:21 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
11:02   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
11:02   Mike Watkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:02 +1 Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
10:50   Turnover on Indiana  
10:32 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 13-14
10:23   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
10:23 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 14-14
10:23 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
10:00   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
9:43 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot 17-14
9:26 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made driving layup 17-16
8:59   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
8:47   Armaan Franklin missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:25   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
8:07   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
8:00   Offensive foul on Myreon Jones  
8:00   Turnover on Myreon Jones  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Myreon Jones  
7:44   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
7:44   Myreon Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:44 +1 Myreon Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
7:27 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 19-17
7:10 +2 Lamar Stevens made reverse layup 19-19
6:52   De'Ron Davis missed jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:37   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
6:10 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made jump shot 19-21
5:55   Lost ball turnover on Damezi Anderson, stolen by Myreon Jones  
5:53 +2 Myreon Jones made finger-roll layup 19-23
5:23   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
5:03   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:54   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
4:33   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson  
4:22   Damezi Anderson missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
4:07   Mike Watkins missed hook shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Damezi Anderson  
3:37   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
3:37 +1 De'Ron Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
3:37 +1 De'Ron Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-23
3:23   Lamar Stevens missed fade-away jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
3:10 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Devonte Green 23-23
2:58 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 23-26
2:48   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by John Harrar  
2:35   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
2:18   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
2:04   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
1:59   Shooting foul on Myreon Jones  
1:59   Armaan Franklin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:59 +1 Armaan Franklin made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-26
1:32   Curtis Jones Jr. missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
1:08   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:00 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 26-26
55.0   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
34.0 +2 De'Ron Davis made jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 28-26
6.0   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
4.0 +2 Myles Dread made tip-in 28-28
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IND Hoosiers 21
PSU Nittany Lions 36

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
19:34   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
19:16 +2 John Harrar made hook shot, assist by Myreon Jones 28-30
18:55   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:39   John Harrar missed hook shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
18:17   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by John Harrar  
18:11 +2 Myreon Jones made floating jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 28-32
18:00   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
17:37   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
17:37   Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:37   Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:37   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
17:18 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 30-32
17:02   Offensive foul on John Harrar  
17:02   Turnover on John Harrar  
16:42   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
16:33   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:24   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
16:23   Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
16:23   De'Ron Davis missed layup  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
16:09   Jamari Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Aljami Durham  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
16:09   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
15:59   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
15:59   Mike Watkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:59 +1 Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
15:37   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
15:37 +1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 31-33
15:37 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-33
15:22 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 32-36
14:59   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
14:48   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
14:40   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
14:34 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 32-39
14:04   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
13:53   Myreon Jones missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
13:28   Aljami Durham missed layup  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
13:20   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
13:12   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Mike Watkins  
13:06   Mike Watkins missed layup  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
12:58 +2 Jamari Wheeler made layup 32-41
12:35 +3 Justin Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 35-41
12:19   Offensive foul on John Harrar  
12:19   Turnover on John Harrar  
11:59   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Curtis Jones Jr., stolen by Armaan Franklin  
11:06   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
10:51   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
10:42   Mike Watkins missed layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
10:30   Justin Smith missed layup  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
10:17   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
10:15