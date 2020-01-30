LVILLE
Nwora scores 37, leads No. 6 Louisville past BC 86-69

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Only a late-game cold streak kept Louisville forward Jordan Nwora from scoring 40 points and breaking a two decade-old record at Boston College.

The Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year scored a career-high 37 points and added nine rebounds on Wednesday night to lead No. 6 Louisville to an 86-69 victory over Boston College.

Nwora twice squared up on a 3-point attempt in the final minutes only to miss a chance at his first 40-point game. He also fell two points shy of Richard Hamilton's 1999 record of 39 points by an opponent at the Conte Forum, which opened in 1988.

''I don't think he was worried about that,'' Louisville coach Chris Mack said. ''I think he was worried about 40, that's why he took two bad shots.''

Darius Perry scored 14 points and Malik Williams had 13 rebounds for Louisville (18-3, 9-1 ACC). The Cardinals have won seven straight and are off to their best conference start since the 2008-09 team won nine of its first 10 Big East games.

Derryck Thornton scored 17 points and Jay Heath had 16 for BC (10-11, 4-6). The Eagles have now lost five of their last six.

Louisville led 53-49 before putting together a 12-5 run - with eight of the points by Nwora. BC cut it to five, 67-62, with eight minutes remaining before the Cardinals scored 14 of the next 16 , getting six free throws from Nwora and back-to-back 3 pointers from Samuel Williamson and Ryan McMahon.

Nwora is the second-leading scorer in the ACC with an average of 18.7 points. But he had just 40 points total in the previous four games and took just five shots against Clemson on Saturday.

''I can score 20 points every game if I really want to. It's not really about that this year,'' he said. ''It's about winning games. I don't want to score 20 in a way that's going to hurt the team.''

BC coach Jim Christian said his team wasn't fooled by Nwora's recent production.

''He hadn't played well, so he's due,'' Christian said. ''He got into a great rhythm, he's a great player. A couple of times we were right there. ... Some guys you can be a step slow and still get there and contest it, not with a great shooter like that.''

Nwora scored 16 of his 21 first-half points during a 24-13 run that turned a five-point deficit into a six-point lead. Louisville scored 10 straight points while holding BC scoreless from the 12:05 mark until Jairus Hamilton drove to the basket to give the Eagles a 27-26 lead with about eight minutes left in the half.

Nwora made 7 of 9 shots in the first half - going 5 of 7 from 3-point range. He cooled off in the second and finished 11 of 20, missing his last five shots, including a final 3-point attempt with 41 seconds left and Louisville leading by 17.

''Everybody on the team was telling me to do it, so I was just kind of listening to them,'' he said. ''I was right there, so I might as well try.''

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals avenged last year's loss in Chestnut Hill, a game Mack called ''sickening to watch.''

Boston College: The Eagles trailed by two at the half with two chances to tie it or take the lead. But in the second, they missed five free throws and turned the ball over seven times.

UP NEXT

Louisville: At North Carolina State on Saturday.

Boston College: At North Carolina on Saturday, followed by

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 45
BC Eagles 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
19:40 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot 2-0
19:09 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot 2-2
19:00   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
18:59 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 4-2
18:36   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
18:29 +2 Derryck Thornton made driving layup 4-4
18:14 +2 Darius Perry made jump shot 6-4
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Steffon Mitchell, stolen by Darius Perry  
17:46   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
17:24   Derryck Thornton missed driving layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
17:19 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot 6-7
17:05   Shooting foul on Jairus Hamilton  
17:05 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
17:05   Dwayne Sutton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:05   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
16:59 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 7-10
16:42 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 10-10
16:34   Shooting foul on Lamarr Kimble  
16:34   Derryck Thornton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:34 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by CJ Felder  
15:57 +2 CJ Felder made driving layup, assist by Derryck Thornton 10-13
15:38   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
15:29 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 10-16
15:05 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 13-16
14:47   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
14:41   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
14:34   Traveling violation turnover on Darius Perry  
14:22 +2 Jairus Hamilton made jump shot 13-18
13:57 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 16-18
13:28 +2 Jay Heath made driving layup 16-20
13:03   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
12:58   David Johnson missed tip-in  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
12:58   Bad pass turnover on Malik Williams, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
12:54   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
12:36 +2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Derryck Thornton 16-22
12:23   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
12:06 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot 16-25
11:38 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 19-25
11:15   Jared Hamilton missed driving layup  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
11:06   David Johnson missed jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
10:47   Nik Popovic missed layup, blocked by Malik Williams  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
10:40 +2 David Johnson made driving layup 21-25
10:40   Shooting foul on Nik Popovic  
10:40 +1 David Johnson made free throw 22-25
10:25   Nik Popovic missed driving layup  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Julian Rishwain  
10:17   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
10:04   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
9:55   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson  
9:41   Julian Rishwain missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
9:29 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 24-25
9:03   Julian Rishwain missed jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
8:49   Shooting foul on Jared Hamilton  
8:49 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 3 free throws 25-25
8:49   Jordan Nwora missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:49 +1 Jordan Nwora made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-25
8:31 +2 Jairus Hamilton made driving layup 26-27
8:18 +2 Ryan McMahon made floating jump shot 28-27
8:07   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
7:58 +2 CJ Felder made dunk 28-29
7:46   Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell  
7:30 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 31-29
7:15   Jairus Hamilton missed jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Jairus Hamilton  
7:12   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
7:10   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
7:07   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
6:51 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 34-29
6:24   CJ Felder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
6:15 +2 CJ Felder made layup 34-31
6:07   Personal foul on CJ Felder  
6:02 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 37-31
5:41   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
5:41   Nik Popovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:41 +1 Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-32
5:35   Personal foul on Jairus Hamilton  
5:35 +1 Darius Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 38-32
5:35 +1 Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-32
5:12 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 39-35
5:00   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
4:47 +2 Derryck Thornton made reverse layup 39-37
4:26   Lost ball turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Nik Popovic  
4:20   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
4:13   Lost ball turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
3:57 +2 Nik Popovic made layup 39-39
3:57   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
3:57 +1 Nik Popovic made free throw 39-40
3:37   Flagrant foul on Steven Enoch  
3:37   Turnover on Steven Enoch  
3:37   Luka Kraljevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:37 +1 Luka Kraljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
3:18   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
3:08   David Johnson missed driving layup  
3:07   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
3:07   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
3:07   David Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:07 +1 David Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
2:51   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
2:32 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 43-41
2:10   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Samuell Williamson  
2:02   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
2:02   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:02   Dwayne Sutton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
1:46   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
1:43   Personal foul on Nik Popovic  
1:43 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 44-41
1:43 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-41
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton  
1:04   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Jared Hamilton  
1:01   Shooting foul on David Johnson  
1:01 +1 Jared Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 45-42
1:01 +1 Jared Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-43
49.0   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
46.0   David Johnson missed tip-in  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
35.0   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
17.0   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Jay Heath  
1.0   Derryck Thornton missed fade-away jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 41
BC Eagles 26

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Offensive foul on Jairus Hamilton  
19:49   Turnover on Jairus Hamilton  
19:39   Lamarr Kimble missed layup, blocked by Derryck Thornton  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Boston College  
19:17   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:04   Shooting foul on Derryck Thornton  
19:04 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
19:04 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-43
18:50   Shooting foul on Lamarr Kimble  
18:50 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 47-44
18:50 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-45
18:26   Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell  
18:09   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
18:03   Jordan Nwora missed dunk  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
18:03 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk 49-45
17:43   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
17:43 +1 Jay Heath made 1st of 2 free throws 49-46
17:43 +1 Jay Heath made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-47
17:17   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
17:10 +2 Steven Enoch made tip-in 51-47
16:49   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:29   David Johnson missed turnaround jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
16:22   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
16:18 +2 David Johnson made tip-in 53-47
15:57   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
15:55 +2 Jared Hamilton made tip-in 53-49
15:34 +2 Dwayne Sutton made hook shot 55-49
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by David Johnson  
15:14 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by David Johnson 57-49
14:59   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
14:59   Nik Popovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:59   Nik Popovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
14:46   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora  
14:30   Nik Popovic missed layup, blocked by Steven Enoch  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
14:17 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot 57-52
13:51   Personal foul on Nik Popovic  
13:49 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 60-52
13:26   Jairus Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
13:24 +2 Steffon Mitchell made tip-in 60-54
12:58   Samuell Williamson missed jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
12:52 +2 Steven Enoch made tip-in 62-54
12:30   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
12:23 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 65-54
12:07