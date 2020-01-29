|
20:00
Jumpball received by Nevada
19:29
Jalen Harris missed layup
19:27
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
19:23
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:21
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
19:07
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:05
Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
18:58
+3
|
Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens
0-3
|
18:39
Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson, stolen by Kendle Moore
18:31
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made dunk, assist by Isaiah Stevens
0-5
|
18:11
+2
|
Johncarlos Reyes made jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson
2-5
|
17:55
Shooting foul on Robby Robinson
17:55
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws
2-6
|
17:55
Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:55
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
17:32
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Harris
17:18
Nico Carvacho missed hook shot
17:16
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
17:09
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:07
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
17:00
David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:58
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
16:50
+2
|
Jalen Harris made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson
4-6
|
16:34
David Roddy missed jump shot
16:32
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
16:25
Nico Carvacho missed tip-in
16:23
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
16:17
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
4-8
|
16:07
Lost ball turnover on Jazz Johnson, stolen by Adam Thistlewood
16:02
Kendle Moore missed layup
16:00
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
16:00
Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes
16:02
Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:02
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-9
|
15:49
+2
|
Jalen Harris made jump shot
6-9
|
15:32
Lost ball turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Lindsey Drew
15:29
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
15:13
Jazz Johnson missed jump shot
15:11
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
15:06
Kris Martin missed layup
15:04
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
14:57
Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by David Roddy
14:55
Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
14:49
+2
|
K.J. Hymes made dunk
8-9
|
14:26
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy
8-12
|
14:06
+2
|
Jalen Harris made jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson
10-12
|
13:48
+2
|
David Roddy made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards
10-14
|
13:34
+3
|
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks
13-14
|
13:19
David Roddy missed layup, blocked by K.J. Hymes
13:17
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
13:17
Jumpball received by Colorado State
13:08
+3
|
Hyron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy
13-17
|
12:51
Personal foul on Hyron Edwards
12:45
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
16-17
|
12:25
+3
|
John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dischon Thomas
16-20
|
12:02
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
19-20
|
11:48
Bad pass turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Lindsey Drew
11:34
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:32
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
11:21
Nico Carvacho missed jump shot
11:19
Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
11:11
+3
|
K.J. Hymes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
22-20
|
10:48
+3
|
Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Tonje
22-23
|
10:25
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
10:23
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
10:18
Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho
10:06
Bad pass turnover on Nisre Zouzoua, stolen by John Tonje
9:45
Kris Martin missed jump shot
9:43
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
9:39
+2
|
Lindsey Drew made layup
24-23
|
9:16
John Tonje missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:14
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
9:13
Personal foul on K.J. Hymes
9:08
Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes
9:02
David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Zane Meeks
9:00
Offensive rebound by David Roddy
8:59
+2
|
David Roddy made layup
24-25
|
8:40
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:38
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
8:31
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:29
Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
8:23
+3
|
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
27-25
|
7:59
David Roddy missed jump shot
7:57
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
7:51
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson
30-25
|
7:28
Personal foul on Kane Milling
7:14
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Kendle Moore
30-27
|
6:44
Traveling violation turnover on Nisre Zouzoua
6:35
+2
|
Adam Thistlewood made layup, assist by Nico Carvacho
30-29
|
6:16
Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot
6:14
Defensive rebound by David Roddy
6:06
Shooting foul on Jazz Johnson
6:06
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws
30-30
|
6:06
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-31
|
5:51
Jalen Harris missed jump shot
5:49
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
5:43
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
5:43
+1
|
Kendle Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
30-32
|
5:43
Kendle Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:43
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
5:26
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:24
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
5:06
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made layup
30-34
|
4:52
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:50
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
4:44
Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Stevens
4:25
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:22
Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
4:06
+2
|
Jalen Harris made dunk, assist by Lindsey Drew
32-34
|
3:57
Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:55
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
3:45
+3
|
Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot
35-34
|
3:27
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made jump shot
35-36
|
3:12
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:10
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
3:04
Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:02
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
2:56
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
38-36
|
2:33
Shooting foul on Jalen Harris
2:33
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
38-37
|
2:33
+1
|
Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-38
|
2:10
+2
|
Lindsey Drew made jump shot
40-38
|
1:33
+2
|
David Roddy made layup, assist by Nico Carvacho
40-40
|
1:14
+2
|
K.J. Hymes made dunk, assist by Lindsey Drew
42-40
|
58.0
Shooting foul on Jalen Harris
58.0
Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws
58.0
Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws
58.0
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
34.0
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
32.0
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
27.0
Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho
3.0
Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
1.0
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
0.0
End of period
