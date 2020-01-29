NEVADA
Stevens buries winner as Colorado State tops Nevada 91-90

  • Jan 29, 2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Adam Thistlewood had a career-high 24 points and Isaiah Stevens hit an 18-footer at the buzzer to lift Colorado State to a 92-91 victory over Nevada on Wednesday night.

Nevada's Jalen Harris made a 3-pointer to give the Wolf Pack a 91-90 lead with six seconds to go. After CSU called timeout, the Rams inbounded to Stevens who took the ball up the right side, dribbled behind his back as he stepped inside the 3-point line, then pulled up to drain the 18-footer.

Colorado State won despite trailing by 10 points with about eight minutes remaining, then taking a four-point lead in the final minute before falling behind again. The Rams led 89-85 after David Roddy hit two free throws with 23 seconds remaining. Nisre Zouzoua hit a 3-pointer to draw Nevada within one, then Stevens made one of two free throws to put CSU up 90-88. Harris and Stevens then traded clutch hoops, Stevens with the game-winner.

David Roddy had 18 points for Colorado State (15-8, 6-4 Mountain West Conference), which has won five in a row at home. Nico Carvacho added 16 points and 15 rebounds. Kendle Moore had 14 points. Stevens had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jalen Harris tied a career-high with 31 points and had seven assists for the Wolf Pack (13-9, 6-4). Zouzoua added 17 points and Lindsey Drew had 14 points and eight rebounds.

1st Half
NEVADA Wolf Pack 42
COLOST Rams 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Nevada  
19:29   Jalen Harris missed layup  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
19:23   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
19:07   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
18:58 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 0-3
18:39   Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson, stolen by Kendle Moore  
18:31 +2 Nico Carvacho made dunk, assist by Isaiah Stevens 0-5
18:11 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson 2-5
17:55   Shooting foul on Robby Robinson  
17:55 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
17:55   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
17:32   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Harris  
17:18   Nico Carvacho missed hook shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
17:09   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
17:00   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
16:50 +2 Jalen Harris made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson 4-6
16:34   David Roddy missed jump shot  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
16:25   Nico Carvacho missed tip-in  
16:23   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
16:17 +2 David Roddy made layup 4-8
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Jazz Johnson, stolen by Adam Thistlewood  
16:02   Kendle Moore missed layup  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
16:00   Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
16:02   Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:02 +1 Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-9
15:49 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 6-9
15:32   Lost ball turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
15:29   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
15:13   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
15:06   Kris Martin missed layup  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
14:57   Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by David Roddy  
14:55   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
14:49 +2 K.J. Hymes made dunk 8-9
14:26 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 8-12
14:06 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson 10-12
13:48 +2 David Roddy made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards 10-14
13:34 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks 13-14
13:19   David Roddy missed layup, blocked by K.J. Hymes  
13:17   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
13:17   Jumpball received by Colorado State  
13:08 +3 Hyron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Roddy 13-17
12:51   Personal foul on Hyron Edwards  
12:45 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 16-17
12:25 +3 John Tonje made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dischon Thomas 16-20
12:02 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 19-20
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
11:34   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
11:21   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
11:11 +3 K.J. Hymes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 22-20
10:48 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Tonje 22-23
10:25   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
10:18   Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Nisre Zouzoua, stolen by John Tonje  
9:45   Kris Martin missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
9:39 +2 Lindsey Drew made layup 24-23
9:16   John Tonje missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
9:13   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
9:08   Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
9:02   David Roddy missed layup, blocked by Zane Meeks  
9:00   Offensive rebound by David Roddy  
8:59 +2 David Roddy made layup 24-25
8:40   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
8:31   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
8:23 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 27-25
7:59   David Roddy missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
7:51 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson 30-25
7:28   Personal foul on Kane Milling  
7:14 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Kendle Moore 30-27
6:44   Traveling violation turnover on Nisre Zouzoua  
6:35 +2 Adam Thistlewood made layup, assist by Nico Carvacho 30-29
6:16   Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
6:06   Shooting foul on Jazz Johnson  
6:06 +1 Nico Carvacho made 1st of 2 free throws 30-30
6:06 +1 Nico Carvacho made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-31
5:51   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
5:43   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
5:43 +1 Kendle Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 30-32
5:43   Kendle Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
5:26   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
5:06 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup 30-34
4:52   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
4:44   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
4:25   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
4:06 +2 Jalen Harris made dunk, assist by Lindsey Drew 32-34
3:57   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
3:45 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot 35-34
3:27 +2 Nico Carvacho made jump shot 35-36
3:12   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
3:04   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
2:56 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 38-36
2:33   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
2:33 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
2:33 +1 Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-38
2:10 +2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot 40-38
1:33 +2 David Roddy made layup, assist by Nico Carvacho 40-40
1:14 +2 K.J. Hymes made dunk, assist by Lindsey Drew 42-40
58.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
58.0   Nico Carvacho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
58.0   Nico Carvacho missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
34.0   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
27.0   Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho  
3.0   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEVADA Wolf Pack 49
COLOST Rams 52

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
19:37 +2 Adam Thistlewood made layup 42-42
19:37   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
19:37 +1 Adam Thistlewood made free throw 42-43
19:22   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
19:14 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made layup 44-43
18:49 +2 David Roddy made layup 44-45
18:51   Shooting foul on Robby Robinson  
18:51 +1 David Roddy made free throw 44-46
18:25   Personal foul on David Roddy  
18:19 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 47-46
18:00   David Roddy missed hook shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
17:53   Shooting foul on David Roddy  
17:53 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
17:53 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-46
17:36   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
17:28 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 52-46
17:16   Shooting foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
17:16 +1 David Roddy made 1st of 2 free throws 52-47
17:16 +1 David Roddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-48
17:02 +2 K.J. Hymes made dunk 54-48
16:46 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Thistlewood 54-51
16:19   Lindsey Drew missed layup  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
16:15   Traveling violation turnover on Nico Carvacho  
16:03   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
15:56   Bad pass turnover on Robby Robinson  
15:40   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
15:26   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
15:24   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
15:17   Lost ball turnover on Nico Carvacho, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
15:02   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
14:55 +2 K.J. Hymes made layup, assist by Robby Robinson 56-51
14:29 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dischon Thomas 56-54
13:59 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made layup 58-54
13:31   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
13:25   Lindsey Drew missed layup, blocked by Adam Thistlewood  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
13:17   Isaiah Stevens missed layup, blocked by K.J. Hymes  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
13:11   Nisre Zouzoua missed layup  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
13:03 +2 Adam Thistlewood made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 58-56
13:03   Shooting foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
13:03 +1 Adam Thistlewood made free throw 58-57
12:42   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
12:29   Personal foul on Kane Milling  
12:24   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
12:15   Lindsey Drew missed layup  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
12:10 +2 Lindsey Drew made layup 60-57
11:48 +2 Hyron Edwards made layup 60-59
11:28 +3 Kane Milling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 63-59
11:02 +2 Adam Thistlewood made jump shot 63-61
10:49 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 65-61
10:49   Shooting foul on Kris Martin  
10:49 +1 Jalen Harris made free throw 66-61
10:27 +2 Nico Carvacho made hook shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 66-63
10:10   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Kendle Moore  
10:07 +2 Kendle Moore made layup 66-65
9:46   Jazz Johnson missed layup  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
9:40 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 69-65
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Jalen Harris  
9:18 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 71-65
9:18   Shooting foul on Kendle Moore  
9:18 +1 Jalen Harris made free throw 72-65
8:57 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 72-67
8:40   Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho  
8:40 +1 Johncarlos Reyes made 1st of 2 free throws 73-67
8:40   Johncarlos Reyes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:40  