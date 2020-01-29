NWEST
No. 14 Michigan St tops Northwestern 79-50, moves into 1st

  • AP
  • Jan 29, 2020

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston was sluggish and looked out of sorts, turning the ball over more than he was making shots.

The senior star turned it around in the second half and finished with 18 points to lead No. 14 Michigan State in a 79-50 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

In the end, though, Winston had at least five turnovers for the third time in five games to overshadow his scoring.

''Cassius has to play better,'' Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. ''There's nothing wrong with missing shots, but some of those turnovers are not like him.''

Winston was 2 of 7 in the first half and finished 6 of 12, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers.

''We had a slow start because we couldn't get shots to fall,'' Winston said after visiting with family in the stands and posing for pictures with fans on the court. ''When that happens, it looks slow out there. We did a good job on defense and that led to us getting our offense going.''

The Spartans (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference. The lead may last only a day because No. 19 Illinois has a chance to pull into a tie Thursday night at home against Minnesota.

Michigan State had balance on offense the entire game and outscored its overmatched opponents 46-28 in the second half. The Spartans had a 44-27 edge on the boards, giving them 14 second-chance points.

Xavier Tillman had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks for the Spartans. Teammate Foster Loyer scored 12 points and matched a career high with four 3-pointers.

Five other Spartans scored at least six points.

Pat Spencer scored 11 points for the last-place Wildcats (6-14, 1-9) and was their only double-digit scorer in a game they never led after being relatively competitive in games recently.

''We see this as a setback because we've been making a lot of progress the last few weeks,'' Spencer said.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The young Wildcats have lost five straight and 10 of 11 and there's no relief in sight for the last-place team in the conference in a balanced Big Ten.

''We're playing seven or eight guys and six of them are freshmen and sophomores,'' coach Chris Collins said. ''Sometimes, you get exposed in this league and hopefully you don't more often than not.''

Michigan State: A sluggish start led to a modest halftime lead, but Izzo likely said enough to motivate the team at halftime to spark the rout.

''Where we are now will not get us anywhere close to where we need to be,'' Izzo said.

INJURY REPORT

Michigan State freshman Malik Hall left the game with an injury midway through the second half.

''He sprained his ankle a little bit,'' Izzo said.

Kyle Ahrens had three points and three assists, playing after missing three straight games and four of the previous five games with an Achilles tendon injury. He was welcomed back with a rousing ovation.

''When I went out there and heard everyone react, it meant the world to me,'' Ahrens said. ''It's hard sitting out, especially in Year 5.''

Izzo hopes Ahrens' body responds well to the eight-plus minutes of playing time.

''His problem is never right after the game, it's the next morning,'' Izzo said. ''He gives us something. He gives us experience. He gives us a guy who can knock down shots. He's a guy who gives us toughness. Getting him back to even 15 minutes a game would change a lot.''

STREAKING

The Wildcats have lost 13 straight games against ranked opponents, dating to a win over No. 20 Michigan nearly two years ago.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Purdue (11-10, 4-6) on Saturday night.

Michigan State: Plays the short-handed Badgers (12-9, 5-5) on the road Saturday with Brad Davison serving a one-game suspension for a flagrant foul and Kobe King leaving the program to transfer.

''Regardless of who's there, it's going to be a tough game going to their gym,'' Loyer said.

---

1st Half
NWEST Wildcats 22
MICHST Spartans 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:46   Aaron Henry missed floating jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
19:27   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
19:25   Shooting foul on Ryan Young  
19:23 +1 Malik Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:23 +1 Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:07 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 2-2
18:59 +3 Xavier Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Brown 2-5
18:33   Robbie Beran missed reverse layup  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
18:21 +2 Malik Hall made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Winston 2-7
18:01   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Gabe Brown  
17:56   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
17:47   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
17:35   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
17:35   Ryan Young missed layup  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:33 +2 Malik Hall made layup, assist by Rocket Watts 2-9
17:33   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
16:37   Offensive foul on Rocket Watts  
17:30   Turnover on Rocket Watts  
16:27   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
16:10 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 2-11
15:55   Out of bounds turnover on Miller Kopp  
15:30   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
15:28   Offensive foul on Rocket Watts  
15:28   Turnover on Rocket Watts  
14:58   Out of bounds turnover on Pete Nance  
14:40   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:32 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup 2-13
14:08   Pete Nance missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:56   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Henry  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Jared Jones, stolen by Aaron Henry  
13:11 +3 Foster Loyer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 2-16
12:51   Robbie Beran missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
12:49   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
12:50 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws 3-16
12:49 +1 Robbie Beran made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-16
12:38   Aaron Henry missed layup  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
12:36   Jumpball received by Northwestern  
12:17 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 6-16
12:06   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
11:49   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Foster Loyer  
11:22   Malik Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
11:18   Thomas Kithier missed layup  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
11:16 +2 Gabe Brown made dunk 6-18
10:55 +2 Ryan Young made hook shot, assist by Pat Spencer 8-18
10:36   Traveling violation turnover on Xavier Tillman  
10:21   Pat Spencer missed turnaround jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
10:00   Malik Hall missed fade-away jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
9:49 +2 Pat Spencer made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 10-18
9:17   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
9:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan State  
8:56   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
8:49   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
8:20   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
8:20 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18
8:20 +1 Robbie Beran made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
8:01   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
7:48   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
7:28 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 15-18
7:05   Personal foul on Miller Kopp  
6:49 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer 15-21
6:31   Personal foul on Foster Loyer  
6:25   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
6:03   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:33   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
5:18   Aaron Henry missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
5:14   Violation on Unknown  
5:03   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Pat Spencer  
4:59   Shooting foul on Gabe Brown  
4:59 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
4:59 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
4:46   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston  
4:36   Miller Kopp missed jump shot, blocked by Gabe Brown  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
4:27   Shooting foul on Boo Buie  
4:27 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 17-22
4:27 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-23
4:12   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
4:04   Personal foul on Miller Kopp  
3:46 +3 Foster Loyer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 17-26
3:18 +3 Pat Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 20-26
3:06   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
2:45   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
2:26 +2 Boo Buie made layup 22-26
2:15   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Pat Spencer  
2:00   Boo Buie missed driving layup  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
1:49   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
1:49 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 22-27
1:49 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
1:25   Ryan Young missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
1:11   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
58.0 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made jump shot, assist by Kyle Ahrens 22-30
39.0   Robbie Beran missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
21.0 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Brown 22-33
3.0   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NWEST Wildcats 28
MICHST Spartans 46

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
19:47   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
19:33   Lost ball turnover on Miller Kopp, stolen by Rocket Watts  
19:10   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
18:50   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
18:31 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 22-36
18:06   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:59   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:57 +2 Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Xavier Tillman 22-38
17:33   Lost ball turnover on Robbie Beran  
17:20 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Aaron Henry 22-40
17:06   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:03   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
16:59   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
16:50   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
16:37   Bad pass turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
16:31   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Ryan Young  
16:23   Boo Buie missed layup  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
16:17 +2 Ryan Young made dunk 24-40
15:57   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
15:55   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
15:48   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
15:48 +1 Marcus Bingham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 24-41
15:48 +1 Marcus Bingham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-42
15:35   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
15:28   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
15:22   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
14:54   Pete Nance missed layup  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
14:48   Offensive foul on Rocket Watts  
14:48   Turnover on Rocket Watts  
14:26   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
14:17   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Boo Buie  
14:13   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:52 +2 Gabe Brown made jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer 24-44
13:36   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Cassius Winston  
13:30 +2 Cassius Winston made layup, assist by Foster Loyer 24-46
13:14   Jared Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
12:59   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
12:50   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
12:41   Thomas Kithier missed layup  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
12:34   Ryan Young missed layup  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
12:16   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
12:07   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
11:56   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Boo Buie  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:12   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
10:58   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
10:56 +2 Pat Spencer made layup, assist by Miller Kopp 26-46
10:44   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Michigan State  
10:44   Turnover on Michigan State  
10:44 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 27-46
10:44   Miller Kopp missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
10:27   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Boo Buie  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
10:13   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Julius Marble  
10:03   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
9:55 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Ahrens 27-49
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Aaron Henry  
9:32 +2 Julius Marble made dunk, assist by Aaron Henry 27-51
9:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Michigan State  
9:28 +1 Miller Kopp made free throw 28-51
9:11 +2 Ryan Young made layup 30-51
8:53 +3 Foster Loyer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 30-54
8:31   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Foster Loyer  
8:24 +3