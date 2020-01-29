SC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) A.J. Lawson scored 19 points for South Carolina and the Gamecocks never trailed but needed an Arkansas missed 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 79-77 victory on Wednesday night.

Each time Arkansas pulled within a possession, South Carolina responded, going 6 for 6 from the floor in the second half when the Razorbacks were that close.

''That's the one thing I was so proud of our guys,'' South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. ''And we did it without making free throws or 3s. We continued to scrap and fight and scrap and fight, and made enough plays offensively.''

The Gamecocks (12-8, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) shot 51% from the field, using their size and strength advantage to the effect of 36 points in the paint. Maik Kotsar, Trae Hannibal and Jair Bolden joined Lawson in double figures, scoring 10, 11 and 12, respectively.

Mason Jones had 34 points and 12 rebounds to lead Arkansas (15-5, 3-4). Isaiah Joe, who missed Arkansas' win on Saturday against TCU with knee inflammation, came off the bench to add 16 points.

The Razorbacks tied the game only once when Jones' driving lay-up and subsequent free throw knotted it at 40-all with about 19 minutes left. South Carolina made five of its next six from the floor and rebuilt its lead to nine.

Arkansas pulled to 78-77 on a pair of Jones free throws with 28 seconds to play and had the final possession with 26 seconds left, but Joe's 3-point shot from the corner careened off the rim to end the game.

South Carolina's edge in the inside was more pronounced. Arkansas, which played just one player taller than 6-foot-6, was challenged at the rim and shot just 32% in the first half and 41% for the game.

The frustration on the inside led to settling on the outside, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. The Razorbacks shot 7 of 26 from long range.

''We take 26 3s. We took nine the other night,'' he said. ''If, as a team you shoot under 30 percent from 3, you can't keep doing that. It's not effectively for us right now, not taking that many when we took nine last game.''

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas fell to 10th in the SEC with the loss, damaging their NCAA Tournament chances.

South Carolina's overall record isn't as good as Arkansas, but the Gamecocks are in a tie for fourth in the SEC with five other teams nearing the midway point of the conference schedule.

LET'S GET PHYSICAL

The style fit South Carolina's build as the teams combined to commit 57 fouls. Arkansas, which normally plays just seven players, had one player foul out. South Carolina had two disqualified, but its effect was different for Martin's usual 11-man rotation.

ASSOCIATED TROUBLES

Better free-throw shooting from either team would have helped their causes. Arkansas made 26 of its 40 shots (65%) from the line to South Carolina's 17 of 33 clip (51.5%). Neither Martin nor Musselman were happy with their team's percentage after the game.

''When you leave points on the board like we did from the foul line, I don't know what else to do but have them shoot some more fouls shots, reps,'' Musselman said.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Arkansas plays at Alabama on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SC Gamecocks 38
ARK Razorbacks 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
19:41   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Adrio Bailey  
18:57   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:48   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
18:31   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
18:12   Out of bounds turnover on Mason Jones  
18:01   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
18:01   Justin Minaya missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:01 +1 Justin Minaya made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
17:51   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Chaney  
17:38   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
17:13   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
16:59 +2 AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 3-0
16:48   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup, blocked by Keyshawn Bryant  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
16:29   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
16:20   Keyshawn Bryant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
16:06   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
15:58 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 6-0
15:42   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
15:35   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on AJ Lawson, stolen by Mason Jones  
15:19 +2 Mason Jones made layup 6-2
15:01 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made hook shot, assist by AJ Lawson 8-2
14:39   Offensive foul on Jalen Harris  
14:39   Turnover on Jalen Harris  
14:21   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
14:05   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
14:05 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 8-3
14:05 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
13:56 +2 Jalyn McCreary made dunk 10-4
13:39   Shooting foul on Justin Minaya  
13:39   Desi Sills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:39 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-5
13:21   Bad pass turnover on Jair Bolden, stolen by Jeantal Cylla  
13:03   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
13:03   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:03   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
12:48 +2 Wildens Leveque made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 12-5
12:26   Desi Sills missed layup  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
12:15   Jeantal Cylla missed layup  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
12:07   AJ Lawson missed layup  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
12:00 +2 Wildens Leveque made layup 14-5
11:51   Jeantal Cylla missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:47 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 14-7
11:32   3-second violation turnover on Jalyn McCreary  
11:16   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
10:57 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 16-7
10:24   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
10:10 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup 18-7
10:00 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 18-10
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Isaiah Joe  
9:30   Personal foul on Maik Kotsar  
9:23   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
9:07   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
8:54   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones  
8:45   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
8:45   TJ Moss missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:45   TJ Moss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Joe, stolen by Maik Kotsar  
8:16   Maik Kotsar missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
8:04 +2 Mason Jones made layup 18-12
7:53 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup 20-12
7:33   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
7:12 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 22-12
7:04   Shooting foul on Justin Minaya  
7:04   Desi Sills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:04 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-13
6:48   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
6:48   Alanzo Frink missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:48   Alanzo Frink missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
6:23 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 22-16
6:10 +2 Wildens Leveque made layup 24-16
6:01   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
5:55 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup 24-18
5:50   Traveling violation turnover on Trae Hannibal  
5:35   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
5:30   Out of bounds turnover on Alanzo Frink  
5:21   Shooting foul on Wildens Leveque  
5:21 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
5:21 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
5:13   3-second violation turnover on Alanzo Frink  
5:03   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
4:52   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
4:52 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
4:52 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
4:38 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 26-23
4:22 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alanzo Frink 29-23
4:08   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Mason Jones  
4:03 +2 Mason Jones made layup 29-25
3:55   Jermaine Couisnard missed jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
3:54   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
3:54 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
3:54   Isaiah Joe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
3:39   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
3:33 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup 31-26
3:33   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
3:33 +1 Jalyn McCreary made free throw 32-26
3:16   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
3:08 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 32-28
2:41 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup 34-28
2:36   Traveling violation turnover on Desi Sills  
2:14 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 36-28
2:01   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
1:55 +2 AJ Lawson made dunk, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 38-28
1:38 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 38-31
1:28   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
1:08   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
39.0   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
34.0   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
34.0   Jalen Harris missed free throw  
34.0   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
32.0   Personal foul on Alanzo Frink  
32.0 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 38-32
32.0   Jalen Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
3.0   Offensive foul on Jalyn McCreary  
3.0   Turnover on Jalyn McCreary  
2.0   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SC Gamecocks 41
ARK Razorbacks 45

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Mason Jones made layup 38-34
19:40   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
19:31 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 38-37
19:22 +2 AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 40-37
19:08   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
19:08   Offensive foul on Adrio Bailey  
19:08   Turnover on Adrio Bailey  
18:48   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
18:41   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
18:38 +2 Mason Jones made layup 40-39
18:38   Shooting foul on Justin Minaya  
18:38 +1 Mason Jones made free throw 40-40
18:19 +3 Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson 43-40
18:10 +2 Adrio Bailey made dunk, assist by Jalen Harris 43-42
18:00 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot 46-42
18:00   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
18:00 +1 Jair Bolden made free throw 47-42
17:41 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup, assist by Mason Jones 47-44
17:33   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
17:19 +2 Trae Hannibal made jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 49-44
17:00   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
16:54   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
16:54 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 50-44
16:54 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-44
16:41   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
16:29   Offensive foul on Adrio Bailey  
16:29   Turnover on Adrio Bailey  
16:13   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
16:13   Trae Hannibal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:13   Trae Hannibal missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
16:00   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
15:52 +2 Trae Hannibal made layup 53-44
15:32   Personal foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
15:24 +2 Mason Jones made layup 53-46
15:03   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01