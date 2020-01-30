SDGST
No. 4 San Diego St still unbeaten after rout of New Mexico

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) It didn't take San Diego State long to put away New Mexico and remain undefeated.

KJ Feagin scored 18 points and the No. 4 Aztecs scored the first 17 points of the game to rout undermanned New Mexico 85-57 on Wednesday night.

San Diego State (22-0, 11-0 Mountain West) made seven of its first nine shots, including three 3-pointers, to blow the game open early. The Lobos missed their first seven shots and also turned it over twice in that span. The lead never dropped below 12 points thereafter and the Aztecs continued their perfect season.

Malachi Flynn added 12 points with six assists and was the key to the game.

''We played the right way and we were rewarded for it,'' Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said. ''Malachi was a perfect example of it. He could have run out here and scored 20 or 30 points but he didn't care. He just moved the ball. He played effortless basketball. He set the tone.''

Nothing New Mexico (16-7, 5-5) did early could slow down the Aztecs.

''I thought that opening three minutes by San Diego State was the most impressive three minutes I've ever gone up against another team in my four years as a head coach,'' Lobos coach Paul Weir said. ''They came out laser focused, not missing.''

New Mexico, which lost at home for the first time this season, was missing four starters from the beginning of the season - two to suspensions, one because he was dismissed and another for an injury.

The latest was leading scorer JaQuan Lyle, who already had just missed two games because of an injury. He was suspended Wednesday for two games after he was host to a party Saturday in which two people were shot, suffering non-life-threatening wounds.

Playing so shorthanded meant everything had to go right for New Mexico.

But nothing did.

''We were going to need some shots to go down and we were going to need for them to miss some and quite frankly, they didn't,'' Weir said. ''By them hitting them and us missing them the margin just kind of grew and grew. I think you just have to tip your hat to how great a team San Diego State was.''

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: With the easy win, the Aztecs retained their large conference lead as every other team has at least three losses. It is the team's longest undefeated streak to start a season

New Mexico: The loss drops the Lobos out of a four-way deadlock for fourth place in the Mountain West.

NO ROAD WOES

It was San Diego State's 11th road/neutral-court win of the season.

''This was just another road win for a very good basketball team I've got this year,'' Dutcher said. ''And to sit at undefeated going into February, I think no one would have imagined that in their wildest dreams.''

RAINING 3s

San Diego State went 10 of 20 behind the arc in the first half and finished with 15 3-pointers.

''We found ourselves with a lot of open 3s that we took advantage of,'' Dutcher said. ''I think we made 10 in the first half. When you go 10 for 20 in the first half from 3, you'd expect to have a lead. We shot the ball extremely well and we moved it quick.''

UP NEXT

San Diego State: The Aztecs are home Feb. 1 to play Utah State, which is coming off a 68-45 win over Wyoming on Tuesday.

New Mexico: The Lobos are at Fresno State on Feb. 1 after the Bulldogs beat Air Force 79-68 on Tuesday.

1st Half
SDGST Aztecs 48
NMEX Lobos 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
19:42 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 3-0
19:25   Corey Manigault missed hook shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
19:08   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
19:02   Vante Hendrix missed layup  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
18:56 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Jordan Schakel 5-0
18:38   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
18:30 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup, assist by Jordan Schakel 7-0
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Vante Hendrix, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
18:05   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
17:58 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 10-0
17:41   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
17:26   Lost ball turnover on Vante Hendrix, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
17:18 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 12-0
17:18   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
17:18   Matt Mitchell missed free throw  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
17:02   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
16:51 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 14-0
16:32   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
16:26   Makuach Maluach missed layup  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
16:13   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Tavian Percy  
15:56   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
15:48 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 17-0
15:28   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
15:17 +2 Corey Manigault made turnaround jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 17-2
14:47 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 20-2
14:25   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
13:59   Malachi Flynn missed floating jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
13:40   Corey Manigault missed floating jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
13:22   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
13:07   Traveling violation turnover on KJ Feagin  
12:47 +2 Makuach Maluach made turnaround jump shot 20-4
12:19   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
12:17   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
12:06   Personal foul on Trey Pulliam  
12:02   Personal foul on Nolan Narain  
12:00   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
11:43   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
11:41 +2 Nolan Narain made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam 22-4
11:16 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 22-7
10:50   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
10:42   Matt Mitchell missed layup  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
10:34 +3 Trey Pulliam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 25-7
10:16   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
10:08   Lost ball turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Zane Martin  
10:08   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
9:53   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Schakel  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Nolan Narain  
9:44 +2 Adam Seiko made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 27-7
9:20   Traveling violation turnover on Zane Martin  
9:02   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
8:41   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
8:31   Lost ball turnover on Adam Seiko, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
8:20   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
8:18   Jordan Arroyo missed layup  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
8:18   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
8:18 +1 Jordan Arroyo made 1st of 2 free throws 27-8
8:18 +1 Jordan Arroyo made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-9
8:02 +3 Adam Seiko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 30-9
7:41 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Keith McGee 30-11
7:17   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
7:14   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Corey Manigault  
6:46   Corey Manigault missed layup, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
6:29 +2 Jordan Arroyo made layup 30-13
6:21 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot 33-13
5:59   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Trey Pulliam  
5:53   Lost ball turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Keith McGee  
5:49 +2 Keith McGee made dunk 33-15
5:33   Lost ball turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Corey Manigault  
5:29   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
5:29   Corey Manigault missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-16
5:05   Keshad Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
4:53   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
4:49 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk 33-18
4:51   Shooting foul on Yanni Wetzell  
4:51 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 33-19
4:24 +2 Trey Pulliam made jump shot 35-19
4:10   Shooting foul on Trey Pulliam  
4:10 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 35-20
4:10 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-21
3:58 +2 Keshad Johnson made dunk 37-21
3:37   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
3:27   Matt Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
3:05 +2 Makuach Maluach made jump shot, assist by Clay Patterson 37-23
2:44 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 39-23
2:27   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
2:07   Keshad Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
1:59 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot 42-23
1:37   Vante Hendrix missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
1:26 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 45-23
1:12 +2 Corey Manigault made turnaround jump shot 45-25
57.0   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
55.0   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
43.0 +3 Adam Seiko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 48-25
31.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Corey Manigault  
31.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on KJ Feagin  
25.0   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
1.0   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SDGST Aztecs 37
NMEX Lobos 32

Time Team Play Score
19:48   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
19:17   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
19:01 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 51-25
18:44 +2 Zane Martin made driving layup 51-27
18:20 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 54-27
18:01   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
17:55   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
17:48   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
17:42   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
17:42   Zane Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:42 +1 Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-28
17:19   Yanni Wetzell missed reverse layup  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
17:10   Trey Pulliam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
16:57 +2 Vante Hendrix made layup, assist by Corey Manigault 54-30
16:50 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 57-30
16:27   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
16:16 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 59-30
16:15   Official timeout called  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
15:49 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 61-30
15:24   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
14:55 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 63-30
14:32   Zane Martin missed layup, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
14:30   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
14:28   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
14:05   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
14:05 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 64-30
14:05 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-30
13:49   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
13:41   Makuach Maluach missed tip-in  
13:39   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
13:39   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
13:36 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Arroyo 65-33
13:19   Lost ball turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Zane Martin  
13:12 +2 Zane Martin made driving layup 65-35
12:53 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 67-35
12:53   Shooting foul on Jordan Arroyo  
12:53 +1 Malachi Flynn made free throw 68-35
12:42   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:32   Lost ball turnover on Nolan Narain, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
12:12   Tavian Percy missed jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
11:56   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
11:49 +2 Vante Hendrix made driving layup 68-37
11:26   Lost ball turnover on Nolan Narain, stolen by Clay Patterson  
11:15   Lost ball turnover on Clay Patterson, stolen by Keshad Johnson  
10:59 +2 Keshad Johnson made layup 70-37
10:52   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
10:50   Shooting foul on Keshad Johnson  
10:50 +1 Vante Hendrix made 1st of 2 free throws 70-38
10:50   Vante Hendrix missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
10:19   Trey Pulliam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
10:08   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
9:57   Lost ball turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
9:42   Shooting foul on Keshad Johnson  
9:42   Tavian Percy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:42 +1 Tavian Percy made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-39
9:24   Jordan Schakel missed layup, blocked by Emmanuel Kuac  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
9:22   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
9:00   Zane Martin missed layup  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
8:48 +2 Emmanuel Kuac made tip-in 70-41
8:44   Shooting foul on Vante Hendrix  
8:44 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 71-41
8:44 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-41
8:31 +2 Vante Hendrix made floating jump shot 72-43
8:08 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Malachi Flynn 74-43
7:47 +2 Emmanuel Kuac made dunk, assist by Zane Martin 74-45
7:19   Traveling violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
7:07   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot