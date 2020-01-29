|
20:00
Jumpball received by San Jose State
19:49
Turnover on San Jose State
19:41
Turnover on Boise State
19:24
+2
|
Omari Moore made driving layup
2-0
19:12
Shooting foul on Omari Moore
19:12
RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
19:12
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-1
18:50
+2
|
Ralph Agee made hook shot
4-1
18:36
Shooting foul on Seneca Knight
18:39
+1
|
Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws
4-2
18:39
+1
|
Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-3
18:24
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:22
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
18:16
+3
|
RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup
4-6
17:57
Ralph Agee missed jump shot
17:55
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
17:35
+2
|
RJ Williams made driving layup
4-8
17:07
+2
|
Brae Ivey made jump shot
6-8
16:49
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk
6-10
16:27
+2
|
Seneca Knight made floating jump shot
8-10
16:13
RJ Williams missed jump shot
16:11
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
16:04
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
11-10
15:41
Justinian Jessup missed jump shot
15:39
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
15:34
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:32
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
15:25
Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:23
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
15:09
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
15:07
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
15:01
+3
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
11-13
14:39
+2
|
Omari Moore made driving layup
13-13
14:18
Shooting foul on Brae Ivey
14:18
+1
|
RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
13-14
14:18
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-15
13:56
Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by RayJ Dennis
13:34
+3
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup
13-18
13:04
Personal foul on Robin Jorch
12:47
Eduardo Lane missed jump shot
12:45
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
12:39
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:37
Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
12:17
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
12:15
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
12:01
+3
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
13-21
11:41
Shooting foul on Robin Jorch
11:41
Brae Ivey missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:41
+1
|
Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-21
11:15
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:13
Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell
11:08
+3
|
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight
17-21
10:54
+2
|
RJ Williams made dunk, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
17-23
10:34
+2
|
Eduardo Lane made layup
19-23
10:10
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:08
Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
9:47
Richard Washington missed jump shot
9:45
Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
9:36
Eduardo Lane missed jump shot
9:34
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
9:33
Turnover on Alex Hobbs
9:33
Eduardo Lane missed layup
9:33
Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane
9:33
Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup
9:32
Eduardo Lane missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:32
Eduardo Lane missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:32
Eduardo Lane missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:32
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
9:14
Marcus Dickinson missed layup, blocked by Eduardo Lane
9:12
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
9:08
Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Max Rice
9:06
Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
8:59
+2
|
Kaison Hammonds made driving layup
21-23
8:41
Lost ball turnover on Max Rice, stolen by Richard Washington
8:23
Lost ball turnover on Eduardo Lane, stolen by Max Rice
7:58
+3
|
Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Williams
21-26
7:46
+2
|
Zach Chappell made jump shot
23-26
7:34
Alex Hobbs missed jump shot
7:32
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
7:31
Personal foul on Abu Kigab
7:07
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:05
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
7:02
Shooting foul on Kaison Hammonds
7:02
Alex Hobbs missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:02
+1
|
Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-27
7:02
+1
|
Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-27
6:47
Kaison Hammonds missed jump shot
6:45
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
6:24
Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds
6:08
+2
|
Alex Hobbs made jump shot
23-29
5:49
Zach Chappell missed jump shot
5:49
Offensive rebound by Ralph Agee
5:49
Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs
5:49
+1
|
Ralph Agee made 1st of 2 free throws
24-29
5:49
+1
|
Ralph Agee made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-29
5:37
Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Richard Washington
5:26
Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:26
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
5:26
Personal foul on Christian Anigwe
5:09
+2
|
Abu Kigab made jump shot
25-31
4:55
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
4:53
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
4:41
+2
|
Abu Kigab made jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
25-33
4:14
Seneca Knight missed layup
4:12
Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch
4:05
+3
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
25-36
3:32
Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:30
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
3:13
Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe
3:11
Offensive rebound by Boise State
3:02
Justinian Jessup missed jump shot
3:01
Personal foul on Brae Ivey
3:01
+1
|
Robin Jorch made 1st of 2 free throws
25-37
3:01
Robin Jorch missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:01
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
2:38
Traveling violation turnover on Trey Smith
2:19
+2
|
RJ Williams made hook shot
25-39
2:01
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:59
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
1:54
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
25-42
1:30
+2
|
Omari Moore made floating jump shot
27-42
1:03
RayJ Dennis missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe
1:02
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
1:00
Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
45.0
Offensive foul on Ralph Agee
45.0
Turnover on Ralph Agee
35.0
Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
33.0
Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab
27.0
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
25.0
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
5.0
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
3.0
Offensive rebound by Omari Moore
0.0
Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Boise State
