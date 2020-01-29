SJST
Alston Jr. lifts Boise State past San Jose State 99-71

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. scored 27 points, Justinian Jessup added 21 - with the pair combining for 11 3-pointers - and Boise State won its ninth straight home game, routing San Jose State 99-71 on Wednesday night.

RJ Williams grabbed 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Broncos (14-8, 6-4 Mountain West Conference), who won back-to-back league games by at least 25 points for the first time since 1988. Alex Hobbs added 12 points.

Alston was 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, while Jessup was 5 of 9 from distance to move with two triples of Jimmer Fredette's conference record of 286.

Boise State went 15 of 26 behind the arc (58%) and shot 59% overall, plus made 16 of 20 free throws. The Broncos took control late in the first half with a 13-0 run and led 42-27 at the break.

Richard Washington had 17 points for the Spartans (7-15, 3-7) and Seneca Knight added 16.

1st Half
SJST Spartans 27
BOISE Broncos 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Jose State  
19:49   Turnover on San Jose State  
19:41   Turnover on Boise State  
19:24 +2 Omari Moore made driving layup 2-0
19:12   Shooting foul on Omari Moore  
19:12   RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:12 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-1
18:50 +2 Ralph Agee made hook shot 4-1
18:36   Shooting foul on Seneca Knight  
18:39 +1 Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws 4-2
18:39 +1 Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
18:24   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
18:16 +3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 4-6
17:57   Ralph Agee missed jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
17:35 +2 RJ Williams made driving layup 4-8
17:07 +2 Brae Ivey made jump shot 6-8
16:49 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk 6-10
16:27 +2 Seneca Knight made floating jump shot 8-10
16:13   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
16:04 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 11-10
15:41   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
15:34   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
15:25   Abu Kigab missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
15:09   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
15:01 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 11-13
14:39 +2 Omari Moore made driving layup 13-13
14:18   Shooting foul on Brae Ivey  
14:18 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
14:18 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-15
13:56   Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by RayJ Dennis  
13:34 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 13-18
13:04   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
12:47   Eduardo Lane missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
12:39   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
12:17   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
12:01 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 13-21
11:41   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
11:41   Brae Ivey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41 +1 Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
11:15   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell  
11:08 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 17-21
10:54 +2 RJ Williams made dunk, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 17-23
10:34 +2 Eduardo Lane made layup 19-23
10:10   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
9:47   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
9:36   Eduardo Lane missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
9:33   Turnover on Alex Hobbs  
9:33   Eduardo Lane missed layup  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Eduardo Lane  
9:33   Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup  
9:32   Eduardo Lane missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:32   Eduardo Lane missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:32   Eduardo Lane missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:32   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:14   Marcus Dickinson missed layup, blocked by Eduardo Lane  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
9:08   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Max Rice  
9:06   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
8:59 +2 Kaison Hammonds made driving layup 21-23
8:41   Lost ball turnover on Max Rice, stolen by Richard Washington  
8:23   Lost ball turnover on Eduardo Lane, stolen by Max Rice  
7:58 +3 Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Williams 21-26
7:46 +2 Zach Chappell made jump shot 23-26
7:34   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
7:31   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
7:07   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
7:02   Shooting foul on Kaison Hammonds  
7:02   Alex Hobbs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:02 +1 Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
7:02 +1 Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
6:47   Kaison Hammonds missed jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
6:24   Personal foul on Kaison Hammonds  
6:08 +2 Alex Hobbs made jump shot 23-29
5:49   Zach Chappell missed jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
5:49   Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs  
5:49 +1 Ralph Agee made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
5:49 +1 Ralph Agee made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
5:37   Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Richard Washington  
5:26   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
5:26   Personal foul on Christian Anigwe  
5:09 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot 25-31
4:55   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
4:41 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 25-33
4:14   Seneca Knight missed layup  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
4:05 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 25-36
3:32   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
3:13   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
3:02   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
3:01   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
3:01 +1 Robin Jorch made 1st of 2 free throws 25-37
3:01   Robin Jorch missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
2:38   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Smith  
2:19 +2 RJ Williams made hook shot 25-39
2:01   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
1:54 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 25-42
1:30 +2 Omari Moore made floating jump shot 27-42
1:03   RayJ Dennis missed layup, blocked by Christian Anigwe  
1:02   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
1:00   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
45.0   Offensive foul on Ralph Agee  
45.0   Turnover on Ralph Agee  
35.0   Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
27.0   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
5.0   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Omari Moore  
0.0   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Boise State  

2nd Half
SJST Spartans 44
BOISE Broncos 57

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Ralph Agee  
19:25 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot 29-42
18:52 +2 Justinian Jessup made driving layup 29-44
18:33   Bad pass turnover on Brae Ivey  
18:30   Personal foul on Brae Ivey  
18:17 +2 Justinian Jessup made floating jump shot 29-46
18:02   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
17:44   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
17:32 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 29-49
17:12 +2 Seneca Knight made dunk, assist by Omari Moore 31-49
16:56   Bad pass turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Kaison Hammonds  
16:47   Seneca Knight missed layup, blocked by Abu Kigab  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:42   Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:42   Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
16:24   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
16:13 +2 RayJ Dennis made reverse layup, assist by RJ Williams 31-51
16:09   Lost ball turnover on Ralph Agee, stolen by Abu Kigab  
16:01 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abu Kigab 31-54
15:36 +2 Richard Washington made driving layup 33-54
15:16 +2 RJ Williams made driving layup 33-56
15:12   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
14:58   Lost ball turnover on Zach Chappell, stolen by RayJ Dennis  
14:47   Justinian Jessup missed layup, blocked by Seneca Knight  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
14:39 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seneca Knight 36-56
14:21 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 36-58
14:05 +2 Eduardo Lane made layup 38-58
13:49   Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane  
13:49   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:49 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-59
13:36   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
13:25 +2 Robin Jorch made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis 38-61
13:01 +2 Kaison Hammonds made turnaround jump shot, assist by Eduardo Lane 40-61
12:50 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 40-64
12:38   Shooting foul on Robin Jorch  
12:38   Eduardo Lane missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:38   Eduardo Lane missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
12:26 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 40-67
12:16   Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson  
12:11   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
12:04 +2 Richard Washington made jump shot 42-67
11:43   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
11:35   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
10:56 +2 Christian Anigwe made driving layup 44-67
10:56   Shooting foul on RJ Williams  
10:56 +1 Christian Anigwe made free throw 45-67
10:45   Personal foul on Christian Anigwe  
10:38   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Caleb Simmons  
10:25   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
10:17 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Williams 45-70
9:58   Caleb Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Personal foul on Christian Anigwe  
9:49   Shooting foul on Brae Ivey  
9:49 +1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws 45-71
9:49 +1 Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-72
9:42   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
9:34   Shooting foul on Christian Anigwe  
9:34 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 45-73
9:34 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-74
9:18 +2 Richard Washington made driving layup, assist by Kaison Hammonds 47-74
8:51 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made finger-roll layup 47-76
8:43 +2 Seneca Knight made driving layup 49-76
8:43   Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup  
8:43 +1 Seneca Knight made free throw 50-76
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Brae Ivey  
8:19 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey 53-76
8:05   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
7:55   Seneca Knight missed layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
7:51   Personal foul on Seneca Knight  
7:51 +1 Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 53-77
7:51