WVU
TXTECH

Texas Tech rebounds with 89-81 win over No. 12 West Virginia

  • AP
  • Jan 30, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Texas Tech went through some hard practices after consecutive losses. The Red Raiders were plenty tough enough against No. 12 West Virginia.

“We had to bounce back,” Davide Moretti said.

“We get testy every afternoon at 3:30 in Lubbock, Texas,” coach Chris Beard said. “We strap it on. That’s what we do. All sorts of things to be concerned about when you’re playing West Virginia, but the testiness of it wasn’t an issue tonight."

Moretti had a career-high 25 points and a pair of Texas Tech freshmen also scored more than 20 in an 89-81 win over the physical Mountaineers on Wednesday night.

Terrence Shannon Jr. added 23 points, including 12 of 14 free throws in a game plagued by 54 personal fouls. Jahmi'us Ramsey shed his facemask and scored 21 for the Red Raiders (13-7, 4-3 Big 12), who never trailed.

“We didn’t take away anything that we actually talked about, practiced, drilled," Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said. “When you don’t do that against Chris (Beard’s) teams you’re going to pay for it. They’re well-coached and made shots. We didn’t."

Texas Tech made 11 3-pointers, shot 54% overall (25 of 46) and was 28 of 32 on free throws. The Mountaineers were 33 of 41 from the free throw line while shooting 39% (22 of 57) from the field.

Derek Culver had 16 points, with 14 made free throws, to lead five players scoring in double figures for West Virginia (16-4, 4-3). Gabe Osabuohien had 15 points, while Taz Sherman had 11. Jermaine Haley and Miles McBride each had 10

After Shannon got a technical foul early in the second half for a slight shove of Culver under the basket following a whistle on a shooting foul, the Mountaineers made two of the four free throws and kept possession before Haley was fouled and then made both free throws to cut the deficit to 44-42.

But Ramsey then made a 3-pointer, and by time he hit another with 16:14 left, Texas Tech had stretched its lead to 56-46. The Red Raiders led by as many as 15 while scoring the most points any team has had against the Mountaineers this season.

“This was obviously a hard-fought win,” Beard said. “It was everything we expected from West Virginia, one of the most physical teams in college basketball. Above all, I thought our guys responded."

UNMASKED

Ramsey had worn a protective mask pretty much since he broke his nose when being hit in the face during AAU competition the summer before his senior year in high school.

“I just decided to get rid of it," said Ramsey, who had his highest-scoring Big 12 game. “I've been playing with it for a while, just decided to put it down."

LOTS OF WHISTLES

Moretti and Kyler Edwards fouled out of the game, while Shannon and Ramsey both finished with four fouls. West Virginia had four players end with four fouls. There were six technical fouls - three against West Virginia players, the one against Shannon and then one against each bench.

AFTER EFFECTS

Texas Tech freshman guard Kevin McCullar missed the game while still in concussion protocol. He finished Saturday's overtime game against Kentucky after a hard fall in the first half when his head hit the floor twice when taking a charge - after initially getting knocked down, then again when the opposing player then fell on top of him.

Beard said McCullar was completely cleared at halftime Saturday, and his parents and doctors were involved in the decision for him to return.

“What a courageous second half against Kentucky, and then the next morning a headache or two,” said Beard, adding that McCullar is improving.

BIG PICTURE West Virginia: The Mountaineers were flustered early on after being forced into some turnovers. A lack of perimeter defense hurt them in the long run. Texas Tech hit 11 of 17 3-pointers and shot 54% overall after making only 28% of its field goal attempts in a 12-point loss at West Virginia 2 1/2 weeks ago.

Texas Tech: A good bounce back for the Red Raiders four days after they overcame a 10-point deficit before losing in overtime at home to SEC powerhouse Kentucky. They dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week after being ranked the previous six polls. ... The “glaring thing” to Beard was their 22 turnovers. “We understand it’s an issue and we’re working really hard to try to improve it,” he said.

UP NEXT

West Virginia heads back home to host Kansas State on Saturday.

Texas Tech is on the road to play its third consecutive Top 25 opponent, at No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.

---

1st Half
WVU Mountaineers 38
TXTECH Red Raiders 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
19:45   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Davide Moretti  
19:38 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk, assist by Kyler Edwards 0-2
19:20   Derek Culver missed layup  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
19:04 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 2-2
19:02   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
18:55   Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:53   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
18:38   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
18:30 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 2-5
18:03   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:01   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
18:01 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
18:01 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
17:45   Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
17:45 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
17:45 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
17:21   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:09   Personal foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
16:49   Lost ball turnover on Chris Clarke  
16:37   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
16:29 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 4-10
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
15:56 +2 Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 4-12
15:26   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
15:26 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 5-12
15:26 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
14:59   Traveling violation turnover on Miles McBride  
14:44   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
14:32   Shooting foul on Taz Sherman  
14:32 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 6-13
14:32 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-14
14:23 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 8-14
14:23   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
14:23   Gabe Osabuohien missed free throw  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
14:03   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards  
13:45   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
13:34   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Chase Harler  
13:32   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
13:30   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
13:12   Offensive foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
13:12   Turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:55 +3 Chase Harler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 11-14
12:35   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
12:29 +2 Jordan McCabe made layup 13-14
12:18   Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
12:14   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
12:12   TJ Holyfield missed layup, blocked by Gabe Osabuohien  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
12:09 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 13-16
11:55   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
11:50   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
11:48   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
11:32 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 13-19
11:10   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
10:57   Russel Tchewa missed layup  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Russel Tchewa  
10:52   Russel Tchewa missed layup  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
10:40 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made jump shot, assist by Taz Sherman 15-19
10:21   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
10:12   Personal foul on Russel Tchewa  
10:12   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Miles McBride  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Derek Culver  
9:55 +2 Derek Culver made layup 17-19
9:28   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
9:17   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
9:17   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
9:15 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
9:15 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
8:58 +2 Miles McBride made layup 19-21
8:31   Offensive foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:31   Turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:16   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
8:16 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
8:16 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
8:16   Personal foul on Chase Harler  
8:16 +1 Clarence Nadolny made 1st of 2 free throws 21-22
8:16 +1 Clarence Nadolny made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-23
8:06   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
7:39 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 21-25
7:08   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
7:06   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
7:06 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
7:06 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
6:46   Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
6:44   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
6:21 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 23-27
6:10   Personal foul on Clarence Nadolny  
6:10 +1 Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws 24-27
6:10   Miles McBride missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:10   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
5:55   Flagrant foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:55 +1 TJ Holyfield made 1st of 2 free throws 24-28
5:55 +1 TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-29
5:35   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
5:28 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 26-29
5:28   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
5:30   Jermaine Haley missed free throw  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
5:17 +2 TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 26-31
4:47   Chase Harler missed layup, blocked by Chris Clarke  
4:47   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
4:40   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
4:28 +2 Chris Clarke made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 26-33
3:56   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
3:46 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 26-36
3:27   Offensive foul on Chase Harler  
3:27   Turnover on Chase Harler  
3:14   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
3:02   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
2:57 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup 28-36
2:50   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti  
2:46   Lost ball turnover on Sean McNeil, stolen by Davide Moretti  
2:43   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
2:21   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
2:21 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-37
2:21 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-38
2:09   Sean McNeil missed jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
2:07   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
2:07   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:07 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-39
1:42 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made jump shot 30-39
1:19   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Taz Sherman  
1:08   Jordan McCabe missed jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
1:02   Shooting foul on Chase Harler  
1:02 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-40
1:02 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
53.0   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
48.0   Shooting foul on Russel Tchewa  
48.0 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws 31-41
48.0 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-41
42.0   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
31.0 +3 Taz Sherman made 3-pt. jump shot 35-41
31.0   Shooting foul on Avery Benson  
31.0 +1 Taz Sherman made free throw 36-41
21.0   Personal foul on Taz Sherman  
21.0   Kyler Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
21.0 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-42
6.0 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 38-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WVU Mountaineers 43
TXTECH Red Raiders 47

Time Team Play Score
19:46   TJ Holyfield missed layup  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
19:38   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:12 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 38-44
18:50   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:50   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:50 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
18:50 +1 Jordan McCabe made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
18:50   Jordan McCabe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:50   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
18:31   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
18:31 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
18:31 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-44
18:16   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
18:14   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
18:07 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 42-47
17:36 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 44-47
17:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jermaine Haley  
17:34 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 44-48
17:34 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
17:19   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
17:16 +2 TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 44-51
16:58   3-second violation turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:39   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
16:39