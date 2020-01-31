ARIZ
Baker's late 3 lifts Arizona past Washington 75-72

  • Jan 31, 2020

SEATTLE (AP) After going through its own series of close, late-game losses, Arizona finally found the formula to to avoid another late defeat and pick up its first road win of the season.

In the process, the Wildcats added to Washington's own miserable stretch of crushing setbacks.

“You get in these games, eventually you're going to be able to punch one out," Arizona coach Sean Miller said. "I really give our team a lot of credit for playing all the way to the end.”

Jemarl Baker Jr. made his fourth 3-pointer with 42 seconds remaining to give Arizona the lead, and the Wildcats held off Washington for a 75-72 win on Thursday night.

Arizona closed the game on a 11-3 run, holding the Huskies to just one field goal over the final 6 ½ minutes. Baker had nine of the 11 points during the run and finished with a game-high 17 points off the bench for the Wildcats.

Baker had just 14 total points in the previous three games combined, and the 17 points were a season-high.

Nico Mannion added 16 points and Stone Gettings had 13 as the Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12) rebounded from last Saturday’s second-half collapse against rival Arizona State.

The meltdown against the Sun Devils added to earlier close losses to Baylor, Gonzaga, St. John's and Oregon. This time, the Wildcats made the needed plays in the closing moments.

“We've been in so many close games - ASU, Oregon - it's been literally one play away. It was just really nice to be able to pull one out,” Gettings said.

RaeQuan Battle led Washington (12-10, 2-7) with 14 points off the bench and his 3-pointer with 1:42 remaining gave Washington a 72-70 lead. It was the Huskies only made basket during a forgettable closing stretch that added to the long list of late blown leads this season.

It was the sixth time in conference play the Huskies had a late lead and ended up on the losing side. Nahziah Carter, Battle and Marcus Tsohonis all missed shots in the final minute with a chance to tie or give the Huskies the lead.

Carter finished with 13 points for Washington, which lost its fourth straight. Hameir Wright and Jaden McDaniels both added 12.

“We're making mistakes on both ends and we're allowing it to kind of fester,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said. “I kept telling the guys you've got to have a short-term memory in this thing leading up to this game, short-term memory, be loose, having fun, we're going to make mistakes but have got to move on and learn from it.”

The anticipated matchup between freshman standouts Isaiah Stewart and Zeke Nnaji never materialized. Nnaji had early foul trouble and played just 26 minutes, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.

Stewart struggled to one of his worst games of the season, finishing with nine points on 3-of-13 shooting. He grabbed 11 rebounds.

Washington trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, but opened the second half on an 14-3 run. The Huskies took a 57-48 lead on McDaniels’ baseline dunk, but he was called for a technical foul after the play, his fifth of the season.

Arizona scored the next seven points after the technical and outscored Washington 27-15 the rest of the way.

“I think it was definitely a big turning point,” Gettings said. “At that point we were just like we knew this was a must-win game for us at the end of the day. We weren't going to go down without a fight.”

FORGETTABLE FINISH

Washington took a 68-64 lead on a 3-pointer from Tsohonis with 6:34 remaining. The Huskies missed seven of their final eight shots and committed four turnovers the rest of the way.

LONG RANGE

Washington made a season-high 14 3-pointers and shot 50% from behind the 3-point line. The Huskies were a 33% 3-point shooting team entering the game.

Not to be outdone, Arizona made 10 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats have won five of the past six in Seattle. Eight of the nine meetings between the Wildcats and Huskies in Seattle under Miller have been decided by single digits. ... Arizona committed just two turnovers in the second half and had 10 for the game. Four of those came in the opening minutes of the first half.

Washington: The four game losing streak is the longest in Hopkins three seasons as Washington’s head coach.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats travel to Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies host Arizona State on Saturday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
ARIZ Wildcats 36
WASH Huskies 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona  
19:49 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 3-0
19:25   Bad pass turnover on Nahziah Carter, stolen by Josh Green  
19:15   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
19:07 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 5-0
18:49   Hameir Wright missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
18:48   Personal foul on Jamal Bey  
18:33   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Nahziah Carter  
18:27   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
18:23   Shooting foul on Nahziah Carter  
18:23   Nico Mannion missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:23 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-0
18:07 +2 Jaden McDaniels made floating jump shot 6-2
17:49   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Smith  
17:34   Isaiah Stewart missed jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Washington  
17:32   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
17:28   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
17:23   Jaden McDaniels missed dunk  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
17:16 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 9-2
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Jaden McDaniels, stolen by Nico Mannion  
16:47   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
16:39 +2 Jaden McDaniels made layup 9-4
16:25   Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Isaiah Stewart  
15:57 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 9-6
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green  
15:24   Isaiah Stewart missed hook shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Washington  
15:17   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
15:01 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 11-6
14:47 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 11-9
14:26   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
14:15   Jaden McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Washington  
14:13   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
14:10   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Stewart, stolen by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
14:04   Offensive foul on Josh Green  
14:04   Turnover on Josh Green  
13:44   Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
13:33 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot, assist by Josh Green 13-9
13:22   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Tsohonis, stolen by Ira Lee  
13:22 +2 Stone Gettings made layup, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 15-9
13:22   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
13:18 +1 Stone Gettings made free throw 16-9
13:06   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
12:41   Josh Green missed layup  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
12:33   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Washington  
12:31   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
12:24   Marcus Tsohonis missed layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
12:05   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
11:59   Josh Green missed jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Ira Lee  
11:50   Ira Lee missed dunk  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Max Hazzard, stolen by Marcus Tsohonis  
11:33 +2 Jaden McDaniels made layup 16-11
11:33 +2 Ira Lee made layup 18-11
11:19   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
11:02   Nahziah Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
10:45   Personal foul on Jamal Bey  
10:40   Christian Koloko missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Stewart, stolen by Josh Green  
10:33   Traveling violation turnover on Ira Lee  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on RaeQuan Battle, stolen by Josh Green  
10:17 +2 Josh Green made layup 20-11
10:17   Personal foul on Jamal Bey  
10:14 +1 Josh Green made free throw 21-11
9:55   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
9:41   Personal foul on Hameir Wright  
9:30   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
9:28   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
9:10   Nahziah Carter missed layup  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
8:59   Isaiah Stewart missed layup  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
8:59   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Washington  
8:41 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hameir Wright 21-14
8:20   Josh Green missed layup  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Washington  
8:02   Offensive foul on Jaden McDaniels  
8:02   Turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
7:37   Josh Green missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
7:16 +2 Sam Timmins made layup, assist by Jaden McDaniels 21-16
6:58 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 23-16
6:43   Shooting foul on Ira Lee  
6:43   Hameir Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:28   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43 +1 Hameir Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-17
6:28   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
6:13   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
6:13 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 23-18
6:13 +1 Isaiah Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-19
5:51 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 26-19
5:33 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot 26-22
5:03   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
4:39   Bad pass turnover on Hameir Wright  
4:25   Personal foul on Jaden McDaniels  
4:25 +1 Max Hazzard made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
4:25 +1 Max Hazzard made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
4:11   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
4:05   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Jaden McDaniels  
3:54 +3 Marcus Tsohonis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahziah Carter 28-25
3:27   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
3:25   Personal foul on Nahziah Carter  
3:25 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 29-25
3:25 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
3:08   Shooting foul on Josh Green  
3:06 +1 Hameir Wright made 1st of 3 free throws 30-26
3:06 +1 Hameir Wright made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-27
3:06 +1 Hameir Wright made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-28
2:47   Stone Gettings missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Tsohonis  
2:20 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot 30-31
2:06 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 33-31
1:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Washington  
1:14   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
48.0   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
36.0   Chase Jeter missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Stewart  
34.0   Defensive rebound by RaeQuan Battle  
30.0 +2 RaeQuan Battle made layup 33-33
5.0 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 36-33
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Hameir Wright  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZ Wildcats 39
WASH Huskies 39

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +3 Jamal Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden McDaniels 36-36
19:26 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Josh Green 38-36
19:26   Shooting foul on Hameir Wright  
19:26 +1 Zeke Nnaji made free throw 39-36
19:11   Traveling violation turnover on Jaden McDaniels  
18:43   Dylan Smith missed layup  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
18:37   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Jaden McDaniels  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter  
18:25   Isaiah Stewart missed layup, blocked by Dylan Smith  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
18:17   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
18:07 +3 Nahziah Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bey 39-39
17:43   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
17:39   Offensive foul on Nahziah Carter  
17:39   Turnover on Nahziah Carter  
17:23   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
17:09 +3 Hameir Wright made 3-pt. jump shot 39-42
16:50   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
16:29 +2 Isaiah Stewart made layup 39-44
16:11   Stone Gettings missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Jaden McDaniels  
15:47 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Tsohonis 39-47
15:23   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stewart  
15:13   Jaden McDaniels missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:06 +2 Josh Green made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 41-47
14:47 +3 Isaiah Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden McDaniels 41-50
14:32 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 44-50
14:02 +3 RaeQuan Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stewart 44-53
13:40 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Josh Green 46-53
13:23 +2 Nahziah Carter made layup 46-55
13:12 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 48-55
12:50 +2 Jaden McDaniels made dunk 48-57
12:49   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jaden McDaniels  
12:49 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 49-57
12:49 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-57
12:34   Shooting foul on Sam Timmins  
12:34 +1 Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
12:34 +1 Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-57
12:21   RaeQuan Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Washington  
12:19   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
12:04   Marcus Tsohonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
11:53 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 55-57
11:13 +2 Hameir Wright made layup 55-59
10:56   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
10:50   Stone Gettings missed layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright  
10:32   Jamal Bey missed layup  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bey  
10:30   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
10:30 +1 Jamal Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 55-60
10:30   Jamal Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
