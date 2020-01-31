GONZAG
Petrusev scores to lead No. 2 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 87-72

  AP
  • Jan 31, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Filip Petrusev was confident he could score every time he got the ball for No. 2 Gonzaga on the low block no matter defense Santa Clara tried. He almost did, too.

And despite taking another hit to their roster, the Bulldogs kept rolling.

Petrusev had a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds and Gonzaga pulled away late in the second half and beat Santa Clara 87-72 on Thursday night.

''I knew one guy couldn't stop me,'' Petrusev said. ''If the double was late, I just took advantage of it. Or if they never sent a double, I just take my time and get to my move. Simple as that.''

Ryan Woolridge added 13 points and six assists and Drew Timme scored 11 points to help the Bulldogs win their 14th straight and remain unbeaten in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga (22-1, 8-0 WCC) won the game, but lost Killian Tillie to a low left ankle sprain in the first half. The forward is averaging 13-plus points per game.

''We started the year low on bodies. We're really low on bodies (now),'' Bulldogs coach Mark Few said.

Gonzaga lost a big part of its offense when Tillie went down midway through the first half after blocking a shot by Williams. Tillie immediately clutched his left leg and remained down for several moments before being helped off the court. He later returned to the Bulldogs bench with a towel draped over his head.

Petrusev more than made up for it with the biggest game of his career. The 6-foot-11-inch Serbian shot 14 of 18 while helping Gonzaga to a 62-40 advantage in the paint.

Josip Vrankic had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Santa Clara (17-6, 4-4) and DJ Mitchell scored 17 points.

Petrusev repeatedly beat the Broncos inside, backing down his defender before turning for a short shot as the Bulldogs built a 67-52 lead midway through the second half.

''That was clearly the difference in the game, their ability to score in the paint,'' Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek said. ''We didn't have a good answer for that despite trying a couple different strategies. Petrusev is really good down there.''

Williams and Vrankic nearly rallied Santa Clara. Williams grabbed a loose ball and raced in for a dunk, then scored off a putback. Vrankic tipped in a miss then scored down low to cut the gap to 73-66.

Petrusev stopped the run with back-to-back baskets.

''He's done a great job delivering on the low block,'' Few said. ''He's really done a nice job there. He threw out to shooters today. Even if we didn't shoot it, we were able to drive and close out. We got some good action on that.''

Gonzaga led comfortably most of the first half, but went cold for a 3-minute stretch. That allowed Santa Clara to make its best run.

Williams and Wertz made back-to-back 3-pointers and after Petrusev scored four straight for Gonzaga. Mitchell followed with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 38-36.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs won their 21st straight against the Broncos, but this one was much tighter than the 50-point rout two weeks ago. The big concern is Tillie, who already missed six games after offseason knee surgery. His latest injury could keep him out longer. Few said Tillie will be reevaluated on Friday.

Santa Clara: The Broncos looked much more in sync than they did in Spokane when they lost 104-54. They did miss numerous open shots, especially beyond the arc, and those were costly. Trey Wertz had an off night scoring and that didn't help.

STREAKS AND STREAKS

Gonzaga has won 36 consecutive conference road games, the longest streak by any Division I team over the last 30 seasons according to Elias Sports Bureau. Overall the Bulldogs have won 14 straight on the road.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Plays at San Francisco on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won 16 straight against the Dons.

Santa Clara: Plays at Portland on Saturday.

1st Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 40
SNCLRA Broncos 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
19:46 +2 Corey Kispert made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 2-0
19:27 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 2-2
19:21   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
19:05   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
18:52 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 5-2
18:31   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
18:24   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
18:13   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
18:02   Lost ball turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Jalen Williams  
17:57   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Williams, stolen by Killian Tillie  
17:38 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Corey Kispert 7-2
17:13 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 7-4
17:04   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
16:48   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
16:30   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
16:15   Backcourt turnover on Jaden Bediako  
16:00   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
15:45 +2 Jaden Bediako made hook shot, assist by Trey Wertz 7-6
15:25 +2 Filip Petrusev made driving layup 9-6
14:52   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Corey Kispert  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
14:42   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Filip Petrusev  
13:53   Ryan Woolridge missed floating jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
13:45   Trey Wertz missed driving layup  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
13:35   Corey Kispert missed hook shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Santa Clara  
13:34   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
13:19 +2 DJ Mitchell made driving layup 9-8
13:09 +2 Admon Gilder made driving layup 11-8
12:56   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
12:42 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Corey Kispert 13-8
12:31   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
12:23   Corey Kispert missed driving layup  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
12:20 +2 Drew Timme made dunk 15-8
12:10   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz  
12:03 +2 Filip Petrusev made alley-oop shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 17-8
11:54   Josip Vrankic missed layup, blocked by Filip Petrusev  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
11:52   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:46   Personal foul on David Thompson  
11:43   Traveling violation turnover on Killian Tillie  
11:32   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
11:22 +2 Tahj Eaddy made jump shot, assist by David Thompson 17-10
11:12   Drew Timme missed driving layup  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:08 +2 Drew Timme made dunk 19-10
10:42 +2 Jalen Williams made driving layup, assist by Juan Ducasse 19-12
10:27   Ryan Woolridge missed driving layup, blocked by DJ Mitchell  
10:25   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
10:17 +2 Tahj Eaddy made driving layup 19-14
9:55 +3 Ryan Woolridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder 22-14
9:40 +2 Tahj Eaddy made floating jump shot 22-16
9:19   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
9:08   Jalen Williams missed layup, blocked by Killian Tillie  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
8:51   Lost ball turnover on Corey Kispert, stolen by Jalen Williams  
8:46   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
8:33   Joel Ayayi missed floating jump shot  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
8:29 +2 Joel Ayayi made dunk 24-16
8:14 +2 Tahj Eaddy made driving layup 24-18
7:45 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 27-18
7:30 +2 Jaden Bediako made hook shot, assist by Josip Vrankic 27-20
7:09   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
7:09   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:09 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
7:06   Violation on Unknown  
6:52   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
6:42   Personal foul on Keshawn Justice  
6:27   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
6:18 +2 Trey Wertz made reverse layup 28-22
6:06   Admon Gilder missed driving layup  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
5:58   Giordan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
5:54   Personal foul on Filip Petrusev  
5:51   Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
5:42   Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
5:32   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
5:20   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
5:20 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
5:20 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-22
5:03 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice 30-25
4:41   Ryan Woolridge missed floating jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
4:32   DJ Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
4:30   Offensive rebound by Santa Clara  
4:16   Juan Ducasse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
4:05 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Corey Kispert 32-25
3:53   Shooting foul on Corey Kispert  
3:53 +1 DJ Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
3:53 +1 DJ Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-27
3:37   Corey Kispert missed driving layup  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
3:35   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
3:16   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
3:02   Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
2:54 +2 Joel Ayayi made driving layup 34-27
2:33 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 34-30
2:11   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
2:00 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot 34-33
1:42   Bad pass turnover on Drew Timme  
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
1:14 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot, assist by Corey Kispert 36-33
58.0   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
46.0   Shooting foul on Trey Wertz  
46.0 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 37-33
46.0 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-33
37.0 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 38-36
5.0 +2 Ryan Woolridge made driving layup 40-36
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Williams  
1.0   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. turnaround jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 47
SNCLRA Broncos 36

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Bad pass turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Corey Kispert  
19:41 +2 Joel Ayayi made driving layup, assist by Corey Kispert 42-36
19:41   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
19:41 +1 Joel Ayayi made free throw 43-36
19:25   Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Filip Petrusev  
19:14 +2 Filip Petrusev made dunk, assist by Joel Ayayi 45-36
18:54 +2 Jaden Bediako made driving layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 45-38
18:34   Drew Timme missed hook shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
18:22 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 45-41
18:01   Shooting foul on Josip Vrankic  
18:01 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
18:01 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-41
17:42   Trey Wertz missed finger-roll layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
17:36   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
17:27   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Filip Petrusev  
17:18 +2 Filip Petrusev made driving layup 49-41
16:59 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Tahj Eaddy 49-43
16:49   Personal foul on Jaden Bediako  
16:42 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot 51-43
16:23   DJ Mitchell missed dunk, blocked by Joel Ayayi  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
16:13 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 53-43
16:01   Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev  
16:00 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 53-44
16:00 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-45
15:31   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
15:18 +3 DJ Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 53-48
15:05 +2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 55-48
14:39   Trey Wertz missed floating jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:27   Joel Ayayi missed floating jump shot  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
14:23   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
14:23   Admon Gilder missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:23 +1 Admon Gilder made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-48
14:05 +2 Keshawn Justice made reverse layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 56-50
13:48   Admon Gilder missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz  
13:41   DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
13:34   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
13:29 +2 Drew Timme made dunk 58-50
13:29   Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell  
13:29 +1 Drew Timme made free throw 59-50
13:15 +2 DJ Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 59-52
13:00   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Martynas Arlauskas  
12:54   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
12:48   Drew Timme missed driving layup  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
12:35   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
12:19 +2 Admon Gilder made driving layup 61-52
12:10   Tahj Eaddy missed driving layup  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
12:05 +2 Martynas Arlauskas made driving layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 63-52
11:43   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
11:37   DJ Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
11:14   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Martynas Arlauskas  
10:59