|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Arkansas
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed jump shot
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
|
19:35
|
|
+3
|
Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford
|
0-3
|
19:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by John Petty Jr.
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Joe
|
|
18:59
|
|
+1
|
Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
18:59
|
|
+1
|
Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-5
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javian Davis
|
|
18:32
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot
|
0-8
|
18:19
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Javian Davis made reverse layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
0-10
|
17:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javian Davis
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
|
17:19
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford made finger-roll layup, assist by John Petty Jr.
|
0-12
|
16:59
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed jump shot, blocked by Alex Reese
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
16:35
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills made layup
|
2-12
|
16:14
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed layup
|
|
16:03
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-12
|
15:47
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford made dunk
|
3-14
|
15:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Reese
|
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Mason Jones made driving layup
|
5-14
|
15:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Jalen Harris
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Desi Sills
|
7-14
|
14:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Mason Jones
|
|
14:33
|
|
+2
|
Mason Jones made layup
|
9-14
|
14:17
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed layup
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
|
13:22
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Forbes made tip-in
|
9-16
|
12:50
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Arkansas
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith made dunk, assist by Jaden Shackelford
|
9-18
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup
|
11-18
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Reggie Chaney
|
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Harris made jump shot
|
13-18
|
10:58
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Reese
|
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made driving layup
|
15-18
|
10:07
|
|
|
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
9:46
|
|
+3
|
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
18-18
|
9:33
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Reggie Chaney
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Chaney
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Desi Sills
|
|
8:47
|
|
+2
|
Javian Davis made layup, assist by John Petty Jr.
|
18-20
|
8:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by John Petty Jr.
|
|
8:20
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford made layup
|
18-22
|
8:09
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Javian Davis
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alabama
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
7:42
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot
|
21-22
|
7:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Mason Jones made finger-roll layup
|
23-22
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford made driving layup
|
23-24
|
6:32
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Galin Smith
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr.
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup, assist by Jalen Harris
|
25-24
|
5:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Mason Jones
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Mason Jones made layup
|
27-24
|
5:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Arkansas
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes
|
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-24
|
4:51
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Galin Smith
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Galin Smith missed dunk
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes missed tip-in
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alabama
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Galin Smith, stolen by Desi Sills
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaden Shackelford
|
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-24
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-24
|
4:13
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
4:06
|
|
+3
|
Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
30-27
|
3:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Alex Reese
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mason Jones
|
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-28
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-29
|
3:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed free throw
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Adrio Bailey missed layup
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desi Sills
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
John Petty Jr. made dunk
|
30-31
|
2:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by John Petty Jr.
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Desi Sills
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup
|
32-31
|
1:36
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford
|
32-34
|
1:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javian Davis
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-34
|
1:24
|
|
|
Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Harris
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-35
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-36
|
44.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Adrio Bailey, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mason Jones
|
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford made running Jump Shot
|
33-38
|
33.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Desi Sills
|
|
33.0
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Shackelford made free throw
|
33-39
|
6.0
|
|
+3
|
Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desi Sills
|
36-39
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|