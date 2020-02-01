ARK
Jones, Whitt lead Arkansas over Alabama 82-78

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Following a close midweek loss at home, Arkansas coach Eric Mussleman knew his team needed a win on Saturday.

''To play on the road in the SEC is never easy and kind of felt like it was a must-win for us based on our last home game,'' Musselman said. ''Just proud of how we battled.''

Mason Jones scored 30 points and Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 26 as Arkansas beat Alabama 82-78, ending Alabama's eight-game home winning streak.

Jones and Whitt carried the Arkansas offense throughout the game, combining for nearly 70% of the Razorbacks' points.

After trailing for most of the first half, Arkansas (16-5, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) built its largest lead of the game at 64-57 with a layup from Whitt.

Alabama (12-9, 4-4) responded with a 9-2 run and an Alex Reese tip-in gave Alabama a 69-66 lead with 4:11 to go, putting the home crowd into a frenzy.

However, that would be the last lead Alabama had, and the final field goal it would make until hitting a 3-pointer as time expired.

Jalen Harris finished with 11 points.

Arkansas entered the game first in the country in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 24.6% from behind the arc, and Alabama entered fourth in the country in 3-point field goals made, so something had to give.

Alabama made its first two 3-point shots as part of 12-0 run to open the game, but then missed their next nine and finished 8 of 31 from deep overall (26%).

''I think that 12-0 start is our best start of the year,'' Alabama coach Nate Oats said. ''Leadership was there to start, but we've had this issue all year maintaining our effort for 40 minutes, and the second half (was) bad.''

Jaden Shackelford had five of those 3-pointers for Alabama and tied his career high with 28 points.

Reese added 14 points for the Crimson Tide, and Kira Lewis Jr. scored 12.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks end a three-game conference losing streak and add a quality road win to their tournament resume.

Alabama: Alabama was without starter Herbert Jones and rotation-player James Bolden, forcing them to play a seven-man rotation the entire game. The Crimson Tide will have to navigate the next few weeks without Jones.

HERBERT JONES OUT INDEFINITELY

Alabama junior Herbert Jones will be out indefinitely from a wrist injury he suffered during the LSU game, the team announced about an hour before tipoff. Jones is the team's leading defender and was averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts Auburn on Tuesday night.

Alabama looks to regroup and hosts Tennessee on Tuesday night.

1st Half
ARK Razorbacks 36
BAMA Crimson Tide 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
19:51   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
19:35 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford 0-3
19:02   Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
18:59   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
18:59 +1 Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
18:59 +1 Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
18:48   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
18:40   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
18:32 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot 0-8
18:19   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
17:57 +2 Javian Davis made reverse layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 0-10
17:29   Personal foul on Javian Davis  
17:25   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
17:19 +2 Jaden Shackelford made finger-roll layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 0-12
16:59   Adrio Bailey missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
16:56   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese  
16:40   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot, blocked by Alex Reese  
16:39   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
16:39   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:35 +2 Desi Sills made layup 2-12
16:14   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
16:03   Shooting foul on Jaylen Forbes  
16:03   Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:47   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
16:03 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-12
15:47   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
15:45 +2 Jaden Shackelford made dunk 3-14
15:33   Personal foul on Alex Reese  
15:26 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 5-14
15:10   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Jalen Harris  
14:59 +2 Jalen Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Desi Sills 7-14
14:37   Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Mason Jones  
14:33 +2 Mason Jones made layup 9-14
14:17   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
13:53   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
13:24   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
13:22 +2 Jaylen Forbes made tip-in 9-16
12:50   Shot clock violation turnover on Arkansas  
12:36 +2 Galin Smith made dunk, assist by Jaden Shackelford 9-18
12:22 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 11-18
12:05   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:58   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:44   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Reggie Chaney  
11:12 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 13-18
10:58   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
10:52   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
10:50   Personal foul on Alex Reese  
10:34 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made driving layup 15-18
10:07   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
9:46 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 18-18
9:33   Kira Lewis Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Reggie Chaney  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
9:28   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
9:25   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Chaney  
9:10   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
9:02   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
8:54   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
8:47 +2 Javian Davis made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 18-20
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
8:20 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup 18-22
8:09   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Javian Davis  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Alabama  
7:54   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
7:54   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
7:42 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot 21-22
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
7:16 +2 Mason Jones made finger-roll layup 23-22
6:45 +2 Jaden Shackelford made driving layup 23-24
6:32   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
6:19   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr.  
6:03   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
5:55   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
5:48 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 25-24
5:34   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Mason Jones  
5:29 +2 Mason Jones made layup 27-24
5:08   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
4:52   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
4:51   Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes  
4:51 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
4:51   Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
4:38   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
4:36   Galin Smith missed dunk  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
4:33   Jaylen Forbes missed tip-in  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
4:26   Lost ball turnover on Galin Smith, stolen by Desi Sills  
4:23   Shooting foul on Jaden Shackelford  
4:23 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 29-24
4:23 +1 Desi Sills made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-24
4:13   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Offensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
4:06 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 30-27
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Alex Reese  
3:50   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
3:50 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-28
3:50 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
3:30   Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes  
3:30   Jalen Harris missed free throw  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
3:16   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
3:08   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
2:57   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
2:55   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
2:41   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
2:34 +2 John Petty Jr. made dunk 30-31
2:10   Lost ball turnover on Desi Sills, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
2:02   Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Desi Sills  
1:55 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 32-31
1:36 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaden Shackelford 32-34
1:23   Shooting foul on Javian Davis  
1:24 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 33-34
1:24   Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
1:03   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
1:03 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-35
1:03 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-36
44.0   Bad pass turnover on Adrio Bailey, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
39.0   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
33.0 +2 Jaden Shackelford made running Jump Shot 33-38
33.0   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
33.0 +1 Jaden Shackelford made free throw 33-39
6.0 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desi Sills 36-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARK Razorbacks 46
BAMA Crimson Tide 39

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Shooting foul on Reggie Chaney  
19:49 +1 Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 36-40
19:49   Javian Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
19:33   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
19:24   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
19:08 +2 Javian Davis made dunk, assist by Alex Reese 36-42
18:44   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
18:35 +2 Reggie Chaney made dunk, assist by Isaiah Joe 38-42
18:18 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 38-45
17:53   Desi Sills missed layup, blocked by Javian Davis  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
17:46 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup, assist by Mason Jones 40-45
17:21 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 40-48
17:03 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 42-48
16:46   Shooting foul on Isaiah Joe  
16:46   Javian Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:46 +1 Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
16:24 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 45-49
16:09 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made driving layup 45-51
15:52   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
15:52 +1 Reggie Chaney made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
15:52 +1 Reggie Chaney made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
15:32   Jaylen Forbes missed layup  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
15:31   Jumpball received by Alabama  
15:24   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
15:16   Personal foul on John Petty Jr.  
15:10 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 49-51
14:55 +2 Jaden Shackelford made driving layup 49-53
14:46   Mason Jones missed reverse layup  
14:44   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
14:37   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
14:29   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
14:15 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made jump shot 49-55
13:59 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made fade-away jump shot 51-55
13:46   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
13:46   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Desi Sills  
13:36   Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford  
13:24 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desi Sills 54-55
12:59   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
12:49   Mason Jones missed floating jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
12:33   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot