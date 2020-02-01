FLA
VANDY

No Text

Florida hands Vanderbilt its 26th straight SEC loss

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points and Florida handed Vanderbilt its 26th consecutive Southeastern Conference loss, adding to the Commodores' dubious league record, beating them 61-55 on Saturday night.

Noah Locke added 17 points, including five 3-pointers for the Gators (13-8, 5-3 SEC).

Vanderbilt (8-13, 0-8) struggled from 3-point range early, missing their first seven 3-point shots before finishing 6 of 22 from beyond the arc.

The Commodores committed 17 turnovers as they suffered their ninth straight loss overall.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 15 points and Saben Lee added 11.

The Gators ended their three-game losing streak.

Vanderbilt got a roar from the crowd when it narrowed the deficit to 55-49 with just over 2 minutes left.

Lee’s layup through traffic cut the margin to 58-53 with 23.8 seconds left.

Florida took charge with a 10-0 run early in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators led most of the way against the injury-plagued Commodores.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores continue to struggle without Aaron Nesmith (foot injury) and Clevon Brown (knee). Nesmith was leading the SEC in scoring when a stress fracture knocked him out of the lineup on Jan. 11.

HONOREES

Vanderbilt honored its 1992-93 Sweet 16 team at halftime. The Commodores won their first SEC title since 1974 that year.

Eddie Fogler was named national coach of the year.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Georgia (12-9, 2-6) on Wednesday. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards is coming off a 29-point, 15-rebound game against Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt hosts No. 22 LSU (17-4, 8-0), which has won 10 straight, on Wednesday.

--

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
FLA Gators 26
VANDY Commodores 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
19:34   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
19:33   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
19:15   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
19:15 +1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 3 free throws 0-1
19:15 +1 Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-2
19:15 +1 Maxwell Evans made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-3
18:56 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis 3-3
18:32   Ejike Obinna missed layup, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
18:25   Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
18:09   Scottie Lewis missed driving layup  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
17:50   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee  
17:43   Andrew Nembhard missed floating jump shot  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:36   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
17:06   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
16:59   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
16:59 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
16:59 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
16:37   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
16:23   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Scottie Lewis  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
16:17   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
16:09   Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
16:09   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:09   Offensive rebound by Florida  
16:09 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-3
15:56   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
15:50 +2 Andrew Nembhard made driving layup, assist by Tre Mann 8-3
15:22   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee  
15:09   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
14:59   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
14:53   Traveling violation turnover on Maxwell Evans  
14:37 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup 10-3
14:12   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
14:02 +2 Matthew Moyer made driving layup 10-5
13:40   Tre Mann missed jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
13:35   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
13:35 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
13:35   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
13:27   Offensive foul on Omar Payne  
13:27   Turnover on Omar Payne  
13:10 +2 Saben Lee made floating jump shot 10-8
12:52 +2 Ques Glover made turnaround jump shot 12-8
12:28   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
12:20   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
11:55   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
11:39   Lost ball turnover on Ejike Obinna, stolen by Tre Mann  
11:32   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
11:22   Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
10:53   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
10:36   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed driving layup  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
10:20   Ques Glover missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
9:51   Out of bounds turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
9:34   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
9:02   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Ques Glover  
8:47 +2 Keyontae Johnson made driving dunk 14-8
8:31 +3 Matthew Moyer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 14-11
8:21 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Locke 17-11
7:59   Offensive foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
7:59   Turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
7:47   Andrew Nembhard missed driving layup  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
7:18   Offensive foul on Maxwell Evans  
7:18   Turnover on Maxwell Evans  
7:02 +2 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made hook shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 19-11
6:40 +2 Jordan Wright made floating jump shot 19-13
6:22   Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
6:13   Personal foul on Ques Glover  
5:52   Jordan Wright missed floating jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
5:41   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
5:29 +2 Saben Lee made floating jump shot 19-15
5:11   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
5:00   Matthew Moyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
4:52 +2 Keyontae Johnson made jump shot, assist by Tre Mann 21-15
4:29   Shooting foul on Andrew Nembhard  
4:29 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 21-16
4:29   Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
4:18   Saben Lee missed floating jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
4:04   Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson  
3:42   Maxwell Evans missed driving layup  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
3:35 +2 Ejike Obinna made dunk 21-18
3:17 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 24-18
2:50   Traveling violation turnover on Saben Lee  
2:25   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
2:20   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
2:14   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
1:46   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
1:34   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
1:14   Lost ball turnover on Ejike Obinna  
59.0   Keyontae Johnson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Oton Jankovic  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
39.0 +3 Jordan Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 24-21
7.0 +2 Andrew Nembhard made driving layup 26-21
1.0   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FLA Gators 35
VANDY Commodores 34

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Scottie Lewis missed layup  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee  
19:19   Keyontae Johnson missed floating jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Keyontae Johnson  
18:49 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Locke 29-21
18:16   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:06 +2 Scottie Lewis made driving layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 31-21
17:41   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:20   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
17:02   Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:02 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 31-22
17:02 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-23
16:53 +2 Keyontae Johnson made jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 33-23
16:53   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
16:53 +1 Keyontae Johnson made free throw 34-23
16:30   Saben Lee missed finger-roll layup  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
16:21 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 37-23
15:57 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made floating jump shot 37-25
15:49   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
15:42   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
15:26   Personal foul on Tre Mann  
15:13   Dylan Disu missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
14:59   Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
14:46   Saben Lee missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
14:20   Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Florida  
14:14 +2 Keyontae Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Noah Locke 39-25
13:52 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made floating jump shot 39-27
13:35   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed hook shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
13:25 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made driving layup 39-29
13:25   Shooting foul on Andrew Nembhard  
13:29   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed free throw  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
13:17   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Jordan Wright  
13:14   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
13:14 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 39-30
13:14 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-31
12:55   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
12:26   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
12:26   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:26   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
11:59 +3 Tre Mann made 3-pt. jump shot 42-31
11:41   Offensive foul on Matthew Moyer  
11:41   Turnover on Matthew Moyer  
11:25 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot 45-31
10:57   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Tre Mann  
10:31 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mann 48-31
10:16   Saben Lee missed floating jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Ques Glover  
9:53   Shooting foul on Dylan Disu  
9:53   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:53 +1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-31
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee  
9:11   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed driving layup  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
9:06   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed dunk  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer  
8:48 +3 Matthew Moyer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 49-34
8:26 +2 Ques Glover made jump shot 51-34
8:00   Personal foul on Ques Glover  
8:00 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 51-35
8:00 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-36
7:52   Personal foul on Maxwell Evans  
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
7:30   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Wright  
7:07   Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.  
6:53   Shooting foul on Keyontae Johnson  
6:53 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 51-37
6:53 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-38
6:27 +2 Keyontae Johnson made driving layup 53-38
6:02 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 53-41
5:34   Lost ball turnover on Noah Locke, stolen by Saben Lee  
5:27 +2 Saben Lee made layup 53-43
4:59 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 55-43
4:35   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
4:24   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Moyer, stolen by Noah Locke  
4:01   Offensive foul on Noah Locke  
4:01   Turnover on Noah Locke  
3:41 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 55-46
3:11   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09