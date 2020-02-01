|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Vanderbilt
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Scottie Lewis
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Locke
|
|
19:15
|
|
+1
|
Maxwell Evans made 1st of 3 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:15
|
|
+1
|
Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:15
|
|
+1
|
Maxwell Evans made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
0-3
|
18:56
|
|
+3
|
Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scottie Lewis
|
3-3
|
18:32
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna missed layup, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Scottie Lewis
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis missed driving layup
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard missed floating jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dylan Disu
|
|
16:59
|
|
+1
|
Keyontae Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-3
|
16:59
|
|
+1
|
Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-3
|
16:37
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Scottie Lewis
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Florida
|
|
16:09
|
|
+1
|
Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-3
|
15:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Keyontae Johnson
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Nembhard made driving layup, assist by Tre Mann
|
8-3
|
15:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dylan Disu
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Maxwell Evans
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup
|
10-3
|
14:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Scottie Lewis
|
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Moyer made driving layup
|
10-5
|
13:40
|
|
|
Tre Mann missed jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|
|
13:35
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-6
|
13:35
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Omar Payne
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Omar Payne
|
|
13:10
|
|
+2
|
Saben Lee made floating jump shot
|
10-8
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Ques Glover made turnaround jump shot
|
12-8
|
12:28
|
|
|
Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ejike Obinna, stolen by Tre Mann
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saben Lee
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Braelee Albert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omar Payne
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omar Payne
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Ques Glover missed jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ques Glover
|
|
8:47
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson made driving dunk
|
14-8
|
8:31
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Moyer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
14-11
|
8:21
|
|
+3
|
Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Locke
|
17-11
|
7:59
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard missed driving layup
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Maxwell Evans
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Turnover on Maxwell Evans
|
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Kerry Blackshear Jr. made hook shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson
|
19-11
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Wright made floating jump shot
|
19-13
|
6:22
|
|
|
Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ques Glover
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Jordan Wright missed floating jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Saben Lee made floating jump shot
|
19-15
|
5:11
|
|
|
Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Moyer
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Matthew Moyer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Keyontae Johnson made jump shot, assist by Tre Mann
|
21-15
|
4:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andrew Nembhard
|
|
4:29
|
|
+1
|
Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-16
|
4:29
|
|
|
Saben Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Saben Lee missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans missed driving layup
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Ejike Obinna made dunk
|
21-18
|
3:17
|
|
+3
|
Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|
24-18
|
2:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Saben Lee
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Saben Lee
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oton Jankovic
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard missed jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ejike Obinna
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Oton Jankovic
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna
|
|
39.0
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Wright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee
|
24-21
|
7.0
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Nembhard made driving layup
|
26-21
|
1.0
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|