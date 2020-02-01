|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Josh Oduro
|
|
19:12
|
|
+3
|
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch
|
0-3
|
18:52
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made driving layup
|
0-5
|
18:21
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
|
3-5
|
18:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Justin Winston
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Justin Winston
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Kyle Lofton
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on AJ Wilson
|
|
17:25
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-6
|
17:25
|
|
|
Jaren English missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made dunk
|
3-8
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene made driving layup
|
5-8
|
15:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
15:32
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-9
|
15:32
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made layup, assist by AJ Wilson
|
7-9
|
14:39
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch
|
7-12
|
14:09
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
|
10-12
|
13:34
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Josh Oduro missed hook shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Bobby Planutis
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene made driving layup
|
12-12
|
12:14
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lofton
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Goanar Mar missed hook shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Jaren English missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Josh Oduro missed jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
11:10
|
|
+3
|
Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
12-15
|
10:44
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Javon Greene
|
14-15
|
10:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
10:44
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro made free throw
|
15-15
|
10:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alejandro Vasquez, stolen by Jordan Miller
|
|
10:21
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
|
18-15
|
10:09
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made driving layup
|
18-17
|
9:42
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
9:29
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
21-17
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made driving layup
|
21-19
|
8:54
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made floating jump shot
|
21-21
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
24-21
|
8:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Winston
|
|
8:16
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Hartwell II made free throw
|
25-21
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made jump shot
|
25-23
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed layup
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Jaren English missed driving layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis
|
25-26
|
6:01
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed free throw
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
5:11
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
27-26
|
4:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
4:56
|
|
+1
|
Osun Osunniyi made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-27
|
4:56
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dominick Welch
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed free throw
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
4:36
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot
|
27-30
|
4:12
|
|
+3
|
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson
|
30-30
|
3:45
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made layup
|
30-32
|
3:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
3:40
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made free throw
|
30-33
|
3:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaren English
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made fade-away jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis
|
30-35
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Miller
|
32-35
|
2:20
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Greene
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Goanar Mar
|
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-36
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-37
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson made jump shot
|
34-37
|
1:25
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jaren English
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Turnover on Jaren English
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Dominick Welch
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on AJ Wilson
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed free throw
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Miller
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Miller
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed layup
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|