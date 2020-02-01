GMASON
Lofton, Welch lead St. Bonaventure past George Mason 74-65

  • Feb 01, 2020

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Kyle Lofton led a balanced attack with 17 points and St. Bonaventure used a second-half surge to defeat George Mason 74-65 on Saturday.

Dominick Welch added 14 points with 13 rebounds and Justin Winston scored 13 for the Bonnies (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

There were 14 ties and 12 lead changes before the Bonnies took control with a 15-2 run. Welch started it with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41 four minutes into the second half. Lofton followed with a 3 off his steal. Alejandro's two free throws with 12:23 to play pushed the lead to 53-43.

Javon Greene had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots (13-9, 2-7). Jordan Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II had 13 points.

1st Half
GMASON Patriots 34
STBON Bonnies 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
19:43   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
19:30   Offensive foul on Josh Oduro  
19:30   Turnover on Josh Oduro  
19:12 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 0-3
18:52   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
18:40 +2 Dominick Welch made driving layup 0-5
18:21 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 3-5
18:03   Offensive foul on Justin Winston  
18:03   Turnover on Justin Winston  
17:55   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller  
17:38   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
17:30   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
17:25   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
17:25 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
17:25   Jaren English missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:25   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
17:12   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
16:53   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
16:24   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
15:58   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
15:51 +2 Justin Winston made dunk 3-8
15:44 +2 Javon Greene made driving layup 5-8
15:32   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
15:32 +1 Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws 5-9
15:32   Dominick Welch missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
15:08   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
14:52 +2 Jordan Miller made layup, assist by AJ Wilson 7-9
14:39 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 7-12
14:09 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 10-12
13:34   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
13:32   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
13:11   Josh Oduro missed hook shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
13:09   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
13:05   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
12:43   Offensive foul on Bobby Planutis  
12:43   Turnover on Bobby Planutis  
12:21 +2 Javon Greene made driving layup 12-12
12:14   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Lofton  
11:59   Goanar Mar missed hook shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
11:40   Jaren English missed floating jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
11:26   Josh Oduro missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
11:10 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 12-15
10:44 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Javon Greene 14-15
10:44   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
10:44 +1 Josh Oduro made free throw 15-15
10:32   Lost ball turnover on Alejandro Vasquez, stolen by Jordan Miller  
10:21 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 18-15
10:09 +2 Kyle Lofton made driving layup 18-17
9:42   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
9:40   Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi  
9:29 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 21-17
9:14 +2 Kyle Lofton made driving layup 21-19
8:54   AJ Wilson missed fade-away jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
8:37 +2 Jaren English made floating jump shot 21-21
8:16 +3 Jamal Hartwell II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 24-21
8:16   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
8:16 +1 Jamal Hartwell II made free throw 25-21
7:55 +2 Jaren English made jump shot 25-23
7:35   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
7:13   Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
7:06   Bobby Planutis missed layup  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
6:55   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
6:43   Jaren English missed driving layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
6:42   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
6:27   Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
6:19 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 25-26
6:01   AJ Wilson missed layup  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
5:54   Traveling violation turnover on Amadi Ikpeze  
5:46   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
5:46   AJ Wilson missed free throw  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
5:34   Out of bounds turnover on Osun Osunniyi  
5:11 +2 Josh Oduro made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 27-26
4:56   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
4:56 +1 Osun Osunniyi made 1st of 2 free throws 27-27
4:56   Osun Osunniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:56   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
4:55   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
4:55   AJ Wilson missed free throw  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
4:36 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot 27-30
4:12 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson 30-30
3:45   Dominick Welch missed floating jump shot  
3:43   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
3:40 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup 30-32
3:40   Shooting foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
3:40 +1 Kyle Lofton made free throw 30-33
3:16   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
3:16   Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:16   Jordan Miller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
3:00 +2 Kyle Lofton made fade-away jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 30-35
2:29 +2 AJ Wilson made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Miller 32-35
2:20   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
2:14   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
2:12   Shooting foul on Goanar Mar  
2:12 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 32-36
2:12 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-37
1:46 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 34-37
1:25   Offensive foul on Jaren English  
1:25   Turnover on Jaren English  
1:12   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
1:03   Bad pass turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Dominick Welch  
50.0   Personal foul on AJ Wilson  
50.0   Osun Osunniyi missed free throw  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
25.0   Offensive foul on Jordan Miller  
25.0   Turnover on Jordan Miller  
8.0   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
3.0   Dominick Welch missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GMASON Patriots 31
STBON Bonnies 37

Time Team Play Score
19:32   Javon Greene missed floating jump shot  
19:30   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
19:25 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk 36-37
19:13   Shooting foul on Goanar Mar  
19:13   Osun Osunniyi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:13 +1 Osun Osunniyi made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
18:51   Javon Greene missed floating jump shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
18:49   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
18:49 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 37-38
18:49 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-38
18:34   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
18:18   Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
18:09   Jordan Miller missed dunk  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
17:59   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
17:32   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch  
17:17   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
17:05 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goanar Mar 41-38
16:38   Osun Osunniyi missed layup, blocked by Goanar Mar  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
16:17   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Miller  
16:00 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 41-41
15:41   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
15:31 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot 41-44
15:15   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
14:56 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 43-44
14:41 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 43-46
14:19   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
14:17   Out of bounds turnover on Xavier Johnson  
14:01   Alejandro Vasquez missed floating jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
13:42   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
13:23   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
13:23   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
13:18   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez  
13:18 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made driving layup 43-48
13:18   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
13:18 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made free throw 43-49
13:00   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
12:42 +2 Justin Winston made reverse layup 43-51
12:26   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez  
12:23   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
12:23 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made 1st of 2 free throws 43-52
12:23 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-53
12:02   Goanar Mar missed jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
11:45   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
11:22   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
11:14   Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi  
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Justin Winston  
10:47   Kyle Lofton missed driving layup  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
10:41 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 45-53
10:21 +2 Justin Winston made driving layup 45-55
9:58   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
9:47   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Jordan Miller  
9:37   Jamal Hartwell II missed floating jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
9:21   Personal foul on Jordan Miller  
9:16   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
9:16 +1 Osun Osunniyi made 1st of 2 free throws 45-56
9:16 +1 Osun Osunniyi made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-57
9:03   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot