No. 2 Gonzaga holds off USF 83-79 in furious WCC finish

  • Feb 01, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Mark Few had to think for a moment back to when his Gonzaga group last got pushed quite like this.

That's because it's nearly two months.

Corey Kispert's three-point play with 1:33 left put his team ahead for good and he then knocked down a jumper with 34 seconds remaining, leading No. 2 Gonzaga past scrappy San Francisco for a hard-fought 83-79 victory Saturday to extend its winning streak to 15 games.

''Obviously we needed to work on in-game stuff. We hadn't been in one of those maybe since, I don't know, the Washington game was kind of close, the Arizona game became close at the end. It wasn't close,'' Few recalled of the back-to-back road games in December. ''So, it's always good to be able to work on that. It's great to come in at halftime and be down and make adjustments and have those guys go out there and execute those adjustments and kind of turn the tables. They had us reeling there early.''

Khalil Shabaaz made a 3-pointer with six seconds left to make it a two-point game in a furious, back-and-forth finish - and that described most of the second half. Admon Gilder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Filip Petrusev had 23 points and 11 rebounds playing in foul trouble and Drew Timme scored 19 for the Zags (23-1, 9-0 WCC), who ran their West Coast Conference regular-season winning streak to 36 games for the longest such unbeaten run in the nation for a conference.

They had zero room for error at sold-out Memorial Gym, with a capacity crowd of close to 3,000 anxious until the very end. Once the buzzer finally sounded, the relieved Zags stood at mid-court and gave a wave to their loud cast of supporters in the upper bleachers.

Jordan Ratinho scored 14 points to lead a USF squad playing with passion and energy under first-year coach Todd Golden. Untimely turnovers, missed shots and a handful of rebounds going the other way hurt the Dons down the stretch.

''You don't have to be perfect against these guys but you've got to be awfully close,'' Golden said. ''I thought we played pretty close to perfect the first 20 and just a little above average in the second half.''

The Zags haven't lost since an 82-64 defeat to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game played in the Bahamas.

Shabaaz's layup at the 2:12 mark got USF within 75-74 but he went down hard and briefly left the game. Taavi Jurkatamm made a pair of free throws for the lead at 1:59 before Kispert came through.

''Luckily shots fell and we made one more play than they did down the stretch,'' Kispert said. ''... That's what happens in March. The game is tight and it just comes down to who makes one more play at the end of the game. Fortunately today it was us.''

Petrusev missed a pair of free throws with 6:12 left each off the front rim before Remu Raitanen's 3 moments later and the Zags star missed a close-range shot in the paint at the 4:37 mark before he dunked at 4:07.

Petrusev, coming off a career-high 31 points in a 87-72 win at Santa Clara on Thursday night, shot 8 for 14 and 7 of 12 on free throws in the Bulldogs' 16th straight road win.

USF (16-8, 5-4) had won its last two games with victories against BYU and San Diego and had won five of six WCC games overall.

Jamaree Bouyea's baseline jumper at the halftime buzzer extended USF's lead to 43-35 at the break.

''I thought the first half went about as good as we could have hoped for,'' Golden said.

The Dons missed their initial two shots before making four straight. They went 7 of 12 with four 3-pointers to build a 20-10 lead before the Zags' 6-0 burst got them closer.

The Zags, the only team in the country with six players averaging double figures in scoring, beat the Dons for the 16th straight time.

This marked Gonzaga's 37th straight WCC road win.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Zags finished 4 for 5 from deep and made 25 of 32 free throws. ... Gonzaga is 23-18 all-time in San Francisco, going 8-3 in the last 11 meetings. ... They held a 38-32 rebounding advantage.

San Francisco: USF hasn't beaten the Zags since a 66-65 victory in San Francisco on Feb. 18, 2012. ... The Dons had outrebounded their previous three opponents. They crashed the offensive glass early to create extra opportunities. ... USF dropped to 11-4 at home. ... It was another tough day on 3-point shooting with the Dons going 7 for 28. USF was 4 of 16 on 3s in a 69-44 win Thursday over San Diego and also overcame shooting 8 for 25 in the first half - 32% - by making 17 of 31 shots after halftime.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Hosts Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

San Francisco: Hosts Pacific on Thursday night.

1st Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 35
SANFRAN Dons 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
19:46 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Drew Timme 2-0
19:46   Shooting foul on Josh Kunen  
19:46 +1 Filip Petrusev made free throw 3-0
19:21   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
19:13   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
19:06 +2 Drew Timme made layup 5-0
18:53 +3 Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 5-3
18:38   Bad pass turnover on Corey Kispert  
18:22   Bad pass turnover on Jimbo Lull  
18:09 +2 Filip Petrusev made driving layup 7-3
17:49   Personal foul on Corey Kispert  
17:44 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 7-5
17:27   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
17:14   Lost ball turnover on Corey Kispert, stolen by Jordan Ratinho  
17:08 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup 7-7
16:55   Drew Timme missed hook shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
16:32 +2 Charles Minlend made driving layup 7-9
16:14   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
16:08   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
16:02   Corey Kispert missed layup, blocked by Jimbo Lull  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
15:53 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot 7-12
15:34   Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
15:34 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 8-12
15:34   Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
15:14   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
15:11   Shooting foul on Drew Timme  
15:11 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13
15:11 +1 Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
15:04   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
14:53   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
14:36 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 8-17
14:23 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 10-17
14:23   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
14:23   Filip Petrusev missed free throw  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
14:10 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 10-20
13:43   Filip Petrusev missed hook shot  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:27   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
13:20   Admon Gilder missed layup, blocked by Jamaree Bouyea  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
13:13   Bad pass turnover on Admon Gilder  
12:48   Lost ball turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm, stolen by Corey Kispert  
12:34 +2 Drew Timme made turnaround jump shot 12-20
12:11   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
12:03   Ryan Woolridge missed driving layup  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
11:56   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
11:41   Bad pass turnover on Admon Gilder, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
11:36 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 12-22
11:21   Offensive foul on Corey Kispert  
11:21   Turnover on Corey Kispert  
11:03 +2 Jordan Ratinho made driving layup 12-24
10:49 +2 Admon Gilder made reverse layup 14-24
10:29   Charles Minlend missed layup  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
10:24   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
10:12   Ryan Woolridge missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
10:04 +2 Khalil Shabazz made jump shot 14-26
9:55   Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
9:55 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 15-26
9:55 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-26
9:40   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
9:24 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Filip Petrusev 18-26
9:03   Khalil Shabazz missed layup  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
8:51 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Drew Timme 20-26
8:34   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Drew Timme  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
8:27 +2 Remu Raitanen made layup 20-28
8:04   Offensive foul on Ryan Woolridge  
8:04   Turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
7:48   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
7:27   Josh Kunen missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
7:00   Drew Timme missed layup  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea  
6:30   Filip Petrusev missed reverse layup  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
6:12   Drew Timme missed layup, blocked by Jamaree Bouyea  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
5:52   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
5:51   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
5:51 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 21-28
5:51 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
5:28   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
5:21 +2 Charles Minlend made driving layup 22-30
5:13 +2 Admon Gilder made layup 24-30
5:13   Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
5:13 +1 Admon Gilder made free throw 25-30
5:01 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 25-32
4:52   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
4:25 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made driving layup 25-34
3:55   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
3:54   Personal foul on Filip Petrusev  
3:39   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
3:39 +1 Josh Kunen made 1st of 2 free throws 25-35
3:39 +1 Josh Kunen made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-36
3:21   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
3:21 +1 Joel Ayayi made 1st of 2 free throws 26-36
3:21 +1 Joel Ayayi made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-36
3:04   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
2:57 +2 Ryan Woolridge made driving layup 29-36
2:35 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 29-39
2:21 +2 Ryan Woolridge made driving layup 31-39
2:08   Shooting foul on Ryan Woolridge  
2:08   Khalil Shabazz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-40
1:49   Traveling violation turnover on Admon Gilder  
1:23   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
1:05 +2 Admon Gilder made floating jump shot 33-40
47.0   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
45.0   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
45.0   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
45.0 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-40
39.0   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Offensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
25.0   Shooting foul on Drew Timme  
25.0 +1 Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
25.0   Charles Minlend missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
6.0   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
6.0 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 35-41
6.0   Ryan Woolridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
1.0 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made jump shot 35-43
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 48
SANFRAN Dons 36

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
19:21   Offensive foul on Filip Petrusev  
19:21   Turnover on Filip Petrusev  
18:56   Josh Kunen missed layup  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Gonzaga  
18:31 +2 Drew Timme made jump shot 37-43
18:12   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
18:06   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
18:01   Drew Timme missed layup  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
17:48   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
17:39   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
17:37   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
17:34   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
17:32   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
17:20   Josh Kunen missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
17:18   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
16:59 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot 39-43
16:44 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made driving layup 39-45
16:23   Offensive foul on Drew Timme  
16:23   Turnover on Drew Timme  
16:13   Taavi Jurkatamm missed layup  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
16:03   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
16:03   Personal foul on Filip Petrusev  
15:36   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
15:29   Shooting foul on Charles Minlend  
15:29 +1 Joel Ayayi made 1st of 2 free throws 40-45
15:29 +1 Joel Ayayi made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-45
15:00   Shooting foul on Ryan Woolridge  
15:00 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws 41-46
15:00   Jamaree Bouyea missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
14:44   Admon Gilder missed layup  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
14:42 +2 Admon Gilder made dunk 43-46
14:25   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
14:11   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
14:11   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:11   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
13:58 +2 Drew Timme made jump shot