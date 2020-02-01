IOWAST
Ramey's 3-pointers rally Texas past Iowa State 72-68

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Courtney Ramey's 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave Texas the lead and Matt Coleman III's two late free throws closed out a 72-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Texas fought back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Ramey led the charge, scoring eight points of Texas' 10 points in the run to take the lead. A 3 by Ramey and a dunk by Jericho Sims got Texas within 65-63 before Ramey made his 3 from the left wing for the lead.

''We've had some close games were weren't able to grab hold of. Courtney had a phenomenal second half,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said.

Iowa State's Rasir Bolton then got open underneath with a chance to retake the lead but missed the contested layup. Twice he grabbed the rebound only to miss two more putbacks before Kai Jones was fouled and made two free throws to extend the Texas lead.

''Saw the rim,'' Bolton said. ''Just missed it.''

After Iowa State was called for an illegal screen with 29 seconds left, Texas was able to play keep-away and drain another 12 seconds off the clock before Coleman was fouled and made his free throws to push the lead to five and seal the victory.

Ramey, Coleman and Sims each scored 14 points for the Longhorns (14-7, 4-4 Big 12). Sims also had nine rebounds, none bigger than when he finally grabbed the ball after Bolton's final miss.

Texas didn't shoot a free throw until 13:47 to play, then went 9 of 11 down the stretch.

Tyrese Haliburton and Bolton each scored 14 for Iowa State (9-12, 2-6).

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones will rue giving away a chance to get a rare road win. They led most of the game and twice built the lead as high as eight points in the second half. The Cyclones still don't have a win on an opponent's home court this season.

''We've had a couple of gut punches this year,''Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.

Texas: The Longhorns got back to .500 in league play, but their road in the Big 12 gets a lot tougher over the next 10 days with games at No. 3 Kansas, at home against Texas Tech and No. 1 Baylor.

''We talk every week about where we are. One of our goals is we want to play and advance in the NCAA Tournament,'' Smart said. ''You have to go grab some of those games. We have a heck of a stretch coming up.

FRESHMAN SURPRISE

Texas got a spark from freshman forward Donovan Williams, who tied his season high with 13 points in 11 minutes. He made a playground 3-pointer early in the second half when he dribbled in a circle while defended then launched a long, unexpected shot that swished. Williams was 3-of-5 from long range.

''It's a real thing at the college level. Freshmen, they have an ignorance-is-bliss to them,'' Smart said. ''There's so many things they don't know, but it can really work in their favor.''

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at No. 12 West Virginia on Wednesday

Texas plays at No. 3 Kansas on Monday

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 31
TEXAS Longhorns 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:45 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk 0-2
19:26   George Conditt IV missed layup  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
19:17   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Texas  
19:13   Personal foul on George Conditt IV  
19:06 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 0-4
18:47   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
18:33   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
18:10   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
17:55   Lost ball turnover on Jase Febres, stolen by Tre Jackson  
17:32   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Jase Febres  
17:21 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot 0-7
17:03   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Jericho Sims  
16:44   Jase Febres missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
16:23   Michael Jacobson missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
16:08   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
16:08 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 1st of 2 free throws 1-7
15:27 +1 Tyrese Haliburton made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
15:41   Jase Febres missed jump shot  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
15:35 +2 Jericho Sims made layup 2-9
15:25   Shooting foul on Andrew Jones  
15:25   Rasir Bolton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:25 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-9
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
15:22 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made layup 5-9
15:03   Andrew Jones missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Texas  
14:53   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Williams, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
14:42 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 7-9
14:25   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
14:18 +2 Andrew Jones made layup 7-11
13:59 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 10-11
13:29 +3 Donovan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 10-14
12:54   Tre Jackson missed jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
12:31   Donovan Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Zion Griffin  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:25   Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:20   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
12:06 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 10-16
11:49 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 13-16
11:34 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 13-19
11:08   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
11:02   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jackson  
10:54 +2 Andrew Jones made jump shot 13-21
10:34 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot 15-21
10:19   Royce Hamm Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Zion Griffin  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
10:04   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
10:03 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made layup 17-21
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III  
9:40 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 20-21
9:40   Kai Jones missed jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
9:06   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
9:03   Lost ball turnover on Kai Jones, stolen by Solomon Young  
8:49   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
8:38 +2 Andrew Jones made layup 20-23
8:25   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
8:24   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
8:06   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
8:02 +2 Zion Griffin made layup 22-23
7:51 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Andrew Jones 22-25
7:26 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 24-25
7:10   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
6:50 +2 Zion Griffin made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 26-25
6:27   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
6:20   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
5:51   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
5:41 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 29-25
5:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Matt Coleman III  
4:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State  
4:21   Turnover on Jase Febres  
4:20   Personal foul on Jase Febres  
3:59   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Texas  
3:27   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
3:12 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 31-25
2:54   Turnover on Andrew Jones  
2:49   Tre Jackson missed layup, blocked by Jase Febres  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
2:22   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
2:15 +3 Donovan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 31-28
1:45   Michael Jacobson missed jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Texas  
1:44   Personal foul on Michael Jacobson  
1:13 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 31-30
1:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Matt Coleman III  
1:13   Personal foul on Donovan Williams  
59.0   Double dribble turnover on Tyrese Haliburton  
36.0 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 31-30
2.0   Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
2.0   Solomon Young missed layup, blocked by Jericho Sims  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
1.0   Solomon Young missed layup  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 37
TEXAS Longhorns 42

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
19:35 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot 33-30
19:16 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 33-32
19:05   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
18:57 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 35-32
18:45   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Tyrese Haliburton  
18:23   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
18:14 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 35-34
17:58 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot 37-34
17:44   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
17:22   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
17:11 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 37-36
16:53 +3 Tyrese Haliburton made 3-pt. jump shot 40-36
16:26   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
16:17   Shooting foul on Jase Febres  
15:49   Rasir Bolton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:46 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-36
15:53 +3 Donovan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 41-39
15:28   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
15:26   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
15:08 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup, assist by Solomon Young 43-39
15:08   Shooting foul on Andrew Jones  
15:08 +1 Michael Jacobson made free throw 44-39
14:39   Andrew Jones missed layup, blocked by Michael Jacobson  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
14:34   Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham  
14:34 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
14:34 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
14:27   Offensive foul on Andrew Jones  
14:27   Turnover on Andrew Jones  
14:10   Solomon Young missed layup  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
14:00   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Texas  
13:56   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
13:46 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 46-41
13:46   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
13:46   Matt Coleman III missed free throw  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
13:23 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 49-41
13:00 +2 Jericho Sims made layup, assist by Donovan Williams 49-43
12:45 +2 Tyrese Haliburton made jump shot 51-43
12:18 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 51-45
12:02   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
11:44   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
11:41 +2 Jericho Sims made layup 51-47
11:17   Zion Griffin missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
11:09   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
11:02 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 53-47
10:46   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
10:20   Lost ball turnover on Michael Jacobson  
9:52   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
9:50   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
9:50   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
9:48   Turnover on Matt Coleman III  
9:38   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Matt Coleman III  
9:32 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 53-49
9:10   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
8:53   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Jackson  
8:29 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 53-51
8:18   Offensive foul on Zion Griffin  
8:18   Turnover on Zion Griffin  
8:05   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
7:51   Shooting foul on Jase Febres  
7:51 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 54-51
7:51   Rasir Bolton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
7:32   Personal foul on Zion Griffin  
7:32 +1 Donovan Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 54-52
7:32 +1 Donovan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-53
7:14   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
7:14 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 55-53
7:14   Rasir Bolton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
7:12   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
6:59   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Solomon Young  
6:53 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup, assist by Tyrese Haliburton 57-53
6:53 +2 Jase Febres made jump shot 57-55
6:06   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Haliburton, stolen by Matt Coleman III  
6:01   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Jase Febres  
6:00   Personal foul on Tre Jackson  
6:00 +1 Jase Febres made 1st of 2 free throws 57-56
6:00   Jase Febres missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
5:36 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 59-56
5:09   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Haliburton  
4:53 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot 61-56
