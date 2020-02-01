LVILLE
McMahon, No. 6 Cardinals beat Wolfpack 77-57 for road win

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Sixth-ranked Louisville turned in a mistake-filled start to Saturday's game at North Carolina State, then had trouble protecting a comfortable second-half lead.

And yet, the Cardinals responded each time with the veteran composure that has fueled their perfect Atlantic Coast Conference road record, not to mention their best start in any league in nearly three decades.

Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers - six in the first half - and scored a season-high 23 points, and Louisville dominated the final 11 minutes to beat the Wolfpack 77-57.

Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the league-leading Cardinals (19-3, 10-1), who won their eighth straight game.

''We know no matter where we play, the other team's going to go on a run,'' Louisville coach Chris Mack said. ''We just don't have the type of kids that are going to splinter and sort of pull apart from one another.''

The Cardinals showed it, too.

Louisville got off to a horrid start by racking up 10 fouls and 10 turnovers by the midway point of the first half. But McMahon got things going by hitting his first six shots - all 3s - with four coming in a six-possession burst that helped the Cardinals negate all those early mistakes. They led 31-21 on the way to a 41-26 halftime margin.

Then, after the Wolfpack cut a 17-point deficit to four midway through the second half, the Cardinals responded by scoring 21 of the game's final 26 points and holding N.C. State without a basket for the final 5:46.

Now Louisville has its best start in any league since going 10-1 in the Metro Conference in the 1992-93 season. The Cardinals are also 6-0 in ACC road games.

''We look at each other as road warriors,'' said Fresh Kimble, who had 10 points.

C.J. Bryce scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (14-8, 5-6), but N.C. State shot 33% and made 5 of 23 3-pointers to lose for the third straight game.

''I like our grit,'' Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. ''I like how we fought. I think there's a lot of good things we can take away from this. Obviously, if we don't score, it's going to be tough on us.''

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals haven't lost since falling at home to current No. 5 Florida State on Jan. 4. That run now includes five road wins, one at Duke's famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium in the only regular-season meeting between two of the league's top teams. And the Cardinals have had a different leading scorer for five straight games in a show of depth and balance.

N.C. State: It had been a frustrating week for the Wolfpack, who followed the program's first win at Virginia since 2005 with a loss at Georgia Tech and Monday's home loss to injury-depleted North Carolina. This loss cost the Wolfpack - ranked No. 57 in the NCAA's NET rankings - a chance to earn a marquee win for the NCAA Tournament resume.

MCMAHON'S ROLL

McMahon, a 6-foot redshirt senior, had scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers over the previous five games combined, which followed struggles in losses to rival Kentucky and FSU.

But he said he had a good feeling from the start by picking the ball that felt just right to be used in the game, a task which falls to the visiting team. McMahon didn't miss until the final seconds of the first half and finished 8 for 12 from the field along with 7 for 10 from behind the arc.

''I went through and sifted through five or six balls and finally found one that was like really, really good,'' McMahon said, adding: ''Once I saw the first one drop, I was like, `All right, it's time to go.'''

BRYCE'S PLAY

Bryce's play was a welcome return to form after the Wolfpack's one-time leading scorer had gone scoreless on 0-for-12 shooting during the previous two games.

''''I never lost any confidence in my game,'' Bryce said. ''Coming off of a slump, it was good for me to see the ball go in the hole.''

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts Wake Forest on Wednesday.

N.C. State visits Miami on Wednesday.

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 41
NCST Wolfpack 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
19:45   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
19:20 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 0-2
19:09 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup 2-2
18:59   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
18:44   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
18:32 +2 Darius Perry made layup 4-2
18:11   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:09   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:02   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
18:02 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
18:02 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Markell Johnson  
17:48   Markell Johnson missed dunk  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
17:42   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
17:14   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
17:05   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
16:48   Personal foul on Darius Perry  
16:45   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
16:32   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
16:32   Devon Daniels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:32 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
16:20   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:17   Out of bounds turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
16:07   Offensive foul on Jericole Hellems  
16:07   Turnover on Jericole Hellems  
15:53   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Markell Johnson  
15:47   Traveling violation turnover on C.J. Bryce  
15:39 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 7-5
15:16 +2 Manny Bates made floating jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 7-7
14:53   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
14:45   Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon  
14:38   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
14:28 +2 David Johnson made layup 9-7
14:00   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
13:51   David Johnson missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
13:38   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
13:38 +2 Steven Enoch made layup 11-7
13:18   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
13:05   Pat Andree missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
12:56   Bad pass turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Markell Johnson  
12:49 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 11-10
12:27   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Beverly  
12:02   Samuell Williamson missed layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
12:00   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
11:45   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
11:44   D.J. Funderburk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:44   Offensive rebound by NC State  
11:44 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-11
11:35 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 14-11
11:14   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
11:14 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 14-12
11:14 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-13
11:05   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
11:05 +1 Samuell Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
11:05   Samuell Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:05   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
10:38   Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton  
10:38   Turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on Malik Williams  
9:42   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
9:40   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
9:38 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
9:38 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
9:19   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
9:05   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
8:56 +2 Lamarr Kimble made floating jump shot 17-15
8:33 +2 Jericole Hellems made turnaround jump shot 17-17
8:09   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
7:47 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 17-19
7:20   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
7:14 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk 19-19
7:04   Markell Johnson missed layup  
7:02   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
6:58 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk 19-21
6:41 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samuell Williamson 22-21
6:22   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
6:14   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
6:01 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 25-21
5:39   Offensive foul on Devon Daniels  
5:39   Turnover on Devon Daniels  
5:24   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by NC State  
5:00   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
4:47   Bad pass turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by Markell Johnson  
4:35   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
4:21 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 28-21
4:07   Lost ball turnover on Pat Andree  
3:49   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
3:43   David Johnson missed layup  
3:41   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
3:27   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
3:17 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 31-21
3:01   Braxton Beverly missed layup  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
2:47 +2 Steven Enoch made alley-oop shot, assist by David Johnson 33-21
2:34 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 33-23
2:30   Steven Enoch missed floating jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
2:20   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
1:53 +2 David Johnson made layup 35-23
1:37   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
1:35   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
1:35 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 36-23
1:35 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-23
1:22   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
1:22   Markell Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:22 +1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-24
1:22 +1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-24
1:08 +2 David Johnson made layup 39-24
53.0   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by David Johnson  
47.0   Shooting foul on C.J. Bryce  
47.0 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 40-24
47.0 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-24
32.0 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 41-26
4.0   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 36
NCST Wolfpack 31

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
19:14   Jumpball received by Louisville  
19:14   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
19:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Louisville  
18:59   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
18:50   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
18:45 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 43-26
18:35   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:25   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
18:25 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 43-27
18:25 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-28
18:03   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:56 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 43-30
17:43   Offensive foul on Lamarr Kimble  
17:43   Turnover on Lamarr Kimble  
17:30   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
17:28   Offensive rebound by NC State  
17:18   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:14 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 43-32
16:49   Traveling violation turnover on Steven Enoch  
16:39   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
16:22   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
16:11 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 43-34
15:47 +3 Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 46-34
15:30 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 46-37
15:30   Offensive foul on Steven Enoch  
15:30   Turnover on Steven Enoch  
15:22   D.J. Funderburk missed jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
15:17 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup 46-39
14:52 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot 48-39
14:34 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 48-42
14:38   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
14:34 +1 C.J. Bryce made free throw 48-43
14:18   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
14:00 +2 Malik Williams made hook shot 50-43
13:59   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
13:59 +1 Malik Williams made free throw 51-43
13:37 +2 D.J. Funderburk made hook shot 51-45
13:11 +3 Malik Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samuell Williamson 54-45
12:56   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
12:45 +2 Ryan McMahon made finger-roll layup 56-45
12:29 +3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 56-48
12:09   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson  
11:49   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
11:44 +2 Jericole Hellems made dunk 56-50
11:22   Malik Williams missed layup  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
11:13 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 56-52
10:58 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 58-52
10:33   Manny Bates missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
10:23 +2 David Johnson made layup 60-52
10:15   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Manny Bates  
10:12   Jumpball received by NC State  
10:10   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08