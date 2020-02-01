MICHST
Wisconsin edges No. 14 Michigan State 64-63

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talked with Wisconsin counterpart Greg Gard earlier in the week about what the Badgers were facing - including the suspension of starter Brad Davison.

So Wisconsin's performance against the 14th-ranked Spartans didn't surprise Izzo.

''I can take a little joy in my profession that kids still rallied around (their coach),'' Izzo said.

Nate Reuvers scored 15 points and D'Mitrik Trice had 14 to help Wisconsin edge the Spartans 64-63 on Saturday. The win for Wisconsin snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series against Michigan State.

Aleem Ford, who shot 5 of 6 from the field and made a pair of 3-point baskets, matched a career high with 13 points.

Wisconsin earned the win despite missing both Davison and Kobe King. The team's second-leading scorer, King announced this week that he intended to transfer.

The Badgers (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten) shot 57.7% from the field in the first half and had 12 points in the paint before halftime.

Trice had six rebounds and five assists for the Badgers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Reuvers said the Badgers never lost confidence and embraced Gard's message of team unity.

''The biggest thing was just playing together and playing for each other, and that's the kind of the message that Coach Gard always has for us,'' said Reuvers, who shot 5 of 9 from the field.

Cassius Winston scored a game-high 23 points and Rocket Watts had 16 for Michigan State (16-6, 8-3), which has lost three of its last four Big Ten road games.

Winston scored the Spartans' final five points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Spartans fought back after a sluggish first half with a 17-2 run.

Winston scored seven points during that second-half stretch. The standout guard's jumper with 11:22 to go pulled Michigan State within three points at 50-47.

Wisconsin held Michigan State to season lows in free throws made and attempted. The Spartans went just 3 of 4 from the line.

Davison, who had 21 starts this season, did not play due to a suspension for a flagrant foul he committed late in the Badgers' loss at Iowa.

But Davison was a visible presence. The junior sat on the home bench in street clothes and enthusiastically cheered for the team. He'll return to the lineup on Wednesday at Minnesota.

Gard, in his fifth season as head coach, mentioned Izzo and former Wisconsin coaches Bo Ryan and Dick Bennett as coaches he trusts in the profession.

Izzo has been at the helm at Michigan State for 25 years.

''I always say you never take criticism from anybody you would never ask advice from - coaches who I really trust in the profession who have been there, done that,'' Gard said.

''They've gone through the battles. . Those three are near and dear to me.''

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Foster Loyer came off the bench and drained back-to-back jumpers to help the Spartans dig out of their first-half hole.

Wisconsin: The Badgers will get a boost when Davison returns from his one-game suspension. In 21 starts, Davison has averaged 8.8 points per game. He shoots 88.6% from the free throw line.

HOLDING ON

Gard said he was pleased with how the Badgers were able to persevere through the Spartans' second-half push.

''You have to be able to counter and withstand that,'' Gard said. ''You can't go down in the dumps and hang your head, and pout about it. Let's move on.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It's been hard for Big Ten teams to stay too high in the rankings this season because of all the parity in the conference. Saturday was another example of that for Michigan State.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts Penn State on Tuesday night in the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams.

Wisconsin travels to play Minnesota on Wednesday night.

---

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 27
WISC Badgers 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:38 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 2-0
19:13 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 2-2
18:46   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
18:20   Out of bounds turnover on Aleem Ford  
17:59   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
17:47 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 2-4
17:39   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
17:37   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
17:26 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot 2-7
17:07 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 4-7
16:49   Tyler Wahl missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:40   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
16:32   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
16:25   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:15   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
15:54 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 4-10
15:32   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
15:27   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
14:57   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Kyle Ahrens  
14:52 +2 Aaron Henry made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 6-10
14:27 +2 Trevor Anderson made layup 6-12
14:11   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
14:01 +2 Brevin Pritzl made jump shot 6-14
13:48   Kyle Ahrens missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
13:19 +2 Aleem Ford made jump shot 6-16
12:57   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
12:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
12:39 +1 Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 6-17
12:39 +1 Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-18
12:25 +2 Foster Loyer made jump shot 8-18
12:12   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
11:56 +2 Foster Loyer made jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 10-18
11:39   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
11:13   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
11:13 +1 Marcus Bingham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18
11:13   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
10:55   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
10:26   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
10:09 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot, assist by Walt McGrory 11-20
10:09   Shooting foul on Cassius Winston  
10:09 +1 Nate Reuvers made free throw 11-21
9:47   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter  
9:20   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:20   Xavier Tillman missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:10   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
9:03   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
8:52   Gabe Brown missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Cassius Winston  
8:24   Cassius Winston missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
8:04   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
8:04 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 11-22
8:04 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-23
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Nate Reuvers  
7:36 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 11-26
7:23   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
7:14   D'Mitrik Trice missed layup  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
6:59 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 13-26
6:28   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
6:11   Offensive foul on Malik Hall  
6:11   Turnover on Malik Hall  
5:51   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
5:41 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 15-26
5:16 +2 Aleem Ford made layup 15-28
5:16   Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
5:16 +1 Aleem Ford made free throw 15-29
5:05 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot 18-29
4:34 +2 Tyler Wahl made jump shot 18-31
4:26   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
4:17   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
4:04 +2 Aleem Ford made jump shot 18-33
3:56 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 21-33
3:31   Micah Potter missed jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
3:25 +2 Micah Potter made layup 21-35
3:21   Traveling violation turnover on Rocket Watts  
2:55   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
2:55 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 21-36
2:55 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-37
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Aleem Ford  
2:15 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 21-40
2:00 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Kithier 24-40
1:38   Offensive foul on Tyler Wahl  
1:38   Turnover on Tyler Wahl  
1:25   Aaron Henry missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
1:15   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Julius Marble  
1:04   Julius Marble missed layup  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
56.0 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 27-40
38.0   Lost ball turnover on Nate Reuvers, stolen by Kyle Ahrens  
32.0   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Ahrens, stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
9.0 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter 27-43
2.0   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 36
WISC Badgers 21

Time Team Play Score
19:56 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by Tyler Wahl 27-45
19:39   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
19:30   Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Malik Hall  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
19:20 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot 30-45
18:58 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 29-48
18:39 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Aaron Henry 31-48
18:24   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
18:09 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 34-48
17:45   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Malik Hall, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
17:25   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:13   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
16:50   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
16:48   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
16:36   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
16:20 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 36-48
16:00   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
15:51   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
15:38   Bad pass turnover on Brevin Pritzl, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
15:17   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
15:07   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
15:00 +2 Rocket Watts made layup 38-48
14:34   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
14:24   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
14:13 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 41-48
13:39   Trevor Anderson missed layup  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
13:12   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
12:59   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Shooting foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
12:45 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
12:45 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-48
12:26 +2 Trevor Anderson made jump shot 43-50
11:59 +2 Thomas Kithier made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 45-50
11:45   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
11:37   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
11:25 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 47-50
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Nate Reuvers  
10:57   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
10:45   Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
10:38   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
10:23   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
9:55   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
9:34 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 47-52
9:12   Xavier Tillman missed dunk  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
8:53 +2 Brevin Pritzl made layup 47-54
8:38   Bad pass turnover on Rocket Watts, stolen by Trevor Anderson  
8:19 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 47-57
7:59 +2 Malik Hall made dunk, assist by Xavier Tillman 49-57
7:30 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 49-60
7:15 +3 Xavier Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 52-60
7:00   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
6:47   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
6:43   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
6:41 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 54-60
6:11   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
5:56   Cassius Winston missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
5:25   Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Malik Hall  
5:06   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
4:49   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
4:38   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
4:38 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 54-61
4:38   D'Mitrik Trice missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
4:32 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 57-61
4:00   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
3:39   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
3:30   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman  
3:13  