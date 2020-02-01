MISS
Smart leads No. 22 LSU past Ole Miss, 73-63

  • Feb 01, 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and No. 22 LSU extended its winning streak to 10 games with a 73-63 victory over struggling Mississippi on Saturday.

Marlon Tayor had 13 points and 11 rebounds and freshman Trnedon Watford scored 13 points for LSU (17-4, 8-0 SEC), which is off to its best start in conference play in 39 years.

Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 28 for Ole Miss (10-11, 1-7), which lost two straight and eight of its last nine.

These teams met two weeks earlier in Oxford, with the Tigers pulling out a four-point victory in which Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree scored a career-high 36 points.

LSU looked determined not let the rematch come down to tense final few minutes, breaking the game open with an early 25-2 run for a 32-11 lead. The Tigers opened up a 24-point advantage when Watford scored his 11th point on a free throw that made it 40-16 in the final minute of the half before Ole Miss cut it to 40-20 at the break.

However, Ole Miss rallied back within single digits by scoring the first 12 points of the second half, which amounted to a 16-0 run that made it 40-32.

The game leveled off after that, however, thanks in large part to Smart, who helped LSU gradually rebuild its lead to 21 with just less than seven minutes to go. Smarts highlights included a crafty baseline inbound pass to himself off the back of Mississippi's Carlos Curry, who then fould Smart on his layup. Smart completed the 3-point play, which put LSU ahead 50-38.

Taylor also was instrumental in holding off the Rebels with 12 second-half points scoring on everything from a pair of 3-pointers to dunks.

The Tigers shot 47.9% and outrebounded the Rebels 42-30.

Ole Miss' Khadin Sy scored nine of his 11 points in the second half to become one of only two Rebels with as many as 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: While the Rebels can take a measure of satisfaction form their effort to get back in the game early in the second half, their early hole proved too deep for a team that shot just 35.6%. Tyree, who came in averaging a team-best 18.4 points per game briefly found his shot in the second half to finish with nine points, but his inability to score for much of this rematch tipped the game heavily in LSU's favor.

LSU: A Tigers team that has spent most of this season unranked and relatively unheralded has now become historically significant at LSU. The last time the Tigers won their first eight SEC games was 1981, which is widely considered the best season in LSU basketball history. That team 39 years ago went to the Final Four, losing to eventual national champion Indiana in the national semifinals.

PISTOL PETE

The halftime ceremony commemorated the 50th anniversary of former LSU star and late Hall-of-Famer Pete Maravich setting the all-time NCAA scoring record. That game also was played against Ole Miss at LSU, in an arena known as the Cow Palace on Jan. 31, 1970. LSU now plays in a stadium that opened in 1973 and later was renamed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center shortly after his death in 1988.

Maravich broke Oscar Robertson's record of 2,973 points that had stood since 1960 and finished his three-year career (not including his season on the Tigers' freshman squad) with 3,667 points during an era with no shot clock or 3-point line. No player has come within 400 points since.

At halftime, Maravich's former teammates joined his wife, Jackie, and son, Jason, for an on-court ceremony in which Jason was handed a commemorative ball and Jackie a plaque as a packed crowd rose to its feet in applause. The stadium video boards also played Maravich highlights, including his record-setting basket.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: Hosts South Carolina on Wednesday.

LSU: Visits Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

1st Half
MISS Rebels 20
LSU Tigers 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:37   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
19:37 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:37   Trendon Watford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
19:16 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams 3-1
18:58 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 3-3
18:30   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
18:29 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 5-3
18:29   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
18:29 +1 Devontae Shuler made free throw 6-3
18:11 +2 Trendon Watford made jump shot, assist by Emmitt Williams 6-5
17:43   Blake Hinson missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
17:38   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Breein Tyree  
17:32   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
17:30   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
17:15 +2 Skylar Mays made dunk 6-7
16:44 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 9-7
16:26 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 9-9
16:11   KJ Buffen missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
15:56   Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
15:54   Personal foul on Darius Days  
15:44   Lost ball turnover on KJ Buffen, stolen by Marlon Taylor  
15:31   Personal foul on Bryce Williams  
15:20 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 9-11
15:08   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
14:59   Emmitt Williams missed layup, blocked by Khadim Sy  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
14:51   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
14:43   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
14:41   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
14:36 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 9-13
14:25   Offensive foul on Blake Hinson  
14:25   Turnover on Blake Hinson  
14:13   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
13:55   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
13:43   Khadim Sy missed layup  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
13:34   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
13:34 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 9-14
13:34 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-15
13:03   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
13:01   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
12:44   Bad pass turnover on Marlon Taylor  
12:22   Blake Hinson missed layup  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
12:19   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
12:19 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 9-16
12:19 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-17
11:58   Khadim Sy missed jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
11:48   Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford  
11:31   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Marshall Graves  
11:20 +3 Marshall Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Taylor 9-20
10:57 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Bryce Williams 11-20
10:37 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 11-22
10:15   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams  
9:55   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
9:36   Bryce Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
9:24   Shooting foul on Khadim Sy  
9:24 +1 Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 11-23
9:24 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-24
8:56   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Williams  
8:35   Personal foul on Skylar Mays  
8:25   Bad pass turnover on Breein Tyree, stolen by Javonte Smart  
8:13 +2 Emmitt Williams made layup 11-26
8:13   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
8:13   Emmitt Williams missed free throw  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
7:56   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
7:48 +2 Darius Days made jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 11-28
7:39   Austin Crowley missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
7:48   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
7:38   Marlon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:38 +1 Marlon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-29
7:12   Austin Crowley missed jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
7:00   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
7:00   Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:00 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-30
6:39   Austin Crowley missed layup  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
6:24 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 11-32
5:58   Bad pass turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by Marlon Taylor  
5:46   Traveling violation turnover on Trendon Watford  
5:36 +2 Sammy Hunter made dunk, assist by Austin Crowley 13-32
5:21   Aundre Hyatt missed jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
5:10   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Sammy Hunter, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
4:39   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
4:39 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 13-33
4:39 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-34
4:26 +2 Sammy Hunter made dunk, assist by Austin Crowley 15-34
4:08   Marlon Taylor missed layup  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Aundre Hyatt  
4:01   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
3:40   Antavion Collum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Marshall Graves  
3:16 +2 Aundre Hyatt made layup 15-36
2:55   Traveling violation turnover on Sammy Hunter  
2:33   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
2:33   Javonte Smart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:33   Javonte Smart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
2:15   Personal foul on Emmitt Williams  
2:03   Shooting foul on Trendon Watford  
2:03 +1 Bryce Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 16-36
2:03   Bryce Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
1:45   Shooting foul on Bryce Williams  
1:45 +1 Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 16-37
1:45 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-38
1:22   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
54.0   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Bryce Williams  
45.0   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
44.0   Personal foul on Blake Hinson  
44.0 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 16-39
44.0 +1 Trendon Watford made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-40
32.0   Personal foul on Marlon Taylor  
32.0 +1 Devontae Shuler made 1st of 2 free throws 17-40
32.0 +1 Devontae Shuler made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-40
8.0   Traveling violation turnover on Javonte Smart  
1.0 +2 Austin Crowley made jump shot 20-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISS Rebels 43
LSU Tigers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 KJ Buffen made jump shot 22-40
19:28   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
19:26   KJ Buffen missed jump shot, blocked by Emmitt Williams  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
19:00   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
18:51   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
18:49   Personal foul on Skylar Mays  
18:43 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot 25-40
18:25   Javonte Smart missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
18:16   Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
18:05   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
17:58   Shooting foul on Skylar Mays  
17:58 +1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 26-40
17:58 +1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-40
17:46   Javonte Smart missed layup  
17:44   Defensive rebound by KJ Buffen  
17:34 +2 Breein Tyree made layup 29-40
17:09   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
16:52   Devontae Shuler missed layup  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
16:47 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Hinson 32-40
16:22 +2 Darius Days made layup, assist by Javonte Smart 32-42
16:01   Breein Tyree missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
15:49   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
15:49 +1 Javonte Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 32-43
15:49 +1 Javonte Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-44
15:34 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 34-44
15:19   Personal foul on Bryce Williams  
15:13   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
15:08   Darius Days missed layup  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
15:04   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
15:04   Blake Hinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:04   Blake Hinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
14:52   Skylar Mays missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
14:41   Trendon Watford missed jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Blake Hinson  
14:35   Lost ball turnover on Blake Hinson, stolen by Trendon Watford  
14:35   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
14:21 +3 Marlon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trendon Watford 34-47
14:05   Personal foul on Skylar Mays  
13:53 +2 Khadim Sy made layup, assist by Blake Hinson 36-47
13:41   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Days  
13:25 +2 Devontae Shuler made layup 38-47
13:10   Bad pass turnover on Trendon Watford, stolen by Bryce Williams  
13:02   Bryce Williams missed layup, blocked by Trendon Watford  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
12:51   Personal foul on Khadim Sy  
12:50 +2 Javonte Smart made layup, assist by Aundre Hyatt 38-49
12:50   Shooting foul on Carlos Curry  
12:50 +1 Javonte Smart made free throw 38-50
12:29   Breein Tyree missed jump shot, blocked by Marlon Taylor  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
12:09 +3 Marlon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart