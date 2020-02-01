|
20:00
Jumpball received by New Mexico
19:49
Makuach Maluach missed jump shot
19:47
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
19:20
+2
Nate Grimes made jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson
0-2
19:20
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:18
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
18:47
Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Makuach Maluach
18:47
+2
Makuach Maluach made dunk
2-2
18:10
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson
2-5
17:50
+2
Zane Martin made jump shot
4-5
17:30
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:28
Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix
17:21
+3
Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vante Hendrix
7-5
16:59
Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:57
Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
16:42
+2
Nate Grimes made layup, assist by New Williams
7-7
16:29
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:27
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
16:18
Lost ball turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Vante Hendrix
16:07
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
16:05
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
16:00
Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach
16:00
+1
Jarred Hyder made 1st of 2 free throws
7-8
16:00
+1
Jarred Hyder made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-9
15:57
+2
Corey Manigault made dunk
9-9
15:56
Shooting foul on Nate Grimes
15:56
+1
Corey Manigault made free throw
10-9
15:40
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Kuac
15:40
+1
Nate Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws
10-10
15:40
+1
Nate Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-11
15:25
Zane Martin missed layup
15:23
Offensive rebound by Zane Martin
15:21
Zane Martin missed layup
15:19
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
15:11
Personal foul on Emmanuel Kuac
15:03
+2
Orlando Robinson made jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
10-13
14:56
+2
Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Keith McGee
12-13
14:41
Orlando Robinson missed jump shot
14:39
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
14:30
Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:28
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac
14:19
Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:17
Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault
14:11
+2
Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by Emmanuel Kuac
14-13
13:56
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:54
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
13:30
+2
Corey Manigault made jump shot, assist by Zane Martin
16-13
13:18
+3
Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams
16-16
13:01
+3
Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot
19-16
12:39
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:37
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
12:28
+3
Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
22-16
12:07
Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Keith McGee
11:59
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
11:57
Offensive rebound by Zane Martin
11:58
Shooting foul on Nate Grimes
11:58
+1
Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
23-16
11:58
+1
Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-16
11:47
Traveling violation turnover on Jarred Hyder
11:26
+3
Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin
27-16
11:13
Personal foul on Vante Hendrix
11:08
+2
Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Noah Blackwell
27-18
10:48
+3
Vante Hendrix made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin
30-18
10:23
Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:21
Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo
10:02
Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:00
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
9:52
Lost ball turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Makuach Maluach
9:46
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Arroyo, stolen by Orlando Robinson
9:27
Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Keith McGee
9:05
Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:03
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
8:59
Traveling violation turnover on Orlando Robinson
8:44
Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:42
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
8:17
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:15
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac
7:58
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
7:56
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
7:47
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:45
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac
7:23
+3
Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Kuac
33-18
7:03
Traveling violation turnover on Nate Grimes
6:37
+2
Emmanuel Kuac made layup, assist by Vante Hendrix
35-18
6:26
Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Vante Hendrix
6:19
Emmanuel Kuac missed dunk
6:17
Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland
6:10
+2
Jarred Hyder made layup
35-20
5:58
Zane Martin missed jump shot
5:56
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
5:47
+2
Jarred Hyder made jump shot
35-22
5:14
Zane Martin missed jump shot
5:12
Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes
4:58
+2
Nate Grimes made dunk, assist by Jarred Hyder
35-24
4:40
Shooting foul on Aguir Agau
4:40
+1
Vante Hendrix made 1st of 2 free throws
36-24
4:40
+1
Vante Hendrix made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-24
4:19
Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:17
Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
4:02
+3
Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin
40-24
3:53
Out of bounds turnover on Niven Hart
3:38
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
3:36
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
3:29
Personal foul on Corey Manigault
3:10
New Williams missed layup
3:08
Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
3:00
+2
Orlando Robinson made layup
40-26
2:51
Makuach Maluach missed jump shot
2:49
Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson
2:46
Personal foul on Keith McGee
2:21
New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:19
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
2:10
Traveling violation turnover on Vante Hendrix
1:48
Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Corey Manigault
1:46
Defensive rebound by Zane Martin
1:38
+2
Zane Martin made layup
42-26
1:25
+3
Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder
42-29
57.0
+3
Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach
45-29
45.0
Personal foul on Keith McGee
45.0
+1
Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
45-30
45.0
+1
Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
45-31
25.0
Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot
23.0
Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell
4.0
+3
Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell
45-34
0.0
End of period
