NMEX
FRESNO

Robinson leads Fresno St. over New Mexico 82-77

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Orlando Robinson had 20 points and 15 rebounds as Fresno State narrowly defeated New Mexico 82-77 on Saturday.

Jarred Hyder had 15 points for Fresno State (8-14, 4-7 Mountain West Conference). Nate Grimes added 15 points and 13 rebounds.

New Williams, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring heading into the matchup with 12 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

Keith McGee had 18 points for the Lobos (16-8, 5-6). Zane Martin added 18 points. Corey Manigault had 18 points.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Lobos with the win. New Mexico defeated Fresno State 78-64 on Jan. 7.

Fresno State takes on Colorado State at home on Tuesday. New Mexico plays Wyoming at home next Saturday.

1st Half
NMEX Lobos 45
FRESNO Bulldogs 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
19:49   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
19:20 +2 Nate Grimes made jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 0-2
19:20   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
18:47   Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
18:47 +2 Makuach Maluach made dunk 2-2
18:10 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 2-5
17:50 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 4-5
17:30   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
17:21 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vante Hendrix 7-5
16:59   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:42 +2 Nate Grimes made layup, assist by New Williams 7-7
16:29   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
16:18   Lost ball turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
16:07   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
16:00   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
16:00 +1 Jarred Hyder made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
16:00 +1 Jarred Hyder made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-9
15:57 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk 9-9
15:56   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
15:56 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 10-9
15:40   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
15:40 +1 Nate Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
15:40 +1 Nate Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
15:25   Zane Martin missed layup  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
15:21   Zane Martin missed layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
15:11   Personal foul on Emmanuel Kuac  
15:03 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 10-13
14:56 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk, assist by Keith McGee 12-13
14:41   Orlando Robinson missed jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
14:30   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
14:19   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
14:11 +2 Makuach Maluach made layup, assist by Emmanuel Kuac 14-13
13:56   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
13:30 +2 Corey Manigault made jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 16-13
13:18 +3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams 16-16
13:01 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot 19-16
12:39   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
12:28 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 22-16
12:07   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Keith McGee  
11:59   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
11:58   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
11:58 +1 Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 23-16
11:58 +1 Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-16
11:47   Traveling violation turnover on Jarred Hyder  
11:26 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 27-16
11:13   Personal foul on Vante Hendrix  
11:08 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Noah Blackwell 27-18
10:48 +3 Vante Hendrix made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 30-18
10:23   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Arroyo  
10:02   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
9:52   Lost ball turnover on Noah Blackwell, stolen by Makuach Maluach  
9:46   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Arroyo, stolen by Orlando Robinson  
9:27   Lost ball turnover on Orlando Robinson, stolen by Keith McGee  
9:05   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
8:59   Traveling violation turnover on Orlando Robinson  
8:44   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
8:17   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
7:58   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
7:47   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Kuac  
7:23 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Kuac 33-18
7:03   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Grimes  
6:37 +2 Emmanuel Kuac made layup, assist by Vante Hendrix 35-18
6:26   Lost ball turnover on Jarred Hyder, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
6:19   Emmanuel Kuac missed dunk  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
6:10 +2 Jarred Hyder made layup 35-20
5:58   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
5:47 +2 Jarred Hyder made jump shot 35-22
5:14   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
4:58 +2 Nate Grimes made dunk, assist by Jarred Hyder 35-24
4:40   Shooting foul on Aguir Agau  
4:40 +1 Vante Hendrix made 1st of 2 free throws 36-24
4:40 +1 Vante Hendrix made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-24
4:19   Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
4:02 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 40-24
3:53   Out of bounds turnover on Niven Hart  
3:38   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
3:29   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
3:10   New Williams missed layup  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
3:00 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup 40-26
2:51   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
2:46   Personal foul on Keith McGee  
2:21   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
2:10   Traveling violation turnover on Vante Hendrix  
1:48   Orlando Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Corey Manigault  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
1:38 +2 Zane Martin made layup 42-26
1:25 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 42-29
57.0 +3 Zane Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach 45-29
45.0   Personal foul on Keith McGee  
45.0 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-30
45.0 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-31
25.0   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Noah Blackwell  
4.0 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Blackwell 45-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NMEX Lobos 32
FRESNO Bulldogs 48

Time Team Play Score
19:36 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams 45-37
19:13 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 47-37
18:58   Jarred Hyder missed jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
18:43   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
18:19 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup, assist by Noah Blackwell 47-39
17:56   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
17:45   Shooting foul on Zane Martin  
17:45 +1 New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 47-40
17:45 +1 New Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-41
17:23   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
17:10   Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
17:04   Orlando Robinson missed layup  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
16:49 +2 Zane Martin made jump shot 49-41
16:31   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
16:21   Emmanuel Kuac missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by New Williams  
16:09   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
15:58   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
15:58   Nate Grimes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:58 +1 Nate Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-42
15:34 +2 Corey Manigault made dunk 51-42
15:12   Offensive foul on Nate Grimes  
15:12   Turnover on Nate Grimes  
14:48   Personal foul on Jordan Campbell  
14:44   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
14:23   Offensive foul on Zane Martin  
14:23   Turnover on Zane Martin  
14:12   New Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
14:06 +2 Jordan Campbell made dunk 51-44
13:43 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot 54-44
13:32   Bad pass turnover on New Williams, stolen by Zane Martin  
13:28   Offensive foul on Zane Martin  
13:28   Turnover on Zane Martin  
13:16 +2 Orlando Robinson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Campbell 54-46
12:56 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot 57-46
12:30   Noah Blackwell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
12:13   Lost ball turnover on Corey Manigault  
11:48   Jordan Campbell missed jump shot, blocked by Corey Manigault  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
11:40 +2 Orlando Robinson made layup 57-48
11:28 +3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makuach Maluach 60-48
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Campbell, stolen by Vante Hendrix  
10:52   Personal foul on Jordan Campbell  
10:47   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
10:35 +2 Jarred Hyder made layup 60-50
10:13   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
10:05 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Hyder 60-53
9:41   Vante Hendrix missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
9:18 +3 Niven Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Grimes 60-56
9:05   Shooting foul on New Williams  
9:05 +1 Vante Hendrix made 1st of 2 free throws 61-56
9:05   Vante Hendrix missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
8:44   Lost ball turnover on Nate Grimes, stolen by Keith McGee  
8:36   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes  
8:26 +3 Nate Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot 61-59
8:01 +3 Makuach Maluach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Martin 64-59
7:39   Shooting foul on Jordan Arroyo  
7:39 +1 Orlando Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 64-60
7:39 +1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-61
7:36 +2 Vante Hendrix made layup 66-61
7:36   Shooting foul on Nate Grimes  
7:36   New Mexico missed free throw  
7:36   Vante Hendrix missed free throw  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
7:10 +3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Orlando Robinson 66-64
6:47   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Anthony Holland  
6:24 +2 New Williams made jump shot 66-66
5:59   Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
5:38   Personal foul on Keith McGee  
5:37   Orlando Robinson missed free throw  
5:21   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  
5:21 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 68-66
5:21   Shooting foul on Orlando Robinson  
5:21 +1 Corey Manigault made free throw 69-66
5:07 +2 Orlando Robinson made dunk, assist by Jarred Hyder 69-68
4:35 +2 Corey Manigault made layup 71-68
4:20 +3 Anthony Holland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by New Williams 71-71
4:00   Keith McGee missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Orlando Robinson  
3:44   Jarred Hyder missed layup  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Vante Hendrix  
3:15