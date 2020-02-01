OREGST
California holds off Oregon State behind Bradley's 23

  • Feb 01, 2020

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) First-year California coach Mark Fox isn’t making much of a big deal about his team’s 4-4 start in the Pac-12. Although it’s a far cry from where the Golden Bears have been, Fox sees no reason they can’t get more.

Matt Bradley scored 23 points to overcome a pair of missed free throws in the final 20 seconds, and California beat Oregon State 69-67 on Saturday afternoon.

Andre Kelly had 14 points and six rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 11 points for California, which is off to its best start in conference since 2016-17.

That’s a significant step for a team that won only five Pac-12 games over the past two seasons, though Fox isn’t doing much celebrating.

“I don’t know, I’m trying to worry about how to get 5-4," Fox said. "We played three good teams in seven days and they were hard-fought games. It took a lot of energy, emotionally, mentally and physically. To come out of the week with a couple victories for this group is progress. But we’re just going to try to win this next one and see how many we can tally up."

The Golden Bears (10-11, 4-4 Pac-12) had lost three of their previous four before holding off the Beavers.

Oregon State missed three chances to go ahead after Bradley missed the front end of a one-and-one. Ethan Thompson had his shot blocked by Kelly but the Beavers grabbed the loose ball. Tres Tinkle was then called for charging. Bradley missed another free throw with 3.9 seconds left, then made the second to put California up by two. Thompson slipped in the backcourt after taking the ensuing inbounds pass but got the ball to Zach Reichle, who threw up a heave that hit the backboard as time expired.

“We were trading baskets for a while and then once we sat down and got some stops, we built separation and we kept scoring,” Bradley said. “That’s what did it.”

Tinkle had 19 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State (13-9, 3-7). Alfred Hollins added 14 points, including seven straight on free throws in the second half.

The Bears led most of the first half and were up 30–24 before Tinkle found his rhythm after missing four of his first five shots. Tinkle made a buzzer-beating jumper from the baseline, then added back-to-back buckets down low to cap an 8-0 run and give the Beavers a 32-30 halftime lead.

The game was stopped briefly in the second half after Kelly fouled Oregon State 7-footer Kylor Kelley. The two exchanged words and had to be separated by players from both teams. Following a brief review, both were called for technicals.

“He’s a good player. We were just going at it,” Kelly said of his Oregon State namesake. “Both passionate about the game, wanting to win. That’s all.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers played well for most of the game and had a three-point lead with 4 ½ minutes left but couldn’t close the deal. A win would have been huge for momentum but with five losses in their last six games, the Beavers are facing a big uphill climb.

California: The technical against Kelly seemed to spark the Bears, who had been sporadic offensively until that point. Bradley came up big again and has been the team’s most consistent offensive threat. “Andre and I have been going to counseling together about where he should score from,” Fox said. “He’s really good inside and he was due. Once he got one to go in, his confidence came back and he was very aggressive.”

FOLLOWING UP

Kelly did all of his scoring in the second half after not taking a shot in the first half. Eight of his points came off offensive rebounds.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: Hosts No. 11 Oregon on Feb. 8.

California: Plays at Colorado on Thursday.

1st Half
OREGST Beavers 32
CAL Golden Bears 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by California  
19:40   Bad pass turnover on Kareem South, stolen by Kylor Kelley  
19:15 +2 Kylor Kelley made dunk, assist by Tres Tinkle 2-0
18:48 +2 Paris Austin made floating jump shot 2-2
18:27   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
18:03 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 2-5
17:41   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Paris Austin  
17:34   Kareem South missed layup  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
17:21 +2 Lars Thiemann made tip-in 2-7
17:15   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
17:07 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Reichle 5-7
16:51   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
16:33   Shooting foul on Ethan Thompson  
16:33 +1 Grant Anticevich made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
16:33 +1 Grant Anticevich made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
16:11 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 8-9
15:41 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 8-11
15:41   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
15:41 +1 Matt Bradley made free throw 8-12
15:28   Tres Tinkle missed turnaround jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
15:24 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup 10-12
14:58   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
14:48   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
14:38   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
14:21   Shooting foul on Joel Brown  
14:21 +1 Zach Reichle made 1st of 2 free throws 11-12
14:21 +1 Zach Reichle made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-12
13:53   Shooting foul on Antoine Vernon  
13:53 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
13:53 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
13:38   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
13:36   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
13:26   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Brown  
13:04   Kylor Kelley missed hook shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
12:51 +2 Joel Brown made layup 12-16
12:33   Zach Reichle missed layup  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
12:26   Joel Brown missed layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
12:14   Antoine Vernon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
12:04   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
11:33 +2 Lars Thiemann made layup, assist by Paris Austin 12-18
11:14 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon 15-18
10:57   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
10:50   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
10:31 +2 Joel Brown made layup 15-20
10:03   Shooting foul on Kareem South  
10:03 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
10:03 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
9:46   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
9:18   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
9:18   Tres Tinkle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:18 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
8:58   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Gianni Hunt  
8:47 +2 Gianni Hunt made floating jump shot 20-20
8:24 +3 Kuany Kuany made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kareem South 20-23
7:56   Roman Silva missed hook shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
7:44   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
7:36   Lars Thiemann missed layup  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Roman Silva  
7:26   Traveling violation turnover on Jarod Lucas  
7:06 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 20-26
6:36   Alfred Hollins missed layup, blocked by Grant Anticevich  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
6:31 +2 Roman Silva made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 22-26
6:12   Out of bounds turnover on Kareem South  
5:57   Gianni Hunt missed jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by California  
5:43 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 22-28
5:23   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
5:15   Bad pass turnover on Joel Brown  
4:55   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
4:55 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 23-28
4:55 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-28
4:35   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
4:24   Offensive foul on Kylor Kelley  
4:24   Turnover on Kylor Kelley  
4:07 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 24-30
3:49 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 26-30
3:23   Paris Austin missed layup  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
2:52 +2 Tres Tinkle made jump shot 28-30
2:27   Kareem South missed layup  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
2:10   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
1:48   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
1:32 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 30-30
1:14   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Thorpe, stolen by Zach Reichle  
1:05 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 32-30
44.0   Bad pass turnover on Matt Bradley, stolen by Zach Reichle  
45.0   Personal foul on Kareem South  
25.0   Zach Reichle missed jump shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREGST Beavers 35
CAL Golden Bears 39

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Kylor Kelley missed hook shot  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
19:31   Shooting foul on Paris Austin  
19:31   Ethan Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:31   Ethan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
19:07   Paris Austin missed jump shot, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
18:52   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
18:49 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 34-30
18:20 +2 Paris Austin made layup 34-32
17:57 +2 Alfred Hollins made jump shot 36-32
17:42   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
17:42 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 36-33
17:42 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
17:24   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
17:24 +1 Ethan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 37-34
17:24 +1 Ethan Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-34
17:10 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot, assist by Grant Anticevich 38-36
16:52 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 41-36
16:36 +2 Matt Bradley made layup, assist by Lars Thiemann 41-38
16:36   Shooting foul on Tres Tinkle  
16:36 +1 Matt Bradley made free throw 41-39
16:18   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
16:09   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
15:55   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Bradley  
15:38   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
15:33   Bad pass turnover on Alfred Hollins, stolen by Matt Bradley  
15:28   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
15:28 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 41-40
15:28 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-41
15:00   Ethan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
14:34   Bad pass turnover on Kareem South, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
14:30 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 43-41
14:30   Shooting foul on Joel Brown  
14:30 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 44-41
14:11   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
14:03 +2 Andre Kelly made layup 44-43
13:50   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
13:49   Offensive foul on Ethan Thompson  
13:49   Turnover on Ethan Thompson  
13:26   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
13:22 +2 Andre Kelly made layup 44-45
12:53   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot, blocked by Andre Kelly  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
12:51   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
12:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Andre Kelly  
12:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kylor Kelley  
12:51 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 45-45
12:51 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-45
12:51 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 47-45
12:51 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
12:51 +1 Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
12:51 +1 Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
12:38   Matt Bradley missed layup  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
12:35 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk 48-49
12:11   Lost ball turnover on Tres Tinkle, stolen by Matt Bradley  
11:53   Paris Austin missed floating jump shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
11:43 +2 Andre Kelly made tip-in 48-51
11:30   Shooting foul on Paris Austin  
11:30   Jarod Lucas missed 1st of 3 free throws  
11:30 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 3 free throws 49-51
11:30 +1 Jarod Lucas made 3rd of 3 free throws 50-51
11:12   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:52   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
10:52   Tres Tinkle missed free throw  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
10:38   Joel Brown missed reverse layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:30 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gianni Hunt 53-51
10:01   Andre Kelly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
9:48   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
9:35   Gianni Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
9:09 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Matt Bradley 53-53
8:43   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
8:21   Grant Anticevich missed layup, blocked by Roman Silva  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
8:10 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot, assist by Grant Anticevich 53-55
7:54   Shooting foul on Kareem South  
7:54 +1 Alfred Hollins made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
7:54 +1 Alfred Hollins made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
7:38 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot 55-57
7:13   Shooting foul on Paris Austin  
7:13 +1 Alfred Hollins made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
7:13 +1 Alfred Hollins made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-57
6:58 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot, assist by Grant Anticevich 57-59
6:37   Alfred Hollins missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
6:22 +2 Andre Kelly made hook shot 57-61
5:55   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Oregon State  
5:35   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  