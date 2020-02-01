PSU
No. 24 Penn St. rides 2nd-half run to 76-64 win over Huskers

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) With a measuring-stick game at Michigan State up next, No. 24 Penn State easily could have overlooked Nebraska.

All coach Patrick Chambers had to do to keep his players on task was to remind them that the Nittany Lions had never won in Lincoln since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011-12.

They have now.

Myles Dread scored 14 points, Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones had 13 apiece, and Penn State pulled away early in the second half on its way to a 76-64 win over the struggling Cornhuskers.

''It's just another boost of confidence,'' Stevens said. ''Playing in Nebraska is never easy. And you know we didn't take it lightly. So just going into this week we worked really hard at practice and watched a lot of film and were ready for a dogfight.''

Stevens became the third 2,000-point scorer in Penn State program history, and Mike Watkins had 11 points and a season-high 17 rebounds to pass John Amaechi as the Nittany Lions' career rebounds leader in Big Ten play.

Stevens has 2,007 career points and ranks behind only Talor Battle (2,213 points from 2007-11) and Jesse Arnelle (2,138 from 1951-55) on the Lions' career scoring chart.

''It's a blessing, and I'm just grateful for every opportunity I get to play with these guys,'' Stevens said. ''I'm just glad I got to reach this accomplishment. It's just a credit to my teammates and my coaches for just believing in me.''

Penn State (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) won its fourth straight after a three-game losing streak and heads into No. 14 Michigan State with momentum.

''I still think we can get better,'' Chambers said. ''I just said that to the team: `Guys, great job, never won here before, so we're going to take this victory and go home. However, it's scary to think we can get a lot better. We can get more production from certain individuals. Just keep that growth mindset and be the best team we can be by the end of the year.'''

The Cornhuskers (7-15, 2-9) lost their seventh in a row as season scoring leader Cam Mack was held without a point for the first time this season. Haanif Cheatham led the Huskers with 15 points, Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 12 and Dachon Burke had 11.

The Lions scored the first eight points of the second half to go up 46-33, with Watkins dunking a lob from Jones that led Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg to call a timeout.

The Huskers turned over the ball on three of their first five possessions after the half and didn't score until Burke converted a fast break. Watkins answered with a dunk putback, and the Lions' lead grew to 60-39 when Stevens dunked and hit a 3 to end a 22-6 run.

''I've been pleased with the guys coming out, their approach and leaving it all out on the floor,'' Hoiberg said. ''Tonight, that wasn't the case. I feel sick about it in our home building with an unbelievable crowd, to go out there and have that type of thing happen. You have to find a way to compete for 40 minutes. We did for the first 20, and then second half you see the heads hanging, but it's no excuse to not go out and play your (tail) off.''

MACK'S STRUGGLE

Former walk-on Charlie Easley made his first start for Nebraska, taking Mack's place in the lineup. Mack was held out the first five minutes for being late to a film session Friday. He picked up two quick fouls and never found any rhythm. His previous low was five points against South Florida in November.

WATKINS CLEANS GLASS

Watkins has 503 rebounds in Big Ten play, and the 6-foot-9, 257-pound senior averages 8.2 per game. ''I've got more to give, so I have to keep striving for greatness,'' he said.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Lions have a winning record at the 10-game mark of Big Ten play for only the third time. They were 8-2 in 1995-96, 6-4 in 2008-09 and 6-4 this season.

Nebraska: There was no way the Huskers were going to win without Mack being a big factor. He never got going. He finished 0 for 6 in a season-low 22 minutes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Penn State went 2-0 this week and might move up a spot if voters drop No. 20 Colorado for losing at UCLA on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Penn State visits No. 14 Michigan State on Tuesday for the first of two meetings with the Spartans this season.

Nebraska visits Iowa on Saturday and will try for the two-game season sweep of the Hawkeyes.

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 38
NEB Cornhuskers 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:40   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
19:22 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Haanif Cheatham 0-3
19:01   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:49 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 0-6
18:28 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 2-6
18:06   Bad pass turnover on Dachon Burke Jr., stolen by John Harrar  
17:54   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:23 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 2-9
17:05 +3 Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 5-9
16:48 +2 Haanif Cheatham made driving layup 5-11
16:27   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
16:25   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
16:03   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
16:03   Haanif Cheatham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:03   Haanif Cheatham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
15:49 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 7-11
15:35 +2 Haanif Cheatham made driving layup 7-13
15:03 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot 10-13
14:43   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:32   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
14:20   Personal foul on Cam Mack  
14:09 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 13-13
13:59   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:52   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
13:45   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
13:27   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
13:27 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
13:27   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
13:15   Lost ball turnover on Myreon Jones, stolen by Yvan Ouedraogo  
13:10 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made dunk 13-16
13:05 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 15-16
12:43   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
12:43   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:43 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-17
12:31 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot 18-17
12:08 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 18-20
11:53 +3 Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 21-20
11:22   Offensive foul on Cam Mack  
11:22   Turnover on Cam Mack  
11:09   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
10:59   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
10:52   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
10:50   Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by John Harrar  
10:49   Traveling violation turnover on John Harrar  
10:34   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
10:13   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
10:04   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
9:56 +2 John Harrar made dunk 23-20
9:41   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
9:15 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot, assist by Mike Watkins 25-20
8:59   Haanif Cheatham missed driving layup  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
8:48   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
8:46   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
8:36   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
8:30 +2 Myreon Jones made layup 27-20
8:15   Cam Mack missed layup  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Cam Mack  
8:15   Cam Mack missed dunk  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
7:57   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
7:41   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
7:28   Traveling violation turnover on Curtis Jones Jr.  
7:05 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made dunk, assist by Cam Mack 27-22
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Seth Lundy  
6:26   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
6:19   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
6:17   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
6:04   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
5:53   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
5:45 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving dunk 27-24
5:27   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
5:17   Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
5:03   Izaiah Brockington missed dunk  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
5:00   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
4:50 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made jump shot 27-26
4:31 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Watkins 30-26
4:20 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 30-29
4:01   Mike Watkins missed hook shot  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
3:58   Shooting foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
3:58 +1 Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws 31-29
3:58   Mike Watkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
3:40   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
3:38   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
3:15 +2 Lamar Stevens made driving layup 33-29
2:56   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
2:53   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
2:32   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
2:20   Lost ball turnover on Cam Mack  
2:03 +2 Seth Lundy made jump shot 35-29
1:55   Charlie Easley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
1:38   John Harrar missed layup  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
1:30   Kevin Cross missed driving layup  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
1:25   Lost ball turnover on Myles Dread  
1:25   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Penn State  
1:25   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:25 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-30
1:15   Kevin Cross missed driving layup  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
1:13   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
1:14   Kevin Cross missed free throw  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
1:00 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 38-30
49.0   Personal foul on Myreon Jones  
49.0   Charlie Easley missed free throw  
49.0   Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
49.0 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made dunk 38-32
49.0   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
49.0 +1 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made free throw 38-33
22.0   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
3.0   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
1.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Penn State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 38
NEB Cornhuskers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:56   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
19:54   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
19:38 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 40-33
19:18   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
18:52 +2 John Harrar made turnaround jump shot 42-33
18:39   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
18:14 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 44-33
17:53   Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:46   Lost ball turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
17:46   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
17:34   Traveling violation turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
17:15 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Myreon Jones 46-33
17:06   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
16:59   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
16:55 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made dunk, assist by Haanif Cheatham 46-35
16:35   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:31   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack  
16:19   Mike Watkins missed layup  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
16:15 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk 48-35
16:05   Offensive foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
16:05   Turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
15:53   Personal foul on Kevin Cross  
15:46   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
15:28 +2 Kevin Cross made jump shot 48-37
15:11 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 51-37
14:38   Kevin Cross missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
14:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Nebraska  
14:21 +2 Mike Watkins made hook shot, assist by Myreon Jones 53-37
14:16   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
14:16 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 53-38
14:16 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-39
14:02   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
13:51   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
13:42 +2 Izaiah Brockington made layup 55-39
13:42   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
13:42   Izaiah Brockington missed free throw  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
13:30   Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
13:25 +2 Lamar Stevens made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 57-39
13:00   Haanif Cheatham missed driving layup  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
12:50 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 60-39
12:38 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made driving layup 60-41
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
12:09 +2 Haanif Cheatham made dunk 60-43
11:47   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
11:37   Jervay Green missed layup  
11:35