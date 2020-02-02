PURDUE
Stefanovic's 3 gives Purdue a 61-58 win over Northwestern

  • Feb 02, 2020

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Sasha Stefanovic brought a sense of relief to his coach Matt Painter and his Purdue teammates in a game they desperately needed to win.

Stefanovic made a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left and Trevion Williams scored 13 points as the Boilermakers rallied to beat Northwestern 61-58 on Saturday night.

After more than 7 minutes without a field goal, Purdue (12-10, 5-6 Big Ten) woke up and went on an 11-0 run to win the game. Eric Hunter Jr. broke the field goal drought with a runner in the lane and Jahaad Proctor made a 3 to tie the game at 58 with 53.9 seconds left.

After a replay overturned a Northwestern possession, the Boilermakers went down the floor and set up a long 3 for Stefanovic.

A loss to last-place Northwestern would have been devastating for Purdue and their chances for the NCAA Tournament.

''I think this is one that we kind of needed to have. After the game we kind of could breathe a little bit. I think a lot us were wound up a little bit,'' said Stefanovic.

After the game, Painter couldn't remember the last time they had a review go in their favor.

''The monitor thing, it could go either way and we never get monitor calls. Any time they go to the monitor it seems like we're 0 for 20 on monitor calls. I hate that damned monitor. But today we got lucky,'' said Painter. ''That was luck for us. One more possession ends up being the game. Obviously we were very fortunate to have a call go our way.''

Miller Kopp scored 15 points and freshman Boo Buie scored 12 as Northwestern (6-15, 1-10) lost its sixth straight.

Northwestern has lost four times this season after leading by five or more with 5 minutes to play.

''It's tough. As a staff, we have to keep putting our guys in those situations in practice. But practice can't replicate that. The only way you can learn is by being in it,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''The reality is we haven't closed the deal in those games.''

Northwestern has not defeated Purdue since March 9, 2014. It was their eighth straight loss to the Boilermakers

Hunter added 13 for Purdue and Stefanovic finished with six points.

After a three-point play by Proctor gave Purdue a 35-33 lead early in the second half, Buie went on his own 9-0 run, hitting three consecutive 3-pointers. Buie's 3 in transition gave the Wildcats a 42-35 lead with 15:01 left.

Northwestern led 29-25 at the half. Kopp was 3 of 4 from 3-point range for nine points and Pat Spencer added six.

Purdue's bench outscored their starters 19-6 in the first half. Thompson scored nine points and Hunter added eight for Purdue in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers keep their slim NCAA hopes alive despite Nojel Eastern going scoreless and Matt Haarms only scoring four points.

Northwestern: The inexperience of the Wildcats factored into being held scoreless in the final 4:34. ''I really feel for our guys, but these are the moments that test your mettle. The only way you figure it out is by being in these battles,'' said Collins.

UP NEXT

Purdue: hosts Iowa on Wednesday night.

Northwestern: at Rutgers on Feb. 9.

1st Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 25
NWEST Wildcats 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Purdue  
19:42   Traveling violation turnover on Trevion Williams  
19:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Northwestern  
18:56 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 2-0
18:26 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 2-3
18:07   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
17:58   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Young, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
17:56   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
17:45   Evan Boudreaux missed layup  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
17:33   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
17:19   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
17:10   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
16:58   Traveling violation turnover on Trevion Williams  
16:47 +2 Pat Spencer made floating jump shot 2-5
16:16   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
16:16   Jumpball received by Northwestern  
15:51   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
15:49   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
15:40   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
15:35   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
15:13   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
15:04   Sasha Stefanovic missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
14:39   Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
14:29 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made jump shot 4-5
14:15   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
14:11   Offensive foul on Jared Jones  
14:11   Turnover on Jared Jones  
14:00   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
13:31   Jared Jones missed fade-away jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
13:23   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
12:58   Robbie Beran missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Thompson  
12:48   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
12:37 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 4-8
12:12 +2 Matt Haarms made driving layup 6-8
11:53   Offensive foul on Robbie Beran  
11:53   Turnover on Robbie Beran  
11:32 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 9-8
11:08 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 9-10
10:36   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
10:12   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
10:05 +2 Jared Jones made dunk 9-12
9:47   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:45 +2 Trevion Williams made dunk 11-12
9:15   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
8:52 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 14-12
8:15   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
8:01   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Trevion Williams  
7:31 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 14-15
7:10   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
7:02 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 14-18
6:40 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 17-18
6:16   Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
5:52   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
5:45 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 17-21
5:18   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.  
4:55   Offensive foul on Ryan Young  
4:54   Turnover on Ryan Young  
4:36   Traveling violation turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
4:16 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 17-23
3:48   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
3:28   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
3:23 +1 Jared Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 17-24
3:31   Jared Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
3:04   Shooting foul on Ryan Greer  
3:04 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
3:04 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-24
2:43 +2 Jared Jones made reverse layup, assist by A.J. Turner 19-26
2:22 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Boudreaux 22-26
2:02   Miller Kopp missed turnaround jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
1:56   Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Thompson  
1:32 +2 Boo Buie made floating jump shot 22-28
1:16   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
1:16   Matt Haarms missed free throw  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
58.0   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
56.0   Offensive rebound by Boo Buie  
56.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Thompson  
56.0 +1 Boo Buie made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
56.0   Boo Buie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
43.0 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 25-29
25.0   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Aaron Wheeler  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jahaad Proctor, stolen by A.J. Turner  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 36
NWEST Wildcats 29

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Lost ball turnover on Trevion Williams  
19:26   Shooting foul on Isaiah Thompson  
19:26 +1 Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
19:26 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
19:08 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot, assist by Jahaad Proctor 27-31
18:48   Ryan Young missed layup  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
18:41 +2 Isaiah Thompson made driving layup 29-31
18:19   Pete Nance missed driving layup  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
18:16   Pete Nance missed dunk  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
17:59 +3 Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 32-31
17:40   Shooting foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
17:40 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 32-32
17:40 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-33
17:19   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Trevion Williams  
16:58 +2 Jahaad Proctor made driving layup 34-33
16:58   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
16:58 +1 Jahaad Proctor made free throw 35-33
16:36   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
16:27   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Boo Buie  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
16:20 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 35-36
16:06   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
16:00   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
15:45 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 35-39
15:10   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
15:03 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 35-42
14:44 +2 Matt Haarms made driving layup 37-42
14:17   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
14:14 +2 Jared Jones made tip-in 37-44
14:00   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
13:41   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern  
13:20   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
13:18   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
13:09 +2 Ryan Young made layup 37-46
13:09   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
13:09 +1 Ryan Young made free throw 37-47
12:54 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 40-47
12:42 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 40-50
12:24   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
12:21 +2 Trevion Williams made tip-in 42-50
11:52   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Turner  
11:36 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot 44-50
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Aaron Wheeler  
11:21   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
11:01   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
10:41   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
10:32   Shooting foul on Boo Buie  
10:32   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:32 +1 Eric Hunter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-50
10:06 +2 Miller Kopp made floating jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 45-52
9:44   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
9:39   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
9:32   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:27 +2 Trevion Williams made dunk 47-52
9:10   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
9:02   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
8:57   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
8:57   Jahaad Proctor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:57 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-52
8:29 +2 Pat Spencer made finger-roll layup 48-54
8:07   Jahaad Proctor missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Purdue  
8:03   Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Miller Kopp  
7:58   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
7:42   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
7:35   Nojel Eastern missed floating jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
7:14   Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
7:04   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
6:42   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
6:42 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws 49-54
6:42 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
6:14   Boo Buie missed layup, blocked by Eric Hunter Jr.  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
5:58   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
5:43   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
5:43   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
5:43 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
5:43 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-56
5:27   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
4:54   Violation on Unknown  
4:34 +2 Miller Kopp made fade-away jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran 50-58
4:05   Isaiah Thompson missed finger-roll layup  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
3:38   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
3:25   Jahaad Proctor missed driving layup  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
2:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Northwestern  
2:49   Shooting foul on Ryan Young  
2:49 +1 Trevion Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 51-58
2:49   Trevion Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
2:24   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
2:15 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made driving layup 53-58
1:45