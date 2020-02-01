STLOU
STJOES

No Text

Perkins scores career-high 33 in Billikens' 78-73 win

  AP
  Feb 01, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Javonte Perkins scored a career-high 33 points and Saint Louis defeated Saint Joseph's 78-73 on Saturday night for the Billikens' third straight win.

Perkins shot 9 of 19 from the floor and 13 of 14 at the free-throw line. Demarius Jacobs added 16 points, Hasahn French added 12 points and 13 rebounds and Yuri Collins scored 11 points.

Both teams shot 43 percent and the Hawks (4-18, 0-9 Atlantic 10) made seven more 3-pointers but the Billikens (17-5, 6-3) were 21 of 28 at the line to 15 of 17 from the Hawks and scored 22 points off 16 turnovers.

Perkins scored six straight points to give the Billikens their largest lead, 71-62, with four minutes to go.

Ryan Daly, who scored a career-high 35 points, then led the Hawks back within two with a minute to go by scoring all 11 points, including three of his six 3-pointers, in an 11-4 run. But he missed his next try from the arc with 19 seconds left and Perkins sank two free throws for a 77-73 lead with 12 seconds remaining. Lorenzo Edwards missed a 3-point try for Saint Joseph's before Jacobs added a final free throw.

1st Half
STLOU Billikens 34
STJOES Hawks 33

