Kansas outlasts Texas Tech 78-75

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) David McCormack returned from a suspension and made his presence felt when Udoka Azubuike got in foul trouble.

Devon Dotson scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett added 15 points and No. 3 Kansas topped Texas Tech 78-75 on Saturday.

In his first game back after a two-game suspension, David McCormack contributed three blocks, six rebounds and six points.

''He gave us great minutes. When he was in he made some key plays that got the crowd into it,'' Dotson said. ''He did some really great things out there tonight. I feel like he's a big reason we won this game today.''

With Azubuike sidelined due to foul trouble, Kansas coach Bill Self turned to McCormack to pick up the slack after having served his two-game suspension. Contributing 20 minutes off the bench, a few key blocks and momentum-swaying dunks by the big man played a key role in the Jayhawks' slim victory.

''He's a great player,'' Tech's TJ Holyfield said. ''He's very different than Azubuike because he has a face-up game.''

The Jayhawks led 76-75 with 14 seconds to play before Ochai Agbaji knocked down two free throws and the Red Raiders were unable to come away with a basket to complete the upset.

Kansas (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) opened up the game scoring the first 10 points. Though Azubuike saw only seven first-half minutes due to two early fouls, Kansas took a 44-35 edge into halftime as Dotson posted 13 first-half points.

''We didn't really have our team in there. We're used to playing with Dok and he wasn't really a factor at all,'' Self said.

Texas Tech was able to cut an early 15-point deficit to a single possession as Jahmi'us Ramsey lead the way with 26 points. Weathering the Jayhawks' hot start, Texas Tech shot 42.6% from the field to remain within reach down the stretch.

Holding a mere 57-55 lead midway through the second half, the Jayhawks strung together a 9-0 run. Despite two late threes by Tech's TJ Holyfield to pull within four points, the Red Raiders could not overcome the streaky Kansas offense in their 78-75 loss. Holyfield finished with 19 points.

''This guy was dynamite and I hope that'll be part of the story tomorrow,'' Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said of Holyfield.

BIG PICTURE

The Jayhawks have not trailed at all in two consecutive games after overpowering Oklahoma State 65-50 on Monday and maintaining the advantage all day against the Red Raiders despite minimal contributions from Azubuike (5 points).

After an overtime loss against then No.15-ranked Kentucky followed by an eight-point victory over then No. 12-ranked West Virginia, the Red Raiders again held close with a top-ranked opponent for the third-consecutive week.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

No. 1 Baylor handedly defeating Iowa State and TCU, and No. 2 Gonzaga outlasting BYU and San Francisco, Kansas should hold steady at No. 3 with wins over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

MISSING PIECES

Playing without the efforts of Chris Clarke, who attempted to play but lacked movement due to an ankle injury, and Kevin McCuller, who's facing concussion protocol, Beard was impressed by the close-game effort of his program.

''To be missing two of our top seven or eight players and then come in here and get into a one possession game, I think that speaks pretty clearly on how valiant we were,'' Beard said.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Facing a quick turnaround, the Jayhawks host Texas on Feb. 3.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders return to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Oklahoma on Feb. 4.

1st Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 35
KANSAS Jayhawks 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:37   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
19:17   Marcus Garrett missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
19:15   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:15 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:15   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:48   Kyler Edwards missed layup, blocked by Marcus Garrett  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
18:46   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
18:34 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 0-3
18:14   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
18:01   Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
17:51   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
17:44   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
17:44   Christian Braun missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:44 +1 Christian Braun made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
17:25   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:17   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:16   Shooting foul on Avery Benson  
17:16 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 0-5
17:16 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-6
17:05   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke, stolen by Devon Dotson  
16:58 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 0-8
16:35   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
16:19 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 0-10
16:06 +2 TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 2-10
15:45 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 2-13
15:26   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
15:26   TJ Holyfield missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:26   TJ Holyfield missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:26   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
15:18   Lost ball turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
15:11 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 2-15
14:59   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:38 +2 David McCormack made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 2-17
14:15 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 4-17
13:45   David McCormack missed jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
13:39   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
13:25 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 4-19
13:05 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot 6-19
12:47   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:33   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:33   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
12:33 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 7-19
12:33 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-19
12:17 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 8-22
11:45 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 10-22
11:18   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
11:06   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
10:43   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
10:25   Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
10:17 +2 Clarence Nadolny made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 12-22
10:17   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
10:17 +1 Clarence Nadolny made free throw 13-22
10:01   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
10:01 +1 Christian Braun made 1st of 2 free throws 13-23
10:01 +1 Christian Braun made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-24
9:56 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 15-24
9:56   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
9:56   TJ Holyfield missed free throw  
9:56   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
9:39   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
9:26   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
9:26 +1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 16-24
9:26 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-24
9:11 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 17-26
8:53 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot 19-26
8:33   Shooting foul on Andrei Savrasov  
8:33   Devon Dotson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:33   Devon Dotson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
8:16   Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Ochai Agbaji  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett  
7:58 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 22-26
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
7:08   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
7:08 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 23-26
7:08 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-26
6:45   Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
6:35   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
6:29   Personal foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
6:21   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
6:19   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Moss, stolen by Clarence Nadolny  
6:01   Clarence Nadolny missed layup, blocked by David McCormack  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
5:54 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 24-28
5:54   Shooting foul on Clarence Nadolny  
5:54   Marcus Garrett missed free throw  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
5:37   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup  
5:35   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
5:28   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
5:28 +1 Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
5:28   Marcus Garrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
5:01 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 26-29
4:48 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Moss 26-31
4:33   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
4:24 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 26-33
4:08 +2 Chris Clarke made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 28-33
3:58 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 28-35
3:43   Offensive foul on Chris Clarke  
3:43   Turnover on Chris Clarke  
3:32   Lost ball turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Avery Benson  
3:25   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
3:17 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 28-38
3:02 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot 30-38
2:47 +2 Isaiah Moss made jump shot 30-40
2:25 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 32-40
2:06   Devon Dotson missed layup  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
1:56   Tristan Enaruna missed layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
1:50 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 35-40
1:39   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
1:31   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
1:07 +2 Tristan Enaruna made jump shot 35-42
35.0   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Avery Benson  
16.0   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
4.0   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
4.0 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-43
4.0 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-44
0.0   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 40
KANSAS Jayhawks 34

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
19:21 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 37-44
18:52 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji 37-46
18:22   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:12   Shooting foul on Marcus Garrett  
18:12 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 38-46
18:12   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:55   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:53   Personal foul on Kyler Edwards  
17:41   Offensive foul on Ochai Agbaji  
17:41   Turnover on Ochai Agbaji  
17:19   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:13   Lost ball turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by Davide Moretti  
17:05 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot 40-46
16:58   Offensive foul on Udoka Azubuike  
16:58   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Christian Braun  
16:36   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:24   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup, blocked by David McCormack  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
16:14   David McCormack missed jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:57   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
15:45 +2 Isaiah Moss made layup, assist by David McCormack 40-48
15:45   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
15:45 +1 Isaiah Moss made free throw 40-49
15:26 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 43-49
15:04   Devon Dotson missed layup  
15:02   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
15:06   Personal foul on David McCormack  
14:48 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 46-49
14:27   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
14:27 +1 Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 46-50
14:27 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-51
14:14   Turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
14:02 +2 Isaiah Moss made layup, assist by David McCormack 46-53
13:43 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 48-53
13:19   David McCormack missed jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
13:04   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
12:57   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
12:57   Personal foul on Clarence Nadolny  
12:51 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 48-55
12:33   Turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
12:12 +2 Isaiah Moss made jump shot 48-57
12:01   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
11:53   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
11:37   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35