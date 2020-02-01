|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
19:52
|
|
+3
|
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan
|
25-38
|
19:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Antun Maricevic
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Antun Maricevic
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on David Collins
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Mahan
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Matt Milon made layup, assist by Collin Smith
|
27-38
|
16:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Madut Akec, stolen by Brandon Mahan
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup, blocked by Ceasar DeJesus
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Collin Smith
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
B.J. Mack missed jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Matt Milon
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matt Milon, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Collin Smith
|
|
14:45
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-39
|
14:45
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-40
|
14:16
|
|
|
Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:41
|
|
+1
|
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-40
|
13:41
|
|
+1
|
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-40
|
13:22
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed hook shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UCF
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Matt Milon made jump shot, assist by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
|
30-40
|
12:07
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
11:14
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
30-43
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Darin Green Jr. made layup
|
32-43
|
10:31
|
|
+3
|
Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins
|
32-46
|
10:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Brown
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot
|
34-46
|
9:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darin Green Jr.
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Milon
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Matt Milon, stolen by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Ezacuras Dawson III made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
34-48
|
8:26
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Rashun Williams made layup
|
34-50
|
7:58
|
|
|
Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Brown
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Darin Green Jr.
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:26
|
|
+1
|
Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-50
|
6:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Collin Smith made jump shot
|
39-50
|
5:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic
|
|
5:53
|
|
+1
|
Collin Smith made free throw
|
40-50
|
5:28
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-51
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-52
|
4:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-52
|
4:17
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made layup
|
41-54
|
3:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Collins
|
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-54
|
3:36
|
|
|
Dazon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-55
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-56
|
3:08
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed layup
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Collin Smith made dunk, assist by Frank Bertz
|
44-56
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot
|
44-59
|
2:18
|
|
|
Collin Smith missed jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on Dazon Ingram
|
|
2:13
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Castaneda made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-60
|
2:13
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-61
|
2:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dre Fuller Jr.
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-62
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-63
|
1:53
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Collin Smith
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Collin Smith made layup
|
46-63
|
1:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed jump shot
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
21.0
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-64
|
10.0
|
|
+2
|
Tony Johnson Jr. made layup
|
48-64