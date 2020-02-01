UCF
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Justin Brown and Laquincy Rideau each scored 14 points and combined for 15 rebounds as South Florida beat Central Florida 64-48 on Saturday.

Brown pulled down eight rebounds and Rideau grabbed seven boards and six steals for South Florida (10-12, 3-6 American Athletic Conference), which scored 24 points at the free-throw line. Ezacuras Dawson III added 12 points.

Collin Smith had 12 points for the Knights (11-10, 2-7), the only player to reach double figures. Dazon Ingram added five points and seven rebounds.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Knights with the win. Central Florida defeated South Florida 55-54 on Jan. 18. South Florida takes on Memphis on the road next Saturday. Central Florida plays East Carolina on the road on Thursday.

2nd Half
UCF Knights 48
SFLA Bulls 64

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:52 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan 25-38
19:18   Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
19:05   Offensive foul on Antun Maricevic  
19:05   Turnover on Antun Maricevic  
18:46   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
18:19   Traveling violation turnover on David Collins  
17:55   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
17:53   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
17:23   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
17:09 +2 Matt Milon made layup, assist by Collin Smith 27-38
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Madut Akec, stolen by Brandon Mahan  
16:43   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
16:25   David Collins missed layup, blocked by Ceasar DeJesus  
16:23   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
16:11   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
16:05   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
15:58   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Smith  
15:42   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
15:31   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
15:18   B.J. Mack missed jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
15:08   Lost ball turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
15:03   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Matt Milon  
14:45   Lost ball turnover on Matt Milon, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
14:45   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
14:45 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 27-39
14:45 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-40
14:16   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
14:06   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
13:41   Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda  
13:41   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:41 +1 Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
13:41 +1 Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
13:22   Laquincy Rideau missed hook shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
13:20   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
13:05   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
12:41   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by UCF  
12:26 +2 Matt Milon made jump shot, assist by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia 30-40
12:07   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
12:05   Shooting foul on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
12:05   Rashun Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:05   Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:05   Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
11:35   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
11:14 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 30-43
10:49 +2 Darin Green Jr. made layup 32-43
10:31 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 32-46
10:04   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
9:43 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot 34-46
9:26   Personal foul on Darin Green Jr.  
9:12   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
9:02   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
8:55   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Matt Milon, stolen by Ezacuras Dawson III  
8:40 +2 Ezacuras Dawson III made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau 34-48
8:26   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
8:16   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
8:11 +2 Rashun Williams made layup 34-50
7:58   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Dre Fuller Jr.  
7:50   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
7:47   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:00   Justin Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Darin Green Jr.  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
6:59   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
6:40   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
6:26   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
6:26   Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:26 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-50
6:09   Bad pass turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III  
5:53 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot 39-50
5:53   Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic  
5:53 +1 Collin Smith made free throw 40-50
5:28   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
5:10   Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.  
5:10 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 40-51
5:10 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
4:42   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
4:42   Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:42 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-52
4:17   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
4:17   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
3:57 +2 David Collins made layup 41-54
3:36   Personal foul on David Collins  
3:36 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 42-54
3:36   Dazon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:36   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
3:23   Personal foul on Dre Fuller Jr.  
3:23 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 42-55
3:23 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-56
3:08   Collin Smith missed layup  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
2:57   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
2:47 +2 Collin Smith made dunk, assist by Frank Bertz 44-56
2:38 +3 Ezacuras Dawson III made 3-pt. jump shot 44-59
2:18   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
2:13   Flagrant foul on Dazon Ingram  
2:13 +1 Xavier Castaneda made 1st of 2 free throws 44-60
2:13 +1 Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-61
2:01   Personal foul on Dre Fuller Jr.  
2:01 +1 Justin Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 44-62
2:01 +1 Justin Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-63
1:53   Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
1:45 +2 Collin Smith made layup 46-63
1:18   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Tony Johnson Jr.  
1:12   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
42.0   Xavier Castaneda missed jump shot  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
21.0   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
21.0   Laquincy Rideau missed 1st of 2 free throws  
21.0 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-64
10.0 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made layup 48-64

1st Half
UCF Knights -26
SFLA Bulls -26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:38   Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic  
19:38   Collin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:38 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
19:11 +2 B.J. Mack made jump shot, assist by David Collins 1-2
18:51   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
18:41   Traveling violation turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
18:35   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
18:20   Lost ball turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by David Collins  
18:15   Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
18:12   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
18:03   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by David Collins  
17:51   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
17:42   David Collins missed layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
17:32   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
17:26   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
17:19   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
16:45   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
16:32 +2 Dazon Ingram made layup 3-2
16:02   B.J. Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
15:57   Shooting foul on Dazon Ingram  
15:57   Laquincy Rideau missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:57   Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
15:31   Dre Fuller Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
15:21   B.J. Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
15:16   Personal foul on Dre Fuller Jr.  
15:14 +2 Antun Maricevic made jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 3-4
15:06 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 6-4
14:37   Bad pass turnover on Antun Maricevic, stolen by Frank Bertz  
14:30 +2 Frank Bertz made layup 8-4
14:10   Offensive foul on Laquincy Rideau  
14:10   Turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
13:59   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
13:48 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup 8-6
13:20 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made dunk 10-6
12:45   David Collins missed layup  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
12:40 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup 10-8
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Dre Fuller Jr., stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
12:24 +2 Laquincy Rideau made dunk 10-10
12:17   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
12:09 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 10-13
12:08   Flagrant foul on Collin Smith  
12:08   Turnover on Collin Smith  
12:08 +1 Antun Maricevic made 1st of 2 free throws 10-14
12:08   Antun Maricevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:08   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
11:51   Shooting foul on Brandon Mahan  
11:51 +1 Justin Brown made 1st of 3 free throws 10-15
11:51 +1 Justin Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-16
11:51 +1 Justin Brown made 3rd of 3 free throws 10-17
11:30 +2 Frank Bertz made jump shot 12-17
11:06 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 12-20
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
10:35   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
10:27 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made layup 14-20
9:54   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
9:40   Ceasar DeJesus missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
9:32 +3 Xavier Castaneda made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 14-23
9:04   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
9:00   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
8:52   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.