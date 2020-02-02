UTAHST
SDGST

Mitchell, No. 4 SDSU rally to beat Utah State 80-68

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

SAN DIEGO (AP) Moments after San Diego State retired Kawhi Leonard's jersey at halftime, and with the No. 4 Aztecs trailing Utah State by eight points, coach Brian Dutcher joked with the NBA superstar.

''Kawhi was near the bench at the start of the second half and I said, `Go get a uniform on, Kawhi, we might need you,' '' Dutcher said. ''And he told me, `Hey, just win the game.' And I said, `Yes sir. OK, we're going to win the game.' ''

The Aztecs did just that.

With Leonard watching from one baseline, another guy from Riverside, Matt Mitchell, scored 24 of his season-high 28 points in the second half - including three straight 3-pointers - to help rally SDSU to an 80-68 victory Saturday night and remain the nation's only undefeated team.

''What a great night for an Inland Empire kid to have a great game, Kawhi Leonard jersey hanging,'' Dutcher said after the Aztecs extended the nation's longest winning streak - and the longest in school history - to 23 games. ''Matt stepped up and did it with Kawhi sitting there courtside watching him play.''

With Mitchell turning red-hot, the Aztecs turned a 41-31 deficit into a 68-58 lead in a span of 13 minutes.

''There's definitely significance there,'' said Mitchell, a junior forward. ''Me having a big night and Kawhi's big night, I feel like that's very special and I'm happy I was able to show up tonight. At the same time, it's a team sport and my teammates found me tonight, and on another night it would be another one of my teammates.''

Mitchell spent one season at Riverside's King High - Leonard's alma mater - before transferring.

Mitchell scored 11 points in four minutes for SDSU (23-0, 12-0 Mountain West). His third straight 3-pointer, with 13:16 to go, gave SDSU a 50-49 lead.

Yanni Wetzell then had a steal and layup, and Mitchell made two free throws to extend the lead to five.

Utah State (17-7, 6-5) ended a two-minute scoring drought on Sam Merrill's 3-pointer. Utah State tied it at 54 on Merrill's jumper, but Mitchell hit two free throws to give SDSU the lead.

Wetzell later hit a 3, and Mitchell hit a jumper to just beat the shot clock, and then drained a 3 for a 66-58 lead.

The comeback sent the sellout crowd of 12,414 into a frenzy, just like in 2010-11, Leonard's second and final season at SDSU.

''Matt was rolling. He's a hard guy to guard,'' Dutcher said.

''He got us going and he willed us to the win tonight,'' guard KJ Feagin said.

Mitchell ''just took over the second half, He is a very, very good player,'' Utah State coach Craig Smith said. ''When he starts to get going like that he is a load, a mismatch nightmare. He is so quick, yet so powerful.''

Malachi Flynn and Feagin scored 13 each and Wetzell had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Merrill had 16 points and Brock Miller 15 for Utah State.

SDSU led 22-17 when Leonard walked to his seat on one baseline during a timeout with 10:34 to go in the first half. Mitchell hit a jumper to make it 24-17, and the Aztecs then went cold.

Queta Neemias made a hook shot to start the Aggies' run and Miller and Merrill hit 3s to take a 31-24 lead. SDSU finally broke its drought when Feagin hit a 3-pointer.

Flynn, who had scored 10 straight points, air-balled consecutive 3-point shots.

Utah State made 7 of 10 3-pointers in taking a 39-31 halftime lead. They made only 2 of 11 in the second half.

At halftime, Dutcher told his players not to get discouraged or overreact.

The coach praised the crowd.

''Once we got rolling, the momentum just snowballed because the crowd was so dynamic and made it so loud and so hard on Utah State. We were able to put a nice little roll in the second half,'' Dutcher said.

Merrill said Mitchell ''hit some really deep 3s, but I don't think we got out on him enough as well as we should have. We gave him a couple of easy ones, which happens when you are a good player. And he got into a rhythm and started making his shots.''

LEONARD JERSEY RETIREMENT

The Aztecs unveiled Leonard's No. 15 jersey during a halftime ceremony that included former coach Steve Fisher. Fisher called it ''the senior night I never got to have with you ... This is your legacy, my friend. Look around this building.'' Leonard, who played two seasons at SDSU, called it ''a dream come true'' and thanked Fisher, his former teammates, the student section and his Los Angeles Clippers teammates. The entire Clippers team, including owner Steve Ballmer and coach Doc Rivers, attended the ceremony.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

There was a moment of silence for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and the seven others killed in the helicopter crash last Sunday. The game clock showed 24:24, the shot clock 24 seconds and the scoreboard showed 8.8.

BIG PICTURE

Utah State: The Aggies were the unanimous pick to win the MWC title but have struggled in league play and came into this game in a four-way tie for third place.

SDSU: Leonard put the Aztecs on the national hoops map in 2010-11, when he led them to a 20-0 start, their first Sweet 16 appearance ever and a 34-3 record.

UP NEXT

Utah State hosts UNLV on Wednesday night.

San Diego State is at Air Force on Saturday night.

---

1st Half
UTAHST Aggies 39
SDGST Aztecs 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
19:40   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
19:17   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
19:08 +2 Matt Mitchell made fade-away jump shot 0-2
18:43 +2 Justin Bean made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill 2-2
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Abel Porter  
18:12 +2 Justin Bean made jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta 4-2
17:46 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 4-5
17:28   Bad pass turnover on Abel Porter  
17:09 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 4-7
16:52   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
16:44 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 4-10
16:16   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
16:13   Jumpball received by Utah State  
16:06 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 7-10
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Matt Mitchell  
15:23   Neemias Queta missed hook shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
15:02 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 7-13
14:41 +3 Justin Bean made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 10-13
14:17   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
14:03   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
13:55 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 10-16
13:36 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Abel Porter 12-16
13:55   Personal foul on Trevin Dorius  
13:00   Offensive foul on Nolan Narain  
13:00   Turnover on Nolan Narain  
12:41   Alphonso Anderson missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Schakel  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:32 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 12-18
12:15   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
12:07 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 12-20
12:07   Shooting foul on Trevin Dorius  
12:07   Malachi Flynn missed free throw  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
11:50 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 15-20
11:26   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
11:17 +2 Alphonso Anderson made dunk, assist by Sam Merrill 17-20
10:54 +2 Nolan Narain made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 17-22
10:33   Personal foul on Nolan Narain  
10:24   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
9:54 +2 Matt Mitchell made jump shot 17-24
9:24 +2 Neemias Queta made hook shot 19-24
8:52   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
8:39 +2 Alphonso Anderson made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 21-24
8:14   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin  
7:49 +2 Sean Bairstow made jump shot 23-24
7:27   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
7:24   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
7:18   3-second violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
7:04   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
6:45   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
6:32   Sean Bairstow missed layup  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:26 +2 Justin Bean made layup 25-24
6:12   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Justin Bean  
5:57 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 28-24
5:38   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
5:22   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
5:20   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
4:56   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
4:47   Diogo Brito missed jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
4:45   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
4:37   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
4:25   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
4:24   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
4:15 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 31-24
3:49   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
3:30   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Joel Mensah  
3:06   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
2:55   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
2:55 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Mensah 31-27
2:30 +2 Neemias Queta made layup 33-27
2:13   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
1:53   Bad pass turnover on Neemias Queta  
1:40   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
1:12 +3 Abel Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 36-27
53.0   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
53.0 +1 KJ Feagin made 1st of 2 free throws 36-28
53.0 +1 KJ Feagin made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-29
39.0   Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
32.0   Shooting foul on Sean Bairstow  
32.0 +1 KJ Feagin made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
32.0 +1 KJ Feagin made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
7.0 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 39-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAHST Aggies 29
SDGST Aztecs 49

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
19:26   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
19:24   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
19:24 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 40-31
19:24 +1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-31
19:09 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 41-34
18:49   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
18:49 +1 Abel Porter made 1st of 2 free throws 42-34
18:49 +1 Abel Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-34
18:37   Personal foul on Justin Bean  
18:28 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 43-37
18:09 +2 Neemias Queta made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill 45-37
17:57   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
17:51   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
17:36   Yanni Wetzell missed layup, blocked by Justin Bean  
17:34   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
17:24 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 45-39
16:57   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
16:55   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
16:42   Matt Mitchell missed layup  
16:40   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
16:34 +2 Yanni Wetzell made tip-in 45-41
16:19 +2 Justin Bean made dunk, assist by Neemias Queta 47-41
16:05   Traveling violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
15:53   Traveling violation turnover on Diogo Brito  
15:29   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
15:19   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
15:17   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
15:03 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 47-44
14:40   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
14:32   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
14:16 +2 Brock Miller made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 49-44
13:56 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 49-47
13:34   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
13:27 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 49-50
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
13:01 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk 49-52
12:44   Lost ball turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
12:44   Shooting foul on Brock Miller  
12:41 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 49-53
12:41 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-54
12:29   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
12:22 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 52-54
11:49   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
11:49   Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego State  
11:21 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 54-54
10:56   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
10:56 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
10:56 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
10:43   Lost ball turnover on Abel Porter, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
10:43   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
10:27   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
10:17   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
10:08   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
10:06   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
10:06 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws 54-57
10:06 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-58
9:50   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
9:47   Brock Miller missed jump shot, blocked by Malachi Flynn  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
9:34 +3 Yanni Wetzell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 54-61
9:14 +2 Brock Miller made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 56-61
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Justin Bean  
8:48 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 58-61
8:16 +2 Matt Mitchell made jump shot 58-63
7:42   Sean Bairstow missed layup  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
7:33 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 58-66
7:04   Justin Bean missed jump shot, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
7:02   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
6:40   Trey Pulliam missed jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:21   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
6:05 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 58-68
5:42   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Brock Miller  
5:39   Shooting foul on Yanni Wetzell  
5:39 +1 Brock Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 59-68
5:39 +1 Brock Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-68
5:14   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
4:57   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
4:37 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 60-71
4:22   Personal foul on Joel Mensah  
4:17   Sean Bairstow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
3:55   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
3:54   Personal foul on Joel Mensah  
3:54   Neemias Queta missed free throw  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Joel Mensah  
3:29   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
3:19 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 63-71
3:03 +3