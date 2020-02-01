WYO
Wyoming snaps 8-game losing streak, tops San Jose St. 71-66

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Hunter Maldonado had 19 points to lead five Wyoming players in double figures as the Cowboys snapped their eight-game losing streak, edging San Jose State 71-66 on Saturday.

Greg Milton III and Kwane Marble II added 12 points apiece for the Cowboys. A.J. Banks chipped in 11 points and Jake Hendricks had 10.

Seneca Knight had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-16, 3-8 Mountain West Conference). Richard Washington added 14 points and six rebounds. Brae Ivey had 11 points.

Wyoming (6-17, 1-10) plays Boise State at home on Tuesday. San Jose State takes on Nevada on the road next Saturday.

1st Half
WYO Cowboys 26
SJST Spartans 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Jose State  
19:40   Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
19:21   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
18:59   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
18:50   Lost ball turnover on Jake Hendricks  
18:28   Offensive foul on Ralph Agee  
18:28   Turnover on Ralph Agee  
18:05   Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
17:40 +3 Christian Anigwe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 0-3
17:16 +2 Jake Hendricks made jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 2-3
17:00   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
16:47 +2 A.J. Banks made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado 4-3
16:12 +2 Christian Anigwe made jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 4-5
15:50   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
15:39   Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
15:25   Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
15:13   Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Ralph Agee  
15:03   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
14:45   A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
14:31   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
14:31 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
14:31 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
14:12   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
13:55   Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
13:42 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado 6-7
13:27   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
13:22   Lost ball turnover on Kwane Marble II  
13:13   Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
12:56 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup, assist by A.J. Banks 8-7
12:29   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
12:21 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 10-7
12:15   Zach Chappell missed jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
12:13   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
12:04 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eduardo Lane 10-10
11:47   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
11:28   Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado  
11:19   Lost ball turnover on Eduardo Lane, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
11:12 +2 Greg Milton III made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado 12-10
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Zach Chappell  
10:58 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 14-10
10:25   Zach Chappell missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
10:06   Hunter Maldonado missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
9:55   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
9:53   Personal foul on Eduardo Lane  
9:37   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
9:15 +2 Eduardo Lane made hook shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds 14-12
8:52   Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane  
8:52   Trevon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:52 +1 Trevon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-12
8:38 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot 15-14
8:16   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
8:02   Kenny Foster missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
8:00   Lost ball turnover on Kaison Hammonds  
7:51   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
7:19 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey 15-17
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Thompson  
6:43   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
6:27 +2 Hunter Maldonado made hook shot 17-17
6:10 +2 Ralph Agee made hook shot, assist by Richard Washington 17-19
5:56 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup, assist by Kwane Marble II 19-19
5:47   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
5:36 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup, assist by A.J. Banks 21-19
5:25 +2 Seneca Knight made dunk, assist by Ralph Agee 21-21
5:14   Personal foul on Ralph Agee  
5:01   A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
4:53   Personal foul on A.J. Banks  
4:31   Brae Ivey missed layup  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
4:26   Lost ball turnover on Trevon Taylor, stolen by Brae Ivey  
4:20   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
3:57   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by San Jose State  
3:53   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
3:32   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Offensive rebound by San Jose State  
3:28   Personal foul on Greg Milton III  
3:13   Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Jake Hendricks  
3:07 +2 Greg Milton III made layup, assist by Jake Hendricks 23-21
2:54 +3 Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot 23-24
2:30   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
2:14   Christian Anigwe missed jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
2:05   Christian Anigwe missed layup  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
1:58   Christian Anigwe missed layup  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
1:46   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
1:35   Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
1:25   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
1:04   Seneca Knight missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
44.0 +3 Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks 26-24
19.0 +3 Brae Ivey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eduardo Lane 26-27
7.0   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WYO Cowboys 45
SJST Spartans 39

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Offensive foul on Hunter Thompson  
19:44   Turnover on Hunter Thompson  
19:32 +3 Brae Ivey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore 26-30
19:15 +2 Jake Hendricks made jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 28-30
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Ralph Agee, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
18:50 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup, assist by Hunter Thompson 30-30
18:50   Shooting foul on Omari Moore  
18:50   Kwane Marble II missed free throw  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
18:33   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
18:19 +1 Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
18:13 +1 Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
18:14   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Omari Moore  
18:09   Personal foul on Trevon Taylor  
18:01   Lost ball turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
18:01   Personal foul on Seneca Knight  
17:48 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 33-32
17:31   Bad pass turnover on Brae Ivey, stolen by Trevon Taylor  
17:23   Offensive foul on Kwane Marble II  
17:23   Turnover on Kwane Marble II  
17:12   Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
17:02 +3 A.J. Banks made 3-pt. jump shot 36-32
16:50   Kaison Hammonds missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
16:39   Trevon Taylor missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight  
16:36   Personal foul on Trevon Taylor  
16:30   Offensive foul on Brae Ivey  
16:30   Turnover on Brae Ivey  
16:20 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 39-32
16:08   Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
15:50 +2 Hunter Maldonado made jump shot 41-32
15:43   Personal foul on Jake Hendricks  
15:36 +2 Richard Washington made jump shot 41-34
15:12   Traveling violation turnover on Trevon Taylor  
14:44   Zach Chappell missed layup  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
14:29   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Trey Smith  
14:19   Personal foul on Trevon Taylor  
14:19 +1 Zach Chappell made 1st of 2 free throws 41-35
14:19   Zach Chappell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:19   Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
14:07 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot 41-38
13:51   Hunter Maldonado missed layup, blocked by Richard Washington  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Richard Washington  
13:46 +2 Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Richard Washington 41-40
13:46   Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks  
13:46 +1 Seneca Knight made free throw 41-41
13:29   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
13:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Seneca Knight, stolen by Greg Milton III  
12:47 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup, assist by Greg Milton III 43-41
12:39 +3 Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Anigwe 43-44
12:23   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe  
12:10 +2 Christian Anigwe made dunk, assist by Richard Washington 43-46
11:52 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 45-46
11:52   Shooting foul on Trey Smith  
11:52 +1 Hunter Maldonado made free throw 46-46
11:37   Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
11:28 +2 A.J. Banks made layup 48-46
10:59 +2 Seneca Knight made jump shot, assist by Richard Washington 48-48
10:30   Personal foul on Zach Chappell  
10:21   Kwane Marble II missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
10:13   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
10:13 +1 Zach Chappell made 1st of 3 free throws 48-49
10:13 +1 Zach Chappell made 2nd of 3 free throws 48-50
10:13 +1 Zach Chappell made 3rd of 3 free throws 48-51
9:52 +2 Kwane Marble II made jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 50-51
9:28   Richard Washington missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
9:17   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
9:11 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 52-51
9:04 +2 Ralph Agee made layup, assist by Zach Chappell 52-53
9:04   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
9:04 +1 Ralph Agee made free throw 52-54
8:54   Trevon Taylor missed layup  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
8:47   Trevon Taylor missed layup  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey  
8:41   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
8:41 +1 Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws 52-55
8:41 +1 Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-56
8:34   Personal foul on Richard Washington  
8:34 +1