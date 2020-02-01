|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by San Jose State
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Omari Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jake Hendricks
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ralph Agee
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Ralph Agee
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee
|
|
17:40
|
|
+3
|
Christian Anigwe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
|
0-3
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Jake Hendricks made jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks
|
2-3
|
17:00
|
|
|
Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
16:47
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Banks made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
4-3
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Christian Anigwe made jump shot, assist by Omari Moore
|
4-5
|
15:50
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ralph Agee
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Christian Anigwe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ralph Agee
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on A.J. Banks
|
|
14:31
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-6
|
14:31
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-7
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Kwane Marble II
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
6-7
|
13:27
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kwane Marble II
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made layup, assist by A.J. Banks
|
8-7
|
12:29
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made layup
|
10-7
|
12:15
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kwane Marble II
|
|
12:04
|
|
+3
|
Richard Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eduardo Lane
|
10-10
|
11:47
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eduardo Lane, stolen by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
Greg Milton III made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
12-10
|
11:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zach Chappell
|
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made layup
|
14-10
|
10:25
|
|
|
Zach Chappell missed jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eduardo Lane
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
Eduardo Lane made hook shot, assist by Kaison Hammonds
|
14-12
|
8:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eduardo Lane
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Trevon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:52
|
|
+1
|
Trevon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-12
|
8:38
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight made jump shot
|
15-14
|
8:16
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Kenny Foster missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kaison Hammonds
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
7:19
|
|
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brae Ivey
|
15-17
|
7:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Hunter Thompson
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
|
|
6:27
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado made hook shot
|
17-17
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee made hook shot, assist by Richard Washington
|
17-19
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado made layup, assist by Kwane Marble II
|
19-19
|
5:47
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado made layup, assist by A.J. Banks
|
21-19
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight made dunk, assist by Ralph Agee
|
21-21
|
5:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ralph Agee
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Banks
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trevon Taylor, stolen by Brae Ivey
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Brae Ivey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kwane Marble II
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Jose State
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Milton III
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Omari Moore, stolen by Jake Hendricks
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Greg Milton III made layup, assist by Jake Hendricks
|
23-21
|
2:54
|
|
+3
|
Seneca Knight made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-24
|
2:30
|
|
|
Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Christian Anigwe missed jump shot
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Christian Anigwe missed layup
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Christian Anigwe missed layup
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Anigwe
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Seneca Knight missed jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
|
|
44.0
|
|
+3
|
Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks
|
26-24
|
19.0
|
|
+3
|
Brae Ivey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eduardo Lane
|
26-27
|
7.0
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaison Hammonds
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|