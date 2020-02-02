MIAMI
PITT

Johnson's clutch play late lifts Pitt by Miami 62-57

  • AP
  • Feb 02, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Xavier Johnson double-clutched as he pulled up from the free throw line in a tie game. The ball left the Pittsburgh sophomore point guard's hands and hit ... nothing. The miss was Johnson's 13th of the afternoon. Yet when he turned toward the bench, coach Jeff Capel's response was not what Johnson was expecting.

''Coach told me to shoot the ball,'' Johnson said. ''He yelled at me. I said, 'alright Coach.'''

The encouragement gave Johnson a welcome boost. So he kept right on firing, regaining his stroke in time to lead the Panthers to a 62-57 victory over Miami on Sunday.

Johnson scored seven of his 13 points during a game-ending 11-4 surge by the Panthers (14-8, 5-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who beat the Hurricanes for the first time since 2014. His 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Panthers a 54-53 lead. He followed with a 15-foot jumper on Pitt's next possession and capped the outburst by snaking through the lane for a layup with 40 seconds to go that pushed the Panthers' advantage to 58-55.

Capel said he's not in the habit of telling his players to pass up good shots. With the game tied at 51 and less than 4 minutes to play, he provided a reminder should they need one.

''I want my guys to have confidence in themselves like I have confidence in them,'' Capel said.

That's typically not an issue for Johnson, who forced things at times on a day Pitt played without sharpshooting guard Ryan Murphy, who sat out while dealing with a concussion. Johnson took a series of questionable shots in the first half, including a pair of misses on transition 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. Yet when then Panthers needed someone to find a way to figure out Miami's zone, Johnson delivered.

''He was decisive,'' Capel said. ''He wasn't hesitant. Those are big time plays anytime but especially when you've had the afternoon that he was having.''

Trey McGowens led Pitt with 17 points, including four free throws over the final 15 seconds. Au'Diese Toney scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the Panthers, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Hurricanes.

Rodney Miller tied a career high with 16 points for Miami (11-10, 3-8). Isaiah Wong added 15 points, Harlond Beverly chipped in 11 and DJ Vasiljevic scored 10 to go with nine rebounds. The Hurricanes played without leading scorer Chris Lykes, who missed his third straight game with a groin injury. Miami overcame a sloppy first half in which it trailed by as much as 10 but Johnson and McGowens got loose late to send the Hurricanes to their fifth loss in their last six games.

''Those guards are good,'' Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. ''They didn't shoot great today, but the whole idea is `Win the game' and they did what was necessary to win.''

The Hurricanes had a chance to tie it when they got the ball with 15 seconds to go but the possession ended with a long heave from well behind the 3-point line by Vasiljevic that smacked off the rim. McGowens chased down the rebound and made both free throws with 2 seconds to go to preserve the victory.

Pitt has now matched last season's win total with more than a month to go in Capel's second season on the bench. The schedule over the next four weeks isn't particularly daunting. Only one of the Panthers' final nine games are against teams currently in the Top 25. If they can find a way to finish .500 or better in the conference, there's a chance they can find themselves on the fringes of the NCAA tournament conversation just two years removed from going winless in league play.

''As a team, we taught ourselves we're right there on the edge of making the tournament,'' Johnson said. ''The last 10 games we've got to go all out and compete at the highest level.''

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Lykes' absence isn't just being felt in the scoring column. The Hurricanes turned it over nine times in the first half, leading to 10 points for the Panthers. ''We should have gotten assists,'' Larranaga said. ''When you have live ball turnovers, there's no way to get back defensively.''

Pitt: The Panthers are finding ways to win ugly. Four days after an emotional loss at Duke, Pitt stifled the Hurricanes for long stretches to overcome another up-and-down offensive performance by Johnson and McGowens. They have struggled at times when McGowens and Johnson aren't leading the way. Toney's emergence as an offensive threat is helping take some of the pressure off his backcourt mates.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts N.C. State on Wednesday. The Wolfpack beat the Hurricanes 80-63 on Jan. 15.

Pitt: Travels to Notre Dame on Wednesday. The Panthers won the last meeting between the two schools, edging the Fighting Irish 56-53 in the 2019 regular season finale.

1st Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 24
PITT Panthers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
19:12 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup, assist by Harlond Beverly 2-0
18:28 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 4-2
18:16   Traveling violation turnover on Harlond Beverly  
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
17:29 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 4-6
17:05   Dejan Vasiljevic missed fade-away jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
16:57   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
16:55 +2 Au'Diese Toney made dunk 4-8
16:28   Rodney Miller Jr. missed hook shot  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
16:26 +2 Sam Waardenburg made dunk 6-8
16:03   Au'Diese Toney missed hook shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
15:55   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
15:47   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
15:25 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 8-8
15:02   Xavier Johnson missed running Jump Shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
14:52   Lost ball turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
14:48 +2 Xavier Johnson made driving layup 8-10
14:25   Shooting foul on Trey McGowens  
14:25   Sam Waardenburg missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:25 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
14:10   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
13:54   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
13:48   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Walker  
13:35   Shooting foul on Keith Stone  
13:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Anthony Walker  
13:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Justin Champagnie  
13:36 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
13:36 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-12
13:09 +2 Harlond Beverly made driving layup 11-12
12:49 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 11-15
12:22   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens  
11:58   Harlond Beverly missed driving layup  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
11:50   Trey McGowens missed running Jump Shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
11:43 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made floating jump shot 13-15
11:22   Trey McGowens missed layup  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
11:05   Harlond Beverly missed jump shot, blocked by Terrell Brown  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo  
11:02 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo 13-17
11:02   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wong  
11:02 +1 Au'Diese Toney made free throw 13-18
10:53 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 15-18
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Onyebuchi Ezeakudo, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
9:55   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
9:48   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
9:38   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
9:29   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
9:00   Offensive foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
9:00   Turnover on Rodney Miller Jr.  
8:50   Personal foul on Harlond Beverly  
8:40   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
8:10   Traveling violation turnover on Sam Waardenburg  
7:55 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made hook shot, assist by Trey McGowens 15-20
7:38   Traveling violation turnover on Keith Stone  
7:26   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
7:09   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
7:07   Dejan Vasiljevic missed hook shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
6:52 +2 Xavier Johnson made driving layup 15-22
6:30   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
6:13   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
5:51   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
5:43 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot 15-25
5:23 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Miller Jr. 18-25
5:03   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
4:56   Sam Waardenburg missed layup  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
4:50 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Stone 21-25
4:28   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Isaiah Wong  
4:12   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
4:06   Anthony Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo  
3:56 +2 Au'Diese Toney made reverse layup, assist by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo 21-27
3:37   Rodney Miller Jr. missed hook shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
3:33 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk 23-27
3:12 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Justin Champagnie 23-29
2:41   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Wong  
2:13   Xavier Johnson missed running Jump Shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
2:12   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
2:12   Justin Champagnie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:12 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-30
1:43   Bad pass turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
1:16   Shooting foul on Harlond Beverly  
1:16   Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:16 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-31
54.0   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
55.0   Isaiah Wong missed 1st of 2 free throws  
55.0 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
28.0 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Eric Hamilton 24-33
5.0   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 33
PITT Panthers 29

Time Team Play Score
19:37 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 26-33
19:22   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens  
19:06 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 28-33
18:44 +2 Eric Hamilton made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 28-35
18:19   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:16   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
18:16 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 29-35
18:16 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-35
18:01   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
17:54   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
17:24   Dejan Vasiljevic missed fade-away jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
17:08   Personal foul on Harlond Beverly  
16:54   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
16:36   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
16:16 +2 Trey McGowens made driving layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 30-37
15:58   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
15:58 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 2 free throws 31-37
15:58 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-37
15:44   Terrell Brown missed hook shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
15:35 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made hook shot, assist by Sam Waardenburg 34-37
15:16   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
15:13   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Miller Jr., stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
14:57 +2 Trey McGowens made running Jump Shot 34-39
14:33 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Sam Waardenburg 36-39
14:13   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:06   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed hook shot  
14:04   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
14:00   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
13:50   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
13:47   Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
13:44   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
13:19   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
13:19 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 37-39
13:19 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-39
13:08   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
13:06   Au'Diese Toney missed tip-in  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
12:55 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made driving layup 40-39
12:34   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens  
12:13   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
12:01   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
11:59 +2 Justin Champagnie made dunk 40-41
11:39   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
11:26   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
11:21   Terrell Brown missed dunk, blocked by Keith Stone  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
11:21   Au'Diese Toney missed dunk  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
11:18   Au'Diese Toney missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Isaiah Wong  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
11:12   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Wong  
10:59 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 40-44
10:36   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
10:36 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
10:36 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-44
10:09   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
9:51 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 42-47
9:31   Shooting foul on Au'Diese Toney  
9:31 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 2 free throws 43-47
9:31 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-47
9:01   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
8:54   Lost ball turnover on Justin Champagnie, stolen by Keith Stone  
8:43   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
8:27   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Terrell Brown  
8:08   Lost ball turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
8:08   Violation on Unknown  
7:59 +2 Au'Diese Toney made floating jump shot 44-49
7:37   Rodney Miller Jr. missed hook shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
7:30   Trey McGowens missed running Jump Shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
7:21   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
7:07   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
6:58   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
6:46   Justin Champagnie missed turnaround jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
6:36   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
6:08