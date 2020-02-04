TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
14-8
58
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Mon Feb. 3
9:00pm
BONUS
69
TF 7
KANSAS
3 Kansas
Jayhawks
19-3
ML: +871
KANSAS -14.5, O/U 131.5
ML: -1540
TEXAS
KANSAS

Azubuike, Dotson lead No. 3 Kansas to 69-58 win over Texas

  • AP
  • Feb 04, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Udoka Azubike came off the bench for Kansas for the first time this season. Coach Bill Self didn’t explain exactly why.

Nonetheless, Azubike finished with 17 points to lead the third-ranked Jayhawks to their seventh straight victory, 69-58 over Texas on Monday night.

“We didn’t have a great day yesterday," Self said of the decision not to start Azubuike. "We’re going to keep that in the house, but his attitude was good and I was actually very proud of him. I thought he came out and showed some maturity and responded in the way you’re supposed to."

Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1 Big 12). Four of Kansas’ seven straight wins have come since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds against rival Kansas State.

Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns (14-8, 4-5), who stayed within a possession of the lead for much of the game.

“The majority of the first half, I thought our guys did a really good job being at least even on the aggressiveness battle, physicality battle, for much of the half having an edge there," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "I thought the second half they really flipped that.”

Azubike was replaced in the starting lineup by David McCormick as both schools got off to slow starts.

Building off a strong outing against Texas Tech on Saturday, McCormack tallied four early points, a block and a rebound before Azubuike checked in after nearly four minutes. The Longhorns (14-8, 4-5 Big 12) shot 3 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but a 3 from Andrew Jones at the buzzer gave Texas a 33-31 edge entering the second.

A lob from Garrett to Azubuike fueled an 8-0 run for Kansas midway through the second half, building a 52-42 lead for the Jayhawks that allowed them to pull away.

Kansas outscored Texas 40-22 in the paint.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Coming off close victories against TCU and Iowa State, the Longhorns stayed close to the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks through the first half. Poor 3-point shooting set Texas back.

Kansas: With Silvio DeSousa still serving a 12-game suspension for the brawl against Kansas State, foul trouble down low again was a problem for the Jayhawks as McCormack and Azubuike each picked up their third foul only minutes into the second half. However, adjustments by both bigs kept Self from having to turn to a five-guard lineup.

ROLE PLAYER

Garrett’s contributions were important as usual for the Jayhawks.

“Like every game, he does a little bit of everything out there,” Dotson said.

“He did play well and he impacted the game in a big way on both ends,” Self said of Garrett. “If he’s productive like that game in and game out, we’re going to have a pretty good chance.”

UP NEXT

Kansas visits TCU on Saturday.

Texas hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
TEXAS Longhorns 33
KANSAS Jayhawks 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:42 +2 Jericho Sims made hook shot 2-0
19:22 +2 David McCormack made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 2-2
18:55   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
18:35   David McCormack missed turnaround jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:25 +2 Jericho Sims made floating jump shot 4-2
18:05   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
18:05 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
18:05 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
17:35   Courtney Ramey missed driving layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
17:33   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Jericho Sims, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
17:08   Personal foul on Jase Febres  
16:59   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
16:59 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
16:59 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
16:35   Kai Jones missed layup, blocked by David McCormack  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
16:27   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
16:20 +2 Matt Coleman III made driving layup 6-6
16:03   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
15:52   Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
15:29   Devon Dotson missed driving layup  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
15:22   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
15:16   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Jase Febres  
15:12   Bad pass turnover on Jase Febres, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
15:04 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 6-8
14:49   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Christian Braun  
14:38   Double dribble turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
14:11   Courtney Ramey missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
13:56 +2 Marcus Garrett made finger-roll layup 6-10
13:33   Will Baker missed jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
13:25   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Texas  
13:06 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 8-10
12:49 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 8-12
12:35 +2 Donovan Williams made floating jump shot 10-12
12:23   Offensive foul on Udoka Azubuike  
12:23   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
12:03   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
11:55   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
11:53   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:37 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 12-12
11:17   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
10:54   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
10:47   Kai Jones missed dunk  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
10:38   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
10:15   Royce Hamm Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
10:11   Double dribble turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
9:48   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
9:48 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 13-12
9:48 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-12
9:32   Isaiah Moss missed driving layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
9:20 +2 Andrew Jones made reverse layup, assist by Donovan Williams 16-12
9:08   Christian Braun missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Donovan Williams  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
8:56 +2 Christian Braun made driving layup 16-14
8:43   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
8:26   Tristan Enaruna missed driving layup  
8:24   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
8:19 +2 David McCormack made tip-in 16-16
7:52   Courtney Ramey missed finger-roll layup  
7:50   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
7:45   Personal foul on Donovan Williams  
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:34   Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
7:16   Royce Hamm Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
7:08 +2 Marcus Garrett made driving layup 16-18
7:08   Shooting foul on Andrew Jones  
7:08 +1 Marcus Garrett made free throw 16-19
6:43 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot 19-19
6:26 +2 Ochai Agbaji made driving layup 19-21
6:05   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
6:00   Matt Coleman III missed fade-away jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
5:48 +2 Isaiah Moss made finger-roll layup 19-23
5:20 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 21-23
4:52   Offensive foul on Devon Dotson  
4:52   Turnover on Devon Dotson  
4:35   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
4:26   Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
4:17   Christian Braun missed driving layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
4:08   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
3:51   Marcus Garrett missed driving layup  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
3:49 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 21-25
3:47   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:47 +1 Udoka Azubuike made free throw 21-26
3:27 +2 Jericho Sims made hook shot 23-26
3:12 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 23-29
2:54 +2 Jericho Sims made hook shot 25-29
2:32   Personal foul on Jase Febres  
2:32   Ochai Agbaji missed free throw  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:29   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
2:13 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 28-29
2:11   30-second timeout called  
2:02   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
2:02 +1 Christian Braun made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
2:02 +1 Christian Braun made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-31
1:35   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
1:35 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 29-31
1:35 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-31
1:13   David McCormack missed turnaround jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
1:04   30-second timeout called  
44.0   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
15.0   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
0.0 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 33-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAS Longhorns 25
KANSAS Jayhawks 38

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
19:31 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 33-33
19:13   Lost ball turnover on Jericho Sims, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
19:07 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 33-35
18:45   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
18:24   Matt Coleman III missed fade-away jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
18:07   Ochai Agbaji missed turnaround jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
17:44   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
17:44 +1 Jericho Sims made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
17:44   Jericho Sims missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
17:21 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 34-38
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
16:51   Offensive foul on David McCormack  
16:51   Turnover on David McCormack  
16:30   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
16:30 +1 Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws 35-38
16:30 +1 Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
16:09   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
15:56   Devon Dotson missed floating jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
15:41   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey  
15:26   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:26   Marcus Garrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:26   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
15:22   Ochai Agbaji missed dunk, blocked by Kai Jones  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
15:08   Jericho Sims missed hook shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:52 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 36-40
14:26   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:06 +2 Devon Dotson made fade-away jump shot 36-42
14:03   30-second timeout called  
14:03   Commercial timeout called  
13:44 +2 Matt Coleman III made fade-away jump shot 38-42
13:24   Devon Dotson missed finger-roll layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
13:03 +2 Jericho Sims made hook shot 40-42
12:44   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett  
12:28   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
12:16   David McCormack missed hook shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
12:14   Ochai Agbaji missed dunk, blocked by Jericho Sims  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
12:06   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
11:50   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
11:34 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 40-44
11:00 +2 Jericho Sims made alley-oop shot, assist by Donovan Williams 42-44
11:00   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
11:00   Commercial timeout called  
10:37 +2 Udoka Azubuike made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 42-46
10:09   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III  
9:56 +2 Udoka Azubuike made finger-roll layup 42-48
9:27   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
9:17 +2 Isaiah Moss made reverse layup, assist by Ochai Agbaji 42-50
9:16   30-second timeout called  
8:52   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
8:30 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 42-52
8:16   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
8:10 +2 Jericho Sims made hook shot 44-52
7:49   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47