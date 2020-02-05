MIZZOU
TEXAM

Texas A&M downs Missouri 68-51 behind Nebo

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Texas A&M finally was able to exhale at home.

''It felt good to back in the flow of things,'' said forward Josh Nebo, who led the Aggies with 18 points.

A&M snapped a three-game home losing streak and defeated Missouri 68-51 on Tuesday night.

The Aggies (11-10, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) swept the season series 2-0 over the Tigers (10-12, 2-7 SEC) following A&M's 66-64 victory at Missouri on January 21. Missouri on Tuesday scored 18 first-half points - its season low in a half - in falling behind by seven at the break.

A&M led 18-14 with five minutes remaining in the first half before finishing the half with a flourish - at least compared with both teams' poor shooting over the first 15 minutes. A&M guard Wendell Mitchell smoothly drained a 3-pointer from the left corner and was fouled on the play with 3:15 to go before halftime.

Mitchell missed the resulting free throw, but the Aggies grabbed the offensive rebound, and drained more time off the clock. A&M added a dunk by Andre Gordon and a layup by Savion Flagg in the final 1:37 to grab a 25-18 lead at the break.

Four minutes into the second half, Missouri closed to 30-29 with 16:05 left, before the Aggies outscored the Tigers 13-2 in a little more than four-minute span. In that time A&M guard Quenton Jackson made a 3-pointer, collected a dunk and sank 3 of 4 free throws.

Both teams shot poorly from the field (35% the Aggies compared with 31% for the Tigers), but A&M held a 49-30 rebounding advantage.

''The lessons these guys are learning relative to how hard we have to play . that's good for this team and good for our program's future,'' A&M first-year coach Buzz Williams said of putting away the game in the second half.

Mitchell Smith led the Tigers with nine points. The Aggies' Emanuel Miller led all rebounders with 13.

''We missed quite a few shots in the corners,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Marti said of the Tigers' biggest drawback on Tuesday. ''If that's what you do, you've got to knock them down. And Miller and Nebo did a great job of being physical - those two guys set the tone.''

Miller also scored 10 points and said of his first career double-double, ''Just getting a `w' in the column, that's what's most important. We did a great job of coming out and competing.''

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Halfway through SEC play the Tigers continue to disappoint under Martin in his third season. Martin led Tennessee to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in his third season with the Volunteers in 2013-14, but the Tigers are long shots to make the postseason at this point.

Texas A&M: Williams has five more league wins than some predicted when the Aggies were losing consecutive games to Harvard, Temple and Fairfield in late November and early December. While the NCAA Tournament or even the National Invitation Tournament appears a stretch for A&M midway through league competition, the idea that the postseason is a possibility seems a victory for the Aggies.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

A&M guard Wendell Mitchell collected his first block of the season in a spectacular manner, in swatting away a Kobe Brown attempted layup a little more than two minutes into the game.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Aggies shot more than twice as many free throws as the Tigers (25-37 to 14-18). A&M made only 67.6% of its free throws to Missouri's 77.8%, but had 19 more opportunities at the line.

HE SAID IT

''When you work really hard, you tend to have confidence in what you do.''

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams

UP NEXT

The Tigers host Arkansas on Saturday.

The Aggies play at South Carolina on Saturday.

1st Half
MIZZOU Tigers 18
TEXAM Aggies 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
19:45 +2 Josh Nebo made jump shot, assist by Savion Flagg 0-2
19:26   Turnover on Kobe Brown  
19:10   Lost ball turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Xavier Pinson  
19:03   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
18:59   Kobe Brown missed jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
18:35   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
18:35   Andre Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:35 +1 Andre Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-3
18:19 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup, assist by Reed Nikko 2-3
18:05   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Kobe Brown  
17:43   Kobe Brown missed layup, blocked by Wendell Mitchell  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
17:27   Josh Nebo missed jump shot, blocked by Reed Nikko  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
17:20   Andre Gordon missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
17:18   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
16:57   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
16:41   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
16:35   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Dru Smith  
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Yavuz Gultekin  
16:24   Commercial timeout called  
16:22   Traveling violation turnover on Savion Flagg  
16:07   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
15:55   Offensive foul on Wendell Mitchell  
15:55   Turnover on Wendell Mitchell  
15:40   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
15:28   Bad pass turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Andre Gordon  
15:11   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
15:10   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin  
15:08 +2 Yavuz Gultekin made layup 2-5
14:54 +2 Mitchell Smith made layup, assist by Xavier Pinson 4-5
14:54   Shooting foul on Jonathan Aku  
14:54 +1 Mitchell Smith made free throw 5-5
14:42   Emanuel Miller missed hook shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
14:21   Traveling violation turnover on Torrence Watson  
14:04 +2 Josh Nebo made hook shot 5-7
13:42   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
13:17   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
13:04   Personal foul on Torrence Watson  
12:54   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
12:40   Personal foul on Andre Gordon  
12:29   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
12:21 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 8-7
11:57   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
11:57   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   Offensive foul on Javon Pickett  
11:48   Turnover on Javon Pickett  
11:34   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
11:27   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Tilmon  
11:27 +1 Quenton Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
11:27 +1 Quenton Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Quenton Jackson  
11:12   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
11:12   Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:12 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
11:01   Offensive foul on Xavier Pinson  
11:01   Turnover on Xavier Pinson  
10:44   Emanuel Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
10:31   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
10:29   Shooting foul on Yavuz Gultekin  
10:29 +1 Mitchell Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
10:29   Mitchell Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
10:12   Offensive foul on Yavuz Gultekin  
10:12   Turnover on Yavuz Gultekin  
9:56   Offensive foul on Reed Nikko  
9:56   Turnover on Reed Nikko  
9:38 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Nebo 9-13
9:22   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
8:53   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
8:46   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
8:24   Reed Nikko missed hook shot, blocked by Josh Nebo  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
8:16   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
8:02   Andre Gordon missed jump shot, blocked by Kobe Brown  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
7:47   Traveling violation turnover on Torrence Watson  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
7:10 +3 Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Tilmon 12-13
6:38   Jay Jay Chandler missed jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
6:29   Josh Nebo missed layup  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
6:27 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup 12-15
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Tilmon  
5:41   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
5:26   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
5:24   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
5:24   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Missouri  
5:24   Personal foul on Missouri  
5:24 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
5:24 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-17
5:24   Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:24 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
5:24 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
5:04 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Mitchell Smith 14-18
4:40   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
4:22   3-second violation turnover on Reed Nikko  
4:04   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
3:45   Andre Gordon missed jump shot, blocked by Torrence Watson  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
3:29   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
3:15 +3 Wendell Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 14-21
3:15   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:15   Wendell Mitchell missed free throw  
3:15   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
2:59   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg, stolen by Reed Nikko  
2:51   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Josh Nebo  
1:58   Mitchell Smith missed jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
1:38 +2 Andre Gordon made alley-oop shot, assist by Savion Flagg 14-23
1:25   Shooting foul on Emanuel Miller  
1:25 +1 Kobe Brown made 1st of 3 free throws 15-23
1:25 +1 Kobe Brown made 2nd of 3 free throws 16-23
1:25   Kobe Brown missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
1:21   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Quenton Jackson  
1:01   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
51.0   Personal foul on Quenton Jackson  
51.0 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 17-23
51.0   30-second timeout called  
51.0 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-23
45.0   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
45.0   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
28.0   Kobe Brown missed layup, blocked by Andre Gordon  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
6.0   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
2.0 +2 Savion Flagg made layup 18-25
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIZZOU Tigers 33
TEXAM Aggies 43

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
19:40   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
19:40   Josh Nebo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:40 +1 Josh Nebo made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-26
19:28 +2 Javon Pickett made layup, assist by Dru Smith 20-26
19:14   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
19:14   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
19:14 +1 Emanuel Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
19:14 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-28
18:52 +2 Kobe Brown made jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 22-28
18:22   Josh Nebo missed jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
18:20 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup 22-30
18:03 +3 Javon Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 25-30
17:33   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Dru Smith  
17:28   Shooting foul on Savion Flagg  
17:28 +1 Javon Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 26-30
17:28 +1 Javon Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon, stolen by Mitchell Smith  
16:49   Javon Pickett missed layup  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Andre Gordon  
16:33   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
16:26   Quenton Jackson missed hook shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
16:12   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
16:10   Personal foul on Andre Gordon  
16:04 +2 Jeremiah Tilmon made alley-oop shot, assist by Dru Smith 29-30
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Quenton Jackson missed hook shot, blocked by Jeremiah Tilmon  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
15:29   Personal foul on Emanuel Miller  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
15:11   Jeremiah Tilmon missed layup  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
14:46   Quenton Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
14:42   Personal foul on Kobe Brown  
14:40 +3 Quenton Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Aku 29-33
14:10   Shooting foul on Wendell Mitchell  
14:10 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 30-33
14:10 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-33
13:52   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
13:48   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  