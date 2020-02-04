OHIOST
Review in final minute lifts Ohio State past Michigan 61-58

  Feb 04, 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Ohio State and Michigan struggled through 40 minutes - two rivals trying to turn their seasons around, who on this night missed far more shots than they made.

In the end, this physical clash came down to a torn jersey and some clutch free throws.

Kyle Young made two free throws with 33.3 seconds remaining to give Ohio State the lead after a crucial replay review, and the Buckeyes held on for a 61-58 victory over the Wolverines on Tuesday night.

The game turned after officials went to the monitor with just over a half-minute left. Ohio State was ahead 57-56 when Michigan's Zavier Simpson drove to the basket and drew a foul on Young. The Ohio State forward's jersey was ripped, and a replay showed Simpson had gabbed the jersey while falling at the end of the play.

''That was crazy,'' Young said. ''I've never had my jersey ripped before.''

The foul on Young stood, but officials added a flagrant foul on Simpson as well. That meant each player shot two free throws. Simpson made his, and then Young made his. So the Buckeyes ended up with a one-point lead and the ball.

''I asked (the official), I said, `If he's going up, and he's falling. Did he grab him to brace his fall?' And he said yes,'' Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. ''At the end of the day, we have to respect the call that was made.''

Michigan (13-8 4-6 Big Ten) had to foul, and CJ Walker made two free throws to put Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) up by three. Eli Brooks missed a 3-point attempt at the other end.

Michigan has lost six of its last nine. Ohio State has won three in a row after dropping six of seven.

Michigan started the game 3 of 17 from the field and shot 33% on the night.

HOME WOES

It was the third straight home loss for the Wolverines, and they've shot under 40% from the field in all of them. They're also 19 for 76 from 3-point range over those three games, a 25% clip.

''I believe we got some really good shots. They didn't go in. We got some good shots at the rim that we didn't make,'' said Franz Wagner, who had eight points and 14 rebounds but was 2 of 12 from the floor. ''Lack of focus maybe, I don't know. Stuff like that hurts in these type of games.''

Simpson led Michigan with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Kaleb Wesson had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes and was the only player on either team scoring consistently for much of the game. Ohio State led 28-27 at halftime, and Wesson had 15 points. He made three 3-pointers in the half.

''I'm OK if he scores all the points ... as long as we have the lead,'' Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. ''You want balance, you want other guys involved, but sometimes in games, you go into it trying to attack a certain way.''

Michigan: The Wolverines were again without injured forward Isaiah Livers, who has missed nine of the team's last 10 games. Michigan was coming off a nice win over Rutgers, but this was a tough setback in a game the Wolverines easily could have won.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Both teams were in the top five earlier this season but have struggled in league play. Ohio State was close to the Top 25 in the last poll and may be able to move back in soon.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are on the road again at Wisconsin on Sunday.

Michigan: The Wolverines host No. 16 Michigan State on Saturday.

---

1st Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 28
MICH Wolverines 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
19:33   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
19:07   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
19:01   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Luther Muhammad  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
18:54   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
18:52   Jumpball received by Michigan  
18:43   Franz Wagner missed layup  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
18:37   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
18:19   Luther Muhammad missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
18:09 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 0-3
17:48   Personal foul on Brandon Johns Jr.  
17:41 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by Luther Muhammad 2-3
17:30 +2 Eli Brooks made jump shot 2-5
17:13   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
16:56   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
16:43   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
16:20   Traveling violation turnover on Jon Teske  
16:05 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 5-5
15:51   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
15:42   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
15:26   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
15:19   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
15:08   Kyle Young missed jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:50   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:18   Kyle Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:08 +2 Kaleb Wesson made jump shot 7-5
13:36   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
13:21 +2 Kaleb Wesson made jump shot 9-5
13:07   Jon Teske missed layup  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
12:57   CJ Walker missed layup  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:46 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 9-7
12:22   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:07   Lost ball turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by CJ Walker  
11:58   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
11:55   30-second timeout called  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
11:26   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
11:14   30-second timeout called  
11:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
10:58   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
10:46 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 11-7
10:34   Lost ball turnover on Austin Davis  
10:16   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
10:07 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 13-7
9:46   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
9:31   Offensive foul on E.J. Liddell  
9:31   Turnover on E.J. Liddell  
9:16   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
9:10   Offensive foul on David DeJulius  
9:10   Turnover on David DeJulius  
8:55 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Ahrens 16-7
8:36 +2 Austin Davis made dunk, assist by Jon Teske 16-9
8:36   Shooting foul on Justin Ahrens  
8:36 +1 Austin Davis made free throw 16-10
8:23   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
8:01   Personal foul on Justin Ahrens  
7:54   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
7:48 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made layup 16-12
7:29 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson 18-12
7:05   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
7:05   Commercial timeout called  
7:05 +1 Franz Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 18-13
7:05 +1 Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-14
6:37   Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.  
6:35   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
6:32 +2 David DeJulius made layup 18-16
6:16 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 21-16
5:45 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David DeJulius 21-19
5:25   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
4:59   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
4:46   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
4:30   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
4:00   Andre Wesson missed layup  
3:58   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
3:45   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 21-22
2:59 +3 Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 24-22
2:36   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
2:25   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
2:18 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 26-22
2:02   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
2:02 +1 Austin Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
2:02 +1 Austin Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-24
1:40 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 28-24
1:22 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 28-27
1:04   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
43.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Ohio State  
31.0   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
6.0   CJ Walker missed layup  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
0.0   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 33
MICH Wolverines 31

Time Team Play Score
19:49   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
19:20   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
19:07   3-second violation turnover on Jon Teske  
18:52   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
18:42   Brandon Johns Jr. missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
18:35   Luther Muhammad missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
18:12   Franz Wagner missed layup  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:59   Bad pass turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
17:53 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 28-30
17:31   Personal foul on Brandon Johns Jr.  
17:15   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
17:07   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
16:56 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 31-30
16:37   Jumpball received by Michigan  
16:32   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
16:20 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made jump shot 33-30
16:06   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
15:49   E.J. Liddell missed layup  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
15:38   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
15:36   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Duane Washington Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:36   Duane Washington Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
15:24   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
15:18 +3 David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 33-33
15:03   E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner  
15:01   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
14:56   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
14:40 +2 Jon Teske made layup 33-35
14:23   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
14:21   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
14:19 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 35-35
14:19   Shooting foul on Brandon Johns Jr.  
14:19 +1 Kaleb Wesson made free throw 36-35
14:01   Franz Wagner missed layup  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:47   E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Colin Castleton  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Colin Castleton  
13:33   Franz Wagner missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
13:26 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot 36-38
13:00   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
12:55   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:39   Colin Castleton missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
12:27 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup 38-38
12:12   Personal foul on Kyle Young  
11:56   Bad pass turnover on Franz Wagner, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
11:39   Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Austin Davis  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
11:20   Out of bounds turnover on Austin Davis  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
11:03   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:35   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
10:23   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
10:04   Personal foul on Kyle Young  
9:45   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
9:24 +2 Kyle Young made jump shot 40-38
8:58   Jon Teske missed layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Franz Wagner  
8:35 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David DeJulius 40-41
8:16 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 42-41
8:01   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:00   Jon Teske missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:00 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-42
7:50 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 44-42
7:50   Shooting foul on Brandon Johns Jr.  
7:50   Duane Washington Jr. missed free throw  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
7:27   Out of bounds turnover on Zavier Simpson  
7:08 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson 46-42
6:53 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot 46-45
6:35   Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Jon Teske  
6:28 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 46-47
6:08   30-second timeout called  
6:01   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59  