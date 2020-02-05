OKLA
Texas Tech beats Oklahoma 69-61 at midpoint of Big 12 season

  • Feb 05, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Texas Tech coach Chris Beard kept telling his players they needed to avoid being in a one-possession game late with Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders finally pulled away in the closing minutes to make sure Oklahoma standouts Brady Manek, Austin Reaves or Kristian Doolittle didn't have a chance to beat them with one shot.

After trading baskets and the lead for much of the second half, the Red Raiders won 69-61 after finishing with a 13-5 run Tuesday night. Jahmi'us Ramsey made a tiebreaking free throw with 4:24 left to put them ahead to stay before Davide Moretti hit a 3-pointer and Kyler Edwards made a strong drive into traffic for a layup.

''Defensively, although we were far from perfect, we got more aggressive and more focused,'' Beard said. ''You gotta understand how good those guys are at one-on-one basketball. So I thought we had an urgency. We were trying to guard in the last eight minutes of the game like there was one minute left in the game.''

TJ Holyfield had 21 points to lead Texas Tech (14-8, 5-4 Big 12). Edwards had 17 points, Ramsey 13 and Moretti 11.

Reaves hit a 3-pointer with 1:32 left to get the Sooners within 64-61, but they didn't score again as both teams reached the midpoint of the Big 12 schedule. Holyfield then made a jumper with 1:04 left and added two free throws with a half-minute left.

''Coach talked about finishing all this week,'' Edwards said. ''We tried to do our best finishing the game, getting to the foul line and knocking down free throws and finishing shots.''

Offensively, Beard thought his team ''had a nice balance of people finishing the game'' with so many different contributors.

Manek led Oklahoma (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points and Reaves had 16.

''Good battle for the most part,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''I thought clearly the difference was they played much better than we did the last two or three minutes.''

Ramsey and Edwards had consecutive 3-pointers in a 36-second span to give Texas Tech a 42-41 lead with 15 minutes left. There were then eight lead changes over the next six minutes. Edwards hit a 3-pointer for a 51-49 lead, and the Red Raiders never trailed again though there were three more ties.

Reaves scored the last eight points for Oklahoma, starting with a tying 3-pointer with 4:50 left before Texas Tech's final run.

''Neither team could get much separation,'' Kruger said. ''I thought a big key was we were up five and they hit back-to-back 3s to take that away very quickly. We didn't play with that very long or have a chance to widen it out.''

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: Manek was coming off a 30-point game in a win over Oklahoma State on Saturday when he had a career-high seven 3-pointers. He had gone 20 of 40 from long range his past five games. He was only 1 of 6 on 3-pointers against the Red Raiders, and had only six of his 19 points after halftime.

''Tech's really good defensively,'' Kruger said. ''They do a great job and Brady's been doing a terrific job for us scoring the ball. Got us off to a good start tonight but again he didn't get as many looks in the second half for sure.''

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders played their first game in nine weeks without them or their opponents being ranked. They had lost three of their last four games, but were also coming off a stretch when they played three consecutive top-15 teams. They lost in overtime to Kentucky, beat West Virginia and lost at Kansas.

KEEPING IT CLOSE

There were 17 lead changes and the game was tied 10 times. The largest margin was the final score. Oklahoma's biggest lead was 41-36 early in the second half after a 7-0 run.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts No. 13 West Virginia on Saturday.

Texas Tech plays four of its next six games on the road, starting Saturday at Texas.

1st Half
OKLA Sooners 31
TXTECH Red Raiders 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:25   TJ Holyfield missed layup  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
18:58   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:26   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
18:05   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
18:05 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 3 free throws 1-0
18:05 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-0
18:05 +1 Austin Reaves made 3rd of 3 free throws 3-0
17:44 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 3-3
17:18   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
17:02   TJ Holyfield missed hook shot  
17:00   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
16:42   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:35   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
16:25 +3 TJ Holyfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 3-6
15:58 +2 Brady Manek made turnaround jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 5-6
15:30 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 5-8
15:02   Out of bounds turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:32   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
14:15   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
13:58   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
13:47 +2 Brady Manek made driving layup 7-8
13:26 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 7-11
12:59 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made jump shot 9-11
12:43   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
12:32   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
12:30   Personal foul on Avery Benson  
12:21   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
12:05   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
11:48   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
11:46   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
11:38   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
11:32   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
11:02   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
10:54 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brady Manek 12-11
10:21   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
10:02 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 14-11
9:39 +3 TJ Holyfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 14-14
9:16 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 17-14
9:03 +2 Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 17-16
8:42 +2 Kur Kuath made alley-oop shot, assist by Austin Reaves 19-16
8:33   Offensive foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
8:33   Turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
8:33   Commercial timeout called  
8:13   Lost ball turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Davide Moretti  
7:53   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
7:46   De'Vion Harmon missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
7:13   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
6:53 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 19-19
6:37   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
6:25   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
6:16   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
5:55 +2 Kyler Edwards made fade-away jump shot 19-21
5:25   Personal foul on Kyler Edwards  
5:20 +2 Kristian Doolittle made floating jump shot 21-21
5:11   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
5:11   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
4:58   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
4:41 +2 Brady Manek made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 23-21
4:20   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
4:12   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
4:04 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made driving layup 25-21
3:50   Shooting foul on Kristian Doolittle  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +1 Kevin McCullar made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
3:50 +1 Kevin McCullar made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
3:40   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
3:06 +2 TJ Holyfield made floating jump shot 25-25
2:53   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
2:23   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
2:23 +1 Kevin McCullar made 1st of 2 free throws 25-26
2:23   Kevin McCullar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
2:08   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
2:08 +1 Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
2:08 +1 Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-26
1:52   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield  
1:40 +2 Alondes Williams made finger-roll layup 29-26
1:14   Bad pass turnover on Kevin McCullar, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
1:05   Austin Reaves missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
1:02   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
1:02   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:02 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
53.0 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made floating jump shot 31-27
23.0 +3 Kevin McCullar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 31-30
11.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   De'Vion Harmon missed jump shot, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLA Sooners 30
TXTECH Red Raiders 39

Time Team Play Score
19:42   De'Vion Harmon missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
19:22 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 31-32
19:03   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:54 +2 TJ Holyfield made dunk, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 31-34
18:24 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot 34-34
18:06   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
17:54 +2 TJ Holyfield made dunk, assist by Davide Moretti 34-36
17:36 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 37-36
17:05   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:57 +2 Kristian Doolittle made floating jump shot 39-36
16:26   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
16:18   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
16:09 +2 Brady Manek made layup, assist by De'Vion Harmon 41-36
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:37 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 41-39
15:18   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
15:02 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 41-42
14:48   Lost ball turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
11:34   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
11:17 +2 Austin Reaves made jump shot 43-42
11:09   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup, blocked by Austin Reaves  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
13:59 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made floating jump shot 43-44
13:44   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
13:36 +2 Kristian Doolittle made tip-in 45-44
13:32   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
13:32   Personal foul on Kyler Edwards  
13:26   Kur Kuath missed jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
13:19 +2 TJ Holyfield made reverse layup, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 45-46
12:58   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
12:43 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 47-46
12:20   Offensive foul on TJ Holyfield  
12:20   Turnover on TJ Holyfield  
12:08   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
12:06   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
11:52 +2 Kyler Edwards made driving layup 47-48
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
11:24   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
11:24   Offensive foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
11:24   Turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
11:03   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
10:47   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
10:37   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
10:23 +2 Brady Manek made layup, assist by Austin Reaves 49-48
10:11   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Clarence Nadolny, stolen by Austin Reaves  
9:59   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Clarence Nadolny  
9:41 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 49-51
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Chris Clarke  
9:17   Clarence Nadolny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
9:04 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 51-51
9:04   Shooting foul on Clarence Nadolny  
9:04   Brady Manek missed free throw  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
8:51 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot 51-53
8:26 +2 Alondes Williams made driving layup 53-53
8:09   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
8:09   TJ Holyfield missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:09 +1 TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-54
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:07   Lost ball turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
6:49   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
6:23   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
6:04   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr., stolen by De'Vion Harmon  
5:35   Jamal Bieniemy missed floating jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
5:19 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 53-56
4:56 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot 56-56
4:42   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
4:35   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
4:24   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
4:24 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
4:24   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
3:59   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
3:57   Personal foul on Brady Manek  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:37 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 56-60
3:16   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
2:58   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
2:58   Lost ball turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Austin Reaves  
2:37   Bad pass turnover on Brady Manek, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
2:10 +2 Kyler Edwards made driving layup 56-62
2:10   Shooting foul on Kristian Doolittle  
2:10   Kyler Edwards missed free throw  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
1:58 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup 58-62
1:56   30-second timeout called  
1:41   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
1:41 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 58-63
1:41 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-64
1:30 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot 61-64
1:29   30-second timeout called  
1:06