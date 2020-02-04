PSU
No. 22 Penn State beats No. 16 Michigan State 75-70

  • Feb 04, 2020

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Patrick Chambers is on a quest to keep Penn State's basketball program hungry and humble as it surges in a successful season.

Lamar Stevens had 24 points and Myreon Jones made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, leading the 22nd-ranked Nittany Lions to a 75-70 win over No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions (17-5, 7-5 Big Ten) have won five straight games in the Big Ten for the first time and have become contenders in the conference during the second half of the regular season.

''It's great that we're in the position we're in,'' Chambers said. ''But if you focus on that, that's when you start to slip.''

The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. They also lost to a Big Ten team at home for the first time this year.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston scored 25 points, but could not convert on two chances to pull into a tie in the closing seconds.

''It sure wasn't his fault,'' Spartans coach Tom Izzo said.

Winston certainly didn't get much help offensively from his teammates, none of whom scored in double digits.

Stevens made two free throws to give Penn State a three-point lead with 16 seconds left. Winston had an opportunity to tie the game with a three-point play on the ensuing possession, but missed the free throw.

Stevens then made two free throws to restore the three-point lead with 9.1 seconds left.

Winston missed a 3-pointer the next time down the court.

''They made us scramble a bit, but I got a good look at the rim,'' he said. ''That's a shot I usually make.''

The Spartans were forced to foul Curtis Jones, who made two free throws to seal Penn State's first victory at Michigan State since 2009 and just the second in 25 games.

''It's great that we got a win here,'' Chambers acknowledged.

Penn State was in control for much of the game, leading by as much as 11 in the first half and by six at halftime. The Nittany Lions played with composure in the second half when the Spartans tried to rally.

''They were the stronger, tougher team,'' Izzo lamented. ''We got nobody to blame, but ourselves.''

KEY STATS

Penn State scored 21 points off Michigan State's 15 turnovers and had 15 second-chance points off 11 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The program has already matched its total of Big Ten victories last season and should surpass its school record of 10 Big Ten wins. The Nittany Lions have set a school record with four road wins in the Big Ten.

''We've definitely have come a long way in one year,'' Stevens said. ''The potential of this team, the sky is the limit.''

The Nittany Lions are in a position to earn an NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 in their final season under coach Ed DeChellis.

''It's not March,'' Chambers said. ''We didn't punch our ticket yet.''

Michigan State: Izzo has sounded concerned after wins this season and his worries have only been validated by recent losses.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Nittany Lions have a chance to move into the top 20 with another win this week and the Spartans could plummet in or perhaps out of the poll with another setback this week.

SICK DAY

Michigan State sophomore forward Thomas Kithier, who is averaging three-plus points and rebounds, missed the game with an illness.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts Minnesota (11-10, 5-6).

Michigan State: Plays rival Michigan (13-9, 4-7) on the road Saturday.

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 43
MICHST Spartans 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:37 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 2-0
19:18 +3 Malik Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 2-3
19:04   Bad pass turnover on Myreon Jones, stolen by Malik Hall  
19:00   Bad pass turnover on Malik Hall, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
18:51   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
18:49   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:48   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:42 +3 Xavier Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 2-6
18:27 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Myreon Jones 4-6
18:13 +2 Gabe Brown made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 4-8
17:59   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
17:42   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Malik Hall, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
17:23   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
17:06   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
16:44   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
16:44 +1 Xavier Tillman made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
16:44 +1 Xavier Tillman made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-10
16:21   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
16:01 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 4-12
15:34 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 7-12
15:09   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:09 +1 Marcus Bingham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
14:56   Izaiah Brockington missed layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
14:50   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
14:37 +2 Lamar Stevens made fade-away jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 9-13
14:25   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:12   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:03   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
13:51 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 12-13
13:32   Offensive foul on Cassius Winston  
13:32   Turnover on Cassius Winston  
13:22   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
13:16 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Watkins 15-13
13:05 +2 Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 15-15
12:47   Lamar Stevens missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
12:38   Cassius Winston missed layup  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
12:36   Malik Hall missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
12:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Michigan State  
12:34 +1 Myles Dread made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
12:34   Myles Dread missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
12:09   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
12:04   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
11:46   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Offensive foul on Myles Dread  
11:34   Turnover on Myles Dread  
11:23 +2 Cassius Winston made layup, assist by Aaron Henry 16-17
11:06   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
10:49 +2 Julius Marble made layup, assist by Malik Hall 16-19
10:19 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 19-19
9:47   Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
9:45   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
9:41   Personal foul on Julius Marble  
9:35   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
9:29   Mike Watkins missed layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:28   Offensive foul on Foster Loyer  
9:28   Turnover on Foster Loyer  
9:17   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Foster Loyer  
9:15   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
8:55 +2 Foster Loyer made layup, assist by Xavier Tillman 19-21
8:40   Seth Lundy missed layup  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
8:38   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry  
8:13   Mike Watkins missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Mike Watkins  
7:44 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 22-21
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Myles Dread  
7:00   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
7:00   Commercial timeout called  
6:40 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 24-21
6:23   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
6:14   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
6:11   Shooting foul on Aaron Henry  
6:11 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
6:11 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-21
5:53   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
5:36 +2 Mike Watkins made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 28-21
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Izaiah Brockington  
5:15 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 31-21
5:12   30-second timeout called  
5:04 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 31-24
4:39   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
4:36   Personal foul on John Harrar  
4:36 +1 Malik Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 31-25
4:36 +1 Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-26
4:09   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
4:00 +2 Rocket Watts made floating jump shot 31-28
3:57   30-second timeout called  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:34   Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
3:25 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 34-28
3:10   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
3:10 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 34-29
3:10 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-30
2:52   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
2:44   Lost ball turnover on Rocket Watts, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
2:38   Curtis Jones Jr. missed layup  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
2:38 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 36-30
2:38   Shooting foul on Gabe Brown  
2:38   Mike Watkins missed free throw  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
2:16   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
2:16   Official timeout called  
2:16 +1 Curtis Jones Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 37-30
2:16 +1 Curtis Jones Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-30
2:16 +1 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 39-30
1:59   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
1:51   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
1:33 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot 41-30
1:20 +3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 41-33
47.0   Mike Watkins missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
45.0   Official timeout called  
28.0 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 43-33
6.0 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 43-35
1.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Penn State  
1.0   Turnover on Penn State  
1.0 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 43-36
1.0 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-37

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 32
MICHST Spartans 33

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:50   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
19:29 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 45-37
19:18 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot, assist by Aaron Henry 45-39
18:51 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 47-39
18:40   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:30   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Myreon Jones  
18:25 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Myreon Jones 49-39
18:10 +2 Cassius Winston made floating jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 49-41
17:54   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
17:43 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 49-43
17:19   Lamar Stevens missed driving layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:11   Cassius Winston missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
16:59   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
16:40   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
16:33   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
16:23 +2 Izaiah Brockington made layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler 51-43
16:10   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
15:48   Malik Hall missed layup  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
15:44   Malik Hall missed layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Malik Hall  
15:40   Shooting foul on Myles Dread  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 51-44
15:40 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-45
15:21   Myreon Jones missed driving layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
15:13   Cassius Winston missed driving layup  
15:11   Offensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
15:06 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made dunk 51-47
14:56   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
14:47   Lamar Stevens missed floating jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:20 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 51-49
13:55   Izaiah Brockington missed floating jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:47 +2 Marcus Bingham Jr. made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 51-51
13:21 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 53-51
13:45   Commercial timeout called  
13:21 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 53-51
12:51 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 53-53
12:31   Mike Watkins missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
12:10   Jumpball received by Penn State  
12:10   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Myles Dread  
11:54   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
11:43 +2 Rocket Watts made driving layup 53-55
11:18 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 55-55
10:55   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
10:55   Commercial timeout called  
10:26   Traveling violation turnover on John Harrar  
10:10