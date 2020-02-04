TENN
Tennessee rallies from 15 down, beats Alabama 69-68

  • AP
  • Feb 04, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) John Fulkerson wanted to make one thing clear to Alabama's boisterous student section: He is getting a haircut.

First, Tennessee's shaggy-headed forward helped give the Crimson Tide a trim.

Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points, Jordan Bowden had 20 and the Volunteers rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Alabama 69-68 on Tuesday night.

''They were chanting for me to get a hair cut,'' he said. ''It's ironic because four days ago I scheduled a haircut for tomorrow. I had to go and tell them that.''

The Volunteers (13-9, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak and contained one of the nation's top scoring teams, getting big plays in the final seconds from Santiago Vescovi. They trailed by 39-24 late in the first half before working their way back into the game.

It was the biggest deficit Tennessee has overcome in a win since rallying from 16 points down in a 2017 victory over the Tide.

Vescovi blocked Jaylen Forbes' potential tying shot with 5 seconds left and was fouled, making both free throws to put the game away. Kira Lewis Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 19 points for Alabama (12-10, 4-5), which has lost three straight.

That kept it from being the Tide's lowest scoring game, but it was still 14 below the average of the nation's fourth-highest scoring team. Tennessee and the league's stingiest defense wound up with the edge.

''Defensively, it might have been the best we've done all year from start to finish of staying locked in on what we needed to do against a very explosive offensive team,'' Vols coach Rick Barnes said.

Vescovi hit two free throws with 1:57 left to give the Vols a 67-63 lead over a suddenly short-handed Tide team. Alabama's three big men - Alex Reese, Javian Davis and Galin Smith - all fouled out in the final five minutes.

Fulkerson made 8 of 9 shots for Tennessee coming off a six-point performance against Mississippi State. Bowden was 5-of-17 shooting but went to the line 11 times, missing only once.

Vescovi came up big late despite making just 2 of 15 shots. He had eight points, eight rebounds and five assists. Yves Pons scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

John Petty Jr. had eight points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Tide. Jaden Shackelford scored 12.

Alabama cut it to two points on Petty's dunk off a feed from Lewis with 40 seconds left. Tennessee couldn't score at the other end.

Tide coach Nate Oats opted not to call a timeout to set up a final shot.

''I was hoping that with the matchup Kira had, maybe he could get to the free throw line,'' Oats said.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: Missed its first seven two-point attempts and started 1-of-9 shooting. Outrebounded Alabama 42-33 and made 23 of 32 free throws (72%).

Alabama: It was the second game without injured guard Herbert Jones (wrist surgery). Only shot eight free throws, making five. Hit 11 3-pointers but also committed 20 turnovers.

PLAYER STATUS

Vols freshman Josiah-Jordan James missed his second straight game with a groin injury. He had started all season. Beetle Bolden, Alabama's only senior, returned after missing two games with an illness.

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Tennessee's Uros Plavsic was called for a technical foul late in the first half. After a foul by Javian Davis, Plavsic bumped him with his right arm after the play. Alabama's Petty was whistled for a technical protesting a call in the second half.

''That's all on me,'' Petty said. ''I'm one of the leaders on the team and I've got to do a better job keeping my cool. I can't put us in a spot like that.''

UP NEXT

Tennessee hosts No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama visits Georgia on Saturday.

1st Half
TENN Volunteers 32
BAMA Crimson Tide 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Alabama  
19:43   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Uros Plavsic  
19:30   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot, blocked by Kira Lewis Jr.  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Uros Plavsic  
19:14   Uros Plavsic missed layup  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
19:17   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
19:14   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
18:50 +2 Javian Davis made layup, assist by Jaden Shackelford 0-2
18:44 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 3-2
18:29   Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
18:29   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
18:29   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
18:27 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made jump shot 3-4
17:44   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
17:30   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
17:08   Uros Plavsic missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:58   Turnover on Alex Reese  
16:45   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
16:36   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
16:26   Santiago Vescovi missed layup  
16:24   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
16:18   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
16:11 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 3-7
15:56 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 5-7
15:43   Turnover on Alex Reese  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Drew Pember  
15:17 +2 Drew Pember made layup 7-7
15:12   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by John Fulkerson  
15:06   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
15:01 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 7-9
14:30   Personal foul on John Petty Jr.  
14:30   Yves Pons missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:30   Yves Pons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:30   Yves Pons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
14:28   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Drew Pember  
14:22   Personal foul on Jaylen Forbes  
14:14   Drew Pember missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
14:10   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
14:05 +1 John Petty Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7-10
14:05   John Petty Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
13:42   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
13:35   Turnover on Jaylen Forbes  
13:12 +2 Yves Pons made layup 10-9
13:12   Personal foul on Javian Davis  
13:12 +1 Yves Pons made free throw 10-10
13:01   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
12:54 +3 Jaylen Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 10-13
12:45   Personal foul on James Bolden  
12:43   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Johnson, stolen by Javian Davis  
12:33   Jaden Shackelford missed jump shot, blocked by Yves Pons  
12:31   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
12:09   Turnover on Jordan Bowden  
11:54 +3 James Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Forbes 10-16
11:41   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Forbes  
11:27   James Bolden missed jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:06 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made jump shot 10-18
10:46   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
10:46   Turnover on Yves Pons  
10:37   30-second timeout called  
10:20   John Petty Jr. missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
10:12 +2 Javian Davis made layup 10-20
10:08   Turnover on Yves Pons  
9:46   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
9:38   Uros Plavsic missed jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Uros Plavsic  
9:32 +2 Uros Plavsic made layup 12-20
9:16 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot 12-23
8:54   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
8:38 +2 Javian Davis made layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 12-25
8:32   30-second timeout called  
8:17 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 14-25
8:08   Personal foul on Uros Plavsic  
8:07   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
8:07   Turnover on Galin Smith  
7:41   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
7:33   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
7:28   Personal foul on Uros Plavsic  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Jordan Bowden  
7:01   Offensive foul on Jalen Johnson  
7:01   Turnover on Jalen Johnson  
6:36 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 14-28
6:23   Personal foul on James Bolden  
6:05   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
6:04 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 15-28
6:04 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-28
5:43   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
5:19   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot, blocked by Kira Lewis Jr.  
5:17   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
5:10   Drew Pember missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by James Bolden  
4:59   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
4:57   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Alex Reese  
4:47 +2 Alex Reese made layup 16-30
4:33 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 19-30
4:23   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Jordan Bowden  
4:15   Drew Pember missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
4:09 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 19-33
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Drew Pember, stolen by Alex Reese  
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Jordan Bowden  
3:40 +2 John Fulkerson made dunk, assist by Jordan Bowden 21-33
3:28 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 21-36
3:05 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 23-36
3:24   James Bolden missed layup  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
2:40   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
2:40   Commercial timeout called  
2:28   Uros Plavsic missed layup  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
2:06 +2 Javian Davis made layup, assist by John Petty Jr. 23-38
1:50   Shooting foul on Javian Davis  
1:50 +1 Uros Plavsic made 1st of 2 free throws 24-38
1:50   Uros Plavsic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Alabama  
1:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Uros Plavsic  
1:50   Jaden Shackelford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:50 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-39
1:32   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
1:21   Shooting foul on Jaden Shackelford  
1:21 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 25-39
1:21 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-39
1:09   Offensive foul on Javian Davis  
1:09   Turnover on Javian Davis  
52.0   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
52.0 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-39
52.0 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-39
45.0   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
45.0   Jaden Shackelford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
45.0 +1 Jaden Shackelford made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
6.0 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 30-40
6.0   Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Davonte Gaines  
1.0 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 32-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TENN Volunteers 37
BAMA Crimson Tide 28

Time Team Play Score
19:59   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
19:50   Davonte Gaines missed jump shot  
19:48   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
19:45 +2 Yves Pons made layup 34-40
19:23   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
19:16   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
19:09 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 36-40
18:52   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
18:45 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 36-43
18:26   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
18:11   Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
18:07   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
17:58   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
17:45   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Jaden Shackelford  
17:39   Jaden Shackelford missed jump shot, blocked by John Fulkerson  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
17:39   Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Davonte Gaines  
17:28   Davonte Gaines missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
17:18   Santiago Vescovi missed layup, blocked by Javian Davis  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
17:10   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
16:52   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:51   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
16:35   Alex Reese missed layup  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
16:16   Personal foul on Alex Reese  
16:16   John Fulkerson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:16   John Fulkerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:16   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
16:04   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
15:24   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
15:10 +3 Jaylen Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bolden 36-46
15:00   Personal foul on James Bolden  
14:47 +2 Yves Pons made dunk, assist by Santiago Vescovi 38-46
14:20   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
14:02   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
14:00  