VATECH
GATECH

No Text

Alvarado has big first half, Georgia Tech tops Hokies 76-57

  • AP
  • Feb 04, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Jose Alvarado tried to downplay his hot start for Georgia Tech, at least until he was reminded he outscored Virginia Tech in the first half.

''That's pretty cool, right?'' Alvarado said.

Alvarado scored 20 points, including 19 in the first half, and Michael Devoe added 12 in his return from an injury to lead Georgia Tech to a 76-57 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

Thanks to Alvarado, the second half hardly mattered. Alvarado closed the first half with two 3-pointers, giving the Yellow Jackets a 38-18 lead at the break. The Hokies never challenged the lead, even when outscoring Georgia Tech 39-38 after halftime.

''I thought we did a better job in the second half but the damage was done,'' said Virginia Tech coach Mike Young.

Alvarado has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games for Georgia Tech (11-12, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). He led the Yellow Jackets with six assists.

Coach Josh Pastner was happy with his team's defense in perhaps Georgia Tech's most complete game of the season.

''We've gotten better,'' Pastner said. ''We've improved each and every day since December. Unfortunately our record doesn't showcase it.''

Virginia Tech (14-9, 5-7) has lost four consecutive games. Tyrece Radford led the Hokies with 12 points.

Devoe, the sophomore guard who leads Georgia Tech' with his average of 16.2 points per game, returned after missing three games with a left foot injury.

''It was tough sitting out a couple games, but it was fun to be back,'' Devoe said.

Alvarado flourished with Devoe after already picking up his scoring in the games Devoe missed.

''He's stepping up a lot and stepped up a lot when I was gone, too,'' Devoe said. ''He's playing real well and he's got to continue playing that way.''

Alvarado scored four of Georgia Tech's first five baskets and kept his scoring touch throughout the opening half. The junior made 8 of 9 shots from the field, including each of his three 3-pointers, in the first half. He missed his only three 3-pointers in a quiet second half.

''They were just making everything,'' Radford said. ''... Everything seemed to fall for them. We couldn't stop that.''

It matched Georgia Tech's biggest halftime lead of the season in an ACC game; the Yellow Jackets also led by 20 in a 96-83 win at North Carolina on Jan. 4.

The Yellow Jackets continued to add to their lead in the second half. Bubba Parham's 3-pointer extended the lead to 30 points at 55-25.

Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley scored 10 points in his return to Atlanta. Nolley led Atlanta's Langston Hughes High School to two state championships. Nolley made only 4 of 14 shots from the field, including 1 of 9 3-pointers.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies struggled with poor shooting, especially on long-range shots. They made only four 3-pointers. The 18 points were not the Hokies' low mark for an opening half this season. Virginia led Virginia Tech 30-17 at halftime of a 65-39 win on Jan. 4. The Hokies missed nine straight shots in the first half.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets used a 10-0 run, including four points from Devoe, to take a 24-9 lead. The Yellow Jackets had balanced scoring. Moses Wright had 14 points and Parham had 10. Georgia Tech made 29 of 55 shots from the field (52.7%) and 8 of 18 3-pointers.

REELING

Young said the Hokies must play with ''the energy that is required'' to snap the losing streak. ''When we're rolling and we've rolled for much of this season we're up on our toes and our shoulders are back and we're engaged,'' he said, adding ''We're back on our heels a little bit now.''

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Returns home to play Boston College on Saturday after losing at the Eagles 61-56 on Jan. 25.

Georgia Tech: Visits Pittsburgh on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
VATECH Hokies 18
GATECH Yellow Jackets 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgia Tech  
19:31   Jose Alvarado missed jump shot, blocked by Wabissa Bede  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
19:23   Moses Wright missed layup  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
19:17 +2 Moses Wright made dunk 0-2
19:05   Personal foul on James Banks III  
19:05   Tyrece Radford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:05   Tyrece Radford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
18:50 +2 Jose Alvarado made driving layup 0-4
18:34 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 3-4
18:07 +2 Jose Alvarado made jump shot, assist by Jordan Usher 3-6
17:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia Tech  
17:12   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
17:01   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
16:49 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 3-9
16:29 +2 Tyrece Radford made driving layup, assist by Wabissa Bede 5-9
16:09   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
16:02   Michael Devoe missed layup, blocked by Wabissa Bede  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
15:56 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup, assist by Wabissa Bede 7-9
15:27   Moses Wright missed layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
15:18   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
15:12 +2 Jose Alvarado made floating jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 7-11
14:50   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
14:28   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Michael Devoe  
14:08 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Banks III 7-14
13:42 +2 Tyrece Radford made fade-away jump shot 9-14
13:20 +2 Jose Alvarado made driving layup 9-16
12:59   Tyrece Radford missed driving layup, blocked by James Banks III  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
12:55   Jordan Usher missed layup  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
12:52   Commercial timeout called  
12:31   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Khalid Moore  
12:09 +2 Jordan Usher made turnaround jump shot 9-18
11:41   P.J. Horne missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Khalid Moore  
11:24   Khalid Moore missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
10:52   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
10:29   Bad pass turnover on Bubba Parham  
10:22   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
10:14 +2 Michael Devoe made jump shot 9-20
9:50   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
9:46   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Khalid Moore  
9:26 +2 Moses Wright made hook shot, assist by Khalid Moore 9-22
8:54   Tyrece Radford missed driving layup, blocked by Jordan Usher  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
8:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia Tech  
8:38   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
8:36   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
8:26   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
7:59   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
7:51   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Isaiah Wilkins missed layup, blocked by Khalid Moore  
7:35   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
7:12 +2 Michael Devoe made hook shot 9-24
6:49 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 11-24
6:26   James Banks III missed hook shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
6:17   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
6:09   Personal foul on Jalen Cone  
5:57 +2 Jose Alvarado made jump shot 11-26
5:40   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
5:37 +2 Tyrece Radford made tip-in 13-26
5:34   30-second timeout called  
5:18   Offensive foul on Michael Devoe  
5:18   Turnover on Michael Devoe  
4:59   Landers Nolley II missed fade-away jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
4:54   Khalid Moore missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
4:52   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
4:52   Jumpball received by Virginia Tech  
4:23 +3 Wabissa Bede made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 16-26
3:59   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado  
3:50   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:26 +2 Michael Devoe made layup 16-28
2:59   Offensive foul on Wabissa Bede  
2:59   Turnover on Wabissa Bede  
2:41   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
2:41 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 16-29
2:41 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-30
2:31   Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Horne  
2:15 +2 James Banks III made hook shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 16-32
1:51   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
1:29   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
1:22 +2 P.J. Horne made reverse layup, assist by Hunter Cattoor 18-32
1:08 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot 18-35
46.0   Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado  
46.0   P.J. Horne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
46.0   P.J. Horne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
46.0   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
19.0 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 18-38
1.0   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VATECH Hokies 39
GATECH Yellow Jackets 38

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Jordan Usher made reverse layup, assist by Michael Devoe 18-40
19:47   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
19:47 +1 Jordan Usher made free throw 18-41
19:18 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 21-41
18:41   Jose Alvarado missed floating jump shot  
18:39   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
18:32   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
18:30   Shooting foul on Tyrece Radford  
18:30   Jose Alvarado missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:30 +1 Jose Alvarado made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-42
18:03 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 23-42
17:29   Offensive foul on Jordan Usher  
17:29   Turnover on Jordan Usher  
17:14   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
17:08   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
17:00   Jose Alvarado missed layup  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
16:51 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 23-45
16:28   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
16:23   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
16:21   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
15:56 +2 Moses Wright made layup 23-47
15:40   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:30 +2 Tyrece Radford made floating jump shot 25-47
14:55   Moses Wright missed floating jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
14:53   Jumpball received by Virginia Tech  
14:51   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cone, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
14:47 +2 Jordan Usher made layup 25-49
14:47   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
14:47 +1 Jordan Usher made free throw 25-50
14:39   Personal foul on Jordan Usher  
14:32   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Nahiem Alleyne  
13:59   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
13:54   James Banks III missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
13:48   Hunter Cattoor missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
13:42 +2 Moses Wright made layup, assist by Jose Alvarado 25-52
13:42   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
13:42   Moses Wright missed free throw  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
13:31   Isaiah Wilkins missed turnaround jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
13:22 +3 Bubba Parham made 3-pt. jump shot 25-55
13:18   30-second timeout called  
13:18   Commercial timeout called  
13:08 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 28-55
12:40   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
12:40 +1 Khalid Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 28-56
12:40 +1 Khalid Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-57
12:30   Personal foul on Bubba Parham  
12:14 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made driving layup 30-57
11:55   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 30-58
11:55   Moses Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
11:36   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
11:24   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
10:59 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 32-58
10:41   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
10:21 +2 John Ojiako made hook shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 34-58
9:59 +2 Bubba Parham made jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 34-60
9:44   Isaiah Wilkins missed jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
9:37 +2 Hunter Cattoor made jump shot 36-60
9:04   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
9:04   Moses Wright missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:04 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-61
8:53 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Jalen Cone 38-61
8:35 +3 Bubba Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Usher 38-64
8:18   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
7:56   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
7:52   Shooting foul on Bubba Parham  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 39-64
7:52 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-64
7:33   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
7:24   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Bubba Parham  
7:20 +2 Bubba Parham made driving layup 40-66
7:02   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:59 +2 Landers Nolley II made dunk 42-66
6:45   Bad pass turnover on Bubba Parham, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
6:38   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
6:31 +2 James Banks III made dunk, assist by Bubba Parham 42-68
6:25   Traveling violation turnover on Landers Nolley II  
6:08   Shooting foul on Branden Johnson