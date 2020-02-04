XAVIER
DEPAUL

No Text

Xavier beats DePaul 67-59 behind Tandy

  • AP
  • Feb 04, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) KyKy Tandy scored 14 points, Paul Scruggs added 13 and Xavier beat DePaul 67-59 on Tuesday night.

Tyrique Jones scored 12 with 18 rebounds and three blocks for the Musketeers (15-8, 4-6 Big East Conference), who outrebounded the Blue Demons 50-37. Quentin Goodin added 12 points and Naji Marshall had nine with seven assists.

Xavier hit eight 3-pointers in the opening half, with Goodin and Scruggs making back-to-back triples, and the Musketeers led 35-16 at halftime after shooting 44% percent from beyond the arc (8 of 18).

DePaul's 16 first-half points was a season low for the team.

Paul Reed scored 18 points with nine rebounds and seven steals and for DePaul (13-10, 1-9), which has lost five straight. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 17 points and Charlie Moore had 10 and eight assists.

Xavier takes on Providence at home on Saturday. DePaul faces Georgetown on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
XAVIER Musketeers 35
DEPAUL Blue Demons 16

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:32   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
19:24   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
19:22   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
19:14 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 3-0
19:05 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
18:46   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
18:38   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:26   Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Charlie Moore  
18:21 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 3-6
18:01   Zach Freemantle missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
17:54 +2 Jason Carter made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 5-6
17:41   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
17:23 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones 8-6
17:08   Jaylen Butz missed hook shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
16:55 +3 Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 11-6
16:37   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:08   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:57   Charlie Moore missed layup  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:41   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
15:32   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
15:12 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 14-6
14:48   Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Naji Marshall  
14:44 +2 Naji Marshall made dunk 16-6
14:44   30-second timeout called  
14:44   Commercial timeout called  
14:16   Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
14:07   Paul Reed missed layup  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
14:02 +2 Paul Reed made layup 16-8
13:43 +2 KyKy Tandy made floating jump shot 18-8
13:20   Jaylen Butz missed layup  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
13:11 +2 Quentin Goodin made layup 20-8
12:48   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
12:47   Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:47 +1 Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-9
12:33 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 23-9
12:25   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
12:18 +2 Romeo Weems made tip-in 23-11
12:06   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
11:57   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
11:39   Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Paul Reed  
11:28   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
11:11   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
10:56   Shooting foul on Zach Freemantle  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:56   Darious Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:56 +1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-12
10:28 +3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 26-12
9:59   Nick Ongenda missed hook shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
9:40 +3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Moore 29-12
9:38   30-second timeout called  
9:19   Personal foul on Zach Freemantle  
9:14   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
9:12   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
8:49   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
8:39 +2 Paul Reed made hook shot, assist by Charlie Moore 29-14
8:26   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Paul Reed  
8:20 +2 Paul Reed made dunk 29-16
8:06   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
7:51   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:40   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
7:27   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
6:57   Personal foul on Paul Reed  
6:57   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
6:27   Jason Carter missed hook shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
6:23   Shooting foul on DJ Williams  
6:23 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 30-16
6:23   Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
6:04   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
5:50   DJ Williams missed jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
5:29   Tyrique Jones missed hook shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by DJ Williams  
5:21   Charlie Moore missed layup  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
5:14   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
5:12   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrique Jones  
4:53   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
4:26   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
4:11   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
3:59   Naji Marshall missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
3:49   Charlie Moore missed layup  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
3:42   Traveling violation turnover on KyKy Tandy  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Paul Reed missed layup  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
3:06 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 33-16
2:48   Traveling violation turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
2:36   Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Nick Ongenda  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
2:34   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
2:29   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
2:21   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
2:15 +2 Naji Marshall made dunk, assist by Quentin Goodin 35-16
1:57   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
1:49   Romeo Weems missed layup  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
1:39   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
1:23   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
1:16   Offensive foul on Paul Reed  
1:16   Turnover on Paul Reed  
45.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Xavier  
30.0   Oscar Lopez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
24.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
XAVIER Musketeers 32
DEPAUL Blue Demons 43

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Jaylen Butz made hook shot 35-18
19:04   Shot clock violation turnover on Xavier  
19:04   Official timeout called  
18:49   Offensive foul on Jaylen Butz  
18:49   Turnover on Jaylen Butz  
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Paul Reed  
18:30 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 35-21
18:26   30-second timeout called  
18:26   Commercial timeout called  
17:56   Shot clock violation turnover on Xavier  
17:41 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 35-24
17:24   Traveling violation turnover on Jason Carter  
16:56   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
16:47   Offensive foul on Jaylen Butz  
16:46   Turnover on Jaylen Butz  
16:23   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
16:15   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
16:08 +2 Quentin Goodin made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 37-24
15:57   Paul Reed missed layup  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:46   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:38   Personal foul on Jason Carter  
15:19   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:09 +2 Paul Scruggs made reverse layup 39-24
14:56   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Tyrique Jones  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Bryce Moore  
14:25 +2 Tyrique Jones made jump shot, assist by Bryce Moore 41-24
14:14   30-second timeout called  
14:05   Personal foul on Quentin Goodin  
13:51   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
13:43 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 41-26
13:25 +2 Paul Scruggs made jump shot 43-26
12:53   Charlie Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Quentin Goodin  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
12:35   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
12:32   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
12:31   Shooting foul on Markese Jacobs  
12:31 +1 Bryce Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 44-26
12:31   Bryce Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
12:22   Markese Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
12:02   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
11:59   Shooting foul on Darious Hall  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:59 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-26
11:38   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
11:20   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
11:04 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Butz 45-29
10:40 +2 Zach Freemantle made dunk, assist by Bryce Moore 47-29
10:25   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
9:59   Paul Scruggs missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
9:54   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
9:28