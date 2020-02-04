|
20:00
Jumpball received by Xavier
19:32
Jason Carter missed jump shot
19:30
Offensive rebound by Jason Carter
19:24
Jason Carter missed jump shot
19:22
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
19:14
+3
Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones
3-0
19:05
|
Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot
3-3
18:46
Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:44
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
18:38
Paul Reed missed jump shot
18:36
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
18:26
Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Charlie Moore
18:21
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
3-6
18:01
Zach Freemantle missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed
17:59
Offensive rebound by Xavier
17:54
|
Jason Carter made layup, assist by Naji Marshall
5-6
17:41
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:39
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
17:23
|
Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrique Jones
8-6
17:08
Jaylen Butz missed hook shot
17:06
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
16:55
|
Paul Scruggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall
11-6
16:37
Paul Reed missed jump shot
16:35
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
16:08
Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:06
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
15:57
Charlie Moore missed layup
15:55
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
15:41
Jason Carter missed jump shot
15:39
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
15:32
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:30
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
15:12
|
Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs
14-6
14:48
Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Naji Marshall
14:44
|
Naji Marshall made dunk
16-6
14:44
30-second timeout called
14:44
Commercial timeout called
14:16
Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:14
Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
14:07
Paul Reed missed layup
14:05
Offensive rebound by Paul Reed
14:02
|
Paul Reed made layup
16-8
13:43
|
KyKy Tandy made floating jump shot
18-8
13:20
Jaylen Butz missed layup
13:18
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
13:11
|
Quentin Goodin made layup
20-8
12:48
Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin
12:47
Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:47
|
Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-9
12:33
|
KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin
23-9
12:25
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:23
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
12:18
|
Romeo Weems made tip-in
23-11
12:06
KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:04
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
11:57
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:55
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
11:39
Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Paul Reed
11:28
Paul Reed missed jump shot
11:26
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
11:11
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:09
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
10:56
Shooting foul on Zach Freemantle
10:56
Commercial timeout called
10:56
Darious Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:56
|
Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-12
10:28
|
Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy
26-12
9:59
Nick Ongenda missed hook shot
9:57
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
9:40
|
Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Moore
29-12
9:38
30-second timeout called
9:19
Personal foul on Zach Freemantle
9:14
Charlie Moore missed jump shot
9:12
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
9:12
Personal foul on Paul Reed
8:49
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:47
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
8:39
|
Paul Reed made hook shot, assist by Charlie Moore
29-14
8:26
Bad pass turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Paul Reed
8:20
|
Paul Reed made dunk
29-16
8:06
Personal foul on Romeo Weems
7:51
Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:49
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
7:40
Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:38
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
7:27
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:25
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
6:57
Personal foul on Paul Reed
6:57
Commercial timeout called
6:41
Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz
6:39
Offensive rebound by Xavier
6:27
Jason Carter missed hook shot
6:25
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
6:23
Shooting foul on DJ Williams
6:23
|
Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
30-16
6:23
Tyrique Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:23
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
6:04
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
6:02
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
5:50
DJ Williams missed jump shot
5:48
Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy
5:29
Tyrique Jones missed hook shot
5:27
Defensive rebound by DJ Williams
5:21
Charlie Moore missed layup
5:19
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
5:14
Tyrique Jones missed layup
5:12
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
5:12
Traveling violation turnover on Tyrique Jones
4:53
Romeo Weems missed jump shot
4:51
Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
4:26
Naji Marshall missed jump shot
4:24
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
4:11
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands
3:59
Naji Marshall missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed
3:57
Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.
3:49
Charlie Moore missed layup
3:47
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
3:42
Traveling violation turnover on KyKy Tandy
3:42
Commercial timeout called
3:24
Paul Reed missed layup
3:22
Defensive rebound by Xavier
3:06
|
KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin
33-16
2:48
Traveling violation turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr.
2:36
Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Nick Ongenda
2:34
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
2:34
KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:29
Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
2:29
Personal foul on Tyrique Jones
2:21
Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Quentin Goodin
2:15
|
Naji Marshall made dunk, assist by Quentin Goodin
35-16
1:57
Paul Reed missed jump shot
1:55
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
1:49
Romeo Weems missed layup
1:47
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
1:39
Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:35
Offensive rebound by Xavier
1:23
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:21
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
1:16
Offensive foul on Paul Reed
1:16
Turnover on Paul Reed
45.0
Shot clock violation turnover on Xavier
30.0
Oscar Lopez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
28.0
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
24.0
30-second timeout called
3.0
Naji Marshall missed jump shot
1.0
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
0.0
End of period
