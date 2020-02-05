|
20:00
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
19:42
+2
Jordan Goodwin made jump shot
0-2
19:19
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
19:17
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
19:18
Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
19:18
+1
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
1-2
19:18
|
Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
18:57
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
18:55
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
18:45
Maceo Austin missed jump shot
18:43
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
18:35
Offensive foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
18:35
Turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr.
18:19
Marcus Weathers missed layup
18:17
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
18:12
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:10
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
18:04
Yuri Collins missed layup
18:02
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
17:47
Sincere Carry missed layup
17:45
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
17:40
Yuri Collins missed layup
17:38
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
17:34
Lost ball turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Hasahn French
17:31
+2
Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
2-4
17:11
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
17:09
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
16:50
Personal foul on Maceo Austin
16:47
Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot
16:45
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
16:28
Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Javonte Perkins
16:26
Shooting foul on Maceo Austin
16:26
Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:26
+1
Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-5
15:58
Shooting foul on Hasahn French
15:57
Commercial timeout called
15:57
Maceo Austin missed 1st of 3 free throws
15:57
Maceo Austin missed 2nd of 3 free throws
15:57
+1
Maceo Austin made 3rd of 3 free throws
3-5
15:34
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed hook shot
15:32
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
15:24
Baylee Steele missed dunk
15:22
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
15:14
Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:12
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
15:09
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:07
Defensive rebound by Duquesne
14:54
Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Jordan Goodwin
14:49
+2
Jordan Goodwin made layup
3-7
14:31
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
5-7
14:31
Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin
14:31
+1
Marcus Weathers made free throw
6-7
14:05
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:03
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
13:50
+2
Michael Hughes made layup
8-7
13:49
30-second timeout called
13:31
+2
Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
8-9
13:09
+2
Baylee Steele made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
10-9
12:42
+3
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
10-12
12:23
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:21
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
12:14
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:12
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
12:00
Sincere Carry missed jump shot
11:58
Offensive rebound by Sincere Carry
11:52
+2
Baylee Steele made jump shot
12-12
11:37
Yuri Collins missed jump shot
11:35
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
11:35
Personal foul on Ashton Miller
11:35
Commercial timeout called
11:31
+2
Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Demarius Jacobs
12-14
11:14
+3
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes
15-14
10:59
Offensive foul on Hasahn French
10:59
Turnover on Hasahn French
10:47
Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins
10:47
+1
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
16-14
10:47
Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:47
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
10:29
Bad pass turnover on Javonte Perkins
10:10
Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:08
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
10:04
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:02
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
9:59
+2
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made layup, assist by Tay Weaver
16-16
9:30
Traveling violation turnover on Michael Hughes
9:21
Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin
9:14
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Hughes
9:12
Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
9:04
Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot
9:02
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
9:02
+2
Jordan Goodwin made tip-in
16-18
8:39
+2
Michael Hughes made reverse layup, assist by Sincere Carry
18-18
8:19
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
8:17
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
8:03
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup
20-18
8:03
Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.
8:03
+1
Marcus Weathers made free throw
21-18
7:43
Jumpball received by Duquesne
7:43
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Sincere Carry
7:43
Commercial timeout called
7:29
+3
Evan Buckley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
24-18
7:09
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
7:07
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
7:06
Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff
7:06
+1
Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
24-19
7:06
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:06
Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
6:51
Offensive foul on Evan Buckley
6:51
Turnover on Evan Buckley
6:28
Traveling violation turnover on Demarius Jacobs
6:12
Personal foul on Yuri Collins
6:12
+1
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
25-19
6:12
+1
Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-19
6:02
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
6:02
+1
Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
26-20
6:02
+1
Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-21
5:45
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:43
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
5:33
Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Michael Hughes
5:25
Offensive foul on Michael Hughes
5:25
Turnover on Michael Hughes
5:02
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
5:00
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
4:56
Shooting foul on Tay Weaver
4:56
+1
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
27-21
4:56
+1
Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-21
4:45
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
4:43
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
4:37
+3
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot
31-21
4:14
+3
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
31-24
|
3:57
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:55
Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
3:55
Commercial timeout called
3:45
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
3:43
Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin
3:22
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
3:20
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
2:59
+3
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
31-27
2:30
+2
Marcus Weathers made layup
33-27
2:14
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:12
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
2:04
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
2:04
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Baylee Steele
2:02
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
1:51
Personal foul on Javonte Perkins
1:51
Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:51
+1
Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-27
|
1:42
Personal foul on Marcus Weathers
1:42
+1
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
34-28
1:42
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:42
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
1:17
+3
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot
37-28
1:02
Personal foul on Baylee Steele
1:02
+1
Hasahn French made 1st of 2 free throws
37-29
1:02
Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:02
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
35.0
+3
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Norman Jr.
40-29
26.0
+3
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
40-32
4.0
Out of bounds turnover on Evan Buckley
1.0
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Duquesne
