DUQ
STLOU

No Text

Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Marcus Weathers tied his career high with 26 points as Duquesne beat Saint Louis 82-68 on Wednesday night.

The first time he scored 26 points was in a 73-59 win over Saint Louis on Jan. 2. Weathers hit 11 of 13 foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Sincere Carry had 14 points and eight assists for Duquesne (17-5, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Michael Hughes added 11 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists. Baylee Steele had 10 points.

Jordan Goodwin had 20 points for the Billikens (17-6, 6-4). Javonte Perkins added 16 points. Hasahn French had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tay Weaver had 12 points.

Duquesne takes on Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday. Saint Louis matches up against Dayton on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
DUQ Dukes 40
STLOU Billikens 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
19:42 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 0-2
19:19   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
19:18   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
19:18 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
19:18 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:57   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
18:45   Maceo Austin missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
18:35   Offensive foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:35   Turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:19   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
18:12   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:04   Yuri Collins missed layup  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
17:47   Sincere Carry missed layup  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:40   Yuri Collins missed layup  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
17:34   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Norman Jr., stolen by Hasahn French  
17:31 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 2-4
17:11   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:50   Personal foul on Maceo Austin  
16:47   Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
16:28   Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
16:26   Shooting foul on Maceo Austin  
16:26   Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:26 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
15:58   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:57   Maceo Austin missed 1st of 3 free throws  
15:57   Maceo Austin missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
15:57 +1 Maceo Austin made 3rd of 3 free throws 3-5
15:34   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed hook shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
15:24   Baylee Steele missed dunk  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
15:14   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:09   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  
14:54   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
14:49 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 3-7
14:31 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 5-7
14:31   Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin  
14:31 +1 Marcus Weathers made free throw 6-7
14:05   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
13:50 +2 Michael Hughes made layup 8-7
13:49   30-second timeout called  
13:31 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 8-9
13:09 +2 Baylee Steele made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 10-9
12:42 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 10-12
12:23   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
12:14   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
12:00   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
11:52 +2 Baylee Steele made jump shot 12-12
11:37   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
11:35   Personal foul on Ashton Miller  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:31 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Demarius Jacobs 12-14
11:14 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 15-14
10:59   Offensive foul on Hasahn French  
10:59   Turnover on Hasahn French  
10:47   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
10:47 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 16-14
10:47   Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
10:29   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Perkins  
10:10   Evan Buckley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
10:04   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
9:59 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made layup, assist by Tay Weaver 16-16
9:30   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Hughes  
9:21   Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
9:14   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Hughes  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
9:04   Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
9:02 +2 Jordan Goodwin made tip-in 16-18
8:39 +2 Michael Hughes made reverse layup, assist by Sincere Carry 18-18
8:19   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
8:03 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 20-18
8:03   Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
8:03 +1 Marcus Weathers made free throw 21-18
7:43   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
7:43   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Sincere Carry  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:29 +3 Evan Buckley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 24-18
7:09   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
7:07   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
7:06   Shooting foul on Austin Rotroff  
7:06 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
7:06   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
6:51   Offensive foul on Evan Buckley  
6:51   Turnover on Evan Buckley  
6:28   Traveling violation turnover on Demarius Jacobs  
6:12   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
6:12 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
6:12 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-19
6:02   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
6:02 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 26-20
6:02 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-21
5:45   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
5:33   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Michael Hughes  
5:25   Offensive foul on Michael Hughes  
5:25   Turnover on Michael Hughes  
5:02   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
4:56   Shooting foul on Tay Weaver  
4:56 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 27-21
4:56 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-21
4:45   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
4:37 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot 31-21
4:14 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 31-24
4:14 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 31-24
3:57   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:45   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
3:22   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
2:59 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 31-27
2:30 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 33-27
2:14   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
2:04   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
2:04   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Baylee Steele  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
1:51   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
1:51   Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:51 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-27
1:51 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-27
1:42   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
1:42 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 34-28
1:42   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
1:17 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot 37-28
1:02   Personal foul on Baylee Steele  
1:02 +1 Hasahn French made 1st of 2 free throws 37-29
1:02   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
35.0 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 40-29
26.0 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 40-32
4.0   Out of bounds turnover on Evan Buckley  
1.0   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  

2nd Half
DUQ Dukes 42
STLOU Billikens 36

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Maceo Austin missed layup, blocked by Javonte Perkins  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
19:39 +2 Hasahn French made layup 40-34
19:23   Offensive foul on Maceo Austin  
19:23   Turnover on Maceo Austin  
19:09 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 40-37
18:51 +2 Michael Hughes made jump shot 42-37
18:45 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 42-39
18:45   Shooting foul on Lamar Norman Jr.  
18:45   Yuri Collins missed free throw  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
18:30   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot, blocked by Hasahn French  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:30   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
18:07   Yuri Collins missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
18:03   Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers  
18:03 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
18:03 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
17:47 +3 Marcus Weathers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 45-41
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Javonte Perkins, stolen by Michael Hughes  
17:26 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. made layup, assist by Michael Hughes 47-41
17:03   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
16:54 +2 Marcus Weathers made jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 49-41
16:54   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
16:54 +1 Marcus Weathers made free throw 50-41
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Lamar Norman Jr.  
16:39   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
16:23 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup, assist by Hasahn French 50-43
16:23   Shooting foul on Baylee Steele  
16:23 +1 Javonte Perkins made free throw 50-44
16:23   Lost ball turnover on Baylee Steele, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
16:18 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 50-46
15:42   Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Yuri Collins  
15:22 +2 Hasahn French made jump shot, assist by Tay Weaver 50-48
15:06   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
15:04   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
14:47   Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
14:21 +3 Michael Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 53-48
14:00   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Michael Hughes  
13:56 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin made layup, assist by Michael Hughes 55-48
13:42 +2 Yuri Collins made layup 55-50
13:15 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 57-50
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Michael Hughes  
12:22   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20  